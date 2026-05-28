Natalie’s Substack

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Theodore Rethers's avatar
Theodore Rethers
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The dust bowl of the 1930's produced continental temperatures that still have not been passed today and precipitation fell by a third to a half. It took nearly 10 years of active restoration to right this wrong and the effects were felt all the way over in Europe. The spreader levee Idea is just a fast way to hydrate hydrophobic soils and need only be a foot high if the lend is flat enough. the biggest problem is building the cloud deck under the Hadley cell downdraft but if you build it from the bottom up with revegetation and rehydration instead of relying on outside input the chances of success are multiplied. Dew will increase, biocrust will form, dust will be suppressed and then biology can create the rain, possibility is not usually represented in a spread sheet. Many thanks

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