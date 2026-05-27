I want to make an argument that will offend nearly everyone, and I want to ground it in the text rather than in sentiment. Most pro-immigration appeals from the religious left lean on a vague gesture toward kindness. Most anti-immigration appeals from the religious right lean on Romans 13 and a selective reading of the wrath passages. Both sides have agreed, by tacit truce, to leave the actual immigration commandments of the Bible mostly unread.

I want to read them. In Hebrew. In Greek. With the historical context restored. And I want to show that the Bible is the most aggressively pro-immigrant document in the ancient world, and that any reading that softens this fact betrays the text.

I chose the word violently in my title with intention. The scriptures of the Jewish and Christian traditions threaten violence, divine and historical, against communities that mistreat the foreigner. The protection of the immigrant in these texts carries the same legal weight as the prohibition against murder. The God of the Hebrew Bible identifies personally with the migrant, walks with the migrant, and judges nations by how they treat the migrant. And the New Testament tightens this demand rather than relaxing it.

That is the claim. Now the evidence.

Refugees all the way down

Before I reach the legal commandments, I want to establish something more fundamental, because it reframes everything that follows. The Bible begins with refugees. It continues with refugees. Every authoritative voice in the text speaks from the experience of displacement. To be a leader in the biblical schema, you have first been a refugee. The prerequisite to prophecy is exile.

Start at the beginning. Genesis 3 ends with Adam and Eve expelled from Eden, cherubim and a flaming sword posted to bar their return. The founding story of the human race is an eviction. Genesis 4 doubles the expulsion: Cain is marked, made a wanderer, na va-nad in the Hebrew, restless and fugitive, driven from the very soil that drank his brother’s blood. Noah survives a flood that makes the entire earth uninhabitable. The Tower of Babel ends with scattering, dispersion as divine judgment. The first eleven chapters of Genesis are a sequence of expulsions before the patriarchal narratives even begin. Humanity is, in the biblical imagination, a species defined by displacement from its original home.

Then the patriarchs. The first divine command to Abraham is lech lecha, in Genesis 12:1. Go. Leave your country, your kindred, your father’s house. The founding act of the covenant is emigration. Abraham spends the rest of his life as a resident foreigner in Canaan. He owns nothing in the promised land except the burial plot at Machpelah, which he purchases from the Hittites in Genesis 23 with the words ger ve-toshav anokhi imakhem, I am a stranger and a sojourner among you. The father of the faith describes himself, in his own words, as a ger.

Isaac is born in transit. Jacob flees Esau, works as a foreign laborer for twenty years under an exploitative uncle in Paddan-Aram, returns home wrestling God at a river crossing, and ends his life as a famine migrant in Egypt. Joseph is human-trafficked into Egypt by his own brothers. The patriarchal narratives are migration narratives. The entire family that becomes Israel is a family of border-crossers.

Then Egypt. The book of Exodus opens with the Israelites as a tolerated minority who become an oppressed underclass under a new regime. Moses himself is a refugee three times over: hidden as an infant under a state program of genocide, fugitive in Midian after killing the Egyptian overseer, then leading the wilderness generation through forty years of homelessness.

Forty years. Pause on that number. The Torah, the foundational legal and theological text of the Hebrew Bible, is given to a people in transit. The mishkan, the tabernacle, is a portable sanctuary. God dwells in a tent because the people live in tents. The Shekhinah, the divine presence, travels with refugees. The encounter with God that defines the Israelite religion happens in the wilderness, to a wandering people, in a moveable sanctuary. Settled people, the text suggests, see God less clearly.

Then the prophets. Every one of them.

Elijah flees Ahab and Jezebel into the wilderness, fed by ravens, sleeping under a broom tree, finally encountering God at Horeb in the cave (1 Kings 17-19). Amos is a southerner from Tekoa prophesying across the border in the northern kingdom, told by the priest at Bethel to flee back to Judah (Amos 7:12). Hosea prophesies on the eve of the northern exile. Isaiah ministers through the Assyrian crisis with refugees flooding south from the destroyed north. Jeremiah is imprisoned, lowered into a cistern to die, and finally dragged against his will into Egyptian exile where he dies a refugee (Jeremiah 43). Ezekiel prophesies entirely from Babylonian exile, by the river Chebar, hundreds of miles from his homeland. Daniel is deported as a youth. Ezra and Nehemiah are returnees from exile, organizing a community shaped entirely by displacement.

The book of Ruth, which gives us the great-grandmother of David, is an immigrant-makes-good story about a Moabite woman who crosses a border to keep faith with her mother-in-law. Esther is a diaspora figure in the Persian court. Even David, before he is king, spends years as a fugitive from Saul, hiding in caves, leading a band the text describes (1 Samuel 22:2) as everyone in distress, everyone in debt, everyone discontented. The greatest king of Israel is forged in refugee status, leading what amounts to an armed band of social outcasts.

Then the New Testament intensifies the pattern, as it does on every other point. John the Baptist lives in the wilderness. Jesus is born in transit, in a stable, because of a census that has displaced his parents. He flees to Egypt as an infant refugee from genocidal violence. He returns to Nazareth, then spends his entire ministry as an itinerant, declaring in Matthew 8:20 that foxes have holes and birds of the air have nests, but the Son of Man has nowhere to lay his head. Paul is an itinerant missionary, repeatedly imprisoned, finally executed in Rome where he has been transported as a prisoner. John of Patmos writes Revelation from exile on a penal colony. The author of Hebrews describes the entire community of faith, looking back across the generations, as strangers and exiles on the earth seeking a homeland that is to come (Hebrews 11:13).

Pause on the pattern. The list admits zero exceptions. The text holds up zero figures of settled, comfortable, propertied piety as the model of leadership. Every voice that speaks with authority in the Bible speaks from the experience of having been displaced. The credential for prophecy is exile. The credential for leadership is having lost your home. The credential for receiving revelation is having been a stranger in a strange land.

This changes how we have to read the immigrant commandments. Those commandments operate as the written-into-law ethic of a community that traces every one of its authoritative voices back to a refugee, rather than as a humanitarian add-on to a religion that otherwise venerates the settled landowner. When Leviticus says love the ger as yourself, for you were gerim in Egypt, it asks the Israelites to recognize the migrant as kin. As the very category of person from which the entire tradition emerged. To turn the foreigner away at the gate is to repudiate Abraham, Moses, Ruth, David, every prophet, and Christ himself. Every figure in the canon stands on the other side of that gate.

This is the deeper claim of my title. The Bible is violently pro-immigration because the Bible is, in its bones, a refugee literature. It was written by displaced people, about displaced people, for the instruction of communities that the text expects to remain in some sense displaced. To read this text as a charter for closed borders is to misread it at the level of its DNA.

The word the translators hide

Begin with a single word: ger. In biblical Hebrew, ger means the resident foreigner: the person living in a land outside their ancestral home, dependent on the hospitality and legal protection of the host community.

The word appears ninety-two times in the Hebrew Bible. Ninety-two. For comparison, almanah, widow, appears fifty-five times. Yatom, orphan, appears forty-two times. The ger is the most frequently mentioned vulnerable category in the entire Hebrew scripture. More than the poor. More than the widow. More than the orphan.

English translations bury this. They render ger as stranger, sojourner, alien, foreigner, traveler, sometimes guest, and the variation is suspicious. It lets a reader skim past ninety-two specific legal and theological claims about the immigrant and absorb only a vague impression that the Bible favors kindness in some general way. That is a domesticated reading. The actual word names a specific social category: a person who has crossed a border and now lives among a people obligated to receive them.

The most famous ger commandment is Leviticus 19:34. In Hebrew it reads:

ve-ahavta lo kamokha, ki gerim heyitem be-eretz Mitzrayim. You shall love him as yourself, for you were gerim in the land of Egypt.

The same verb, ahav, the same construction, kamokha, that appears three verses earlier in the better-known commandment to love your neighbor as yourself, appears here applied to the immigrant. The text places the love of the foreigner on identical legal and theological footing with the love of the neighbor. They are the same commandment, phrased twice, and the second phrasing is grounded in collective historical memory: you were once migrants yourselves.

This is a deliberate move by the authors of Leviticus. They knew their audience would find it easier to love the neighbor than the stranger. So they wrote the commandment twice, and they grounded the second iteration in the founding trauma of the Israelite identity. Because you remember what it felt like to be a stripped foreigner, you are now forbidden to inflict that experience on anyone else.

The triad and the threat

Throughout the legal codes of the Torah, the immigrant appears in a triad with two other categories: the widow and the orphan. The ger, the almanah, the yatom.

These three groups share a single legal feature: each stands outside the patriarchal kinship system that supplies protection. The widow has lost her husband. The orphan has lost the father. The immigrant has left behind the extended family that would have stood as legal advocate, economic guarantor, and physical defender. The three are grouped together because they share a vulnerability, and the law responds by creating extraordinary protections.

The list of those protections is long. Deuteronomy 24:17 forbids perverting the justice due to the ger. Deuteronomy 24:19 mandates leaving the gleanings of the harvest for the ger, the widow, and the orphan. Deuteronomy 27:19 places a public curse, recited from Mount Ebal in a covenant ceremony, on anyone who distorts the justice due to the ger. Read that one again. There is a curse, sworn before the assembled nation, on the person who manipulates the legal system to deny justice to the immigrant. The covenant itself rests on this prohibition.

And then there is Exodus 22:21, which I want to quote in full:

You shall not wrong a ger or oppress him, for you were gerim in the land of Egypt. You shall not afflict any widow or orphan. If you do afflict them, and they cry out to me, I will surely hear their cry, and my wrath will burn, and I will kill you with the sword, and your wives shall become widows and your children orphans.

Read that carefully. The God of Exodus threatens to convert the oppressor’s family into the very categories the oppressor harmed. Widows and orphans. The punishment is poetic, but it is also literal. It is martial. It promises the sword.

This is the violence I named in my title. The biblical text threatens the wielder of state power, the landed insider, the citizen who exploits the migrant, with destruction. The threat is the same God who drowned Pharaoh’s army speaking in the same register. To pretend the ger commandments are gentle suggestions about hospitality is to have misread the text completely.

Egypt as the key that unlocks everything

Why Egypt? Why does the Hebrew Bible return, again and again, to the memory of Egypt as the grounding for immigrant protection?

The phrase ki gerim heyitem be-eretz Mitzrayim, for you were strangers in the land of Egypt, appears in some form thirty-six times across the Torah. Thirty-six iterations of the same theological move.

The move is this. The Israelites are commanded to remember that they entered Egypt as climate refugees fleeing famine in Canaan. Read Genesis carefully. Jacob and his sons go down to Egypt because Canaan starved while Egypt still had grain. They live in Egypt as a tolerated minority for generations. Then a new Pharaoh arises who has forgotten Joseph, and the tolerated minority becomes a despised underclass, conscripted into forced labor, subjected to a state program of infanticide, and finally driven out in the Exodus.

That is the founding story. That is the experience the Israelites are commanded to remember when they encounter a ger in their own land.

The theological logic is devastating. To mistreat the immigrant in your land is to become Pharaoh. The binary is total. You are either the people who remember Egypt and welcome the stranger, or you are the people who have forgotten Egypt and stepped into the role of the oppressor. The biblical writers built this binary into the legal code deliberately. They wanted to make it mentally impossible for a faithful Israelite to support anti-immigrant policy while still believing themselves faithful to the foundational story of their own religion.

This is the key, and it is the key that every modern reading must either turn or break. Every softening interpretation has to first dissolve the binary. It has to pretend Egypt was just a story, that the analogy was a one-time thing, that the commandment expired. The text refuses that reading. It restates the Egypt formula thirty-six times specifically to keep the memory alive.

The prophets and the courtroom

If the Torah provides the law, the prophets provide the courtroom. They are the literary record of God prosecuting the nation for breaking the law. And when you read the prophets carefully, you discover that the treatment of the immigrant sits at the center of the indictment, as a recurring central charge.

Jeremiah 7, the famous Temple sermon, places the prophet in the doorway of the Temple itself, blocking worshippers from entering, declaring that their worship is fraudulent because they oppress the ger, the widow, and the orphan. Their sacrifices stink. Their prayers go unheard. Their religious observance has become an offense to God precisely because the same community making the offerings is mistreating the immigrant.

Jeremiah 22 condemns King Jehoiakim by contrasting him with his father Josiah, who, the text says, did justice for the poor and the needy, and adds: was this not to know me? To know God, in Jeremiah, is to do justice for the vulnerable. To fail at that justice is to be a stranger to God, regardless of what your worship looks like.

Ezekiel 22:7 lists the sins of Jerusalem before its destruction. The ger is wronged in your midst. Zechariah 7:10: oppress not the widow, the orphan, the ger, the poor. Malachi 3:5: I will be a swift witness against those who oppress the wage-earner, the widow, the orphan, and who thrust aside the ger.

The prophets are united on this. They treat anti-immigrant policy as a capital offense against the moral order, an offense that justifies the burning of cities and the exile of populations. Read Ezekiel and Jeremiah on Jerusalem’s destruction. The treatment of the migrant is in the bill of particulars. The God of the prophets has, on the record, destroyed nations for this sin.

Jesus and the weaponized law

Now to the New Testament, where the demand intensifies. Before I reach Matthew 25, which is the standard text in any sermon on this subject, I want to spend time on a feature of the Gospels that goes underread, because it bears directly on how the immigrant is treated in our own moment.

Jesus is killed by lawfare. He spends his ministry confronting lawfare. And he names lawfare, by its actual mechanism, as one of the central sins of the religious establishment of his day.

Read the Gospels with this lens and the pattern becomes impossible to miss. The Pharisees rarely approach Jesus with theological disagreement. They approach him with legal traps. They watch him on the Sabbath, waiting for a technical violation. In Mark 3 he heals a man with a withered hand. In Luke 13 he heals a woman bent double for eighteen years. In Luke 14 he heals a man with dropsy at a dinner. In each case, the legal authorities object that the healing violates Sabbath law. In each case, Jesus heals anyway and turns the accusation back on them. You would untie your ox on the Sabbath to lead it to water. You would pull your son out of a well. The law, applied with this kind of selective ferocity against the suffering, has become a weapon.

John 8 sharpens the point. The scribes and Pharisees drag a woman caught in adultery before Jesus and demand he affirm the death penalty prescribed by Mosaic law. The statute is real. The penalty is on the books. The case is technically valid. And Jesus refuses to enforce it, because the enforcement is selective, prosecutorial, and aimed at trapping him rather than at justice. Let the one among you without sin cast the first stone. Every accuser drops the rock and walks away. The principle is direct: a law applied selectively against the vulnerable, to serve the political ends of the prosecutor, is itself a violation of the moral order, regardless of whether the statute is technically valid.

Then there is Matthew 23, the chapter most preachers tend to skip. Jesus delivers seven woes against the scribes and Pharisees, and the woes are explicitly anti-lawfare. They bind heavy burdens on people’s shoulders and refuse to lift a finger to move them. They tithe mint and dill and cumin and neglect the weightier matters of the law: justice, mercy, faithfulness. They strain out a gnat and swallow a camel.

Hear those phrases. Jesus is naming a specific practice: legal systems that enforce trivial technical violations against the powerless while the substantive moral law, the law against exploitation, against cruelty, against the abuse of the vulnerable, shields the powerful from prosecution.

Map that onto modern immigration enforcement and the parallel is exact. The paperwork violation prosecuted with the full machinery of the state. The visa overstay tracked, indexed, raided. The asylum applicant whose technical defect in filing triggers removal. And meanwhile the employers who knowingly hired undocumented workers, who underpaid them, who stole their wages, who threatened them with deportation when they complained, walk free. The wage theft is real. The labor trafficking is real. The exploitation of bodies that have crossed a border is real. And the state cages the bodies while shielding the exploiters.

The gnat is strained out. The camel is swallowed.

Luke 11:46 names the practitioners directly. Woe to you lawyers also, for you load people with burdens hard to bear, and you yourselves do not touch the burdens with one of your fingers. Read that verse in the modern immigration system. The asylum backlog of millions of cases, designed to grind applicants down through delay. The procedural traps where missing a court date by hours triggers removal in absentia. The detention of children to coerce parents into waiving claims. The deportation hearings conducted absent counsel, for people speaking indigenous languages whose court interpreters remain untrained. The lawyers who built these systems and the lawyers who defend them are the direct subjects of Luke 11:46. Jesus pronounces woe.

And then, finally, Jesus himself is killed by lawfare. This is the part that ought to undo any Christian defense of weaponized legal enforcement against migrants. Read the passion narrative slowly.

The Sanhedrin convenes at night, in violation of their own rules of procedure. They search for false witnesses, and when the false witnesses contradict each other, they search for more. They eventually settle on a charge of blasphemy. They hand him to Pilate, because the Sanhedrin lacks the authority to execute. Pilate examines him, declares him innocent, and signs the death warrant anyway because the political pressure makes the lawful outcome inconvenient. The crucifixion is processed through the legal system. It is documented. It is authorized. It carries the official stamp of the Roman state and the Jewish religious court. And it is the central injustice of human history.

The cross is the opposite of mob violence. The cross is due process weaponized against an innocent foreigner-coded outsider. Jesus is a Galilean, marked by his accent, his provincial origins, his lack of credentials. The Jerusalem religious establishment looks at him the way an immigration judge looks at a brown-skinned defendant in a detention court. Different. Suspicious. Other. They process him through the system. The system kills him.

And on Sunday the resurrection vindicates him against the system that killed him. Easter is, among other things, God’s verdict on lawfare. The legal proceeding was correct in every technical particular and morally void in its entirety, and God overturned it on the third day. Any Christian who reads this story and then defends the use of immigration law to crush families has identified with the wrong character. They have aligned themselves with the Sanhedrin and with Pilate, and they have done so while wearing the cross around their neck.

Matthew 25 and the test

Now to the passage that, by itself, would settle the argument.

Matthew 25:31 begins the parable of the sheep and the goats. Jesus describes the final judgment, the criterion by which all nations will be sorted into the saved and the damned. The Greek word for nations is ethne. The judgment is collective. It is the judgment of peoples, taken whole rather than as individuals abstracted from their political communities.

Then Jesus lists the criteria. I was hungry and you fed me. I was thirsty and you gave me drink. I was naked and you clothed me. I was sick and you visited me. I was in prison and you came to me. And the one I want to focus on:

xenos ēmēn kai sunēgagete me. I was a xenos and you welcomed me.

Xenos in Koine Greek is the direct semantic equivalent of the Hebrew ger. Foreigner. Stranger. The person from outside, dependent on hospitality. Some English Bibles translate it stranger and some translate it foreigner. The Greek is unambiguous. Jesus is saying that the welcome of the foreigner is one of six criteria by which God will sort the nations at the final judgment.

And then he says something more radical. The righteous ask: when did we see you a xenos and welcome you? And Jesus answers: inasmuch as you did it to one of the least of these my brothers, you did it to me. Jesus identifies himself, personally, with the migrant. Whoever welcomes the foreigner welcomes Christ. Whoever turns the foreigner away turns Christ away.

The text shuts the door on the citizen who claims to love Jesus while supporting the deportation of Jesus. The passage admits zero exceptions. It supplies zero immigration-status footnote. It stays silent on whether the xenos arrived legally.

And note the consequence. The goats, those who failed the test, are sent away into eternal punishment. Matthew 25 ends with damnation. Jesus is issuing a verdict, not a suggestion. He is describing the criteria of final judgment, and the welcome of the migrant is on the list. Take the words of Jesus seriously. Most readers, including the skeptical ones, would acknowledge that the words of Jesus carry some moral weight in our civilization. Then you have to reckon with the fact that he made the treatment of the foreigner a test of salvation.

The other column

I want to pause here, because what I have walked you through so far is half of the biblical picture. The half about wrath. The half about judgment. The half about what happens when a nation refuses the foreigner.

The Bible has a second column. The biblical writers were systematic. Every threat in scripture comes paired with a promise. Every curse comes paired with a blessing. The two columns sit beside each other in Deuteronomy 27 and 28, in Leviticus 26, in the prophetic indictments, in the parables of Jesus. The text presents the choice as a choice. You can go this way and inherit the blessing. You can go that way and inherit the curse. The choice is offered, and the consequences of either choice are spelled out in detail so the reader cannot miss them.

The blessings catalog in Deuteronomy 28:1-14 deserves to be read. The Lord will set you high above all the nations of the earth. Blessed shall you be in the city, and blessed shall you be in the field. Blessed shall be the fruit of your womb, and the fruit of your ground. The Lord will open to you his good treasury, the heavens, to give the rain to your land in its season and to bless all the work of your hands. You shall lend to many nations, and you shall not borrow. The Lord will make you the head, and not the tail.

Read those promises slowly. A covenant-keeping nation will be set above the nations. Its cities will flourish and its farms will flourish at the same time. Its population will grow. Its agriculture will produce. Its inventions and enterprises, the works of its hands, will be blessed. The rain will come in season. The nation will become the world’s creditor rather than the world’s debtor. It will lead, rather than follow.

The promises sit beside the threats. The same chapter, three verses later, lists the curses. The structure is intentional. The biblical writers wanted the reader to feel the weight of the choice. They wanted the reader to see that the same covenant produces blessing or curse depending on which direction the nation walks. There is, in the biblical schema, no neutral ground. A nation either keeps the covenant or breaks it. A nation either welcomes the foreigner or refuses the foreigner. A nation either inherits the blessing or inherits the curse.

The same logic appears in the prophets, in the language of return. Isaiah 58 promises that a community that breaks the chains of injustice, that shares its bread with the hungry, that brings the homeless poor into its house, will be answered: then shall your light break forth like the dawn, and your healing shall spring up speedily. Then you shall call, and the Lord will answer. Your gloom shall be as the noonday. The Lord will guide you continually and satisfy your desire in scorched places. The same prophet who indicts the nation for its cruelty offers the nation a way back, and the way back produces blessing.

Matthew 25 carries the same two-column structure. I focused earlier on the goats, who are sent into eternal punishment. I owe you the sheep. The sheep, those who fed the hungry, clothed the naked, welcomed the foreigner, are told come, you who are blessed by my Father, inherit the kingdom prepared for you from the foundation of the world. The same passage that contains the warning contains the promise. The welcome of the foreigner is the criterion. Refuse, and inherit the punishment. Welcome, and inherit the kingdom.

This is the bargain. The Bible offers it everywhere. Welcome the foreigner, and inherit the blessing. Refuse the foreigner, and inherit the curse. The choice is in front of every generation that reads the text. The choice has been in front of every nation that has ever held the text in its hands.

This matters for the modern argument, because American Christians have been trained to read the Bible as a private spiritual document, and to read the blessings as personal blessings: my health, my family, my prosperity, my salvation. The biblical writers cast the blessings on a wider scale. The blessings are national. They are conditional on national behavior. They fall on a community that keeps the covenant, and they are withdrawn from a community that breaks it. To read Deuteronomy 28 as a promise that God will bless you personally if you tithe is to miss the entire passage. The blessings of Deuteronomy 28 fall on nations. The nation that welcomes the foreigner is the nation that flourishes. The nation that closes the gate is the nation that withers. The text is unambiguous about this.

So when I argue, in the next essays, that the welcome of the migrant is a matter of national life and death for America, I am making an argument the biblical writers would have recognized. They wrote both columns. They knew what they were promising and what they were threatening. They offered the choice clearly. The choice is in front of us.

The Holy Family as refugees

There is one more passage I want to name, because it is the one that ought to disqualify the Christian nationalist position from claiming the name Christian.

Matthew 2:13. An angel appears to Joseph and warns him to flee with the child Jesus and his mother Mary to Egypt, because Herod intends to kill the child. The family crosses an international border at night, undocumented and unauthorized, fleeing political violence aimed at their child. They live in Egypt, the text says, until the death of Herod. They are political refugees by every modern definition.

The Christian tradition celebrates this story every year. We sing about it. We act it out in pageants. We put it on Christmas cards. And then, in a civic register, we have spent recent decades arguing about whether to welcome families who are doing exactly what the Holy Family did: fleeing political violence aimed at their children, crossing a border at night, seeking refuge.

The cognitive dissonance is total. You can pick. You can celebrate the refugee child and turn away the refugee child. You must choose one.

And consider where the Holy Family fled. To Egypt. The same Egypt the Torah remembers as the house of bondage. The gospel inverts the geography of the Exodus. Egypt, which had been the place of oppression, becomes the place of refuge.

The narrative point is unmistakable. Any nation can become Egypt in either sense. Any nation can be the oppressor or the haven. The question is which one yours has chosen to be.

The objections

Let me address the three objections I know are forming in the reader’s mind. I have heard them all many times.

Objection one: The ger laws applied to legal immigrants who had agreed to follow Israelite religious practice. They exclude undocumented migrants today.

This collapses on examination. The biblical ger preceded every modern category: visa, passport, residency, work authorization. The category was defined by presence, not paperwork. A ger was a person living in the land who stood outside the kinship community. The text describes a world before application processes, before border control, before documentation requirements. The protection attaches to the person by virtue of presence and vulnerability.

The argument that the ger had to be religiously assimilated is also a misreading. Some passages in the Holiness Code distinguish between the ger generally and the ger who participates in Passover. Those distinctions concern ritual participation, leaving legal protection untouched. The protective commandments, the prohibitions against oppression, the harvest-gleaning provisions, the equal access to courts, apply to every ger, religious assimilation aside. To project modern immigration law backward and use it to gatekeep biblical commandments is reading today’s rules into yesterday’s text, dressed up to dodge the obligation.

Objection two: Romans 13 commands obedience to the governing authorities, so Christians must support whatever immigration law the state passes.

Read Romans 13 in context. Paul is writing to a community living under Nero, a regime that would execute him. The chapter is bracketed by Romans 12, which commands love of enemy and forbids repaying evil for evil, and Romans 13:8, which states that love is the fulfillment of the law. Paul is arguing that Christians should pay their taxes and avoid pointless rebellion, while affirming that the moral law trumps state law.

Acts 5:29 settles the question. We must obey God rather than men. State law that contradicts the law of God must be disobeyed. The early church understood this. The martyrs understood this. The abolitionists understood this. The civil rights movement understood this. To turn Romans 13 into a charter for the deportation state is to misread Paul and to misread the entire arc of Christian political theology. The same logic would have required Christians to surrender slaves under the Fugitive Slave Act, and Christians who used Romans 13 to that end are now remembered as the villains of the moral history of this country.

Objection three: The Bible commands private charity, not state policy. Personal kindness to immigrants is good; immigration policy is a separate question.

This is the most sophisticated objection, and it still fails. The Torah is a legal code for a nation. Leviticus, Deuteronomy, and Numbers are law books. They legislate harvest practices, court procedures, weights, military conduct, and immigration treatment in the same register, all binding on the political community. The biblical writers wrote immigrant protection into the constitutional law of Israel. They collapsed personal ethics and public policy into a single obligation. To say that the same text now supports privatizing the obligation is to read a modern liberal distinction back into texts that refuse it.

There is a deeper version of this objection that deserves a deeper answer. The argument runs: even granting that ancient Israel had immigration laws, those were laws for a covenant community, ill-suited to a modern democracy with many faiths and none. Fair enough. The prophets, though, address Israel and the surrounding nations both, and they apply the same moral standard. The judgment passages in Amos, Isaiah, Obadiah, and Nahum hold pagan nations, Tyre, Edom, Nineveh, Babylon, accountable for cruelty to the vulnerable. The biblical writers treated the obligation to protect the migrant as a universal moral law binding on every human community, well beyond the borders of Israel.

The stakes

We live in a country whose civic religion claims continuity with the biblical tradition. Our politicians swear oaths on Bibles. Our currency invokes God. Our founding rhetoric draws on Exodus, on the prophets, on the Sermon on the Mount. The continuity is invoked selectively. It is invoked when convenient. It is dropped when the text becomes inconvenient.

The biblical immigrant laws are inconvenient. They demand more than American immigration policy currently delivers. They demand a posture of welcome, a presumption of protection, a refusal to use the legal system to grind down the vulnerable. They demand that the worshipper of Jesus recognize Jesus in the face of the migrant child at the border, because Jesus said so himself.

I am asking the reader to take the text seriously. You can reject the Bible. That is your right. What you forfeit, the moment you take that route, is the right to claim the Bible as the foundation of Western civilization while refusing to read the immigrant laws. Selective quotation of Leviticus betrays the text. Selective quotation of Jesus betrays the text. The same scripture that authorizes whatever else you draw from it also commands the welcome of the foreigner, and threatens those who refuse.

The Bible is violently pro-immigration. It threatens violence against those who oppress the migrant. It identifies the divine itself with the migrant. It makes the welcome of the migrant a criterion of final judgment. And it shows us, in the passion of Jesus, exactly what happens when a religious community uses legal proceedings to crush a foreigner-coded outsider: the legal system is correct in every technical particular, and the verdict damns the judges.

Any reading that says otherwise has stopped reading the text and started editing it.

Thank you for reading. If this essay was useful, share it with someone who needs to read it, especially anyone who has quoted Romans 13 at you in the last year. Subscriptions and comments welcome.