By Natalie M Fleming

This article brings together ten years of ecosystem restoration research, peer-reviewed atmospheric science, and the most dangerous environmental policy decision in recent American history. It is the third article in a series. The first two established what a living forest actually is and how to measure its health. This one explains what the cold trap is, how the forest sustains it, and what happens when a government sprays the wood wide web with Roundup using wartime legal authorities.

I took my kids camping in early spring. It was too cold. We ended up sleeping in the van or we would have frozen. When morning came I walked out into the forest and stopped.

Everything was pruned.

The shrubs were clipped at consistent heights. The understorey was shaped with a kind of distributed precision that no single hand could have produced. I stood there genuinely puzzled and asked myself: who came into this forest over the winter to prune all of this?

Then I understood. The elk did. The deer did. The moose did. Moving through that forest all winter, browsing at exactly the heights their mouths could reach, processing woody biomass into their bodies and returning it to the soil as concentrated nutrient deposits. The pruning I was reading as aesthetic was ecological function. The browse lines were the visible record of nutrient cycling. The forest had been managed, all winter, by the biological community it evolved with.

When those animals are absent, the shrubs grow unchecked. The ladder fuels accumulate. The forest that looked so perfectly managed on that cold spring morning becomes the catastrophic fire waiting for its ignition source in August.

Trees are not a forest. The trees I was standing among were not what had pruned those shrubs, maintained that structure, and kept that forest alive. Something invisible had done that, below the soil, above the canopy, and moving through the landscape on four legs all winter while I was warm inside. The forest is a system of systems. Its most visible layer is its trees. Its most important layers are everything else.

The Trump administration is about to spray the wood wide web with Roundup.

What is lost when that network dies runs deeper than the trees. What is lost is the atmospheric machinery the entire system was running, from fifteen centimetres below the forest floor to fifteen kilometres above the canopy.

What the forest actually does

In October 2024, I wrote two articles on LinkedIn about what a living forest ecosystem actually is and how to measure its health. I want to revisit those foundations now, because everything that follows depends on them.

A healthy forest is a system of systems. Its most visible layer is its trees. Its most important layer is invisible.

Beneath every hectare of healthy forest floor runs a mycorrhizal network: fungal threads connecting every tree in the stand, transferring water, phosphorus, and carbon between them, carrying chemical distress signals when one tree is under attack, routing nutrients to shaded seedlings that cannot yet produce enough of their own. A single teaspoon of healthy forest soil contains billions of microorganisms and miles of fungal threads. This is the wood wide web, the infrastructure of the living forest, not a metaphor. The immune system, the communication network, and the nutrient delivery system of the entire forest, operating simultaneously, invisibly, below the ground.

I understood how this signal network works by watching The Last of Us. A character steps on a mushroom. On the other side of the building, the fungal monsters wake up and come running. The network carried the signal instantaneously across distance, through the substrate, between organisms sharing no visible connection. That is exactly how a mycorrhizal network functions when a tree is under bark beetle attack: the signal travels through the fungal threads, and trees across the stand upregulate their chemical defences before the beetles arrive. When glyphosate destroys that network at the forest edge, the signal stops. The trees on the far side stand chemically blind, isolated, without the collective immune system they evolved with. The bark beetles arrive and there is no warning, no coordinated response, no shared defence. Horror fiction understood mycorrhizal signal transmission before most forest managers did.

Above the ground, the forest releases into the air a continuous stream of volatile organic compounds, bacteria, fungal spores, and pollen. These biological aerosols act as cloud condensation nuclei, seeding cloud formation at lower altitudes and warmer temperatures than mineral dust alone allows. They are the seeds that rainfall coalesces around, determining where and how efficiently clouds produce rain rather than passing through as high-altitude moisture that precipitates nowhere.

This is a distinct mechanism from the biotic pump, though the two work together. The biotic pump is a pressure-driven atmospheric circulation process. Living forests release enormous quantities of water vapor through transpiration. As that vapor condenses into cloud and rain over the forest, it releases latent heat and creates a zone of lower atmospheric pressure. That low pressure draws moist air inland from the ocean toward the continental interior, sustaining the moisture circulation that brings rainfall to regions far from coasts. The pump is driven by condensation energy and pressure gradients, operating at continental scale regardless of what particles are in the air. The biological aerosols then determine whether that drawn-in moisture converts efficiently to rainfall or remains suspended. The pump moves the water. The aerosols make it fall.

Without the biotic pump, continental interiors dry regardless of aerosol production: the moisture simply does not arrive. Without biological aerosols, the moisture that does arrive remains as cloud rather than rain: it arrives but does not fall where it is needed. Deforestation breaks both mechanisms simultaneously, which is why the drying effect of large-scale forest loss is more severe than either mechanism alone would predict.

At the soil surface, communities of methanotrophic bacteria consume methane before it can disperse into the atmosphere. In a living forest, methane produced by decomposition and soil processes is captured and processed at the ground, before it reaches the air. In a dead or chemically damaged forest, that processing capacity collapses. Methane reaches the atmosphere, climbs to the stratosphere, and oxidises into water vapor, adding moisture to the one atmospheric layer that must stay dry for Earth to retain its water.

The soil itself, when healthy, is a carbon sponge: permeated by fungal networks and microbial communities that bind carbon into stable organic compounds, creating a porous water-retaining structure that absorbs rainfall, stores it through dry seasons, feeds springs, and drives transpiration. Walter Jehne, Australian soil microbiologist and founder of Healthy Soils Australia, calculates that water governs approximately 95 percent of Earth’s heating and cooling dynamics. The soil carbon sponge is the mechanism through which living land converts solar energy to evaporative cooling rather than surface heat. Destroy the sponge and you get a hot pocket: a region of anomalously warm surface air that destabilises the atmospheric boundary layer, sharpens the collision between dry and moist air masses, and drives the violent convective weather that punches moisture into the stratosphere.

The forest, from its mycorrhizal foundations to its canopy aerosols, is a planetary atmospheric regulation system. Every functioning hectare of it is doing work the cold trap depends on.

What the cold trap is and why the forest keeps it alive

Fifteen kilometres above the forest canopy sits a layer of atmosphere so cold it freezes water vapor out of rising air before it can climb higher. This is the cold trap, and it is the reason Earth still has oceans.

Water vapor that rises past the cold trap reaches the stratosphere, where ultraviolet radiation splits water molecules apart. The oxygen stays. The hydrogen, the lightest element in the universe, drifts upward until gravity can no longer hold it, and escapes into space. Permanently. No process retrieves it. The water it was part of is gone from the planet forever.

This is not a theoretical risk. It is confirmed planetary history. Venus, almost identical to Earth in size and composition, lost its water through exactly this process. Its cold trap failed. Water vapor climbed into the stratosphere. Hydrogen bled into space over millions of years while the planet cooked to 464 degrees Celsius under a thickening blanket of carbon dioxide. Venus is what Earth becomes when the cold trap stops working.

The cold trap has protected Earth’s water for 4.5 billion years. It works by maintaining a frigid temperature at 15 to 17 kilometres altitude, dehydrating ascending air to just three to four parts per million water vapor before it enters the stratosphere. For that mechanism to function, the lower atmosphere below it must remain relatively cool and stable. Surface temperatures must stay moderate. The boundary layer must stay moist. The convective systems that drive air upward must stay below the intensity that punches moisture through the tropopause.

The living forest maintains all of these conditions simultaneously. It keeps the surface cool through transpiration and canopy shading. It keeps the boundary layer moist through evaporation and biotic pump dynamics. It moderates convective intensity by maintaining the moist-land side of the dry-moist air boundary that generates violent weather. It processes methane at the soil surface, reducing the stratospheric water vapor load from that source. It seeds low clouds that reflect sunlight and cool the ocean and land surfaces below.

A living forest is cold trap maintenance infrastructure.

A dead forest, one whose mycorrhizal network has been destroyed, whose soil biology has been poisoned, whose canopy has been replaced by bare ground or monoculture timber plantations, runs the cold trap in reverse. The surface heats. The boundary layer dries. Methane reaches the atmosphere. Biological aerosol production collapses. Cloud seeding fails. The collision between the superheated air above dead land and the moist air above living land intensifies. Violent convective systems form more frequently and more powerfully. When those systems produce overshooting thunderstorm tops, they inject water vapor directly through the cold trap at rates NASA’s DCOTSS field campaign found to be two to four times higher than the models had assumed.

The forest’s presence protects the cold trap from below. The forest’s destruction attacks it from below.

What glyphosate does to the forest’s atmospheric machinery

On February 18, 2026, Donald Trump invoked the Defense Production Act, the same wartime authority used to manufacture weapons, to accelerate domestic glyphosate production and direct the US Forest Service to expand Roundup spraying across clear-cut and wildfire-affected national forests. In California alone, 266,000 pounds of pure glyphosate were applied to state forests in 2023, five times the amount used two decades earlier. The new executive order is designed to accelerate those numbers. The administration simultaneously approved a new phosphate mine on 1,800 acres of public land in Idaho to secure the glyphosate supply chain, intervened in a Supreme Court case to shield Bayer from cancer lawsuits, and shuttered the EPA-funded UC Berkeley laboratories studying glyphosate’s health effects.

The ground application program is bad enough. The aerial program is something else entirely.

The US Forest Service intends to spray glyphosate across 10,000 acres of Lassen National Forest in California, citing wildfire recovery — using workers with backpack sprayers hiking through burn zones applying up to 8 pounds of glyphosate per acre. But ground application is only part of the program. Glyphosate is also sprayed from planes and helicopters, where the chemical carries far-reaching impacts on unintended species. In Ontario, thousands of hectares are scheduled for aerial glyphosate treatment in 2025, including traditional First Nations territories and areas spanning wetlands, watersheds, and hunting, trapping and cultural harvesting grounds used by First Nations for generations. 8.9ha + 2

Aerial application introduces a problem that backpack sprayers do not: drift. When glyphosate is released from a helicopter or fixed-wing aircraft over forest canopy, wind carries the fine droplets beyond the intended treatment zone. The mycorrhizal networks the article documents do not stop at property lines or treatment boundaries. They extend continuously through the forest. A chemical released aerially into a forest canopy does not land only on the target vegetation. It lands on the mosses, lichens, and ferns that the ground layer section of this article identifies as foundational atmospheric regulators. It lands in streams. It reaches the soil microbiome of the forest floor across a spray footprint that no ground crew could cover at the same speed or cost. That speed and cost efficiency is precisely why the program is expanding.

A yearlong investigation based on more than 5 million pesticide records found that forest glyphosate use in California reached 266,000 pounds in 2023, nearly five times what it was two decades ago. Forest spraying is now the fastest growing market for the herbicide in the state, with plans to drench roughly 10,000 acres of Lassen and a Caldor Fire recovery plan near Lake Tahoe that, by itself, will exceed all forest spraying in California in 2023, already a record year. ScienceDaily

The EPA’s own draft biological evaluation concluded that glyphosate is likely to injure or kill 93 percent of plants and animals protected under the Endangered Species Act and to damage critical habitat for 96 percent of listed species. The Forest Service knows this. The Forest Service biologist who helped write the 2024 Lassen fire recovery plan acknowledged that the agency still relies on a 2011 assessment, even as the key industry safety study that underpinned decades of regulatory approval was quietly retracted in November 2025 over ethical concerns, including secret authorship by Monsanto employees. ScienceDailyThe Berkshire Edge

Indigenous elders in Ontario have been raising concerns about aerial glyphosate spraying on forests for years, with 21 First Nation chiefs signing a declaration calling for an immediate moratorium on aerial spraying. Their testimony matches the science this article documents: the spraying removes the shrubs that moose and deer browse, the berries that bears and birds depend on, the riparian vegetation that shades the salmon streams, and the soil biology that the entire atmospheric regulation system runs through. A landscape sprayed from the air is a landscape stripped of the biological complexity that makes it a forest rather than a timber farm.

The Forest Service calls this practice “conifer release.” It frames glyphosate spraying as a cost-effective way to remove competing vegetation so planted conifers grow faster toward timber harvest.

What it actually removes is the biological foundation those conifers depend on for survival.

Glyphosate blocks EPSPS, the enzyme plants use to produce essential amino acids. The chemical industry’s safety claim rests on the fact that mammals lack this pathway. What Bayer’s marketing omits is that this pathway is present in the archaea, bacteria, fungi, algae, and protists that compose the soil microbiome. Glyphosate targets a dandelion and a mycorrhizal fungus with equal indifference.

Field research is unambiguous. Mycorrhizal colonisation of plant roots decreases significantly after even two applications of Roundup. Dark septate endophytes decline after four. Methanotrophic bacteria communities are impaired by pesticide and herbicide contamination. Biological aerosol-producing communities in the soil lose diversity and function under repeated chemical application.

The cascade from application to atmospheric consequence runs through five steps.

Mycorrhizal destruction. The fungal network collapses. The soil carbon sponge degrades. Water that once held through drought cycles sheds from the surface. The forest floor converts solar energy to heat rather than evaporation. A hot pocket forms above the treated area, sharpening the boundary with moist air and deepening the atmospheric instability that generates violent convective weather.

Loss of drought and pest resistance. Trees stripped of their mycorrhizal partners lose the hormonal and osmolyte regulation systems that maintain water balance under drought stress. They lose the chemical communication network that coordinates bark beetle defence across the stand. Bark beetle populations, already expanding under warming temperatures, find forests whose trees stand isolated, unable to signal each other, unable to pool resources, unable to mount coordinated resistance. The die-offs accelerate. Dead trees dry. Fuel loads build.

Methanotroph collapse. Pesticide application damages the methanotrophic communities at the soil surface. A forest floor sprayed with glyphosate loses a fraction of its methane-processing capacity. Across millions of hectares of national forest, the methane that would have been processed at the soil surface reaches the atmosphere instead, climbs to the stratosphere, and oxidises into water vapor, loading the layer the cold trap works to keep dry.

Biogenic aerosol loss. Living forest soils release biological particles that seed the low clouds that cool the surface and drive rainfall. Glyphosate-damaged soils produce impoverished biological communities. Fewer particles means fewer clouds, less rainfall, higher surface temperatures, more intense convective weather when moisture eventually collides with the superheated air above dead land.

Catastrophic fire and pyroCb events. Dead trees accumulate across treated forests. When fire arrives, and under current temperature trajectories it always arrives, it burns through stands that are drier, more uniformly dead, and more continuously fuelled than any natural fire regime would have produced. A forest stand killed by bark beetles after mycorrhizal destruction from Roundup spraying is nearly optimised to produce a pyrocumulonimbus event.

A pyrocumulonimbus, or pyroCb, is a thunderstorm born from fire. When a wildfire burns hot enough, it drives air upward with such force that it builds its own towering cloud, carrying smoke, soot, and water vapor far higher than any ordinary thunderstorm can reach, high enough to punch through the tropopause and inject material directly into the stratosphere.

The scale of what these fires deliver to the stratosphere requires a comparison that most people have no framework for. The 2019-2020 Australian fires injected approximately one million tonnes of smoke particles into the upper troposphere and stratosphere. They warmed the Southern Hemisphere stratosphere by up to 0.77 degrees Celsius, an effect that persisted for five months. Atmospheric optical depths, the measure of how much the aerosol layer blocks incoming solar radiation, reached values close to those recorded following the 1991 eruption of Mount Pinatubo, the largest volcanic eruption of the modern satellite era. Modelling studies cited in the peer-reviewed literature note that a regional nuclear war producing a 5 teragrams black carbon injection would warm the global stratosphere by 30 degrees Kelvin. The Australian fires injected roughly 0.9 teragrams, approximately one fifth of that benchmark. These fires were not background noise. They were stratospheric events on the scale of major geophysical disruptions, produced by burning forest.

Canada’s 2023 fire season generated 142 pyroCb events, the highest count ever recorded in North America. A worldwide inventory of pyroCb events between 2013 and 2023 found 761 confirmed events, more than half linked to stratospheric injection.

The administration is spraying forests to manage fire risk. The biological consequence is forests more vulnerable to catastrophic fire. The atmospheric consequence of those fires is direct stratospheric breach of the cold trap. The policy defeats its own stated purpose while destroying the atmospheric systems North America depends on.

The fuel load paradox and the fire it guarantees

The shrubs, forbs, and deciduous species that naturally regenerate after fire or harvest are mycorrhizal hosts. They sustain the fungal networks that will eventually serve the conifers. They provide shade that maintains soil moisture through summer. They build organic matter that feeds the soil microbiome. They produce biological aerosols that seed the local rainfall those conifers need to establish. They create the deciduous firebreaks that carry less flammable material and dry more slowly than conifers, creating natural interruptions in fire’s spread path.

They are also, as I saw on that cold spring morning, the browse layer that elk and deer process all winter, converting dry fuel to living soil through the oldest nutrient cycling system on the continent.

Spray them with glyphosate and you remove every layer of biological scaffolding the conifers depend on.

What observers report from sprayed areas is consistent: no bees, no flowers, a virtual dead zone where the only life is row upon row of manually planted, tightly packed conifer saplings, less than a foot tall. These saplings have no mycorrhizal network. No communication system. No drought resilience. No pest defence. No shared carbon supply from established trees. When drought arrives, they die. When beetles arrive, they have no collective chemical defence. When fire arrives, they burn in a continuous fuel load with no firebreaks, no moisture retention, and no biological complexity to interrupt combustion.

A century of industrial fire suppression built this problem. It replaced the low-intensity, high-frequency burning that historically kept fuel loads manageable with a landscape carrying more combustible material than at any point in the instrumental record. Those fuel loads are now igniting under temperatures entirely outside the boreal zone’s historical range. And the administration’s response to this century-long error is to accelerate the biological destruction that makes the next catastrophic fire inevitable, using wartime legal authorities to produce the chemical that makes it possible.

Forest managers who advocate for prescribed fire are correct that fire belongs in these landscapes. Indigenous peoples across North America used fire as a land management tool for thousands of years, and recovering that knowledge is essential. But those same managers frequently cite Indigenous fire practice while missing the ecological context that made it work.

Indigenous communities did not simply set fire to the landscape. They grazed it first. Deer, elk, bison, and other ungulates moved through the land in managed and semi-managed patterns, processing the vegetation, converting the fuel load to soil, and reducing the combustible biomass to the level where fire could move through quickly, at low intensity, without penetrating deep into the soil. The fire followed the grazing. It finished what the animals had started. The sequence was precise and the sequence was the point.

Fire intensity is a direct function of fuel load. Research confirms that soil temperatures during high fuel load fires exceed 120 degrees Celsius, the threshold above which soil biota are destroyed, soil aggregate stability breaks down, bulk density increases, and soil particles become hydrophobic, repelling the water that should recharge the soil carbon sponge. A high-intensity fire burning through accumulated fuel loads sterilises the soil to several centimetres depth, killing the mycorrhizal networks, the methanotrophic communities, and the entire soil biological architecture that forest recovery depends on. The forest that burns hot does not recover. It converts to shrubland, invasive annual grasses, or bare ground depending on what seeds reach it first.

A low-intensity fire burning through a landscape that grazing has already processed tells a different story entirely. Research on prescribed burning combined with prior fuel reduction found soil temperatures at two centimetres depth below five degrees Celsius, with no measurable effect on soil arthropod communities. Low-intensity prescribed burns have minimal short-term effects on soil microbial communities. The fire passes quickly, mineralises surface nutrients in forms the remaining soil biology can immediately access, stimulates the germination of fire-adapted species, and clears the ground layer for the next cycle of growth. The mycorrhizal network survives because the heat pulse was brief and shallow. The methanotrophic communities survive. The soil architecture survives. The forest recovers.

The wildlife survives too. A low-intensity fire moving quickly through reduced fuel loads allows most mobile animals to move ahead of it and return within hours or days to a landscape that has been reset rather than destroyed. A high-intensity fire moving through accumulated biomass at temperatures that kill soil biology also incinerates the invertebrates, the amphibians, the ground-nesting birds, the small mammals, and the decomposer communities that the forest food web runs on. The fire intended to heal the landscape kills the landscape it was meant to restore.

Grazing first. Fire second. In that sequence, fire is a precision tool that completes the nutrient cycling the animals began. Reversed, or applied without the prior fuel reduction, fire is a catastrophe that defeats its own purpose and leaves behind a sterilised soil surface that glyphosate-dependent monoculture conifer planting then compounds.

Future permafrost thaw will drive nonlinear intensification of Arctic and subarctic wildfires across western Siberia and Canada, producing more events, more frequently, with higher probability that some achieve the intensity needed for deep stratospheric penetration. The Australian fires showed what that looks like. Siberia and Canada are building the conditions to repeat it. The Trump administration is helping build those conditions inside America’s national forests.

The suppression of the science that could stop it

The EPA has shuttered the federally funded UC Berkeley laboratories studying glyphosate’s health and environmental effects. The solicitor general intervened in the Supreme Court to shield Bayer from cancer lawsuits filed by people who developed non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma after Roundup exposure. The Farm Bill draft circulating in the House strips states of the authority to require health warnings beyond what the EPA’s industry-informed label already says.

The researchers who documented mycorrhizal damage from glyphosate, the scientists who measured methanotrophic community impairment from pesticide application, the atmospheric scientists who connected soil biology to cloud seeding and rainfall, these were field scientists working in peer-reviewed journals. The administration’s response to that body of work is to close the labs, shield the manufacturer, and accelerate production.

RFK Jr., whose public following was built substantially on glyphosate criticism, now serves in an administration that invoked the Defense Production Act to expand glyphosate supply chains. That contradiction requires no further comment.

The World Health Organization’s cancer agency classifies glyphosate as probably carcinogenic to humans. The EPA’s assessment, built on industry-provided data through a review process compromised by documented conflicts of interest, disagrees. The Berkeley labs that might have resolved that disagreement with independent research are closed.

The Idaho dimension

The administration approved a new phosphate mine on 1,800 acres of public land in Idaho to produce the elemental phosphorus that is the critical precursor for glyphosate manufacturing. Idaho is being asked to mine its own public land to produce the chemical that will destroy the atmospheric regulation systems that make Idaho liveable.

Idaho already knows what chemical agriculture does to biological systems. Its agricultural valleys have watched soil health decline under decades of chemical-intensive farming. Its rural communities have watched rivers run lower and aquifers fall. Its farmers pay the price of soil biology loss in yield volatility, input dependency, and water costs that rise as the biological systems supporting water retention degrade.

The phosphate mine will supply a chemical whose atmospheric consequences return to Idaho as reduced rainfall, more extreme fire seasons, more violent weather, and a progressively less habitable climate. The people making this decision bear none of those consequences. I will live with them. So will my kids.

What the forest needs instead

The alternative to glyphosate for vegetation management is manual clearing: labour-intensive, more expensive, and more effective at preserving the biological soil communities that protect the conifers the Forest Service claims to be managing for. The labour cost is real. The atmospheric cost of the chemical alternative is civilisational.

But manual clearing is the minimum response, not the full one. The forest management crisis the Trump administration is accelerating with Roundup is not simply a chemical problem. It is the culmination of an ecological deficit that began more than ten thousand years ago and has been deepening ever since. Understanding that deficit, and what it means for restoration, is what makes the full solution visible.

The surviving engineers: North America’s forest ungulates

The ecological role of large herbivores in North American forests is present tense, not purely historical. Deer, elk, moose, and wood bison still occupy these forests. Their populations are constrained, fragmented, and in many regions dramatically reduced from the densities that shaped the landscapes they evolved in, but the animals are here. The ecological function they once performed at full population is recoverable. That is where restoration begins.

Wood bison, the northern subspecies specifically adapted to boreal forest and subarctic environments, originally ranged across the boreal forests of Alaska, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, British Columbia, Alberta, and Saskatchewan, the exact forest systems the Trump administration is now spraying with glyphosate. In herds numbering up to 10,000 animals, wood bison were an ecological keystone whose migrations, grazing patterns, and behaviour shaped the physical environment across millions of hectares. Today, approximately 4,700 disease-free wood bison survive in six healthy free-ranging herds in Canada, with reintroduction efforts recently begun in Alaska. The boreal forest ecosystem in Alaska has lacked a large lowland grazing animal for at least a hundred years. Wood bison restoration is a chance to return a missing ecological process to the landscape that most needs it.

Elk browse woody shrubs, process mid-height vegetation, and through antler rubbing and wallowing disturb soil in ways that create the heterogeneous mosaic structure most resistant to fire. Moose browse at heights no other surviving ungulate reaches, processing willow, alder, and young conifers that accumulate as ladder fuels in undisturbed forest. White-tailed and mule deer browse at ground level and forest edge, processing the understory vegetation that connects surface fuel to canopy. Wood bison graze the grassy meadow openings within the boreal forest, returning nutrients in dense manure deposits that feed the soil microbiome and maintaining the open areas that function as natural firebreaks.

When these animals move through a landscape at appropriate densities, they perform the rapid nutrient cycling that converts dry, flammable biomass into living soil. Their hooves break soil compaction. Their manure feeds the microbial communities that produce biological aerosols and seed clouds. Their browsing creates the structural diversity that distinguishes a resilient forest from a monoculture tinderbox.

Restoring this function requires giving these animals space, reducing the human pressure that constrains their movement, supporting population recovery where numbers have been depleted, and managing predator pressure during recovery phases so herds can build to the densities where their biomass cycling function becomes ecologically significant.

Supplementing with domestic livestock: filling the functional gaps

The native ungulate guild, even fully restored, cannot cover every functional niche across all the disturbed, degraded, and glyphosate-treated forest lands requiring restoration. Domestic livestock, managed deliberately and ecologically rather than industrially, can supplement the native ungulates in specific functional roles, particularly in transitional zones where fuel loads have accumulated beyond what wild ungulates at current population densities can process.

The principle is multi-species functional complementarity. Different species process different plant communities at different heights and at different times of year, replicating the ecological logic of the landscape that carried a diverse herbivore guild filling every feeding niche from ground level to browse height.

Cattle supplement the grazing role of wood bison in grassy meadow openings and forest edges, their hooves breaking soil compaction and pressing seed into disturbed ground. Sheep graze selectively at a height and intensity that complements both cattle and deer, accessing forbs and grasses that other species leave. Goats browse woody shrubs and mid-height vegetation, the ladder fuels that carry fire from the ground into the canopy, at densities that supplement elk browsing where elk populations remain below ecological function threshold. Turkeys and domestic poultry scratch and process the forest floor surface, cycling invertebrates, seeds, and surface debris, contained within movable ranging systems that keep them from establishing feral populations. The forest floor debris that no domestic animal can safely process at scale is addressed through prescribed low-intensity fire: the natural disturbance mechanism that historically processed accumulated organic matter across North American forests and that, at low intensity and managed frequency, mineralises nutrients, reduces fuel loads, and stimulates mycorrhizal network regeneration without destroying soil biology.

Each species moving through a landscape in planned sequence, on a recovery schedule that allows full vegetation regeneration before the next pass, converts the accumulated fuel load layer by layer back into living soil. The goats and sheep clear the ladder fuels. The cattle supplement bison in the meadow openings. Turkeys and poultry cycle the forest floor surface layer. Prescribed fire handles the deeper debris accumulation. The native elk, deer, moose, and wood bison move through in their own seasonal patterns, performing the deeper ecological functions, seed dispersal, soil disturbance, chemical signalling, and mycorrhizal network stimulation, that domestic livestock alone cannot replicate.

The critical distinction throughout is between holistic planned grazing and continuous overgrazing. Overgrazing damages ecosystems. Planned grazing, moving animals rapidly across the land on recovery schedules that match vegetation regrowth rates, restores them. Research confirms that appropriate grazing decreases the accumulation of surface flammable materials and promotes the regeneration of fire-resistant tree species. The LIFE Montserrat project in Catalonia, integrating holistic grazing with forest restoration across 42,487 hectares, reduced forest density, restored open habitats, and effectively curbed wildfire spread.

This is not a new idea imported from somewhere else. It is already happening in Idaho and across the American West.

Every autumn, sheep herds managed by experienced herdsmen on horseback with working dogs move through Idaho’s river valleys, mountain meadows, and forest edges on seasonal migration routes that have been running for over 150 years. The Trailing of the Sheep through the Wood River Valley draws thousands of people to watch precisely because communities recognise something ecologically significant and historically rooted passing through. These herds process vegetation along the route, return nutrients to the soil in concentrated deposits, and move on before overgrazing can occur: the movement is the management. The land recovers while the herd is elsewhere. Goat and cattle herds follow similar patterns across the broader Intermountain West, managed by herdsmen who understand terrain, vegetation recovery, and animal behaviour in ways that no policy document can replicate.

The restoration framework this article describes is the continuation and deliberate expansion of a practice Idaho already knows, already celebrates, and already depends on. Extending it into degraded forest areas, coordinating it with beaver restoration and mycorrhizal inoculation programs, and supporting the herdsmen and ranching families who carry this knowledge is not a proposal from outside Idaho’s culture. It is a recognition of what Idaho already knows how to do, and an argument for giving it the policy support and landscape access it needs to work at the scale the forests require.

Managing predators during recovery: the wolf-beaver equation

Restoring ungulate and beaver populations to ecologically significant densities requires a transitional period of managed predator pressure. The wolf-beaver relationship illustrates why this sequencing matters with quantitative precision.

Research from the Greater Voyageurs Ecosystem in Minnesota documented a single breeding male wolf killing an estimated 22 beavers in one ice-free season. Extrapolated across the pack, wolves removed 80 to 88 beavers from their home range in a single year, representing 38 to 42 percent of the beaver population in that territory. Quebec research estimates each wolf kills approximately 29 beavers per year, removing around 15 percent of the beaver population in their range annually.

Beaver reproductive biology places a hard ceiling on how much predation a recovering population can absorb. Beavers typically produce one litter per year of two to four kits, with kit survival through the first year variable and often below 50 percent in areas with significant predator pressure. A wolf pack removing 38 to 42 percent of the beaver population in its territory annually exceeds the reproductive capacity of any beaver population starting from the depleted baseline that currently exists across most of North American range.

The critical insight from the Voyageurs research is that the beaver population recovered the following year, increasing by 43 percent, through dispersal from more densely populated adjacent areas. This dispersal compensation mechanism is the natural buffer that allows wolves and beavers to coexist in a healthy landscape. It requires adjacent beaver populations at sufficient density to supply dispersing animals. Across most of current North American range, where beaver numbers have been depressed since the fur trade’s near-extirpation of the species, that adjacent density buffer does not yet exist.

The restoration sequence is therefore specific. Establish beaver populations in target watersheds. Protect those populations from wolf predation during the establishment phase, through relocation of problem wolves, temporary exclusion zones, and management of pack territories in areas of active beaver restoration. Allow beaver populations to reach the density where the dispersal compensation mechanism can function, where losses to predation in one territory are replaced by animals dispersing from adjacent high-density areas. At that threshold, wolf predation becomes ecologically manageable rather than population-extinguishing.

This is not anti-wolf policy. Wolves belong in these landscapes. They perform essential ecological functions. But restoring a predator before restoring its prey to sustainable population density inverts the ecological sequence and produces the outcome that serves neither species. Wolves need beaver. Beaver need protection during recovery. The forest needs both at the population densities where the full predator-prey cycle functions rather than simply consuming what remains of a depleted population.

Restore the beaver: nature’s fire prevention engineer and fish nursery

The North American beaver is the most cost-effective landscape-scale fire prevention infrastructure available. A 2025 study in Ecological Applications found that restoring beaver dam-building capacity in California’s Sierra Nevada would create 2,200 square kilometres of fire-resilient landscape in high-risk areas, slightly more than the entire area burned by the 2024 Park Fire, the largest wildfire in California’s recorded history.

Beavers build dams that raise water tables, saturate floodplains, slow stream flow, and create wet green corridors through landscapes that would otherwise dry and burn. Stream segments with beaver activity maintained significantly higher vegetation greenness during and after wildfire than segments without beavers. Beaver ponds decreased burn severity in surrounding floodplain areas during megafires.

But the fire prevention function is only half the story. What a beaver dam actually creates is a complete freshwater ecosystem.

Over 80 fish species in North America use beaver ponds. Forty-eight species use them regularly, including coho salmon, steelhead trout, Atlantic salmon, and cutthroat trout, species of enormous commercial, cultural, and ecological significance across the Pacific Northwest and Idaho. The pond behind a beaver dam provides precisely what juvenile salmonids require: slow, deep, thermally stable water with abundant invertebrate prey, structural complexity for hiding from predators, and the overwintering habitat that determines whether a year class survives to migrate. Beaver dam analogs, the restoration structures built in streams where beaver have not yet returned, create the same benefits: deeper pools, sediment deposition, high-quality rearing habitat, and reinvigorated riparian vegetation that shades the stream and keeps temperatures in the range that cold-water fish require.

The fish attract the bears, osprey, eagles, herons, and otters that feed on them. Those predators distribute marine-derived nutrients, the nitrogen and phosphorus they excrete after eating fish, deep into the surrounding forest, fertilising the mycorrhizal networks that sustain forest health. A salmon run is a nutrient delivery system that moves ocean productivity into mountain watersheds. Beaver dams are the infrastructure that makes those runs possible in small headwater streams where salmon evolved to spawn. Remove the beaver and the salmon runs contract to the larger rivers. Restore the beaver and the salmon run returns to the headwaters, pulling ocean nutrients back into the forest where the mycorrhizal network can use them.

The cascade continues. Aquatic invertebrates proliferate in beaver ponds, feeding the songbirds, bats, and amphibians that process forest insect populations. Amphibians, frogs, salamanders, and newts, are highly sensitive biological indicators of watershed health and produce biological aerosols of their own through their moist permeable skin and the microbial communities they host. Beaver ponds support aquatic macroinvertebrate communities of greater diversity than unmodified streams, increasing the habitat and resource heterogeneity that sustains the full food web above them.

A restored beaver colony is therefore not just a fire prevention measure or a water retention structure. It is the foundation of a complete watershed ecosystem: fish nursery, invertebrate factory, bird habitat, amphibian refuge, bear and eagle feeding station, nutrient pump, cold-water reservoir, and wildfire buffer, operating simultaneously, continuously, for free, on bark and grass, in terrain humans and machinery struggle to reach.

Beaver populations across North America were reduced from a pre-contact population estimated at somewhere between 60 and 400 million animals to fewer than 100,000 by 1900, through industrial trapping for the fur trade. The landscapes those beavers engineered, the wet meadows, saturated floodplains, and groundwater-charged stream corridors, dried out in their absence. The aquifers they recharged fell. The fire-resistant riparian corridors they maintained became dry fuel corridors.

Restoring beaver populations requires protecting existing animals from trapping, relocating beavers from urban conflict zones into suitable watershed habitat, and building analog beaver dams: simple structures of wood, rock, and natural materials that mimic beaver dam hydrology in streams where beaver reintroduction is constrained. Analog dams raise the water table, rehydrate riparian vegetation, and slow the downstream movement of water that currently drains these landscapes. They function as restoration scaffolding, holding water in the landscape while beaver populations recover to the density needed to maintain the structures biologically.

The predator management principle applies here too. Wolf and coyote pressure on beaver populations must be managed during the recovery period, allowing beaver numbers to reach the threshold where their engineering capacity can begin restoring watershed hydrology at landscape scale. This is temporary, targeted, and ecologically justified. The beaver, once established at sufficient density, is largely self-managing. It needs no budget, no equipment, no annual contract. It reaches the headwater streams and high-gradient tributaries where no excavator can operate and no restoration crew has the budget to work. It builds structures that persist through flood and drought, maintain themselves, and improve in function as the population grows. It needs a watershed to work in and a recovery period to reach operating population. Every protected beaver colony is watershed restoration infrastructure that the Forest Service would spend millions attempting to replicate with earthworks and contracted labour, running continuously on grass and bark rather than diesel.

Inoculate with beneficial fungi: rebuilding the immune system

When a forest has been sprayed with glyphosate, clear-cut, or burned at catastrophic intensity, its mycorrhizal network is damaged or destroyed. Tree seedlings planted into that soil without fungal partners have no drought resilience, no pest defence, and no access to the phosphorus and water the mycorrhizal network would have delivered. They die at higher rates, grow more slowly, and remain individually vulnerable in a stand that should function as a collective organism.

Mycorrhizal inoculation increases survival in all studied tree species after fire and increases photosynthesis. Mixed forests restored using plant-mycorrhiza synergy, integrating both arbuscular mycorrhizal fungi that build deep stable carbon pools and ectomycorrhizal fungi that support nutrient cycling, show approximately 40 percent higher soil carbon storage than monoculture plantations, with significant recovery of local biodiversity.

Inoculation works best with native fungi sourced from healthy remnant forest nearby, applied to seedling root systems before planting, combined with native soil transplanted from intact forest to introduce the full community of bacteria, fungi, and soil organisms the mycorrhizal network depends on. This is the belowground solution the Forest Service has no current program to implement, because its management model treats the forest as a timber crop rather than a biological system.

The multi-species grazing and beaver restoration programs described above build the conditions that mycorrhizal recovery requires. Grazing animals return nutrients to the soil in forms microbial communities can access. Beaver-raised water tables keep soil moisture at the levels mycorrhizal fungi need to extend their networks. The three interventions work together as a system, each reinforcing the others, exactly as the megafauna community, the beaver engineering, and the fungal networks worked together for millions of years before both were removed.

The forest requires access: managed, purposeful, and ecologically accountable

None of the restoration work described in this article can be done from a distance.

Moving sheep and goat herds through degraded forest areas requires trails and access routes herdsmen and working dogs can travel. Installing analog beaver dams in remote watersheds requires people and materials reaching those watersheds. Mycorrhizal inoculation programs require access to planting sites. Prescribed fire management requires crews reaching fuel accumulation zones before weather windows close. Monitoring mycorrhizal network health, water table recovery, and biological aerosol production requires researchers entering the landscape repeatedly over years.

The no-roads policy that locked management out of significant portions of the National Forest System was built on legitimate ecological reasoning: roadless areas historically have lower wildfire ignition rates, and the 2001 rule’s own environmental assessment noted that road construction would likely increase human-caused fire ignitions. That reasoning remains valid. From 1992 to 2024, wildfire ignition density was lowest in designated wilderness areas and inventoried roadless areas, with the highest ignition density concentrated within 50 metres of roads. Roads that bring logging trucks and recreational traffic bring ignition sources.

But the same no-roads policy that reduced human ignition risk also locked out the biological management that healthy forests require. Between 1984 and 2024, 13 percent of inventoried roadless areas experienced high or moderate severity wildfire, with the occurrence increasing in recent decades, especially since 2000. Forty percent of roadless lands now carry high or very high wildfire hazard potential. The fuel loads that a century of fire suppression built up did not stop accumulating because road construction was prohibited. They continued building in the absence of the low-intensity fire, managed grazing, and biological disturbance that would have processed them.

The reintroduction of wolves into ecosystems where ungulate populations were already constrained compounded the problem. Wolf predation reduces elk and deer populations in roaded areas, pushing ungulates into roadless terrain where hunting and management pressure is lower. The result is browse pressure concentrated in precisely the areas where forest floor management and fuel load reduction are most difficult to deliver. The animals that would have processed the understory are under predator pressure. The land managers who would have delivered prescribed fire and grazing cannot access the terrain. The fuel builds.

The answer is not the blanket road construction the current administration is pursuing, which research confirms will increase ignition risk. The answer is managed access: designated routes for ecological restoration work, grazing migration corridors for herdsmen and their animals, seasonal trails for prescribed fire crews and biological monitoring teams, and analog infrastructure that gets people and animals to the landscape without the permanent road surface that brings the ignition sources that roadless areas have historically avoided.

This is a distinction the current policy debate has almost entirely failed to make. Managed ecological access and commercial road construction are different things with different consequences. A herdsman moving sheep through a forest on a seasonal trail produces the ecological outcome the forest needs. A logging truck on a permanent road produces the ignition risk the roadless rule was designed to prevent. Policy that treats these as equivalent is policy that serves neither fire prevention nor forest health.

There is also a form of forest access that requires no roads, no trails, no crews, no equipment budget, and no annual appropriation. Protected wild animal populations reach terrain that humans and machinery struggle to access. Beaver engineer headwater streams at elevations and gradients where equipment cannot operate. Elk and moose browse steep canyon walls and north-facing slopes where prescribed fire is difficult and mechanical fuel treatment is impossible. Deer process the understorey of dense second-growth stands where mechanised thinning would cost more than the timber is worth. Wood bison move across the boreal lowlands in seasonal patterns that cover terrain no land manager with a helicopter has the budget to treat.

These animals work for free. They have always worked for free. They require no fuel, no contract, no maintenance schedule, and no congressional appropriation. They require protection from the pressures that have reduced their populations below the density where their ecological function becomes landscape-scale, and they require the recovery time to reach that density. That is the entire investment. A wolf pack managed appropriately relative to beaver population density. A beaver colony protected through its first two winters. A wood bison herd given space to move across its historical range. An elk population allowed to build to the density where its browsing function restores the ladder fuel reduction the Forest Service is currently paying helicopter crews to deliver with chemicals.

The return on that investment is a self-managing, self-financing, continuously operating ecological restoration program that covers terrain no human program can reach, at a cost no human program can match, running on solar energy and converted biomass rather than diesel and glyphosate. Every healthy wild population is a restoration crew that never clocks off, never requires resupply, and improves its own working conditions as it goes.

Idaho’s ranching and herdsman community already demonstrates what managed ecological access looks like. The seasonal sheep migrations through the Wood River Valley and across Idaho’s forest edge reach terrain that requires coordination, knowledge, and decades of established route relationships between herdsmen, land managers, and the communities they move through. That model, access governed by ecological purpose, seasonal timing, and experienced management, is the template for forest restoration access policy.

Chemical management is compounding the damage it claims to prevent

The roadside herbicide problem runs deeper than the forest spraying program. Every road through forest land carries a chemical management regime along its edges: herbicide applications to suppress roadside vegetation, keep sight lines clear, and prevent brush encroachment onto the road surface. Those applications reach directly into the mycorrhizal network that extends from the forest into the road corridor.

Tree roots extend well beyond the visible canopy, often reaching fifty metres or more from the trunk. The mycorrhizal network those roots sustain extends further still, connecting trees across the forest in the communication and nutrient transfer system this article documents. Herbicide applications along road corridors, including glyphosate, dicamba, picloram, and bromacil, penetrate the soil and reach those root systems through uptake, severing the fungal connections at the forest edge. Research confirms that even trees located significant distances from the application site can be affected through root uptake of soil-mobile herbicides. The damage is invisible until the trees begin to show stress: vulnerability to bark beetles, reduced drought tolerance, and suppressed immune response, all of which the mycorrhizal destruction literature directly predicts.

Every road through a forest is therefore also a chemical wound running through the mycorrhizal network. The wider the road corridor, the more frequently it is sprayed, and the more soil-mobile the herbicide, the deeper that wound penetrates into the forest system on either side.

The fire retardant compounds dropped from aircraft onto active fires compound this damage during and after fire events. Phos-Chek, the most widely used long-term fire retardant, contains ammonium phosphate salts, heavy metals, and chemical additives. A USC study found that a commonly used Phos-Chek variety contains arsenic, barium, cadmium, chromium, copper, lead, and other toxic metals at concentrations four to 2,880 times greater than drinking water regulatory limits. Since 2009, fire retardant use has released an estimated 850,000 pounds of these metals into forest environments. Excess phosphate from retardant application reaches waterways and drives the eutrophication that suppresses the marine phytoplankton communities producing the dimethyl sulfide that seeds marine clouds.

The ammonium phosphate in fire retardants also alters soil nutrient dynamics in ways that reduce trees’ dependence on mycorrhizal associations, weakening the plant-fungal symbiosis the forest depends on for drought and pest resistance. A forest whose mycorrhizal network has been damaged by roadside herbicide spraying, then subjected to retardant drops during fire suppression, enters post-fire recovery with the precise biological tools it needs for that recovery already impaired.

This is the management cycle the current chemical paradigm has produced: spray the roadsides and weaken the mycorrhizal network, suppress the fires with chemicals that further damage the soil biology, replant with conifer monocultures that have no mycorrhizal partners, spray those monocultures with glyphosate to remove competing vegetation, and wonder why the forests keep burning hotter and faster each decade. Every chemical intervention in this cycle defeats the biological recovery the next intervention was supposed to enable. The forest needs access. It needs management. What it does not need is more chemistry applied to systems that chemistry has been destroying for a century.

The integrated restoration sequence

Restoration ecology at landscape scale is not a single intervention. It is a sequence, each step creating the conditions for the next.

The biodiversity imperative: why every layer matters

Two moments clarified this for me, both described earlier in this article.

The first was that cold spring morning when I walked out of the van into the forest and stopped at the sight of a perfectly pruned understorey. The megafauna did that. When those animals are absent, the structural diversity they produced disappears with them, the ladder fuels accumulate, and the forest becomes the catastrophic fire waiting for its ignition source.

The second was The Last of Us. Step on a mushroom. The signal travels. The monsters wake up across the building. When you spray the roadside, you sever the network. The trees on the far side go chemically blind.

Both moments pointed at the same truth: the biological complexity of a forest is not incidental to its function. It is the function. Destroy the complexity and you destroy the atmospheric machinery operating through it. The conifer monoculture the Forest Service currently plants after clearing and chemical treatment is the worst possible restoration outcome from an atmospheric perspective. A monoculture forest produces one biological aerosol profile. It peaks when that single species is biologically active and collapses outside that window. It provides one VOC chemistry to the atmosphere, one fungal community to the soil, one litter type to the decomposers, one canopy structure to the wildlife, and one flowering period to the pollinators.

Consider two neighbouring yards. My neighbour Cindy had one large apple tree. Every summer it produced a massive crop all at once, mostly wormy, dropping everything in a two-week window, and then nothing for the rest of the year. My yard had twenty-three fruit trees of different varieties, plus berry bushes and perennial flowering plants staggered across the growing season. Apple, pear, plum, cherry, serviceberry, elderberry, hawthorn, and more, each fruiting at a different time, each producing its own pollen profile, its own VOCs, its own biological aerosols. The atmosphere above my yard received a continuous supply of biological particles from the first warm days of spring through late autumn. The atmosphere above Cindy’s yard received one burst in August and then silence.

A biodiverse forest is my yard. A conifer monoculture is Cindy’s apple tree, scaled to millions of hectares.

Research published in PNAS in 2024, analysing nearly two million tree measurements from 23,145 forest plots across the eastern United States, confirmed that species richness consistently produces more productive forests. A 2024 Nature Communications study confirmed that the diversity of VOC compounds emitted to the atmosphere increases in mixed forests because BVOC emissions are highly species-specific, so more species means a broader spectrum of compounds, a more complex aerosol chemistry, and a more effective cloud condensation nucleus profile across the full range of atmospheric temperatures and humidity conditions.

Forest replanting programs must therefore maximise biodiversity across every layer of the canopy simultaneously.

Ground layer: native grasses, forbs, mosses, lichens, and wildflowers that maintain soil moisture, provide low-level biological aerosol production early and late in the season, and sustain the pollinator communities that service the layers above.

Shrub layer: native shrubs with staggered flowering and fruiting times, providing food for wildlife that disperses seed, and browsing material for elk and deer that stimulates the disturbance dynamics the forest evolved with.

Vine layer: native climbing species that increase vertical surface area for biological aerosol production, create habitat complexity for cavity-nesting birds, and produce fruit at canopy height where no other plant reaches.

Understorey tree layer: shade-tolerant species including serviceberry, chokecherry, alder, and native dogwood that extend the forest canopy downward, maintain humidity at ground level, and produce the mycorrhizal host diversity that sustains a complex fungal community below the soil surface.

Mid-canopy layer: mixed broadleaf species with staggered leaf-out and leaf-drop times, producing overlapping pollen and VOC windows that maintain continuous biological aerosol output from spring through autumn.

Canopy layer: diverse conifers and broadleaf species selected for local provenance, mixed in species composition and age structure so that no single pest, pathogen, or weather event can move uniformly through the stand.

Fungal layer: deliberately inoculated with native mycorrhizal species matched to each plant community layer, creating a vertical fungal diversity that mirrors the aboveground plant diversity and sustains the nutrient and water transfer functions across all layers simultaneously.

The result is a forest that produces biological aerosols from snowmelt to first frost, across every week of the growing season, from ground level to canopy height, from bacterial spores to pollen grains to fungal basidiospores to terpene vapours. The rainy season stabilises because the biological aerosol production seeding that rainfall is continuous, diverse, and staggered across species phenologies rather than concentrated in a single burst from a single species before collapsing into chemical silence.

This is what the Amazon civilization understood and built over eleven thousand years. Their forest is not a monoculture of any species. It is a deliberate, managed polyculture of extraordinary diversity, producing food, medicine, building material, and atmospheric regulation simultaneously, continuously, across every month of the tropical year. The food forest framework documented in my October 2024 articles is the same principle applied at human scale. The restoration program described here is the same principle applied at landscape scale.

Maximum biodiversity. Every layer. No exceptions.

Year one through three: Deploy multi-species grazing across degraded forest edges, cleared areas, and post-fire landscapes. Goats and sheep process the woody fuel load. Cattle supplement wood bison in the grassy meadow openings. Turkeys and poultry process the forest floor surface layer within contained ranging systems. Prescribed low-intensity fire reintroduced where fuel loads have been sufficiently reduced by grazing to allow safe, beneficial burning. Analog beaver dams installed in target watersheds. Beaver reintroduction where conditions permit. Predator management during population build-up phase.

Year two through five: Inoculate restoration planting sites with native mycorrhizal fungi after grazing has converted fuel load to disturbed, nutrient-rich soil. Plant native tree species, diverse and multi-species, matching the pre-European forest composition, into grazing-prepared ground. Protect deciduous species as natural firebreaks rather than removing them as competition.

Year five onward: Beaver populations building. Water tables rising. Riparian corridors rehydrating. Mycorrhizal networks extending between established trees. Biological aerosol production recovering. Soil carbon sponge rebuilding. Rainfall patterns beginning to stabilise over restored areas. Prescribed low-intensity fire reintroduced where fuel loads have been sufficiently reduced by grazing to allow safe, beneficial burning that mimics the natural regime.

Throughout: Monitoring of mycorrhizal network density, methanotrophic community function, soil carbon content, water infiltration rates, biological aerosol production, and local weather patterns. The fifteen indicators of food forest health documented in my October 2024 framework apply at scale to this restoration program. What can be measured can be managed toward.

None of this is experimental. The loss of megafauna ecological engineers produced the landscape conditions we are now trying to manage with chemicals. Restoring their functional equivalent, through managed multi-species livestock, beaver reintroduction, and mycorrhizal inoculation, is the restoration of a system that evolved over millions of years and functioned without human chemical intervention for the entire history of life on this continent.

The Trump administration is accelerating the destruction of the remnant biological systems that remain. The restoration described here is the reversal of that destruction, applicable immediately, on public land, with existing livestock, existing knowledge, and existing peer-reviewed science.

The forest is the atmosphere. Restore the forest and you restore the atmosphere. The sequence runs from the mycorrhizal network fifteen centimetres below your feet to the cold trap fifteen kilometres above your head. Every intervention in that chain, from fungal inoculation to beaver dam to grazing rotation, is a step toward holding the sky.

The argument in full

A forest is the atmospheric machinery of the watershed it inhabits. Its mycorrhizal network maintains the soil carbon sponge that drives transpiration. Its transpiration seeds the clouds that produce rainfall. Its biological aerosols seed the low clouds that cool the surface. Its methanotrophic communities process methane before it reaches the stratosphere. Its canopy moderates the surface temperatures that determine the intensity of the convective systems below the cold trap.

Glyphosate destroys every one of these functions in sequence.

The Trump administration is accelerating glyphosate spraying on national forests using the Defense Production Act, mining Idaho public land to supply the chemical, shutting the labs that study its effects, shielding the manufacturer from liability, and preemptively stripping states of the authority to warn their residents about it.

The atmospheric consequence of this policy runs from mycorrhizal destruction through methane processing failure through biogenic aerosol loss through rainfall disruption through catastrophic fire through pyroCb stratospheric injection through cold trap stress. Each step in that chain is supported by peer-reviewed science. The direction of causation is unambiguous.

The cold trap has protected Earth’s water for 4.5 billion years because the living world maintained the conditions for it to function. The living world is being destroyed at a rate without precedent in the history of complex life. The administration currently managing North America’s public forests is accelerating that destruction with wartime legal authorities, in the name of national security, on land that belongs to every generation that will ever live here.

Trees are not a forest. But the forest is the atmosphere. And the atmosphere is everything.

Natalie M Fleming is an independent researcher, author, and ecosystem restoration advocate. This article is the third in a series examining the biological systems that regulate Earth’s atmosphere and the policies threatening them. Sources in the linked scientific companion article.

The Sky Isn’t Falling. It’s Floating Away.

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