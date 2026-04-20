Please read the Prequel, The Paper Shield: Documentation and the Illusion of Safety in the Holocaust.

Nearly twelve million people are waiting. They filed the forms. They paid the fees. They followed the rules. The government keeps their mail sealed.

There is a word missing from most dictionaries but that now defines the lives of nearly a quarter million people living in the United States. The word is “frontlog.” It is a bureaucratic coinage, the opposite of a backlog, and it refers to applications submitted to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services that have been received, likely by mail, but that the agency has left physically sealed and unacknowledged. As of September 2025, USCIS reported 247,974 such cases. Cases sitting in envelopes. Cases that, for administrative purposes, remain invisible.

They are part of a larger crisis: nearly 12 million applications of all kinds, including citizenship petitions, green card requests, work permits, and asylum claims, sitting in the broader USCIS backlog, awaiting decisions that may arrive too late.

Behind both numbers are people. People who assembled documents, translated records, paid filing fees that can run into the thousands of dollars, hired attorneys, and submitted their applications in good faith; people now waiting. Waiting for a receipt the government withholds. Waiting to find out if the system received them at all. Waiting, in the meantime, as deportable.

This is the American immigration labyrinth in 2025 and 2026: a system that demands exhaustive compliance with its own procedures, then weaponizes that compliance, or the state-manufactured impossibility of achieving it, to justify removal.

The Architecture of Impossible Compliance

The United States immigration system was built for complexity. A family-based green card petition alone can require five separate forms and supporting documentation running to hundreds of pages: medical exams, police clearances, tax records, employer letters, each current, correctly formatted, and submitted to the correct office. A single missed signature or outdated form version triggers rejection and restarts the clock.

Immigration attorneys describe clients a decade into the process, still renewing temporary statuses, still responding to requests for evidence, still updating records, all while holding their lives in suspension. Travel restricted. Job changes risky. The future contingent on the next envelope. The paperwork is a permanent condition.

“This is a major challenge because we have clients that are being placed in removal proceedings… We have judges pressuring us to produce a document that the government is not able to produce and threatening our clients with deportation because the government cannot issue a receipt.”— Renata Castro, immigration attorney, NPR, April 2026

For years, this complexity was understood as a flaw, a consequence of a patchwork legislative history, underfunded agencies, and a Congress unable to pass comprehensive reform. The system was broken, the argument went, but it was broken accidentally. What has become apparent under the second Trump administration is a different possibility: that the labyrinth is a feature.

The Backlog as Weapon

An NPR analysis published in April 2026 documented what immigration attorneys had been observing for months: since the start of 2025, USCIS has taken progressively longer to process applications of every kind, while simultaneously ramping up deportations. Nearly 12 million applications were pending in the backlog as of early 2026, a number that jumped by 2 million in the first year of the second Trump administration alone, more than the total increase across all four years of Trump’s first term.

The practical consequence is a cruel paradox. Immigrants who have done everything right, having filed for adjustment of status, renewed work permits, and petitioned for asylum through legal channels, find themselves in removal proceedings while their applications languish unprocessed. Immigration judges have, in some cases, declined to issue deportation orders when applicants can produce proof that a petition is pending. But that proof requires a receipt. And the government withholds receipts.

The trap closes on itself. You applied. The government buried your application. You lack proof you applied. You are deported.

David Bier, director of immigration studies at the libertarian Cato Institute, described the administration’s logic plainly: the system is being deliberately throttled, with deportations and arrests as the sole measure of success. Applications that might prevent arrest run counter to the policy interest. The backlog is an administrative goal.

The Fees That Buy Nothing

Immigrants also pay for this treatment. USCIS runs almost entirely on application fees rather than congressional appropriations. An asylum application now carries a $100 initial filing fee, and as of February 2026, asylum seekers whose cases have been pending more than a year must pay an additional $102 annual fee simply to keep the case open.

A person fleeing persecution files for asylum, pays the fee, waits a year with no resolution, then pays again, only to stall the case in place. They are paying a recurring fee to remain in a queue the government has deliberately slowed. They are funding the very agency that shelves their paperwork, while that agency’s sister organization, ICE, prepares to arrest them. This is a revenue model.

The appeal process carries its own fee structure. A statutory change in July 2025 raised the cost of filing an appeal from $110 per person to $1,010, later increased again to $1,030. A person who receives an adverse ruling from an immigration judge and wishes to appeal to the Board of Immigration Appeals must now pay over one thousand dollars for that right, in addition to attorney fees that can run into the tens of thousands. The system prices justice out of reach.

The Gutting of the Courts

If the backlog is the trap, the courts were the exit. Immigration courts, administered by the Department of Justice’s Executive Office for Immigration Review, are where immigrants argue their case before a judge: asylum claims, deportation contests, eligibility hearings. In theory, a procedural guarantee that removal requires proof.

The Trump administration gutted them.

Over the past 14 months, the administration has fired, retired, or forced out more than 200 immigration judges. In 2025 alone, nearly 100 were terminated. The number of judges shrank by about a quarter, even accounting for new hires. Twelve courts lost more than half their judges. Two were left with empty benches. EOIR also lost over 400 legal assistants, attorney advisers, and legal administrative specialists. About 75 percent of attorney advisers have left the agency.

The manner of the firings was itself a message. Judge Jeremiah Johnson, an eight-year veteran of the San Francisco court appointed during Trump’s first term, described logging onto his computer one morning and seeing the termination email. Within 30 seconds he was locked out of the system, unable even to print the letter, and escorted from the building. The termination came without explanation. Judge Anam Petit, who gave up a law partnership to become a judge and received consistently positive performance reviews throughout her two years on the bench, was fired in September 2025. The termination came without explanation. Her background: representing immigrants, teaching gender-based immigration law at Georgetown. Former immigration judge Ryan Wood described something more visceral still: judges pulled off the bench in the middle of dictating oral decisions, tapped on the shoulder while actively ruling, and escorted out mid-sentence.

“They’re in the middle of dictating an oral decision and they get an email, or they get a tap on the shoulder, literally on the bench, saying, ‘Please come with me.’ We’ve never seen anything like this.” — Former immigration judge Ryan Wood, CBS News Sunday Morning, April 2026

The firings followed a deliberate pattern. NPR found that most of the judges fired between February and October 2025 had experience in immigration defense. Promoted supervisors were predominantly drawn from the Department of Homeland Security, the enforcement arm. The DOJ’s own job postings completed the message: a DHS recruitment ad posted in December 2025 featured Judge Dredd, a fictional futuristic hanging judge, and read: “Deliver justice to criminal illegal aliens. Become a deportation judge. Save your country.” A DOJ website offered salaries up to $200,000 with a 25 percent bonus for positions in sanctuary cities. The title on offer: deportation judge.

To fill the vacuum created by its own firings, the administration deployed military lawyers, JAG officers, as temporary immigration judges on six-month rotations. Wood, himself a former Army judge advocate, described the problem plainly: immigration law rivals the tax code in complexity, takes a year or two to master, and the truncated training comes with an unmistakable signal. “Read the room,” he said. “If you’re not gonna make ‘appropriate’ decisions, you won’t be here for long.”

The consequences are geometric. San Francisco’s court went from 21 judges to four, with 120,935 pending cases transferred to a smaller court 30 miles away. The total backlog stood at 3.7 million cases before the firings accelerated. An estimated 700 additional judges would be needed to clear it by 2032. The union estimated the 2025 firings alone added 24,000 cases to the queue. EOIR responded by directing judges to complete 95 percent of non-detained cases within one year, a mathematical impossibility the agency’s own data refuted, noting average pending times of 636 days.

The Elimination of Appeals

Above the immigration trial courts sits the Board of Immigration Appeals, the highest administrative immigration court in the country and the body to which immigrants can appeal adverse rulings before pursuing review in federal court. In February 2025, the attorney general reduced the board’s membership from 28 to 15, firing or forcing out all members appointed by the Biden administration. The board’s backlog reached an all-time high of nearly 220,000 cases by the end of 2025.

In February 2026, the administration went further, issuing a regulation under which the board would automatically dismiss nearly all appeals without conducting a full review or providing reasoning. Under the new rule, the board would only agree to hear a case if a majority of its permanent members voted within ten days to accept it, effectively blocking nearly all appeals from ever being considered. The rule would also have reduced the time to file an appeal from 30 days to just ten, barely enough time to hire a lawyer, let alone prepare legal arguments.

The effect is a system in which an immigration judge’s ruling stands as final, stripped of meaningful appellate review. A judge’s error of law stands. A ruling delivered under political pressure stands. Federal court remains the only remaining avenue: slower, more expensive, and less accessible than the immigration appeals process, and built for a fraction of this caseload.

Fired for Ruling the Wrong Way

In April 2026, the Department of Justice fired six more immigration judges, including two who had recently ruled in favor of pro-Palestine student activists in closely watched deportation cases. Judge Roopal Patel of the Boston Immigration Court and Judge Nina Froes of the Chelmsford Immigration Court were among those terminated. Both were Biden-era appointees in the final months of their two-year probationary periods. The terminations came without stated cause.

The firings followed a March 2026 ruling by the Merit Systems Protection Board that the attorney general holds constitutional authority to fire immigration judges at will. Unlike federal judges appointed under Article III of the Constitution, who hold lifetime tenure, immigration judges are employees of the Department of Justice, employees of the very executive branch whose enforcement goals they are supposed to adjudicate independently. That structural vulnerability has now been fully exploited.

The National Association of Immigration Judges warned that the pattern of targeted firings sends an unmistakable signal to judges who remain: rule against the administration and face termination. The DOJ’s own hiring campaign uses the phrase “deportation judges.” The administration has made explicit what the firings implied: the court’s function is to deport.

The ICE Arrest at the Immigration Office

The sharpest illustration of the trap is also the most literal: ICE agents waiting at the doors of USCIS offices, at immigration check-ins, at routine appointments that immigrants are legally required to attend.

Many immigrants are required to check in periodically with ICE as a condition of their supervised release. Attendance is mandatory. Beginning in 2025, ICE began using these mandatory appointments as arrest opportunities, detaining people with pending applications, people who had been checking in without incident for years, people who had done nothing except continue to show up as required. The legal obligation to comply with the system’s procedures became the mechanism of capture.

By mid-2025, ICE had arrested people at naturalization ceremonies, at USCIS biometric appointments, and at immigration court hearings. The courthouse, the government office, the appointment window: every interaction with the immigration system had become a potential point of arrest. Compliance had turned into a liability.

The appointment was mandatory. Attendance was required by law. The agent was waiting at the door.

Transferred Into Silence

An arrest is only the beginning. Once ICE takes someone into custody, the agency holds the authority to move that person anywhere in the country, at any time, without notifying their attorney or their family. The transfer is the next layer of the trap, and it is where the legal defense collapses entirely.

ICE has been moving detainees across multiple states in rapid succession, often while court proceedings remain active. Attorneys report arriving to file a motion and discovering their client has vanished overnight to a facility in a different federal jurisdiction. When that happens, every motion filed, every bond hearing scheduled, every habeas corpus petition prepared becomes void. The court that had jurisdiction no longer does. The attorney must start over in a new district, in a new state, often without the ability to reach the client at all.

In one documented case reported by Public Radio Tulsa, a man named Felix Morales was moved through at least four states: Oklahoma, Colorado, New Mexico, and California. Each transfer stripped the court of jurisdiction. His legal team refiled bond motions more than twenty times. The government moved him again each time.

The ICE detainee locator system, which families use to find loved ones, frequently lags behind actual transfers. Detainees vanish from the system for days. In Oklahoma, attorneys described a pattern so reliable it reads as policy: detainees move from Oklahoma facilities to Bluebonnet Detention Center in Texas, then to facilities near San Antonio or Houston, each transfer compounding the jurisdictional tangle. One attorney described non-lawyers charging families between $500 and $1,000 simply to locate a detained relative.

The destination matters as much as the movement. ICE concentrates detainees in remote facilities, many operated by private prison companies under contracts worth hundreds of millions of dollars, in locations chosen partly for their distance from legal services. Removal rates vary dramatically by court location, which means the jurisdiction ICE drops someone into functions as a legal outcome in itself. An asylum seeker transferred from New York to Louisiana faces a different statistical reality before a different judge in a court with a fraction of the legal aid resources.

Every transfer makes things more cumbersome. You hire a lawyer in Oklahoma and then you get transferred to Texas, that lawyer is going to struggle with taking your case.

— Immigration attorney, Public Radio Tulsa, February 2026

ICE also intercepts legal mail inside detention facilities. A settlement in January 2026 in a case involving the Buffalo Federal Detention Facility in Batavia, New York ended a policy allowing ICE officers to open privileged attorney-client correspondence. The settlement was described as a win. The fact that the policy existed at all, that it required litigation to stop, confirms that cutting off legal communication is a feature of the system rather than an aberration.

The design is legible. Seventy percent of detained immigrants face removal proceedings without any legal representation, because the government provides none. Transfers ensure that the small fraction who manage to secure counsel lose that counsel the moment ICE moves them. Habeas corpus petitions take approximately two months to resolve, during which ICE offers detainees $2,500 and a plane ticket to sign a voluntary departure order. One attorney described the calculus plainly: make it hard enough for long enough, and around ninety days in, people sign whatever is in front of them.

This is the trap at its most refined. The paperwork brought them to compliance. The arrest brought them to custody. The transfer strips them of counsel, voids their motions, drops them into hostile jurisdictions, and holds them until the pressure of detention itself produces a signature. The signature is the final document. It reads as voluntary.

On January 21, 2025, the day after the inauguration, DHS expanded expedited removal, a process that allows immigration officials to deport people without a hearing before an immigration judge. The expansion extended it deep into the interior of the country. Any undocumented person apprehended anywhere in the United States could now, under the new rules, be removed without ever appearing before a court.

Expedited removal is the logical endpoint of the paperwork trap: the elimination of process entirely. The forms, the fees, the hearings, the appeals: these are obstacles to removal, obstructions the administration routes around. The gutting of the courts through judge firings accelerates this logic: empty benches produce no hearings; absent hearings, due process collapses; with due process gone, deportation becomes a purely administrative act.

In February 2026, immigration courts were issuing removal orders in nearly 82 percent of completed cases. The grant rate for asylum at final merit hearings stood at 45.6 percent, and nearly half of those who reached a full hearing held valid claims. The attrition happens earlier: missed notices, unaffordable attorneys, detention, deportation before the case concludes.

The Parallel That Must Be Spoken Carefully

The essay that precedes this one examined how the Nazi regime weaponized documentation against the Jews of occupied Europe, specifically how the bureaucracy of work permits, identity cards, and administrative procedures kept people oriented toward the system, compliant and stationary, until the outcome the system had already decided could be efficiently executed.

The comparison between any contemporary policy and the Holocaust carries the risk of diminishment, of making the incomparable seem comparable. That risk deserves serious weight. The scales differ enormously. The intentions, the methods, the outcomes all stand apart.

The structural dynamic belongs to a longer history, and naming it differs from equating it. Hannah Arendt’s insight about the “banality of evil” was precisely that bureaucratic systems produce catastrophic outcomes through the accumulation of ordinary administrative acts: the form processed, the receipt withheld, the appointment kept, the agent waiting. The companion essay showed that the Nazis selectively fired and replaced administrative personnel who exercised independent judgment, installing those committed to the regime’s goals. The parallel in the present moment is direct and documented: immigration judges fired for ruling the wrong way, replaced with “deportation judges,” the appeals board gutted, the courts hollowed out.

The system invites compliance, demands compliance, punishes resistance, then uses compliance itself as the mechanism of control. You are required to register your address. Your address is used to find you. You are required to check in. The check-in is the arrest. You are required to file forms. The forms go unprocessed. You are required to appear before a judge. The judge has been fired. You are deported.

The People Behind the Numbers

As of April 2026, nearly 12 million applications sit in the USCIS backlog. A further 247,974 remain in the frontlog, submitted but still sealed. Twenty-nine people have died in ICE custody since October 2025, already surpassing the full-year record from 2004. Approximately 60,000 people are currently held in immigration detention, more than 70 percent of them with clean records. Thirty thousand have filed habeas corpus petitions claiming illegal detention without bond hearings. In the first three months of 2026, at least fourteen people died in immigration detention.

The asylum numbers tell the same story in a single figure. A year ago, 31 percent of those seeking asylum in the United States were successful. In February 2026, according to TRAC data, that number hit an all-time low of 5 percent. The legal pathway to asylum is closing.

In more than 4,400 cases between October 2025 and February 2026, federal courts ruled that ICE was holding people illegally. Even judges appointed by President Trump are largely ruling against the administration’s mandatory detention policy: 44 Trump-appointed judges ruled against it compared to only 20 who upheld it. The courts are finding what the data shows; the administration continues, and the judges who reach inconvenient conclusions are removed.

These are the outcomes of a bureaucracy functioning exactly as designed: one in which the forms serve data collection, the status categories enable tracking, the legal residence procedures generate the paper trail that justifies removal. The labyrinth has an exit. It leads to deportation.

What Compliance Cannot Buy

The people navigating the American immigration system in 2025 and 2026 are doing exactly what rational human beings do when confronted with a bureaucratic state: following the rules. Filing the forms. Paying the fees. Showing up to the appointments. Trying to get the paperwork in order.

The paperwork leaves them exposed.

The forms are correct, the fees paid, the documents complete. USCIS buries the applications; the receipts stay withheld; the appointments become arrests; the judges who might have granted relief have been fired; the appeals board that might have corrected errors has been gutted; removal was decided before the application arrived. The process has been repurposed.

The labyrinth is a policy. The people inside it, filling out their forms and waiting for receipts the government withholds, appearing before judges told what to decide, are held in it. The system functions. That is the problem.

The applications are still pending. The envelopes are still sealed. The judges have been fired. And the people are still waiting.

Sources: NPR (April 2026) · CBS News Sunday Morning (April 2026) · TRAC Immigration Reports · Brennan Center for Justice · AILA · NILC · Migration Policy Institute · Asian Law Caucus · USAHello · Immigration Policy Tracking Project

Sources

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