Women in the United States have had the independent right to a bank account for just 52 years. A proposal currently being drafted by the Trump administration could make that right conditional, requiring women to produce documentation that millions of them, by virtue of having changed their names at marriage, cannot easily provide.

How recently women won the right to bank independently

It is easy to forget how recently American women secured basic financial rights. For most of this country’s history, women’s access to banking was controlled by the men in their lives.

Women have had the unqualified, independent right to a bank account for just 52 years. Before the ECOA, women who lacked a husband or male relative willing to co-sign were simply refused. That right was hard-won, it took years of organizing, congressional testimony, and sustained public pressure from women’s groups to pass. The Trump administration’s banking proposal does not repeal the ECOA, but it introduces a new class of barrier: not discrimination by sex, but a documentation requirement that falls disproportionately on women due to the practice of changing one’s name at marriage.

Status: executive order confirmed “in process”

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed on April 13, 2026 that an executive order requiring banks to collect proof of citizenship from all customers is actively being drafted. No order has been signed yet, but this is no longer speculation.

What is being proposed

The Trump administration is preparing an executive order that would require every bank in the United States, and almost certainly credit unions, which fall under the same federal regulatory framework, to collect documentary proof of citizenship from customers as a condition of opening or maintaining a bank account.

This is not targeted at new account holders only. According to multiple sources reported by the Wall Street Journal, Semafor, CNN, and Bloomberg, the policy would be retroactive, meaning existing customers would be required to submit citizenship documentation to keep accounts they already have.

What documents would be required

The specific document list has not been finalized, but based on reporting:

• A U.S. passport or other documentary proof of citizenship would be required

• Birth certificates are under discussion as an alternative to a passport

Why this is a specific threat to women

This proposal creates a direct and disproportionate burden for married women, and divorced women, and women who have changed their names for any reason because of a fundamental document mismatch problem.

The name mismatch problem

An estimated 69 million American women have taken their spouse’s last name. Their birth certificate, one of the primary acceptable documents, bears a name they no longer use. Their REAL ID or driver’s license bears their current legal name. Neither document alone satisfies the requirement as proposed.

To bridge this gap, a woman would need to produce additional documents, typically a marriage certificate, to link her birth name to her current name. This creates a burden that male customers and women who have never changed their name do not face.

Why this isn’t a simple fix

• Many women who have been married for decades no longer have their marriage certificate readily available

• Replacement certificates vary in cost and processing time by state, in some states this is slow and expensive

• Women who have been married more than once, or who divorced and changed their name back, must produce a chain of documents linking each name change

• Transgender women who have legally changed their names face similar or greater documentation challenges

This mirrors the SAVE Act problem and compounds it

The same 69 million women facing documentation barriers to voting under the SAVE Act are the same 69 million women who would face documentation barriers to keeping their bank accounts under this proposal. These are not separate issues, they are the same population being targeted twice, across the two most fundamental pillars of civic and economic life.

The downstream consequences of losing bank access

A bank account is the connective tissue of modern financial life. Women pushed out of the banking system would face cascading consequences:

• Employment: Employment: most employers pay by direct deposit; without a bank account, paychecks require check-cashing services charging 1–6% per check

• Housing: Housing: landlords increasingly require electronic payment; mortgage escrow requires a bank account

• Credit: Credit: losing banking access damages credit scores and removes access to credit cards

• Government benefits: Government benefits: Social Security, disability, and veterans payments are paid electronically

• Tax refunds: Tax refunds: the IRS primarily issues refunds via direct deposit

• Business ownership: Business ownership: impossible to operate a legitimate business without a business bank account

• Safety: Safety: cash kept at home is uninsured and vulnerable to theft or loss in natural disasters

The legal pathway and its limits

Legal experts have noted that Trump cannot implement this unilaterally via executive order alone. Changing banking law would require either an act of Congress or going through the Administrative Procedure Act (APA), which governs how agencies change regulations. The APA process typically takes one to two years and is subject to legal challenge.

The Right to Financial Privacy Act also creates a baseline rule: the government cannot simply direct banks to hand over financial records without specific cause such as a subpoena.

However, the administration appears to be exploring implementation through existing anti-money-laundering frameworks, specifically the Bank Secrecy Act and the USA PATRIOT Act which already require banks to collect customer identification as part of Know Your Customer rules. The question is whether citizenship verification can be added to that framework by executive or administrative action, bypassing Congress.

Who else is affected

While women face a specific and disproportionate burden due to name changes, this proposal would affect a much broader population of American citizens:

• Elderly Americans born before standardized birth certificate record-keeping

• Low-income Americans who have never needed a passport

• Rural Americans, passport ownership is statistically lower in rural states

• Natural disaster survivors who have lost documents

• Americans with disabilities who face added challenges obtaining replacement documents

Industry response

A financial services lobbyist called the proposal a “complete nightmare,” warning it could blow back on the administration’s own voter base. Wall Street executives have warned the administration the plan would be unworkable. One banking expert described it as “a way to weaponize the banking system to achieve political ends.” The banking industry is actively pushing back.

Where this stands now

• Treasury Secretary Bessent confirmed on April 13, 2026 the order is “in process”

• No executive order has been signed or published as of April 15, 2026

• Critical details remain undefined: exact documents accepted, how name mismatches will be handled, whether exceptions exist for vulnerable populations, what happens to accounts of those who cannot comply, and whether any grace period will apply

• Legal challenges are expected if and when an order is signed

The bottom line

Women secured the right to independent banking just 52 years ago. That right was not given freely, it was organized for, legislated, and fought for in the courts. The Trump administration’s banking citizenship proposal introduces a new documentation barrier that falls disproportionately on women who changed their names at marriage. Combined with the SAVE Act’s parallel barriers to voting, this represents a simultaneous threat to women’s economic and civic participation on a scale not seen since before 1974.

Sources - too many

Sources: Trump’s Banking Citizenship Proposal & the SAVE Act

Compiled April 2026 — All links verified at time of research

Banking citizenship requirement

1. Winston & Strawn LLP — “Trump Administration Considers Requiring Banks To Collect Citizenship Information From Their Customers” (February 24, 2026) https://www.winston.com/en/blogs-and-podcasts/investigations-enforcement-and-compliance-alerts/trump-administration-considers-requiring-banks-to-collect-citizenship-information-from-their-customers 2. Axios — “Trump considers citizenship checks for bank accounts” (February 25, 2026) https://www.axios.com/2026/02/24/trump-banks-immigrants-citizenship-requirements 3. CNN Business — “Trump administration considers forcing banks to verify customers’ citizenship” (February 24, 2026) https://www.cnn.com/2026/02/24/business/trump-immigration-banks-citizenship 4. The Washington Post — “Trump administration considers requiring banks to collect citizenship information” (February 24, 2026) https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/2026/02/24/trump-banks-citizenship-status/ 5. Semafor — “Trump administration weighs citizenship requirement for bank account holders” (February 24, 2026) https://www.semafor.com/article/02/24/2026/trump-administration-weighs-citizenship-requirement-for-bank-account-holders 6. Bloomberg — “US Weighs Bank Citizenship Data Requirements, Reports Say” (February 24, 2026) https://finance.yahoo.com/news/us-weighs-bank-citizenship-data-234243331.html 7. The Hill — “Bessent says order requiring banks to collect citizenship information ‘in process’” (April 14, 2026) https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/5830266-trump-executive-order-banking-system-citizenship/amp/ 8. Bloomberg — “Bessent Says Bank Citizenship Verification Order Is ‘In Process’” (April 14, 2026) https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2026-04-14/bessent-says-bank-citizenship-verification-order-is-in-process 9. Newsweek — “Trump executive order could debank millions of Americans: what to know” (April 14, 2026) https://www.newsweek.com/trump-executive-order-could-debank-millions-of-americans-what-to-know-11826299 10. The Daily Beast — “Trump Goon Reveals Incoming Citizenship Banking Plot” (April 14, 2026) https://www.thedailybeast.com/trump-goon-reveals-incoming-citizenship-banking-plot/ 11. American Banker — “Banks face ‘heavy lift’ in Trump’s potential citizenship EO” (March 3, 2026) https://www.americanbanker.com/news/banks-face-heavy-lift-in-trumps-potential-citizenship-eo 12. American Action Forum — “Citizenship Verification for Banking: The Administrative Costs” (March 4, 2026) https://www.americanactionforum.org/insight/citizenship-verification-for-banking-the-administrative-costs/

SAVE Act / SAVE America Act — voting rights

13. NPR — “Will the SAVE Act make it harder for married women to vote? We ask legal experts” (April 13, 2025) https://www.npr.org/2025/04/13/g-s1-59684/save-act-married-women-vote-rights-explained 14. NPR — “The House has passed the Trump-backed SAVE Act. Here are 8 things to know” (April 10, 2025) https://www.npr.org/2025/03/12/nx-s1-5301676/save-act-explainer-voter-registration 15. The 19th — “House passes bill that could make it harder for married women to vote” (April 10, 2025) https://19thnews.org/2025/04/save-act-house-voting/ 16. The 19th — “The SAVE America Act could make it harder for women to vote” (February 12, 2026) https://19thnews.org/2026/02/house-passes-save-america-act-married-women-vote/ 17. The 19th — “The SAVE America Act’s threats to voting are driving women to mobilize” (March 2026) https://19thnews.org/2026/03/women-voting-rights-threatened-save-america-act/ 18. The 19th — “SAVE Act passes, could create barriers to voting for married women” (March 11, 2025) https://19thnews.org/2025/03/save-act-voting-married-women/ 19. NPR — “The SAVE Act faces long odds in the Senate. GOP-led states are picking up the cause” (April 1, 2026) https://www.npr.org/2026/03/19/nx-s1-5750510/state-save-acts-florida 20. Brennan Center for Justice — “SAVE Act Reaches Senate” (April 14, 2026) https://www.brennancenter.org/our-work/analysis-opinion/save-act-reaches-senate 21. Brennan Center for Justice — “House Passes New Version of the SAVE Act; Brennan Center Responds” (April 2026) https://www.brennancenter.org/our-work/analysis-opinion/house-passes-new-version-save-act-brennan-center-responds 22. Campaign Legal Center — “What You Need to Know About the SAVE Act” (2026) https://campaignlegal.org/update/what-you-need-know-about-save-act 23. NAACP Legal Defense Fund — “LDF Commends U.S. Senate for Stalling Passage of the SAVE Act” (April 9, 2026) https://www.naacpldf.org/press-release/ldf-commends-u-s-senate-for-stalling-passage-of-the-save-act/ 24. National Women’s Law Center — “How the SAVE Act Could Disenfranchise Millions of Married Women and Trans Voters” (March 27, 2025) https://nwlc.org/how-the-save-act-could-disenfranchise-millions-of-married-women-and-trans-voters/ 25. League of Women Voters — “The Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act is a Trick” (2025) https://www.lwv.org/blog/safeguard-american-voter-eligibility-save-act-trick 26. National Organization for Women — “The SAVE Act Is the STOP Act — It Stops Women from Voting” (2025) https://now.org/media-center/press-release/the-save-act-is-the-stop-act-it-stops-women-from-voting/ 27. Democracy Docket — “Supporters say GOP’s SAVE America Act won’t affect women’s voting rights. Here’s why that’s false” (2026) https://www.democracydocket.com/news-alerts/save-america-act-married-women-voting-rights-restrictions/ 28. Human Rights Watch — “SAVE Americas Act Would Harm Women, Trans People” (March 30, 2026) https://www.hrw.org/news/2026/03/30/save-americas-act-would-harm-women-trans-people 29. Snopes — “How the SAVE America Act could impact voting process for everyone, including married women” (2026) https://www.snopes.com/tracker/save-america-act-women-voting/ 30. Congress.gov — “H.R.22 — 119th Congress: SAVE Act” (2025–2026) https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/house-bill/22

History of women’s banking rights

31. JPMorgan Chase — “Women in wealth throughout history: A United States timeline” (2026) https://www.chase.com/personal/investments/learning-and-insights/article/women-in-wealth-throughout-history-a-united-states-timeline 32. JSTOR Daily — “A Bank of Her Own” (December 2025) https://daily.jstor.org/a-bank-of-her-own/ 33. Lantern by SoFi — “When Could Women Open a Bank Account?” (2025) https://lanterncredit.com/banking/when-could-women-open-a-bank-account 34. Smithsonian American Women’s History Museum — “Voices on Independence: Four Oral Histories About Building Women’s Economic Power” (2024) https://womenshistory.si.edu/blog/voices-independence-four-oral-histories-about-building-womens-economic-power 35. Wikipedia — “Equal Credit Opportunity Act” (Updated 2026) https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Equal_Credit_Opportunity_Act

Mortgages, housing, and other affected services

36. HousingWire — “FHA restricts loan eligibility to US citizens and permanent residents” (March 26, 2025) https://www.housingwire.com/articles/fha-restricts-loan-eligibility-to-us-citizens-permanent-residents/ 37. ABA Banking Journal — “Trump administration eliminates FHA-loan eligibility for non-permanent residents” (March 2025) https://bankingjournal.aba.com/2025/03/trump-administration-eliminates-fha-loan-eligibility-for-non-permanent-residents/ 38. The Truth About Mortgage — “Non-Permanent Residents No Longer Eligible for FHA Loans” (March 31, 2025) https://www.thetruthaboutmortgage.com/non-permanent-residents-no-longer-eligible-for-fha-loans/ 39. The White House — “Promoting Access to Mortgage Credit — Executive Order” (March 13, 2026) https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2026/03/promoting-access-to-mortgage-credit/ 40. Unbanked America — “How 62 Million Americans Are Locked Out of Banking Access” (2024) https://www.unbankedamerica.org/

Broader citizenship requirements across federal services