Natalie’s Substack

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Theodore Rethers's avatar
Theodore Rethers
11h

Thanks for the insight , living between the lines of scientific endeavor and biblical appreciation we should be able to do better than we currently are. I always like to think that God had two children and if we followed his example we would all be living in the garden of Eden.

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1 reply by Natalie Fleming
Nirav's avatar
Nirav
3h

What I do not see addressed is coerced immigration that flooded this country through malevolent intent of the government. Not all these people were seeking refuge ... many were military men, terrorist aligned groups, many were promised, falsely, great lives and riches on the backs of those with no voice. Many were recruited via UN operations going on in 3rd world countries. That is different than opening one's doors to the traveler, to real refugees, those seeking help. That is not what is happening in the world today. What has happened in the US and Europe is a government forced immigration policy that is intentionally allowing nations to be conquered by foreigners whose intent is to rule under their culture, their God, their rules, for the benefit of people in power, not the benefit of those who immigrated. Their intent was never to help, it was to rule.

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