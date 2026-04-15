Natalie’s Substack

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Sikaada_Mahila's avatar
Sikaada_Mahila
3d

Wether this passes or not; no more changing your name when you get married.

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Ori Jay's avatar
Ori Jay
5d

Natalie, I hope you can add transgender people to the list of groups affected by this in your post! I believe this and the SAVE act are both attempting to target us since most of us end up going by a different name and those of us who can afford to do so usually go through the legal name change process.

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