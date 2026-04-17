Natalie’s Substack

Natalie’s Substack

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Bow's avatar
Bow
2d

Thank you for taking the time to complie all this into a well laid out format. I will do my best to pass this around.

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Peter T Hooper's avatar
Peter T Hooper
12h

Were they ever? I’ve doubted that for a long time.

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