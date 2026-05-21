The Hollowing of the Christian Heart: How the Doctrine of “Toxic Empathy” Dismantles the Faith It Claims to Defend

A teaching has gained ground in conservative Christian circles over the last several years, moving from a fringe Reformed podcast in Idaho into bestselling books, mainstream Christian media, and the pews of ordinary congregations. It carries different names depending on the speaker: the sin of empathy, untethered empathy, toxic empathy. The branding varies. The work it performs is the same. It teaches Christians that the gut-level compassion they feel for suffering people is a spiritual liability, a vector through which the enemy manipulates the church, a weakness that mature believers learn to override.

This teaching is dismantling something essential. To understand what is being lost, we have to look at where the doctrine came from, what it actually claims, and what fruit it is producing in the lives of believers and in the politics they support.

The Origin of the Doctrine

The phrase “the sin of empathy” entered Christian discourse in 2019 through a podcast episode between Doug Wilson, pastor of Christ Church in Moscow, Idaho, and Joe Rigney, then president of Bethlehem College and Seminary in Minneapolis. Rigney drew on the work of Edwin Friedman, a rabbi and family-systems theorist whose clinical concept of emotional enmeshment, the loss of self in another’s distress, Rigney recast as a category of theological sin.

Rigney’s signature image is the quicksand: a person sinks, and empathy “jumps in with both feet,” joining them in the pit rather than reaching from solid ground to pull them out. The contrast he draws is between sympathy, which feels for the sufferer while keeping a firm grip on truth, and empathy, which loses itself in the sufferer’s experience and surrenders moral judgment in the process. By his account, true Christian love requires the firm grip; empathy is sympathy gone parasitic.

In 2024 the doctrine arrived in mass-market form through Allie Beth Stuckey’s book Toxic Empathy: How Progressives Exploit Christian Compassion. Stuckey applies the framework to five issues: abortion, gender, sexuality, immigration, and social justice. Her thesis is that progressive activists weaponize Christian kindness through emotionally charged slogans, “love is love,” “no human being is illegal,” “abortion is healthcare”, and that submitting to those slogans amounts to letting your heart be manipulated against God’s truth. R. Albert Mohler of Southern Baptist Theological Seminary endorsed the book. Rigney, who had been writing on the theme for years, now teaches at Wilson’s seminary in Idaho. The pipeline runs from a tight Reformed enclave through respected Southern Baptist institutions into Fox News segments and church book studies across the country.

What the Doctrine Actually Does

The teachers will protest that they oppose only excessive or untethered empathy, that they value compassion properly directed, that their critics willfully misread them. Set their qualifiers aside for a moment and ask what the teaching does in the life of an ordinary Christian sitting in the pew.

It trains believers to distrust the involuntary recoil from cruelty. The mother who weeps at footage of a migrant child separated from her father is taught to suspect her tears as a manipulation. The young man unsettled by the suicide rates among trans teenagers is taught that his unease is the enemy gaining a foothold. The grandmother troubled by what is being done to Palestinians under the rubble is taught that pity for the wrong people serves the wrong politics. The doctrine installs a filter between conscience and action. Before you can feel for a suffering person, you must first verify that the suffering person belongs to a category your theology permits you to feel for.

This is precisely the function that propaganda has performed in every society that has descended into mass cruelty. The mechanism is documented in Hannah Arendt’s work on totalitarianism, in Jonathan Glover’s Humanity: A Moral History of the Twentieth Century, in the testimony of perpetrators at Nuremberg, in the social science of obedience and conformity going back to Milgram and Zimbardo. To get ordinary, decent people to support or carry out terrible things, you have to first disable their fellow-feeling. You do this by teaching them that their compassion has been corrupted by enemies, that hardness is maturity, that softness is a moral failing. The “toxic empathy” doctrine performs this exact labor inside a Christian vocabulary. It supplies the spiritual permission slip.

Against the Gospels

The deepest problem with this doctrine is that it stands the gospel on its head. The Greek word that the gospel writers use again and again for what moved Jesus is splanchnizomai, a visceral word meaning to be moved in the inward parts, the bowels, the gut. It describes the involuntary, embodied response of compassion that takes hold before any deliberation. When Jesus saw the crowds, he was moved with splanchnizomai. When he saw the widow of Nain following her son’s coffin, splanchnizomai. When the leper begged him, splanchnizomai. The word denotes the very thing the new doctrine calls dangerous.

Consider the Samaritan in Jesus’s parable. The priest and the Levite, men who held the firm grasp on objective religious truth, walked past the beaten man on the road. The Samaritan, the ethnic and theological outsider, was moved in his gut by the suffering he saw and acted on it. Jesus framed the Samaritan as the model of neighbor-love and asked his hearers to go and do likewise. By the logic of “toxic empathy,” the Samaritan jumped into the quicksand. By the logic of Jesus, the Samaritan is the one who understood the law.

Consider the woman with the alabaster jar, washing Jesus’s feet with her tears in front of a Pharisee scandalized by the indecency of her emotional display. Jesus rebuked the Pharisee, the man with the firm grasp on truth, and defended her tears.

Consider the cross. Forgive them, he said, for they know not what they do. He extended compassion to his own executioners in the act of being executed. There is no firmer grasp on objective truth than the cross, and there is no greater outpouring of empathy than the prayer Jesus offered from it.

Consider the criterion Jesus gave for the final judgment: I was hungry, I was thirsty, I was a stranger, I was naked, I was sick, I was in prison. The sheep are separated from the goats by what they did for these. There is no qualifier permitting the goats to argue that the hungry person, the stranger, or the prisoner was a manipulation engineered to soften their hearts against proper doctrine.

The pattern of the gospels is consistent and inescapable. Jesus’s tenderness fell on the vulnerable, the sinful, the foreign, the suffering. His severity fell on the powerful, the hypocritical, the religiously certain who used their certainty to walk past the wounded. The “toxic empathy” doctrine reverses this polarity exactly. It hardens believers against the migrant, the gay teenager, the imprisoned, the poor, while reserving sympathy for the in-group’s grievances and for the political project of the strongman who promises to do unfeeling things on the believers’ behalf.

What This Does to Churches

The downstream damage of this teaching extends well past politics. Once a congregation absorbs the lesson that emotional stories are a manipulation, every claim of suffering becomes suspect. Abuse victims are told they are bitter, divisive, captured by the spirit of the age. Pastors accused of misconduct receive the benefit of the doubt; their accusers receive the suspicion that empathy for them would be untethered. Mothers grieving children lost to suicide after rejection from their churches are counseled that their grief itself is the problem. The doctrine is a perfect tool for institutional self-protection, because it teaches the very community that should be defending the wounded to suspect the wounded instead.

It also dismantles the inner life of the believer. To grow up in a tradition that teaches you to distrust your own compassion is to grow up estranged from one of the deepest sources of moral knowledge a person has. Conscience speaks in many voices, and one of them is the gut-level recoil from cruelty. Train yourself to silence that voice and you have trained yourself toward the kind of person who can witness terrible things and feel nothing, who can scroll past suffering and feel virtuous about scrolling past, who can vote for policies whose effects on real human beings they have learned never to picture. This is the formation the doctrine produces. Whatever its teachers intend, this is what it makes.

The Groundwork for Cruelty

Everything written above describes the inner formation the doctrine produces. The outer consequence is what should alarm anyone who has studied how societies slide into atrocity. A population trained to override its compassion is a population available for things it would otherwise refuse.

The pattern is consistent across the historical cases. Before the violence comes the vocabulary that makes the violence thinkable. In Germany the long preparation involved decades of teaching ordinary, church-attending people to regard their Jewish neighbors as a contaminant, and to regard the pity they might feel as a sentimental weakness the nation could no longer afford. In Rwanda the radio broadcasts that preceded the machetes spent months calling the Tutsi inyenzi, cockroaches, and teaching Hutu listeners that softness toward them was a betrayal of their own people. In the American South the theological defenses of slavery and later of lynching always included a doctrine that excessive sympathy for the enslaved or the lynched was itself a kind of corruption, a failure to grasp the harder truths about racial order that God had supposedly ordained. The killers in each case were rarely monsters by temperament. They were ordinary people who had been carefully taught, often by their pastors, that their natural compassion was the thing they needed to overcome.

The “toxic empathy” doctrine performs the same preparatory work in the present moment. It arrives precisely as the political project it serves needs ordinary Christians to accept things their consciences would otherwise refuse. Family separations at the border. Children dying in custody. Mass deportations of long-settled neighbors. Cuts to programs that keep poor children fed and sick people alive. Legislation that drives trans kids toward suicide. Bombs falling on apartment buildings full of families abroad. Each of these provokes, in any human being with an unimpeded conscience, the visceral splanchnizomai recoil the gospels describe. The doctrine teaches the believer to identify that recoil as the enemy at work in their heart, and to suppress it as an act of spiritual maturity.

This is how political violence becomes possible inside a religious population that would otherwise resist it. The violence does not arrive announced. It arrives wrapped in the language of order, of law, of national survival, of biblical worldview. The cruelty is reframed as courage. The hardness is reframed as fidelity. The Christian who feels something break inside her when she sees what is being done is told, by trusted voices from her own tradition, that what is breaking is the part of her the enemy had captured. She is invited to feel proud of the hardening. She is invited to feel that the people who still weep are the ones who have lost their way.

The endpoint of this formation is a believer who can witness atrocity and call it justice, who can support leaders who openly delight in cruelty and call that support a defense of Christian civilization, who can step over the broken bodies of the targeted and feel, where Jesus felt mercy, only the satisfaction of a worldview confirmed. We are not speculating about whether this is possible. The historical record is settled on the question. Christians have done this before, in every century, and every time it has required a theology that taught them their compassion was the problem. The doctrine now being taught from prominent pulpits and bestseller lists is that theology, arriving on schedule, exactly when the political project that needs it has reached the point of requiring ordinary believers to look away from what is being done in their name.

The Older Word for This

Christians have a word for the deliberate hardening of the heart against the suffering of one’s neighbor. The word is not discernment and it is not biblical wisdom. The word is callousness, and the scriptures treat it as a spiritual catastrophe. The prophets thundered against it. Pharaoh’s hardened heart is the archetype of human resistance to God in the Hebrew Bible. The rich man who stepped over Lazarus at his gate every day, never feeling a thing for him, woke up in torment. The goats at the final judgment were not condemned for excessive empathy; they were condemned for having looked at the hungry and the imprisoned and felt nothing.

The teaching now being marketed as a recovery of biblical truth is in fact a sophisticated permission structure for the very disposition the gospels were written to overthrow. It dresses callousness in the language of discernment and sells it back to Christians as maturity. The fruit will tell. A church that absorbs this teaching becomes harder, colder, more suspicious of suffering, more available to authoritarian politics, less recognizable as the body of the man who was moved in his gut by the crowds. A church that resists it remains capable of doing what Jesus did: weeping at tombs, touching lepers, forgiving executioners, and crossing to the other side of the road to bind up the wounds of the stranger.

The choice is being placed in front of the church right now. Each believer will have to make it personally, and the making of it will reveal, more clearly than any creed recited from memory, whose disciple they actually are.