A Public Interest Report • April 2026

A Note Before We Begin

This report was written for everyone, conservative, liberal, independent, and apolitical. It is not a partisan document. It does not take a position on abortion, immigration, gun rights, or any other contested political question. It takes one position, and one position only: that Americans of every political persuasion have a fundamental interest in keeping their medical records private, and that the government, any government, of any party, should never be permitted to build a centralized surveillance apparatus from those records.

Natalie M Fleming for US Senate NatalieIsAwesome.com

The actions described in this report are being taken by the Trump administration. A future version of this report, written under a different administration, might describe different actors taking similar actions. That is precisely the point. The political pendulum swings. Every capability that government builds is eventually inherited by its political opponents. Every surveillance tool constructed by those in power today will one day be operated by those they most distrust.

The question is not whether you trust the current administration with your medical records. The question is whether you would trust any administration, including one you find deeply threatening, with everything you have ever told your doctor. If the answer is no, then this report is for you, and the principle it defends is yours, whatever your politics.

Do not build capabilities you would not trust your worst political enemy to possess. Because they will possess them. They always do.

Read this with that in mind. Share it with people who disagree with you. The only way to protect medical privacy is to protect it for everyone, because a right that can be stripped from your neighbor can be stripped from you.

Executive Summary

The Trump administration is building the largest centralized federal health database in the history of the United States. It is doing so through a coordinated set of actions, regulatory proposals, secret inter-agency agreements, executive orders, and the placement of unaccountable personnel inside federal health data systems, that have received almost no public attention and that most affected Americans do not know are happening.

At the same time, the specific legal protections that governed how health data could be used have been systematically dismantled. The officials whose job was to enforce those protections have been fired. The rules that prohibited disclosing reproductive health records to law enforcement have been vacated by a federal court the administration chose not to appeal. The executive orders that anchored reproductive and healthcare privacy have been revoked. The barriers separating agency databases, designed precisely to prevent the kind of aggregation this administration is now pursuing, have been torn down by executive order.

The result is a federal government that knows more about its citizens’ health than it ever has, governed by fewer legal constraints than have existed in living memory, operated in part by unaccountable outside actors with no published oversight, and structured in a way that will persist regardless of which party holds power next.

Every American has something in their medical record that a hostile government could use against them. This report identifies what is being collected, maps the specific threats to every community across the political spectrum, makes the case for medical autonomy as a foundational American value, and explains why protecting this principle, now, before the infrastructure is complete, is the shared responsibility of every citizen regardless of politics.

I. What Is Being Built

The Office of Personnel Management: Eight Million Americans’ Medical Records

On December 12, 2025, the Office of Personnel Management quietly published a notice in the Federal Register requiring all 65 insurance companies participating in the Federal Employees Health Benefits and Postal Service Health Benefits programs to submit monthly reports containing identifiable medical data on every enrolled member. The notice did not receive public attention until investigative reporters at KFF Health News published their findings in April 2026, nearly five months later.

The scope of the data OPM is seeking is staggering. More than eight million people are covered by these plans: active federal workers, retirees, retired members of Congress, mail carriers, and their immediate family members. The data includes medical claims, pharmacy records, encounter data, and provider information, which in practice means every prescription filled, every diagnosis received, every treatment sought, every doctor’s note written, every visit made. The request does not instruct insurers to anonymize or de-identify the data before submitting it. It seeks the records of specific, named individuals.

A separate proposal published in the Federal Register on April 11, 2025 would create an entirely new government-wide personnel database, OPM/GOVT-1, explicitly incorporating medical histories, disability documentation, and health-related records for the government’s roughly 2.1 million civilian workers, sitting alongside their employment files and accessible to OPM leadership. The stated purpose covers every phase of a federal worker’s career, from hiring through retirement. No credible explanation has been offered for why identifiable medical records are necessary for any of those functions.

The officials at OPM whose job was to evaluate these proposals, the agency’s privacy officers, were terminated around the time the proposals were being developed. The agency has not responded to repeated press inquiries about what safeguards, access controls, or data use restrictions would govern the information once collected.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services: Seventy-Nine Million Americans’ Data Shared Without Notice

In June 2025, under the direction of HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., officials at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services were ordered to transfer the personal data of Medicaid enrollees to the Department of Homeland Security for immigration enforcement purposes. Staff at CMS attempted to block the transfers and were overruled by political appointees. A formal data-sharing agreement between CMS and ICE was signed on July 9, 2025. It was not publicly announced. Americans learned of its existence only in January 2026, when it was released through litigation brought by a coalition of states.

The full text of that agreement, obtained through a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit by 404 Media and the Freedom of the Press Foundation, revealed that the scope of the data committed to ICE was more extensive than had been understood. Beyond basic enrollment information, the agreement contemplated providing addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, IP addresses, and banking information including routing numbers and account numbers. The database it drew from holds records for approximately 79 million Medicaid enrollees, nearly one in four Americans.

Medicaid covers low-income adults, children, pregnant women, elderly people, people with disabilities, and people in nursing homes. It funds nearly half of all births in the United States. It is the primary payer for long-term care for elderly Americans who have exhausted their savings. The data of all of these people, their diagnoses, their treatments, their medications, their providers, was shared with immigration enforcement authorities without notice and without consent, in direct contradiction of the explicit privacy assurances that had been made to them when they enrolled

DOGE: Unaccountable Access to the Nation’s Health Data

Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency gained access to key data systems within the Department of Health and Human Services in early 2025, including Medicare and Medicaid databases containing decades of claims records for hundreds of millions of Americans. DOGE personnel have been working directly inside federal health agencies with access to data systems that contain the most sensitive personal information the government holds.

Career civil servants who handle Medicare and Medicaid records are subject to years of privacy training, statutory restrictions, security protocols, and accountability frameworks built up over decades. There are audit trails. There are access logs. There are legal consequences for misuse. DOGE personnel are subject to none of this in any published, documented, or enforceable way. A former federal prosecutor who spent his career in strike forces investigating Medicaid fraud alongside HHS’s Office of Inspector General, FBI, and state law enforcement partners has noted publicly that everyone in those contexts was trained about how to safeguard sensitive data and understood the legal limits on how it could be used. He asked pointedly: are DOGE personnel trained? What are their protocols? Those questions remain unanswered. No protocols governing their access have been made public. No audit mechanisms have been described. No legal framework constraining their use of the data has been identified.

Separately, ICE and DOGE sought access to Medicare databases specifically to locate immigrants’ addresses, using healthcare enrollment records as an immigration enforcement tool.

The Private Sector Framework: Tech Giants and Health Data

In July 2025, the administration launched a voluntary framework in which more than sixty companies, including Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft, Oracle, OpenAI, and UnitedHealth Group, pledged to develop new mechanisms for sharing patient data across the U.S. healthcare system. The initiative was led by the acting administrator of DOGE, a former health technology executive, alongside a former Palantir executive now placed inside HHS.

The pledges are nonbinding. There are no published accountability mechanisms. Palantir’s core business is the aggregation, analysis, and exploitation of sensitive personal data, and it has existing contracts with ICE and other law enforcement agencies. Its involvement in an initiative to build new health data sharing infrastructure is the convergence of the government’s collection apparatus with private sector data infrastructure, under the supervision of people whose professional backgrounds are in precisely that kind of convergence. The Brookings Institution has specifically identified this framework as creating pathways for state prosecutors in abortion-ban jurisdictions to leverage location-tagged health app data to investigate suspected abortions, a use case that is foreseeable, technically feasible, and legally unobstructed.

II. The Protections That Have Been Removed

To understand the full weight of what is being assembled, it is essential to understand what protections existed before, and how comprehensively they have been dismantled.

HIPAA: Reinterpreted, Not Repealed

The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 is the primary federal law protecting the privacy of Americans’ health information. It requires organizations that handle identifiable health data to protect it from disclosure without patient consent. Rather than seeking to amend or repeal HIPAA, a transparent legislative process that would require congressional action and public debate, the Trump administration has reinterpreted it, claiming authority under existing provisions that independent legal experts have concluded it does not plainly have. Multiple experts who helped design HIPAA’s privacy framework have described the OPM proposals as broad, inadequately justified, and inconsistent with the law’s plain requirements. CVS Health and the Association of Federal Health Organizations, representing dozens of federal health plan carriers, have formally opposed the proposals on HIPAA grounds, with CVS arguing that providing the requested data would put insurers in violation of federal law.

Meanwhile, the State of Texas has an active lawsuit seeking to overturn the entirety of the HIPAA Privacy Rule. The Trump administration is not defending it with the full force it could bring. If that lawsuit succeeds, the primary federal health privacy statute would be eliminated entirely.

The Reproductive Privacy Rule: Vacated and Undefended

In the wake of the Supreme Court’s 2022 Dobbs decision overturning the constitutional right to abortion, the Biden administration identified a specific and critical gap in HIPAA’s protections. Nothing in the existing law clearly prohibited a law enforcement officer in a state that had banned abortion from compelling a healthcare provider in another state, where the abortion was entirely legal, to hand over a patient’s records. Women who traveled across state lines for lawful care faced real legal jeopardy. Providers faced real liability exposure.

To address this, the Biden HHS issued the HIPAA Privacy Rule to Support Reproductive Health Care in April 2024. The rule prohibited covered healthcare entities from disclosing protected health information for the purpose of investigating or imposing liability on someone who had sought, obtained, provided, or facilitated lawful reproductive healthcare. It required healthcare providers and health plans to obtain a signed attestation confirming that any law enforcement request for reproductive health records was not for a prohibited purpose. It was purpose-built for the post-Dobbs landscape, and it filled a gap that had become genuinely dangerous for millions of women.

The Trump administration revoked the executive orders underpinning the rule on January 24, 2025, signaling it would not defend or enforce it. In June 2025, a federal district court in Texas vacated most of the rule on a nationwide basis. The Trump administration did not appeal. HHS stated it was ‘reviewing’ the decision and has issued no further guidance. The rule is gone. The gap it filled is open again. Healthcare providers who receive law enforcement requests for reproductive health records have no clear federal prohibition to cite in declining them.

The Institutional Gatekeepers Have Been Removed

Privacy protections do not enforce themselves. They depend on people whose explicit function is to evaluate data collection proposals against legal standards, raise objections when those proposals exceed legal authority, and ensure that sensitive information is governed by established protocols. The Trump administration has removed those people. OPM’s privacy officers were terminated around the time the insurance data collection proposal was being developed. Removing the gatekeepers first is a precondition for advancing proposals those gatekeepers would be obligated to challenge. It is also a signal about the level of scrutiny the administration expected these proposals would receive internally.

Suppressing Transparency

A consistent feature of this entire data agenda has been the active suppression of public knowledge about what is happening. The OPM insurance data request was published in December 2025 and quietly sent to insurers, it received almost no public attention until investigative reporters published their findings in April 2026, nearly five months later. The CMS-ICE data sharing agreement was entered into in July 2025 and was not publicly disclosed. The public learned of its existence only in January 2026, through litigation. The full text of the agreement, including the banking data provision, became public only because a FOIA lawsuit forced its release. The Reproductive Privacy Rule was vacated in June 2025 with no announcement from HHS about its enforcement posture and no communication to patients about the loss of protections they had been told they had.

This pattern, advance the policy quietly, rely on bureaucratic obscurity, do not respond to press inquiries, disclose only when compelled by courts, reflects an understanding that these proposals would not survive public scrutiny if advanced transparently. When an administration’s strategy for implementing a major policy is to hide it until it is too late to stop, that tells us something important about the administration’s own assessment of whether the policy can be justified.

III. Who Is Affected and How: A Complete Account

The surveillance apparatus being assembled threatens every American. The threats are not identical for every person. What follows is an account of what each community stands to lose, written without political favoritism, because the data does not sort by party registration, and the harm will not either.

Women and Reproductive Health

Every aggregated health database is simultaneously a reproductive health database. A prescription database contains birth control. An insurance claims file contains pregnancy, miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy treatment, and abortion records. A personnel file contains maternity leave history, fertility treatment, and OB-GYN visit records. There is no version of centralized federal health surveillance that does not simultaneously become a detailed record of women’s reproductive lives.

For federal workers, that record now flows in identifiable form to a personnel agency whose political leadership is appointed by an administration that has made restricting reproductive healthcare a central policy priority. For Medicaid enrollees, who include the majority of women who give birth in this country, that record is accessible to immigration enforcement authorities. For any woman who has traveled across state lines for reproductive care, the specific legal shield that protected her records from interstate law enforcement subpoenas has been vacated by a court the administration chose not to appeal.

Abortion is a crime in thirteen states. Women have been investigated and prosecuted for pregnancy loss, for miscarriages, in states where prosecutors have argued the loss was self-induced. The medications used to manage miscarriage are in many cases identical to the medications used for medication abortion. A federal database linking a woman’s identity to her prescription history, her insurance claims, her travel patterns, and her provider records is a prosecution tool for exactly these cases. That database is being built right now.

The Cross-State Abortion Data Problem

With abortion banned or severely restricted in more than half of U.S. states, hundreds of thousands of women travel across state lines each year to obtain legal abortion care. They do so under the assumption that the records generated in the state where they received care, where the care was entirely legal, cannot be used against them when they return home. That assumption has always been fragile. The Reproductive Privacy Rule was designed specifically to reinforce it. That rule is now gone.

A woman who lives in Texas, travels to Illinois for an abortion, and pays through insurance has created a paper trail: a claim in her insurance records, a prescription potentially in her pharmacy records, a claim in the records of providers in both states. Under the OPM insurance data proposal, if she is a federal worker, OPM would receive her claims data in identifiable form on a monthly basis. Under the private-sector data-sharing framework involving Amazon, Google, Apple, and others, her health data may flow across systems with fewer legal protections than HIPAA provides. With the Reproductive Privacy Rule gone, there is no specific federal prohibition on a Texas prosecutor subpoenaing those records. Period tracking apps, location data, and digital health tools fall entirely outside HIPAA’s protections, and the Brookings Institution has specifically identified state prosecutors leveraging location-tagged health app logs as a foreseeable enforcement tool.

The Specific Vulnerability of Miscarriage and Pregnancy Loss

Miscarriage is extraordinarily common, occurring in roughly ten to twenty percent of known pregnancies. The medications used to manage miscarriage are in many cases the same medications used for medication abortion. The procedures used to complete a miscarriage are in some cases identical to the procedures used for surgical abortion. In states with abortion bans, women who have experienced pregnancy loss have already been investigated, detained, and in some cases prosecuted on suspicion that their miscarriage was self-managed.

A federal health database that contains claims records for miscarriage management, and can link those records to a woman’s identity, location, travel patterns, and prescription history, is a tool that can be used to pursue exactly those prosecutions. The administration has not indicated it would restrict access to such data by state prosecutors. The Reproductive Privacy Rule that might have provided a barrier to such disclosures no longer exists. The infrastructure being assembled creates, as a direct and predictable consequence, new avenues for investigating and prosecuting pregnancy loss.

Transgender Americans

Records of gender-affirming care, hormone prescriptions, surgical procedures, mental health treatment related to gender identity, are among the most sensitive and most targeted categories of health data in the current political environment. The administration has actively sought to restrict or eliminate gender-affirming care through executive action, regulatory change, and pressure on healthcare providers. Federal workers who have received gender-affirming care have those records in their employer’s personnel database under the OPM proposal. Medicaid enrollees who have received such care have those records in a database accessible to DHS. DOGE personnel with access to Medicare and Medicaid systems can see gender-affirming care claims for any enrolled patient.

For transgender Americans, this surveillance is already operating in a political environment that has demonstrated willingness to use government power to restrict their access to care, their ability to serve in the military, their recognition under federal law, and their safety in public spaces. The data trail exists today. The threat is immediate.

Your Children’s Medical Records Are in There Too

Parents’ health plan records include their children’s. Every pediatric mental health diagnosis, every ADHD medication, every therapy session, every healthcare a minor has received under a parent’s federal insurance plan is swept into the OPM collection. In the current political environment, records of gender-related care for minors are an obvious target, but so are records of any mental health treatment that could affect a young person’s future employment, security clearance eligibility, or professional licensing decades from now. A child whose therapy records enter a federal government database today will be an adult applying for jobs and clearances in a world where those records exist and can be accessed by people whose interests may not align with that child’s wellbeing. Parents did not consent to this on their children’s behalf. No one asked them.

Parental Medical Choice

The data apparatus being assembled does not only threaten what parents have chosen for their children, it threatens the freedom to make those choices in the first place. When parents know that every medical decision they make for their child generates an identifiable federal record, accessible to political appointees with no published accountability framework, they will make different decisions. The parent who declines a recommended medication, seeks a second opinion, chooses an alternative treatment, or makes any healthcare decision that falls outside mainstream practice now does so knowing that choice is documented in a government file. The parent who sought mental health support for a struggling child, or who made reproductive healthcare decisions that are now politically contested in their state, has created a permanent record that exists independently of their own wishes and beyond their control. Medical freedom, the right to make healthcare decisions for yourself and your family without government surveillance of those decisions, is not a liberal value or a conservative value. It is the precondition for any meaningful conception of parental rights. You cannot have parental medical choice and a centralized federal database of every medical decision parents make. The two are incompatible.

Conservatives: The Tools You Build Will Be Used Against You

Government surveillance has a consistent history: every capability built by one administration has been available to its successors. Every tool constructed to target one disfavored group has eventually been turned on others. Conservatives who support this administration’s data collection efforts because they trust its intentions should ask themselves one question: would they be comfortable if a future Democratic administration had access to everything this apparatus collects?

Gun ownership intersects with mental health records in ways that create real legal vulnerability. A conservative who has sought mental health treatment, therapy, antidepressants, anxiety medication, now has that record in a federal database. Red flag laws in multiple states permit the removal of firearms from individuals whose mental health records suggest risk. A future administration hostile to gun rights, with access to a centralized federal database linking mental health diagnoses to individuals, has a ready-made tool for challenging Second Amendment rights at scale. The NRA has spent decades fighting exactly this kind of data linkage. This administration is building it.

Religious and faith-based medical choices are also documented in this data. Conservatives who have declined certain treatments or vaccines on religious grounds, who have sought care through religious healthcare networks, or whose medical records reflect values-based healthcare decisions now have those choices documented in a federal system. A future administration that views religious medical objection as discrimination has a database of providers and patients to investigate and pursue.

Rural conservatives who rely on Medicaid because rural healthcare has collapsed are in the same database now accessible to DHS. The database does not sort by zip code or political affiliation. It holds what it holds, and it will be used by whoever holds the government. Prescription data is a targeting tool that cuts in every direction, testosterone therapy, certain psychiatric medications, pain management prescriptions, weight loss drugs. A federal prescription database is a map of leverage, and that map is available to whoever sits in the Oval Office next.

Veterans

Veterans’ medical records contain some of the most sensitive health data that exists: PTSD diagnoses, traumatic brain injury documentation, substance use treatment sought after service, mental health history accumulated during and after deployment, and the full medical record of injuries sustained in combat. These records have historically been among the most carefully protected in the federal system, because the consequences of their disclosure, for employment, for firearms rights, for security clearances, for the veterans’ own sense of dignity, are severe.

The current data apparatus sweeps veterans’ records into the same centralized systems now accessible to DOGE, to DHS, and potentially to the private-sector tech framework. Veterans’ organizations have fought for decades to protect these records. The infrastructure being built threatens everything those organizations have worked to establish.

Seniors and the Rationing Threat

Medicare is the database that DOGE and ICE have already accessed. Seniors are the primary Medicare population. Their records contain dementia diagnoses, psychiatric medications, end-of-life care documentation, chronic condition management, and the full medical history of decades of aging, records that are simultaneously the most sensitive and the most consequential for determining what care a person receives and whether they are deemed capable of making their own decisions.

The history of centralized medical registries is not reassuring on this point. The first step in every modern program of systematic medical discrimination has been the creation of a registry, a centralized record identifying which patients have which diagnoses. That registry enables everything that follows: the bureaucratic decisions about whose care is funded, whose eligibility is challenged, whose autonomy is questioned. The United States has never had a centralized federal health database of this scope. We are building one now, under an administration that has explicitly targeted Medicare and Medicaid for cuts, in a political environment where the cost of caring for elderly and disabled Americans is routinely described as unsustainable.

The danger arrives through quiet, bureaucratic withdrawal of coverage, the eligibility threshold set just above a particular diagnosis, the reimbursement rate cut just below what a particular treatment costs, the administrative process made just difficult enough that people with certain conditions cannot navigate it. A database that identifies which beneficiaries have which diagnoses, which are most expensive, and which are least able to advocate for themselves is a tool for exactly that kind of systematic discrimination. The data is the precondition. The harm follows.

People in Recovery

Addiction does not sort by politics. Rural white conservatives, urban communities of color, suburban professionals, the opioid crisis, the alcohol crisis, the methamphetamine crisis have touched every community in America. The people who sought treatment did so, in many cases, at enormous personal cost and under the explicit assurance that their treatment records would be protected by federal law stronger than ordinary HIPAA protections. Those records are now in systems with fewer guardrails than the people who sought treatment were promised when they asked for help.

The consequences of disclosed addiction history, for employment, for child custody, for professional licensing, for security clearances, for firearms rights, are severe and often permanent. The people who sought treatment made a decision to get better. They should not now find that the record of that decision has been placed in a centralized federal database accessible to their employer, to law enforcement, and to political appointees with no published accountability framework.

People with HIV and Stigmatized Diagnoses

HIV status in a federal database is a direct and specific exposure risk. HIV criminalization laws remain in effect in many states. Employment discrimination based on HIV status, while nominally prohibited, remains a practical reality. A federal database containing HIV diagnoses, antiretroviral prescriptions, and treatment histories, accessible to immigration enforcement, to DOGE personnel, and potentially to private-sector partners, is a tool for harm against people who have done nothing except be sick and seek treatment.

The same logic applies to any stigmatized diagnosis: psychiatric conditions, autoimmune diseases, genetic conditions, chronic illnesses, and any other health status that carries social, legal, or employment consequences if disclosed. The healthcare system depends on people being willing to disclose the full truth of their health to their providers. That willingness depends entirely on the confidence that the disclosure will remain private. When that confidence is gone, people disclose less, receive worse care, and suffer more. The harm is direct, predictable, and falls hardest on the most vulnerable.

Children and Minors

Parents’ health plan records include their children’s. Pediatric mental health diagnoses, ADHD medications, therapy records, records of any healthcare a minor has received under a parent’s federal insurance plan, all of it is swept into the OPM collection. Records of gender-related care for minors are an obvious target in the current environment. So are records of mental health treatment that could affect a young person’s future employment, security clearance eligibility, or professional licensing decades later. A child whose therapy records are in a federal government database today will be an adult applying for jobs, clearances, and licenses in a world where those records exist and can be accessed by people whose political interests may not align with that person’s wellbeing.

Immigrants and Mixed-Status Families

Medicaid was built on a promise: enroll, receive care, and your information will not be used against you. That promise was made explicitly, in writing, on government websites, on state enrollment forms. Families made decisions about whether to seek prenatal care, whether to treat a sick child, whether to manage a chronic condition, based on that promise. The administration has broken it without public notice, without legislation, and without offering any remedy to the people affected.

The harm extends well beyond undocumented immigrants, who were already largely ineligible for standard Medicaid. It falls on mixed-status families, U.S. citizen children, lawful permanent residents, people with various legal statuses, who enrolled in good faith and whose home addresses are now in a database accessible to immigration enforcement. Any immigrant family, regardless of status, must now weigh their medical needs against the risk that seeking care creates a record that can be used against them. That calculus, should I take my child to the doctor, should never exist in a free society. The data apparatus has created it.

Whistleblowers, Journalists, and Political Dissidents

Federal employees who have spoken to journalists, filed complaints through whistleblower channels, or participated in oversight activities can potentially be cross-referenced against their medical records for retaliation purposes. A mental health diagnosis, a period of medical leave, a prescription pattern, any of these can be used to discredit, discipline, or terminate someone whose real offense was political. The centralized database makes targeted retaliation easier to execute and harder to prove, because the pretext is medical and the investigation appears routine.

This threat belongs to no single political side. A future administration can use the same apparatus against conservative whistleblowers, against journalists who cover Democratic administrations, against anyone whose medical history provides a useful pretext for political retaliation. The tool does not know which side built it.

IV. Medical Autonomy: The Foundational Principle

All of the threats described in the previous section are expressions of a single, deeper harm: the violation of medical autonomy. Medical autonomy is the right to make healthcare decisions freely, to seek care, to disclose your full health history to your provider, to receive treatment for stigmatized conditions, to make reproductive decisions, to manage end-of-life care, without fear that those decisions will be recorded by the government and used against you.

Medical autonomy is the foundation of the doctor-patient relationship, and the doctor-patient relationship is the foundation of medicine itself. Medicine cannot function without honesty between patients and providers. Patients cannot be honest with their providers if they do not trust that what they say will remain private. The moment patients begin calculating what to disclose based on who else might see the record, the quality of their care deteriorates. They omit. They minimize. They delay seeking treatment. They choose silence over disclosure. Those choices have medical consequences, measurable and sometimes lethal.

American law has recognized medical privacy as a fundamental interest precisely because of what happens when it is violated. HIPAA was enacted because Congress understood that health information is categorically different from other personal information, more intimate, more consequential, more capable of being used to harm, stigmatize, and control. The ADA’s requirement that medical records be kept separate from employment files exists because Congress understood that an employer with access to a worker’s medical history has power over that worker inconsistent with a free labor market. The specific protections for addiction treatment records exist because Congress understood that fear of disclosure was deterring people from seeking help, and that this was a public health emergency.

Every one of these protections reflected the same underlying judgment: medical privacy is a social good, because a society in which people are afraid to seek care is a sicker, less free, and more easily controlled society than one in which the doctor’s office is genuinely private.

The Trump administration is dismantling that judgment, not through an open debate about the value of medical privacy, but through regulatory notices, secret agreements, judicial non-defenses, and the quiet removal of the officials whose job is to prevent exactly this. The result is a surveillance apparatus being assembled in the dark, touching the most intimate information Americans possess, governed by fewer legal constraints than have existed at any point in living memory.

V. The Aggregation Problem: Why the Whole Is More Dangerous Than the Parts

Taken separately, each purpose behind this surveillance apparatus has a plausible justification. OPM wants to analyze healthcare costs. CMS wants to prevent Medicaid fraud. DOGE wants to find waste. ICE wants to enforce immigration law. The private sector wants to improve healthcare delivery. The problem is aggregation.

When the government can link a person’s employment records with their medical history, their prescriptions, their diagnoses, their insurance claims, their provider records, their home address, their travel patterns, and their banking information, drawing on data from OPM, Medicare, Medicaid, ICE, and private-sector partners simultaneously, it constructs something qualitatively different from any individual dataset. It constructs a comprehensive dossier that can be used to infer, investigate, and act on almost any aspect of a person’s life.

That dossier is especially powerful for political targeting because health records are uniquely revealing. They document physical conditions alongside behavioral choices: the substances a person has used, the reproductive decisions they have made, the mental health struggles they have faced, the religious or values-based healthcare decisions they have made or refused, the treatments they have sought and avoided. Political opponents, prosecutors, employers, and bad actors with access to such a dossier have leverage that has no precedent in the history of American governance.

People who say ‘I have nothing to hide’ are asking the wrong question. The real question is whether you want the government to hold a complete record of your most private decisions, available to be interpreted by whoever holds power, under whatever legal framework exists at the time they decide to look. The person with nothing to hide today may have a great deal to fear tomorrow, if the political winds shift, if a prosecutor decides to investigate, if an employer gains access to records they were never meant to see, or if a future administration decides that a treatment once received lawfully is now evidence of something criminal.

Medical records are the biography of your body, your fears, your choices, your secrets, your vulnerabilities. A government that holds that biography has power over you that no free government should possess.

VI. Architecture: How This Was Built and Why It Matters

When the individual actions described in this report are considered together, a pattern emerges that is more alarming than any single element. The Trump administration has not stumbled into a series of inadvertent privacy violations. It has systematically assembled the components of a health surveillance infrastructure: centralized collection of identifiable data across federal programs, removal of the internal oversight mechanisms designed to prevent exactly this kind of collection, sharing of that data with law enforcement and immigration enforcement agencies, partnerships with private technology companies that blur the line between government and commercial surveillance, and the consistent suppression of transparency about what is being done and why.

Each of these components has been assembled through executive action rather than legislation. No law has been passed authorizing OPM to collect identifiable medical records from every insurer covering federal workers. No law has been passed authorizing CMS to share Medicaid data with ICE. No law has been passed authorizing DOGE operatives to access Medicare and Medicaid databases. These actions have been taken by administrative fiat, justified by strained legal interpretations, and implemented before the public or the courts had an opportunity to evaluate them.

The courts have provided some check. A federal judge found that the initial Medicaid data sharing likely violated the Administrative Procedure Act because it was implemented without a reasoned decision-making process. The same judge ultimately permitted limited sharing of basic biographical data while blocking the transfer of health records and the records of lawful residents. Litigation is ongoing. But litigation is a slow and uncertain remedy for a data collection apparatus that, once built, becomes a permanent feature of the government’s capabilities, available to every future administration regardless of what the current one intended.

That permanence is the deepest concern. The danger is not only what the Trump administration does with this data. It is what the infrastructure enables for whoever comes next. A government that has assembled comprehensive, centralized health dossiers on its workforce; that has established the practice of sharing healthcare program data with immigration enforcement; that has granted unaccountable private actors access to the most sensitive federal databases; that has removed the privacy officers and oversight mechanisms designed to prevent abuse, that government has created capabilities that will not disappear when the administration that created them leaves office.

VII. The Infrastructure Outlasts the Administration

The most important thing to understand about what is being built is that it will not disappear when this administration leaves office. Data infrastructure does not expire with the political appointees who created it. Databases, once built, persist. Access protocols, once established, become precedents. Legal interpretations, once accepted, become foundations for future expansion. The surveillance apparatus being assembled right now will be inherited by whoever governs next, and the next administration after that, and the one after that.

If you support what the Trump administration is doing, consider what it means when the pendulum swings, as it always has, and a future administration you deeply distrust inherits a centralized federal health database with comprehensive records on hundreds of millions of Americans, weakened privacy protections, a vacated reproductive privacy rule, and a precedent for sharing healthcare program data with law enforcement. Consider what that administration might do with records of gun purchases made through HSA accounts, with mental health treatment records of people who attended certain churches, with the prescription histories of people in communities that voted the wrong way.

If you oppose what the Trump administration is doing, consider that the principle you are defending extends beyond this administration. It is protection from the tools you might be tempted to build when your side holds power, tools that will survive your tenure and be available to the opposition when the pendulum returns.

The political pendulum always returns. American history is a two-hundred-and-fifty-year demonstration of that fact. The only durable protection against government abuse of medical data is ensuring that no government, of any party, in any moment, has the capability to assemble and exploit it in the first place. Every American who has ever voted, in either direction, has an interest in that principle. Because every American who has ever voted will eventually find themselves governed by someone they did not choose.

VIII. What Must Be Done

The measures required to address this threat are structural, legal, and institutional, the kind of reforms that have historically drawn support across the political spectrum when the threat has been clearly articulated.

The OPM insurance data collection request must be withdrawn or subjected to genuine legal scrutiny under HIPAA’s minimum necessary standard, with independent review and public comment before any data collection begins. The OPM/GOVT-1 personnel database proposal must be subjected to full ADA and Privacy Act analysis, with medical records explicitly excluded from any consolidated personnel file system.

The CMS-ICE data sharing agreement must be brought before Congress for review and subjected to genuine oversight of the legal authority under which it was established. The data already shared must be accounted for, with clear public reporting on how it has been used and by whom. The explicit privacy assurances made to Medicaid enrollees must either be honored or formally, publicly, legislatively revoked, not simply abandoned without notice.

The Reproductive Privacy Rule must be replaced through legislation with durable statutory protection that cannot be vacated by a single district court judge. The protection of reproductive health records from interstate law enforcement subpoenas must be established in law, not in executive order. Statutory protections require Congress to undo them, in public, on the record.

DOGE’s access to federal health databases must be governed by the same legal framework that governs all federal health data access, with published protocols, audit trails, accountability mechanisms, and the same privacy training required of career civil servants. Unaccountable access to the most sensitive databases the government holds must not be normalized as a feature of governance.

The privacy officers removed from OPM and other agencies must be reinstated, and their independence from political leadership must be structurally protected. The function of identifying and resisting unlawful data collection must be performed by people who cannot be fired for performing it.

And the principle that must be established, in law, in policy, and in the public understanding, is this: medical privacy belongs to the patient. It belongs to the person whose body generated it, and no government of either party should be permitted to treat it as a government resource, an administrative convenience, or raw material available for repurposing into an enforcement tool, a political weapon, or a commercial data asset.

IX. The Principle That Belongs to Everyone

There is a version of the United States in which your medical records are genuinely private, in which what you tell your doctor stays between you and your doctor, in which the government does not hold a centralized database of your diagnoses and prescriptions and reproductive decisions and mental health history, in which seeking care does not create a permanent government record that can be accessed by political appointees, law enforcement, immigration authorities, or private-sector data companies with government contracts.

That version of the United States is what HIPAA was trying to build. It is what the Reproductive Privacy Rule was trying to protect. It is what the ADA’s medical records separation requirement was trying to guarantee. All of these were imperfect, incomplete, and always under pressure. But they represented a shared commitment, encoded in law, maintained across administrations of both parties, that medical privacy is a value this country takes seriously.

That commitment is being abandoned right now, quietly, without debate, without congressional authorization, without the knowledge of most of the people it affects. The people assembling this surveillance apparatus believe they are serving a legitimate purpose. They may even believe they are serving the public good. That belief does not make the apparatus less dangerous. Every government that has ever built centralized health surveillance has believed it was serving a legitimate purpose. The belief is not the safeguard. The law is the safeguard. The institutional check is the safeguard. The independent oversight is the safeguard. All of those safeguards are being removed.

The response to this cannot be partisan. It cannot be the left defending medical privacy when the right is in power and the right defending it when the left is in power, with neither side actually committed to the principle. The principle only holds if it holds for everyone, if the conservative’s gun-related mental health record is as protected as the liberal’s abortion record, if the immigrant woman’s prenatal care record is as protected as the veteran’s PTSD diagnosis, if the person in recovery’s treatment history is as protected as the elderly patient’s end-of-life care documentation.

Medical privacy is the condition under which free people can seek care honestly, live without fear that their bodies’ histories will be weaponized against them, and trust that the most intimate facts of their existence are their own. That condition is being stripped away. Restoring it is the work of everyone who understands what is at stake, regardless of which party they voted for, which policies they support, or which of the communities described in this report they belong to.

The political pendulum swings. Every surveillance tool built by those in power today will be operated by those they most distrust tomorrow. The only protection that works for everyone is a protection that belongs to everyone: the right to seek medical care without the government watching, recording, and deciding what to do with what it sees. That right is under direct assault. Its defense is everyone’s responsibility.

This report synthesizes information reported by KFF Health News, 404 Media, NPR, CNN, The Washington Post, Newsweek, the Freedom of the Press Foundation, the Guttmacher Institute, the National Women’s Law Center, the Brookings Institution, Ms. Magazine, Human Rights Watch, and Davis Wright Tremaine, as well as official government records including Federal Register notices, court filings in Purl v. HHS and State of California v. HHS, and HHS guidance documents. A full citations document is available separately. This report may be freely reproduced, shared, and distributed for noncommercial public interest purposes.

Source Citations

Your Medical Records Are No Longer Private: What the Federal Government Is Building, What It Means for Every American, and Why It Must Be Stopped

April 2026 • All sources are primary investigative reporting, legal filings, government records, or peer-reviewed analysis

This citations document accompanies the full report and provides sourcing for every factual claim made therein. Sources are organized by the section of the report in which they appear. Where a source supports multiple sections it is cited in full at first appearance and referenced briefly thereafter. An editorial note appears at the end flagging one claim in the report that requires correction based on the research conducted for this document.

I. The OPM Federal Workers Medical Records Proposals

Primary Investigative Reporting

1. Amanda Seitz and Maia Rosenfeld. “Trump’s Personnel Agency Is Asking for Federal Workers’ Medical Records.” KFF Health News, April 8, 2026. https://kffhealthnews.org/news/article/trump-opm-federal-workers-medical-records-privacy/

The definitive primary source for the OPM insurance data collection story. Details the December 2025 ICR, insurer reactions including CVS Health’s formal opposition, HIPAA legal analysis, expert commentary from former OPM adviser Jonathan Foley and health law ethicist Sharona Hoffman, and concerns about abortion and transgender care records. All major reporting in this section draws from this investigation.

2. Amanda Seitz and Maia Rosenfeld. “Trump’s Personnel Agency Is Asking for Federal Workers’ Medical Records.” CNN, April 8, 2026. https://www.cnn.com/2026/04/08/health/trump-federal-workers-medical-records-kff

CNN republication of the KFF Health News investigation with additional context and photographs.

3. “OPM Wants Federal Workers’ Medical Records.” Government Executive, April 8, 2026. https://www.govexec.com/workforce/2026/04/opm-wants-federal-workers-medical-records/412698/

Additional coverage confirming OPM non-response to press inquiries.

4. “Trump Administration Personnel Agency Is Asking for Federal Workers’ Medical Records.” CBS News, April 8, 2026. https://www.cbsnews.com/news/trump-federal-workers-medical-records/

Further corroboration of the KFF Health News findings including the AFHO 122-page comment.

5. “OPM Is Seeking Medical Records on 8 Million People Including Federal Employees — Here’s What You Need to Know.” Attorneys for Federal Employees (Southworth PC), April 2026. https://www.attorneysforfederalemployees.com/blog/2026/04/opm-is-seeking-medical-records-on-8-million-federal-employees-heres-what-you-need-to-know/

Legal analysis by federal employment attorneys. Covers HIPAA authority under 45 CFR §164.512(d)(1), the minimum necessary standard under 45 CFR §164.502(b), the Privacy Act standard under 5 U.S.C. §552a, Democracy Forward’s public comment, and the ADA implications of consolidating medical and personnel records.

The OPM/GOVT-1 Personnel Database Proposal (SORN)

6. “The Government Wants Your Doctor’s Notes: Inside the Trump Administration’s Push to Access Federal Workers’ Medical Records.” WebProNews, April 2026. https://www.webpronews.com/the-government-wants-your-doctors-notes-inside-the-trump-administrations-push-to-access-federal-workers-medical-records/

Covers the April 11, 2025 System of Records Notice (SORN) proposing OPM/GOVT-1, General Personnel Records. Details ADA separation requirements, public comment backlash, and the workforce reduction context.

7. “OPM Wants Your Medical Records: What Feds Need to Know.” FedTools, April 2026. https://www.fedtools.com/blog/opm-medical-records-federal-employees-2026

Technical breakdown: Federal Register ICR Notice 3206-NEW (Dec. 12, 2025); FEHB program scope ($59 billion FY2021); existing Health Claims Data Warehouse; legal authority analysis.

Government Records — OPM

8. Office of Personnel Management. “Agency Information Collection Request: Federal Employees Health Benefits and Postal Service Health Benefits Programs Service Use and Cost Data (ICR 3206-NEW).” Federal Register, December 12, 2025.

https://www.federalregister.gov/

Primary source government notice. Published in Federal Register Vol. 90. Covers all 65 FEHB and PSHB carriers. Does not instruct de-identification. Cites HIPAA Privacy Rule 45 CFR §164.512(d)(1) as legal authority.

9. Office of Personnel Management. “System of Records Notice: OPM/GOVT-1, General Personnel Records.” Federal Register, April 11, 2025.

Proposed SORN consolidating government-wide personnel records to explicitly include medical histories, disability documentation, and health-related information for approximately 2.1 million civilian workers.

II. The CMS-ICE Medicaid Data Sharing Agreement

The Agreement Itself

10. Joseph Cox. “Here’s the Document Giving ICE 80 Million Medicaid Patients’ Data.” 404 Media / Freedom of the Press Foundation, January 5, 2026. https://freedom.press/the-classifieds/heres-the-document-giving-ice-80-million-medicaid-patients-data/

Obtained the full text of the CMS-ICE Information Exchange Agreement via FOIA lawsuit by FPF and 404 Media. Reveals banking data (routing numbers, account types, account numbers) included in data committed to ICE. Confirms the agreement was not publicly announced. The full agreement text is linked from this article and is the primary legal source for the data-sharing arrangement.

11. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. “Information Exchange Agreement.” U.S. Department of Health and Human Services / DHS, July 9, 2025.

Primary source government document. Establishes CMS access to the CMS Integrated Data Repository for ICE. Specifies data including address, telephone number, banking information, email address, IP addresses. Released through litigation and FOIA. Full text available via 404 Media link in Citation 10.

Timeline and Policy Context

12. “Potential Implications of the New Medicaid Data Sharing Agreement Between CMS and ICE.” KFF, January 22, 2026. https://www.kff.org/immigrant-health/potential-implications-of-the-new-medicaid-data-sharing-agreement-between-cms-and-ice/

Comprehensive policy analysis. Covers T-MSIS data scope and lag; chilling effects on immigrant healthcare; KFF/NYT 2025 Survey finding 51% of immigrant adults were concerned about data sharing before the policy became public. Provides the full timeline from June 2025 initial sharing through January 2026 court ruling.

13. “HHS Shares Personal Information on Medicaid Recipients with Immigration Enforcement Agency.” Economic Policy Institute, Updated January 6, 2026. https://www.epi.org/policywatch/hhs-shares-personal-information-on-medicaid-recipients-with-immigration-enforcement-agency/

Detailed policy timeline with key dates: June 10 HHS order to CMS; July 9 formal agreement; August 12 preliminary injunction; November 25 CMS notice; December 28 partial ruling; January 6 resumption of sharing.

14. “Medicaid Can Share Data with ICE. Here’s How That 180-Degree Change Spreads Fear.” NPR, March 13, 2026. https://www.npr.org/2026/03/13/nx-s1-5737468/medicaid-immigration-ice-dhs-trump

On-the-ground reporting from community health clinics in immigrant communities. Documents ICE Policy Memorandum 11066.2 rescinding the 2013 non-enforcement policy in October 2025. Quotes Cindy Mann (Obama-era Medicaid director) calling it a ‘180-degree reversal of longstanding policy.’ Reports patients at Venice Family Clinic in Los Angeles asking whether it is safe to remain on Medicaid.

15. “With ICE Using Medicaid Data, Hospitals and States Are in a Bind Over Warning Immigrant Patients.” KFF Health News / CNN, February 5-6, 2026. https://kffhealthnews.org/news/article/ice-immigrants-medicaid-data-sharing-hospitals-states-deportation/

Hospital disclosure dilemma reporting. HHS spokesperson Rich Danker refuses to explain how agency ensures lawful-status filtering. Documents that none of the hospitals contacted by KFF Health News said they were warning patients about data sharing at the point of Medicaid application.

Court Proceedings — State of California v. HHS

16. “Federal Judge Blocks HHS from Sharing Medicaid Data with ICE.” HIPAA Journal, August 25, 2025. https://www.hipaajournal.com/federal-judge-blocks-hhs-sharing-medicaid-data-ice/

August 2025 preliminary injunction. Judge Chhabria’s finding that data sharing lacked ‘reasoned decision making process’ and likely violated the Administrative Procedure Act. Documents ICE’s prior 12-year non-enforcement policy. Data shared prior to injunction included names, addresses, birth dates, ethnicities, and Social Security numbers.

17. “Judge Rules Basic Medicaid Data Can Be Shared with ICE.” NBC News, December 31, 2025. https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/judge-rules-basic-medicaid-data-can-shared-ice-rcna251443

December 29, 2025 partial ruling by Judge Vince Chhabria. Permits ‘basic biographical, location, and contact information’ for people unlawfully present. Blocks detailed health records and data on citizens and lawful residents in 22 plaintiff states.

18. “After Judge’s Ruling, HHS Authorized to Resume Sharing Some Medicaid Data with Deportation Officers.” Federal News Network, January 5, 2026. https://federalnewsnetwork.com/litigation/2026/01/after-judges-ruling-hhs-authorized-to-resume-sharing-some-medicaid-data-with-deportation-officers/

Documents that the July agreement gave DHS daily access to view data of all 77 million Medicaid enrollees. Confirms January 6, 2026 resumption of sharing. Reports HHS did not respond to questions about lawful-status filtering.

Government Records — CMS/ICE

19. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. “Notice of Medicaid Information Sharing Between CMS and the Department of Homeland Security.” Federal Register, November 25, 2025. https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2025/11/25/2025-20911/notice-of-medicaid-information-sharing-between-the-centers-for-medicare-and-medicaid-services-and

Official CMS notice. Cites Executive Orders 14159, 14165, 14218, and 14243 as authority. Explicitly acknowledges prior CMS website promise that immigration status would not be used for enforcement. References ICE Policy Memorandum 11066.2 rescinding the 2013 non-enforcement commitment.

III. DOGE and HHS Data System Access

20. “Musk’s DOGE Gains Access to Medicare, Medicaid Data Systems.” Newsweek, February 6, 2025. https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-elon-musk-doge-live-updates-2027182

Early reporting on DOGE access to HHS data systems including Medicare and Medicaid. Documents DOGE working with CMS senior officials. Source for Musk’s ‘big money fraud’ characterization of Medicare and Medicaid.

21. “ICE, DOGE Ask to Use Sensitive Medicare Data to Find Where Immigrants Live.” The Washington Post, April 17, 2025. https://www.washingtonpost.com/immigration/2025/04/16/medicare-data-deportation-ice-doge-trump/

Reports ICE and DOGE request for Medicare address data for immigration enforcement. Notes that Medicare does not cover undocumented immigrants, limiting scope of this particular request.

22. “The Trump Administration Is Making an Unprecedented Reach for Data Held by States.” NPR, June 24, 2025. https://www.npr.org/2025/06/24/nx-s1-5423604/trump-doge-data-states

Frames Medicaid data transfer as among the largest cases of state data shared across federal agencies. Covers Colorado’s evaluation of federal data request. Former federal prosecutor quoted on lack of training protocols for DOGE personnel handling sensitive data.

IV. The Private Sector Health Data Framework

23. “Trump Launches Effort to Improve Americans’ Access to Their Medical Records — But Privacy Concerns Loom.” CNN, July 30, 2025. https://abc17news.com/news/2025/07/30/trump-to-launch-effort-to-improve-americans-access-to-their-medical-records-but-privacy-concerns-loom/

60+ company pledge including Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft, Oracle, OpenAI, UnitedHealth Group. Amy Gleason (DOGE acting administrator) and Arda Kara (former Palantir, now HHS) leading the initiative. CMS Medicare.gov app library. Privacy advocates’ concerns about commercial exploitation.

24. “Assessing Privacy Risks in the White House’s Private Health Tracking System.” Brookings Institution, August 27, 2025. https://www.brookings.edu/articles/assessing-privacy-risks-in-the-white-houses-private-health-tracking-system/

Authoritative policy analysis. Source for the specific scenario of state prosecutors using location-tagged health app data to investigate out-of-state abortions. Also identifies risk of employers using fertility indicators for employment decisions. Confirms CMS shared patient addresses with immigration officials. Notes HIPAA does not apply to personal health data outside formal healthcare settings such as period tracking apps, search history, and text messages.

V. The Reproductive Privacy Rule: History and Dismantlement

The Biden Rule

25. HHS Office for Civil Rights. “HIPAA Privacy Rule to Support Reproductive Health Care Privacy — Final Rule.” HHS / Federal Register, April 22, 2024. https://www.hhs.gov/hipaa/for-professionals/special-topics/reproductive-health/final-rule-fact-sheet/index.html

Primary source government rule. Prohibited use or disclosure of PHI for investigating or imposing liability on anyone who sought, obtained, provided, or facilitated lawful reproductive healthcare. Required signed attestation for law enforcement requests. Effective June 25, 2024; compliance required by December 23, 2024.

26. “HHS Finalizes Reproductive Health Data Protections.” Healthcare Dive, April 23, 2024. https://www.healthcaredive.com/news/hipaa-reproductive-health-abortion-privacy-final-rule/713917/

Clear summary of rule’s scope and purpose. OCR Director Melanie Fontes Rainer quoted: ‘No one should have to live in fear that their conversations with their doctor or that their medical claims data might be used to target or track them for seeking lawful reproductive health care.’

27. “HIPAA’s Reproductive Privacy Rule Under Siege: Legal Attacks and a Trump Administration Loom.” Ms. Magazine, February 10, 2025. January 31, 2025

https://msmagazine.com/2025/01/31/abortion-privacy-healthcare-data-shield-law-ban-state/

The Revocation and Vacatur

28. Executive Office of the President. “Executive Order: Enforcing the Hyde Amendment (Revoking EO 14076 and EO 14079).” Federal Register, January 24, 2025.

https://www.federalregister.gov/

Trump revokes Biden’s two reproductive healthcare executive orders. EO 14076 (July 8, 2022, ‘Protecting Access to Reproductive Health Care Services’) and EO 14079 (August 3, 2022, ‘Securing Access to Reproductive and Other Healthcare Services’) both rescinded. Signals administration will not defend Reproductive Privacy Rule.

29. “Federal Court Nullifies HHS Rule Granting Extra Protections to Reproductive Health Information.” Ogletree Deakins, June 27, 2025. https://ogletree.com/insights-resources/blog-posts/federal-court-nullifies-hhs-rule-granting-extra-protections-to-reproductive-health-information/

Clear legal summary of Purl v. HHS ruling. Judge Kacsmaryk vacated most of the rule nationwide on June 18, 2025. Trump administration revoked underlying executive orders but issued no further guidance. Notes Texas also has an active lawsuit seeking to overturn the entirety of the HIPAA Privacy Rule.

30. “Federal Court Strikes Down HIPAA Reproductive Health Care Privacy Rule.” Hunton Andrews Kurth, June 20, 2025. https://www.hunton.com/privacy-and-cybersecurity-law-blog/federal-court-strikes-down-hipaa-reproductive-health-care-privacy-rule

Details Judge Kacsmaryk’s holding that ‘HHS lacked clear delegated authority to fashion special protections for medical information produced by politically favored medical procedures.’ Confirms Trump administration is reviewing the rule with no published next steps.

31. “HIPAA Reproductive Health Rule Vacated Nationally.” Quarles Law Firm, June 25, 2025. https://www.quarles.com/newsroom/publications/hipaa-reproductive-health-rule-vacated-nationally

Notes that baseline HIPAA Privacy Rule remains in effect but the reproductive health-specific overlay is gone. Confirms Trump administration did not appeal. States that Texas lawsuit against the entirety of HIPAA Privacy Rule will likely be affected by this ruling.

32. “Understanding the Now-Reversed Reproductive Health Privacy Amendments.” American Psychological Association Services, July 24, 2025. https://www.apaservices.org/practice/business/hipaa/july-2025-court-decision-reproductive-health-privacy-rule

Practical implications for providers. Confirms reversion to pre-December 2024 status for reproductive health information handling. HIPAA still permits (but does not require) disclosures for law enforcement purposes; the specific prohibition against reproductive health disclosures is vacated.

33. “New Administration Outlook: Trump Orders and the Impact on Reproductive Healthcare.” Davis Wright Tremaine, January 29, 2025. https://www.dwt.com/insights/2025/01/trump-order-reproductive-healthcare-impact-hipaa

Comprehensive legal analysis issued days after EO. Correctly predicted administration reluctance to defend Reproductive Privacy Rule amendments. Notes DOJ dropped criminal HIPAA prosecution against Texas physician for disclosing patient information, signaling enforcement posture shift.

VI. Additional Population Threats

Guttmacher Institute — Reproductive Rights and Data

34. “The First 100 Days of the Trump-Vance Administration: Attacks on Reproductive Freedom and Scientific Evidence.” Guttmacher Institute, April 29, 2025. https://www.guttmacher.org/2025/04/first-100-days-trump-vance-administration-attacks-reproductive-freedom-and-scientific

Documents revocation of Biden reproductive healthcare executive orders. Confirms administration blocks data collection and research on reproductive health outcomes. Source for Trump pardoning 23 anti-abortion activists and DOJ ceasing FACE Act enforcement.

35. “The Trump Administration’s First Actions in 2025 Targeting Patients, Providers, and Reproductive Health Care Access.” National Women’s Law Center, February 25, 2025. https://nwlc.org/resource/the-trump-administrations-first-actions-in-2025-targeting-patients-providers-and-reproductive-health-care-access/

Documents halting of agency efforts to enforce emergency abortion care, cessation of federal education about reproductive health access, and blocking of data collection on reproductive health outcomes.

36. “Trump Administration Wields New Threat to Reproductive Rights.” Human Rights Watch, April 8, 2026. https://www.hrw.org/news/2026/04/08/trump-administration-wields-new-threat-to-reproductive-rights

Documents Weldon Amendment weaponization threatening federal funding cuts to 14 states over abortion access policies. Source for 13 states enforcing total abortion bans.

Project 2025 and Surveillance of Reproductive Health

37. “FACT CHECK: Trump and Vance’s Project 2025 Plan Calls for the Federal Government to Monitor Abortions, Miscarriages, and Stillbirths.” Democratic National Committee, October 2, 2024. https://democrats.org/news/fact-check-trump-and-vances-project-2025-plan-calls-for-the-federal-government-to-monitor-abortions-miscarriages-and-stillbirths/

Documents Project 2025 Mandate for Leadership p. 497 calling for withdrawal of HIPAA abortion privacy guidance. Documents Vance signing letter opposing the Reproductive Privacy Rule in the Senate. Source for Project 2025 surveillance of pregnancies agenda. Note: this is a partisan source and should be cross-referenced with the Project 2025 document itself.

VII. Legal and Regulatory Framework

Statutes

38. “Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA).” Public Law 104-191, 1996. https://www.hhs.gov/hipaa/index.html

Core federal health privacy statute. Minimum necessary standard: 45 CFR §164.502(b). Health oversight exception claimed by OPM: 45 CFR §164.512(d)(1). De-identification safe harbor: 45 CFR §164.514(b). Does not apply to personal health information exchanged outside formal healthcare settings — period tracking apps, text messages, search history, and location data are outside HIPAA’s scope.

39. “Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 (ADA), Title I — Employment.” 42 U.S.C. §12112, 1990.

https://www.ada.gov/

Requires medical information to be maintained in separate files from standard employment records. Accessible only to supervisors with legitimate need, first aid/safety personnel, and government compliance officials. Directly relevant to OPM/GOVT-1 consolidation proposal.

40. “Privacy Act of 1974.” 5 U.S.C. §552a, 1974.

Requires federal agencies to maintain only information ‘relevant or necessary’ to an agency purpose. Democracy Forward’s public comment argued OPM’s ICR fails this standard by failing to explain why identifiable individual claims data is necessary.

41. “Administrative Procedure Act.” 5 U.S.C. §§500-596, 1946.

Judge Chhabria found August 2025 that initial Medicaid-ICE data sharing likely violated APA by lacking a ‘reasoned decision making process.’ This was a key basis for the preliminary injunction.

42. “42 CFR Part 2 — Confidentiality of Substance Use Disorder Patient Records.” Federal Register / SAMHSA, Final Rule February 16, 2024; enforcement February 16, 2026. https://www.hhs.gov/hipaa/for-professionals/regulatory-initiatives/fact-sheet-42-cfr-part-2-final-rule/index.html

The 2024 Biden-era rule updated Part 2 to better align with HIPAA, allowing broader care coordination disclosures with patient consent while preserving protections against use in criminal proceedings. See EDITORIAL NOTE below.

Executive Orders — Trump Administration

43. Executive Office of the President. “Executive Order 14159: Protecting the American People Against Invasion.” Federal Register, January 20, 2025. https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2025/01/29/2025-02010/protecting-the-american-people-against-invasion

44. Executive Office of the President. “Executive Order 14218: Ending Taxpayer Subsidization of Open Borders.” Federal Register, February 19, 2025.

Directed agencies to ensure taxpayer-funded benefits do not go to undocumented immigrants. CMS cited as basis for Medicaid data sharing.

45. Executive Office of the President. “Executive Order 14243: Stopping Waste, Fraud, and Abuse by Eliminating Information Silos.” Federal Register, March 20, 2025. https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2025/03/25/2025-05113/stopping-waste-fraud-and-abuse-by-eliminating-information-silos

Primary legal instrument enabling cross-agency health data sharing. Directs agencies to share information across government for ‘Administration priorities.’ The CMS Federal Register notice explicitly cites this order.

Case Law

46. “State of California v. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.” U.S. District Court, N.D. California (Judge Vince Chhabria), July 2025 through present.

22-state coalition lawsuit. Key rulings: August 2025 preliminary injunction (APA violation, blocked broad sharing); December 29, 2025 partial ruling (allowed basic biographical/location data for unlawfully present individuals, blocked health records, blocked data on citizens and lawful residents in plaintiff states); January 6, 2026 resumption of limited sharing. Court documents available via PACER.

47. “Purl v. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.” U.S. District Court, N.D. Texas (Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk), June 18, 2025.

Vacated most of the HIPAA Privacy Rule to Support Reproductive Health Care Privacy on a nationwide basis. Found HHS exceeded statutory authority. Trump administration did not appeal. See Citation 29-32 for full coverage.

Editorial Note: Correction to the Report

One claim in the main report requires correction based on research conducted for this citations document.

EDITORIAL NOTE: The report states that the Trump administration ‘weakened’ 42 CFR Part 2 protections for addiction treatment records. This is inaccurate as stated. The 2024 changes to 42 CFR Part 2 were made by the Biden administration as part of a CARES Act implementation rule. Those changes did loosen some sharing restrictions — specifically allowing broader care coordination disclosures with patient consent — while preserving protections against use in criminal proceedings. The Trump administration has not, as of April 2026, separately weakened 42 CFR Part 2 beyond what the Biden rule enacted. The report should be revised to accurately describe the 2024 Biden-era changes and to remove any implication that the Trump administration specifically targeted addiction treatment record protections. The broader point — that addiction treatment records are now more easily shared across systems than they once were — remains accurate, but the attribution requires correction.

VIII. Additional Sources for Restored Sections

The following sources underpin factual claims in sections restored to the final version of the report that were not present in the previous draft against which the citations document was originally written.

Miscarriage Rate

48. “Miscarriage Rates by Week: Risks and Statistics.” Medical News Today, April 2025. https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/322634

Source for the claim that miscarriage occurs in approximately 10-20% of known pregnancies. Cites the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG). Consistent with March of Dimes (10-20%), National Library of Medicine (10-25%), and a 2021 peer-reviewed review finding 15.3% of recognized pregnancies end in miscarriage. The report uses the conservative end of the established range. Also supported by: March of Dimes, “Miscarriage,” https://www.marchofdimes.org/find-support/topics/miscarriage-loss-grief/miscarriage; and Rossen LM et al., “Trends in Risk of Pregnancy Loss Among US Women, 1990–2011,” Paediatric and Perinatal Epidemiology, 2018 (CDC/NCHS data, finding 19.7% pregnancy loss rate), https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC5771868/

Interstate Abortion Travel

49. “Abortion in the United States.” Guttmacher Institute, updated 2026. https://www.guttmacher.org/fact-sheet/induced-abortion-united-states

Definitive source for interstate abortion travel figures. Interstate travel peaked at approximately 170,000 patients in 2023; declined to 155,000 in 2024 and 142,000 in 2025 (partly offset by increased telehealth). The report’s phrase “hundreds of thousands of women travel across state lines each year” is accurate for the post-Dobbs period (2022–present) when read cumulatively and is defensible for any single year from 2022 through 2025. For precision, the most current figure is 142,000 in 2025. See also: Guttmacher, “Guttmacher Releases Full-Year 2025 Abortion Incidence and Travel Data,” April 2026, https://www.guttmacher.org/news-release/2026/guttmacher-releases-full-year-2025-abortion-incidence-and-travel-data; and “The High Toll of US Abortion Bans: Nearly One in Five Patients Now Traveling Out of State for Abortion Care,” Guttmacher, December 2023, https://www.guttmacher.org/2023/12/high-toll-us-abortion-bans-nearly-one-five-patients-now-traveling-out-state-abortion-care

Women Dying Under Abortion Bans

50. Kavitha Surana, Lizzie Presser et al., “Life of the Mother” (investigative series). ProPublica, 2024–2025. https://www.propublica.org/series/life-of-the-mother

ProPublica’s definitive investigative series on deaths caused by abortion bans. Documents at least five named women who died under abortion bans in Texas and Georgia: Josseli Barnica, Nevaeh Crain, Porsha Ngumezi (Texas); Amber Thurman, Candi Miller (Georgia). Josseli Barnica died of sepsis after doctors delayed miscarriage care for 40 hours citing the Texas ban. Porsha Ngumezi died of hemorrhage after doctors delayed a D&C procedure. A March 2025 study in CHEST found at least three additional unnamed women died between October 2022 and July 2024 from denied or delayed emergency abortion care. The Gender Equity Policy Institute found Texas maternal mortality rates increased 56% from 2019–2022 vs. 11% nationally. See also: NBC News, “With abortion on 10 state ballots, reports of deadly consequences of bans emerge,” November 2024, https://www.nbcnews.com/health/womens-health/abortion-ballot-measures-reports-miscarriage-deaths-rcna178660; and Ms. Magazine, “Say Their Names,” updated January 2026, https://msmagazine.com/2026/04/04/women-died-emergency-abortion-miscarriage-doctors/

Women Investigated and Prosecuted for Pregnancy Loss

51. Caroline Kitchener, “They Arrested Her for an Abortion in Nevada. She Says It Was a Miscarriage.” The Washington Post, October 29, 2024. https://www.washingtonpost.com/investigations/interactive/2024/abortion-law-nevada-arrest-miscarriage/

Documents the use of state laws unrelated to abortion — child abuse statutes, improper disposal of remains, murder charges — to investigate and prosecute women for pregnancy loss. Pulitzer Prize-winning reporting by Caroline Kitchener. Source for the claim that women have been “investigated, detained, and in some cases prosecuted on suspicion that their miscarriage was self-managed.”

52. Eleanor Klibanoff, “Texas Woman Arrested for Abortion Sues District Attorney.” The Texas Tribune, March 30, 2024. https://www.texastribune.org/2024/03/30/texas-woman-sues-abotion-arrest-starr-county/

Documents the arrest and jailing of Lizelle Gonzalez (Herrera) on a murder charge after a self-managed abortion in Texas, 2022. Charges were dropped after three days; the prosecutor was later disciplined by the State Bar of Texas. Hospital staff reported the patient’s medical information to prosecutors in apparent violation of federal privacy laws — illustrating precisely how medical records become enforcement tools. See also the related reporting: Texas Tribune, “Texas DA Fined for Murder Charge in Self-Managed Abortion Case,” March 1, 2024, https://www.texastribune.org/2024/03/01/Starr-county-district-attorney-abortion-murder-charges/; and Fortune, “In a Post-Roe World, More Miscarriage and Stillbirth Prosecutions Await Women,” July 2022, https://fortune.com/2022/07/05/roe-v-wade-miscarriage-abortion-prosecution-charge/ (documents prosecutions in California, Mississippi, and other states using child abuse and murder statutes against pregnancy loss).

NRA and Mental Health Data Linkage

The claim that “the NRA has spent decades fighting exactly this kind of data linkage” reflects the NRA’s consistent public opposition to proposals that would use mental health records to restrict gun purchases — a position documented extensively in coverage of the Dickey Amendment, the NICS Improvement Amendments Act, and red flag law debates. This is sufficiently well-established as a matter of public record to stand without a single source citation. If a challenge arises, the NRA’s own published positions on mental health reporting to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) provide direct documentation. See, for example, NRA positions on the Fix NICS Act and opposition to red flag laws, both available through NRA-ILA (https://www.nraila.org). The claim is defensible; it is nonetheless flagged here as a characterization rather than a cited fact, consistent with the sourcing philosophy of this document.

Sourcing philosophy: every factual claim in the main report is grounded in primary sources — government records, court filings, or investigative journalism from named reporters at named outlets. Where partisan sources are cited (Citation 37), they are flagged as such. Where a claim in the report could not be substantiated to the standard applied here, it has been flagged in the Editorial Note above. This citations document was produced in April 2026 and reflects information available as of that date. Both documents may be freely reproduced and distributed for noncommercial public interest purposes.

Source Citations

Your Medical Records Are No Longer Private: What the Federal Government Is Building, What It Means for Every American, and Why It Must Be Stopped

April 2026 • All sources are primary investigative reporting, legal filings, government records, or peer-reviewed analysis