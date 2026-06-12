A COMPREHENSIVE ANALYTICAL STUDY

Abundance, Stewardship, and the Failure of Scarcity Economics

From Revelation to Regeneration: 1831 to the Present

Kirtland · Missouri · Nauvoo · The Great Basin · The Modern Church

Including analysis of Singing Frogs Farm, Gabe Brown’s Ranch, and Holistic Land Management

Natalie M. Fleming

WHY THIS MATTERS NOW

The Economy Is Broken. Here Is a Way Out.

You already know the feeling. The rent went up again. The paycheck covers less than it did last year, and less than the year before that. The house you grew up in, the one your parents bought on one income, now costs more than two incomes can service. The savings account empties faster than it fills. The credit card carries a balance that compounds quietly in the background, a slow drain that never quite closes. Every financial decision feels like choosing which necessity to sacrifice this month.

The extraction economy produced this. It is the designed output of a system built to concentrate wealth upward. Rent extracts from tenants and delivers to landlords who contributed nothing to the value of the land. Interest extracts from borrowers and delivers to lenders who contributed nothing to the productivity of the business or farm or household being financed. Commodity trading extracts from the farmer who grew the food and the family that eats it, delivering the margin to intermediaries who touched the transaction but produced nothing. Insurance premiums, subscription fees, platform commissions, management fees: an entire layer of the modern economy exists not to produce anything but to sit between producers and consumers and take a percentage of every exchange.

The result is an economy that sorts people into classes with increasing rigidity. At the top: those who own the assets that extract. At the bottom: those who pay the extraction, month after month, generation after generation, never accumulating enough to cross the line between paying rent and owning ground. In between: a shrinking middle that works harder each decade to stay in place, paying more of its income to housing, debt service, and healthcare than any previous generation, while the returns from that work flow upward to asset holders rather than back to the households that generated them.

The land produces abundance. The inequality is the accumulated result of specific policy choices, legal structures, and economic assumptions that have been treated as natural law when they are anything but. And the suffering is structural. People cannot afford to live not because the economy is failing but because, by its own logic, it is succeeding: concentrating wealth upward is what an extraction economy does when it works as designed.

Something is wrong. Most people sense it. The disagreement centers on what to replace it with.

The Temptation of Socialism, And Why It Is the Wrong Answer

When the extraction economy produces enough pain, socialism becomes attractive. The logic is understandable: if the problem is that a few people own everything and extract from everyone else, then transfer ownership to the collective and the extraction stops. This is the argument Marx made in 1848. It is the argument that animated the Soviet Union, Maoist China, and every subsequent collectivist experiment. And in every case without exception, the same things happened: the extraction did not stop, it moved. The state replaced the landlord. The party replaced the shareholder. The collective replaced the employer. And the coercion required to make people participate in a system they had not freely chosen produced something far worse than the extraction economy it replaced: a system of enforced poverty with no exit.

Socialism fails for a reason that is both practical and moral. Practically: when you eliminate private ownership and the incentive structure it creates, you eliminate the motivation that drives people to manage land and tools and enterprises with care, to improve them, to work harder than required, to innovate. Collective ownership produces collective indifference. The Soviet collective farms that starved tens of millions of people were not an accident of implementation. They were the predictable result of eliminating the stewardship incentive. Morally: a system that requires compulsion to sustain itself has already lost the argument. Genuine community care cannot be coerced. Forced sharing is not sharing. It is taking.

So the extraction economy fails the many and enriches the few. And the collectivist alternative fails everyone and impoverishes all. These two options have monopolized the conversation while a third has been waiting, documented and proven, for nearly two centuries.

There Is a Third Option, And It Already Happened

Every other family on the American frontier was on their own. They built their cabin alone, broke their ground alone, and when fever hit or the harvest failed or the bank called the note, they faced it alone. Neighbors were often miles away. Community was an occasional thing, not a system. Survival depended entirely on what a single family could hold together against everything the frontier could throw at them. Most made it. Many did not. And the ones who did rarely thrived; they scraped, they survived, and they started over when the next disaster arrived. The detailed account of what this actually looked like, and the full contrast with the Mormon cooperative model, comes later in this study. What matters here is the baseline: this was the standard. This was what everyone else was doing.

I know what this looked like from the inside because my own family lived it, on every branch, for generations before my parents converted to the LDS faith. My tenth great-grandmother, Margarette Scott, was an elderly woman in Salem, Massachusetts in 1692. She was poor and dependent on neighbors who resented the obligation of providing for her, bringing wood for her winter fire, providing corn for her household. That resentment had nowhere to go in a community with no care system, no storehouse, no bishop whose calling it was to ensure she was provided for. It curdled into accusation. She was hanged as a witch on September 22, 1692. My sixth great-aunt Sarah Good was poor in the same community, widowed, destitute, openly disliked for her dependency on neighbors who saw her as a burden. She too was hanged at Salem that summer. Historians who have studied Salem closely have documented that the accused were disproportionately women who were economic liabilities to their communities: elderly, poor, without male protectors, without means. The witchcraft accusation was the community’s answer to a problem of dependency it had no institutional mechanism to absorb any other way.

On another branch, my ancestor John Sales arrived in Charlestown, Massachusetts Bay Colony in 1630. The colony records for 1632 describe him as the first documented thief in the colony, convicted of stealing corn from his neighbors during what the records call “this scarce time.” His wife had died on the crossing from England, buried at sea. He arrived a widower with his young daughter Phoebe and whatever he could carry. He was convicted again in April 1633 for stealing corn and fish. He was whipped, his estate forfeited, and bound as a servant for three years. His daughter Phoebe was seven years old. With no mother and a father sentenced to indenture, the Massachusetts Bay Colony court indentured Phoebe herself, at seven years old, for fourteen years. John Sales stole corn because his family was hungry and there was no storehouse, no bishop, no community obligation to ensure that a struggling widower and his small daughter had enough to eat. In an LDS ward, the home teachers notice before winter that the family is short. The bishop’s storehouse covers the gap. Phoebe grows up in her own home.

My parents converted to the LDS faith as adults. Every ancestor I have before that conversion lived in the every-family-for-itself economy this study examines. Margarette Scott and Sarah Good are my family. The question this study asks; what would their lives have looked like inside a community built on the abundance premise, with a bishop’s storehouse and home teachers and a Relief Society that knew every household’s circumstances, is not abstract. Margarette Scott has her wood. Sarah Good has her stewardship. John Sales has his corn. Phoebe Sales grows up in her own home. The system this study describes is the system that would have saved them. That is why it matters.

What happened to Margarette Scott and Sarah Good has a name in economic theory: disposable economics. In a scarcity framework, people outside conventional market productivity, the elderly, the sick, the disabled, the widow without a working husband, the family whose harvest failed, represent a drain on finite resources. The Malthusian logic is cold and consistent: the earth can only feed so many mouths, resources extracted from productive actors to support unproductive ones reduce what is available for everyone, and the pressure of scarcity constantly generates arguments for reducing that support. People become, in this framework, excess population. In 1692 Salem, the excess population were elderly poor women whose neighbors resented providing for them. The community had no institutional mechanism for absorbing their dependency, so the resentment built until it found its outlet. They were hanged. The economics of disposability has never required a witch trial to operate; it operates today in every policy debate about cutting benefits for the elderly, the disabled, and the poor. The mechanism is the same. Only the method has changed.

The LDS abundance framework inverts this entirely. Every person has inherent worth as a member of the covenant community, independent of their productive output. The bishop’s storehouse exists precisely to serve those who cannot serve themselves in a given season. The home teacher who visits Margarette Scott monthly knows she needs wood before winter arrives and arranges it, the obligation is institutional, distributed across the whole community, and impossible to resent because no single neighbor bears it alone. The Relief Society visiting teacher who knows Sarah Good’s circumstances has a direct channel to resources that absorb her dependency rather than accumulate resentment toward it. The elderly, the sick, the disabled, and those in temporary crisis are provided for as a design specification of the system, not as a charitable exception to it. Their dependency does not threaten the community. The storehouse was built for exactly this. This is what it means to build an economy on the premise that the earth is full and there is enough and to spare: there is enough for the productive and the dependent alike, as long as the community is honest about its surplus and the distribution system reaches everyone who needs it.

And regenerative agriculture has now demolished the Malthusian premise entirely. The scarcity economist’s deepest assumption is that the earth’s productive capacity is fixed, a ceiling the human population must not exceed. That assumption requires that deserts are permanent, that degraded land stays degraded, that the amount of ground capable of feeding people is a geological constant rather than a consequence of how that ground is managed. Every one of those assumptions is wrong. Alejandro Carrillo took 30,000 acres of Chihuahuan Desert: land the scarcity economy had written off as unproductive wasteland, and restored it to grassland abundance without irrigation, without inputs, without machinery, through stewardship alone. The Nebraska Sandhills were active desert dunes before bison grazing built them into some of the most productive grassland in North America. Singing Frogs Farm produces eleven times the revenue of comparable conventional farms on the same three acres of California soil. The constraint was never the land. The constraint was always the management.

This matters for the question of disposable people in a direct and concrete way. If the earth’s productive capacity expands under proper stewardship, if deserts become grasslands, if degraded soil becomes four feet of living topsoil, if one acre of regenerative farmland feeds what eleven acres of conventional farmland fed before, then there is no fixed ceiling on how many people the earth can support. There is no excess population. There are only people who have not yet been given ground to steward. The Malthusian argument that some people are inherently surplus depends entirely on the assumption that the land’s productive capacity is a fixed quantity. Regenerative agriculture has demonstrated, on millions of acres across multiple continents, that this assumption fails. The earth grows more productive under the hands of skilled stewards. The more stewards it has, the more productive it becomes. Every person the scarcity economy declares excess is a potential Carrillo, someone who, given ground and knowledge and community, could be restoring land that the scarcity system had already given up on. There are no surplus people. There is surplus land waiting for stewards.

Between 1831 and 1887, a community of religious refugees built an economy in the American desert, a community of religious refugees built an economy in the American desert that did what neither capitalism nor socialism has ever consistently managed: it pulled the poorest of the poor out of poverty, gave every family the means to be productive, built 500 thriving communities across terrain experts said could not support large-scale agriculture, weathered five national financial panics without collapse, brought approximately 85,000 immigrants from destitution in Europe into productive self-sufficiency, and did all of it through voluntary cooperation, private stewardship, and community mutual aid rather than state compulsion or extractive capital.

They did it without cash. Without banks. Without the fiat currency system that the rest of the American economy depended on. The national economy ran on dollars, bank notes, and credit instruments whose value was controlled by institutions in Boston, New York, and Philadelphia. The LDS cooperative economy ran on wheat, labor, lumber, livestock, and a community-issued scrip redeemable in real goods held in distributed storehouses across the territory. When the Panic of 1837 wiped out banks across the frontier, the tithing house was unaffected, a bushel of wheat is worth a bushel of wheat regardless of what the dollar is doing. When the Panic of 1873 made dollar-denominated debts unpayable and caused foreclosures across the American West, the Saints had no dollar-denominated debt to foreclose on. They had weathered five national financial panics by the time the federal government forcibly integrated them into the national monetary system in 1887, and within a decade of that integration, under the Panic of 1893, they were insolvent for the first time in their history. The controlled experiment ran for fifty years. The result was unambiguous.

The mechanism that made this possible was simple enough to explain in a single transaction. A farmer brought a wagonload of grain to the local tithing house. The clerk weighed it, valued it against the current community price schedule, and credited the farmer’s account. The farmer then drew against that credit for whatever his family needed: tools from the cooperative store, lumber for a fence, a physician’s visit, a week of a hired hand’s labor. A craftsman who contributed labor days to the temple construction received storehouse credits that fed his family through the winter. A new immigrant who arrived with nothing received an initial provisioning from the storehouse and an allocated stewardship, then began building their own account through their first season’s surplus. Contemporary accounts capture the texture of this system in action: one diarist recorded bringing a turkey to the tithing yard, finding the clerk at supper, taking the turkey to the theater instead, and paying for two balcony seats, receiving two spring chickens as change. The tithing house scrip was that liquid, that embedded in daily life, that genuinely useful as a medium of exchange. No dollar changed hands in any of these transactions. The entire economic cycle, production, contribution, valuation, distribution, and consumption, completed itself within the community’s own monetary network.

These were the Latter-day Saints, the early Mormon pioneers. And what they built was a functioning, documented, peer-reviewed-by-survival economy that outperformed every comparable community on the American frontier. The historical record is specific: surviving deeds, tithing ledgers, irrigation maps, immigration fund accounts, commodity valuation schedules, and cooperative retail records that together constitute one of the most detailed economic archives from nineteenth-century frontier America.

The economy they built gave land to families who would steward it, freed from any landlord extracting rent. Household surplus stayed in the household and the community storehouse rather than draining to distant banks as interest payments. The land market operated through bishop’s allocation rather than speculation, so families could afford to own the ground they farmed. The cooperative storehouse buffered every family against the boom-bust credit cycles that collapsed comparable frontier communities. Every person with productive capacity had both land and tools allocated to them, so the structural unemployment that traps people outside the means of production in market economies simply had no mechanism to form. The extraction machinery that defines the modern economy was absent from the LDS cooperative system by deliberate theological and institutional design.

The Federal Government Shut It Down

This part of the story deserves to be far better known. The United States federal government deliberately dismantled the LDS cooperative economy. The Edmunds-Tucker Act of 1887 dissolved the church corporation, seized its property through a federal receiver, and abolished the Perpetual Emigrating Fund by statute. Idaho Senator Frederick Dubois admitted the real motivation in his own words: “We were not nearly so much opposed to polygamy as we were to the political domination of the Church. We made use of polygamy.” The pretext was religious practice. The target was economic independence.

The cooperative economy was a threat precisely because it worked. It had demonstrated, at territorial scale, over forty years, that a large population could sustain itself without dependence on Eastern banks, federal subsidy, or the extractive commercial networks that the national economy ran on. A self-sufficient cooperative economy that didn’t need Eastern capital was a rebuke to every institution that profited from dependency. So those institutions used their political power to destroy it.

The community that had arrived in a desert in 1847 with nothing and built 500 cities by 1887 was functionally insolvent by 1898; federal law had forced it into Eastern debt for the first time and then the Panic of 1893 arrived. The extraction economy, introduced by statute, did in eleven years what five national financial panics, violent persecution, and forced exile across the American continent had failed to do.

What This Document Is and How to Use It

This started as a short essay. It did not stay one. What began as a few pages on an idea I kept returning to grew, draft by draft, into something considerably longer than I planned or, frankly, intended. I am aware that eighty-five pages is a significant ask of a reader who came looking for an argument, not a treatise. So let me say plainly: you do not have to read all of it. The opening sections make the core case. The historical sections in Parts Three and Four document it. The regenerative agriculture section in Part Six proves it empirically. The conclusion in the final pages restates it cleanly. If the economic theory comparison in Parts Eight and Nine feels like more than you need, skip it. If the scalability section in Part Eleven seems like a detour, skip it. The document is built so that each part stands on its own. Read what pulls you and skip what doesn’t. The argument will still be there when you return.

This study is a detailed historical and economic analysis of a system that solved specific problems the modern economy leaves unsolved, and an honest accounting of what can be learned from it, what cannot be scaled, and what the principles would look like applied today.

The system had real failures, which are documented honestly here. The bishop’s local knowledge that made precise allocation possible cannot be scaled to a national program. Full communalism without private stewardship consistently underperformed the cooperative model. Tithing compliance was never universal. These limits matter, and anyone who wants to learn from this history rather than mythologize it needs to hold them clearly.

But the system also had real, documented, peer-reviewed successes at a scale and duration no other voluntary cooperative experiment in American history has matched. And the principles that generated those successes, stewardship over extraction, voluntary surplus sharing, communal management of common resources, interest-free access to the means of production, closed-loop money velocity that keeps value inside the community, are not uniquely Mormon. They are operational principles that any community can adopt, from within any faith tradition or from within a secular framework of shared values. The covenant doesn’t have to be identical for everyone. It has to be real for everyone.

A Note on the Author and the Longing That Drove This

A note on who wrote this and why. My parents are converts to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Every ancestor I have before their conversion lived in the every-family-for-itself economy this document describes. I came to this subject not as an outside observer but as someone who grew up watching a community practice, imperfectly and partially, the principles this document analyzes. And I came to understand something that I think deserves to be said plainly at the outset: many Latter-day Saints pay their tithes and offerings not only in faith, but in longing. The formal cooperative economy was dismantled by federal force in 1887, and what the church practices today is a shadow of what was built in the Great Basin. But the memory of what was built does not fade easily. Across the church, there are members who read Doctrine and Covenants 104 and feel the gap between what was promised and what currently exists. Who support the modern storehouse and welfare program not just as charity, but as a placeholder for something more complete. Who believe, quietly and sometimes without language for it, that the fullness of Zion economics was interrupted rather than concluded. This document is, among other things, for them. It is an attempt to give that longing a documented history, an economic framework, and a practical argument for why the system that was built once could, in some form, be built again.

The early Saints built their way out of the extraction economy. They built communities where the poorest family that arrived had ground to plant, tools to work with, and neighbors obligated to help them through the first season. They built an economy that thrived through panics that destroyed comparable communities. They built it in a desert that experts said couldn’t support them. And they proved, across sixty years and 500 communities, that the abundance premise is not theology. It is agronomy, economics, and community design. What they built, we can learn from. What they learned, we can use.

THE CENTRAL ARGUMENT

An Economics of Abundance

Every major school of Western economics, from Adam Smith’s classical liberalism through Malthus, Ricardo, Marx, Keynes, Hayek, and Friedman, rests on a single shared premise so fundamental it is rarely even stated: the world lacks enough. Resources are finite, human wants are infinite, and therefore economics is the science of allocating insufficient supply among competing demands. Scarcity is not a condition to be solved. It is the permanent, unchallengeable starting point of the entire discipline.

Mormon economic theology begins from the exact opposite premise. The earth is inherently abundant. Scarcity is a moral failure, a product of human choices, not the earth’s design.

This is an explicit, recorded doctrinal claim that predates every major school of modern economic thought by decades. In 1834, the revelation recorded in Doctrine & Covenants 104 stated plainly: ‘The earth is full, and there is enough and to spare; yea, I prepared all things, and have given unto the children of men to be agents unto themselves.’, Doctrine & Covenants 104:17 (1834).

‘Enough and to spare.’ This is the language of stewardship economics, a fundamentally different framework in which the central question shifts from ‘how do we allocate insufficient resources’ to ‘why are people going without in a world God designed to be sufficient?’

The Mormon answer to that question is precise: scarcity, where it exists, is the product of three human failures, mismanagement of the land, extractive economic systems that concentrate surplus in the hands of the few, and the breakdown of voluntary community care that was meant to distribute abundance equitably. Fix those three failures and the abundance God designed into the earth becomes visible.

Two centuries after Joseph Smith recorded that revelation, modern regenerative agriculture is providing empirical confirmation of the premise. Farmers like Paul and Elizabeth Kaiser at Singing Frogs Farm in California and Gabe Brown at his 5,000-acre ranch in North Dakota are demonstrating, with peer-reviewed soil data, that properly stewarded land regenerates. It produces not scarcity over time, but increasing abundance. The premise that has driven LDS economic ideology since 1831 turns out to be agronomically accurate.

PART ONE

The Scarcity Premise and Its Discontents

1.1 How Western Economics Was Built on Scarcity

Thomas Robert Malthus published his Essay on the Principle of Population in 1798, establishing the foundational anxiety of modern economics: population grows geometrically (exponentially) while food supply grows only arithmetically (linearly), therefore humanity will always press against the limits of what the earth can produce. Scarcity is permanent. Poverty is structural. The earth cannot keep up with human appetite.

This Malthusian premise, modified, challenged, and refined but never fundamentally overturned, shaped every school of economic thought that followed. Adam Smith’s invisible hand allocates scarce resources through price signals. Ricardo’s comparative advantage determines how nations should trade given their scarce factor endowments. Marx’s labor theory of value arises precisely because labor and capital are scarce and their allocation generates conflict. Keynes’s demand management addresses how to deploy scarce savings productively. Hayek’s price mechanism transmits information about relative scarcity across a complex economy. In every case, the question is the same: given that there is not enough, how do we decide who gets what?

1.2 What the Scarcity Premise Actually Produced

The practical consequences of scarcity-based economic thinking are visible in the agricultural system it generated. Industrial agriculture, which emerged from the same intellectual tradition that produced classical and neoclassical economics, treats the land as a scarce input to be maximized. More yield per acre. More throughput per season. More chemical intervention to force the land to produce beyond its natural capacity.

The result was a self-fulfilling prophecy of scarcity. Tillage breaks apart soil structure, releasing stored carbon and destroying the microbial networks that make soil productive. Synthetic fertilizers replace those networks with chemical shortcuts that, over time, acidify the soil and kill the biology that would have made fertilizers unnecessary. Pesticides eliminate the predator insects that would have controlled pests for free. Monoculture eliminates the plant diversity that would have built soil fertility across seasons. Each intervention creates the conditions that make the next intervention necessary, and creates an external dependency on the suppliers of those inputs.

Industrial Agriculture Manufactures the Scarcity It Claims to Solve

Conventional agriculture assumes scarcity and then actively creates it. The land becomes less productive over time, requiring more and more external inputs to produce the same output, enriching input suppliers while impoverishing the land itself. No external inputs, no soil wealth building. Maximum external inputs, maximum soil destruction. The scarcity assumption, applied to the land, produces actual scarcity where abundance was originally present.

Conventional US farms average less than twelve inches of living topsoil. Each generation of industrial farming reduces that depth. The scarcity assumption, applied to the land, produces actual scarcity where abundance was originally present. Regenerative agriculture, as we will see in Part Six, demonstrates the precise opposite: that land managed for long-term biological health builds topsoil, sequesters carbon, improves water retention, and produces increasing abundance with no external inputs at all.

1.3 The Mormon Counter-Premise, ‘Enough and to Spare’

Against this entire tradition, Mormon economic theology offered a different starting point. The earth is inherently sufficient, under conditions of proper stewardship, equitable distribution, and voluntary community care. Scarcity arises from moral failures in stewardship and distribution in how the land is managed and how surplus is shared.

This counter-premise generated a completely different set of economic institutions. The Law of Consecration, the bishop’s storehouse, the United Order, the Perpetual Emigrating Fund, the ZCMI cooperative, and the tithing system are all institutional expressions of the same premise: the earth produces enough, and the community’s task is to steward it well and share it fairly.

1.4 Ignorance as the True Scarcity, The Carrot Principle

There is a deeper insight embedded in the abundance premise that is easily missed: the primary driver of scarcity is ignorance, specifically ignorance of what productive resources do when properly managed. Consider a simple thought experiment that illuminates the difference between scarcity thinking and abundance thinking, what might be called the Carrot Principle.

Imagine ten people and one hundred carrots. A scarcity economist’s solution: divide them equally. Each person receives ten carrots. They eat them over time, and when they are gone, scarcity has returned exactly as predicted. The system confirms its own premise. This is the ‘fair share’ fallacy, it looks like justice, but it is the institutionalization of ignorance.

Now consider the same ten people and one hundred carrots in the hands of someone operating from the abundance premise, someone who knows what a carrot actually is. A carrot is a root vegetable that, when planted in the ground rather than eaten, grows into a mature plant that flowers and produces a seed head containing over 10,000 seeds. One hundred carrots planted yields over one million seeds in a single season. From the resource the scarcity economist divided and consumed, the abundance steward, armed with the knowledge of what the carrot does when returned to the earth, has produced more than one million. A ten-thousand-fold return in one growing cycle. The original ‘scarce’ resource was never scarce. It was a compounding engine that ignorance failed to recognize.

The Carrot Principle: One Carrot, 10,000 Seeds

Ten people. One hundred carrots. Scarcity thinking: divide equally, ten carrots each, consume, return to scarcity. Abundance thinking: plant all one hundred. A carrot returned to the ground grows into a mature plant that flowers and produces a seed head containing over 10,000 seeds. One hundred carrots planted produces over one million seeds in a single season. The ‘scarce’ resource was never scarce, it was an unrecognized compounding engine. The only true scarcity was the knowledge of what the carrot actually does when you put it back in the earth. The ‘fair share’ of ten carrots per person was not fairness at all. It was the institutionalization of ignorance as economic policy.

A still wiser steward goes further: after planting, they share seed with everyone in the community who lacked ground to plant in the first round. They are seeding the next round of million-carrot harvests across the whole community, compounding productive capacity rather than concentrating it. Generosity in an abundance framework is not sacrifice. It is investment in the community’s collective compounding engine. Every seed shared becomes 10,000 more seeds next season, distributed across more hands, more ground, more productive capacity.

This is precisely the logic of the bishop’s storehouse, the Perpetual Emigrating Fund, and the 1880 Jubilee. The community that shares seed multiplies its own future harvest. The community that hoards seed confirms the scarcity it feared. The person who received ten carrots and ate them was not greedy. They were ignorant of what the carrot could do when returned to the ground, that it would grow into a mature plant, flower, and produce a seed head containing thousands more. And the scarcity economist who designed the equal distribution was institutionalizing that ignorance as policy, ensuring that the compounding engine was never activated, and that scarcity would return on schedule to confirm the premise.

Someone will immediately object: what about those who have no ground to plant their carrots? This is precisely the right question, and it exposes the second mechanism of artificial scarcity. Land scarcity is manufactured by private land monopoly and government land monopoly that concentrate access to productive ground in the hands of those who already hold it, and exclude everyone else. This is not a law of nature. It is a policy choice that creates artificial scarcity where abundance was entirely possible. The bishop’s role in allocating land stewardships, ensuring every family had sufficient ground to be productive, regardless of what they had brought with them, was the practical answer to this manufactured scarcity. Give everyone ground, share the seed, and one hundred carrots becomes one million. That is the abundance premise in its simplest and most exact form.

PART TWO

The Theological Architecture of Mormon Economic Thought

2.1 Stewardship, The Third Way Between Ownership and Collectivism

The foundational concept of LDS economic theology is stewardship, and it is precisely here that Mormon economic thought escapes the binary that has trapped every secular economic school since the Enlightenment. Either property belongs to the individual (capitalism), or property belongs to the collective or state (socialism and communism). Mormon economic theology offers a third option: property belongs to God. Human beings are stewards, trustees entrusted with management of specific resources, accountable for their use, and obligated to return surplus to the community.

The steward holds the land in trust rather than as an absolute personal possession, and manages their specific portion independently rather than surrendering control to a collective, keeps its fruits, and makes their own decisions about cultivation and use. The steward is accountable, but to covenant and community rather than to a state planner or a market price.

A critical insight embedded in this model concerns the importance of private space itself. People fare measurably better when they have their own defined stewardship, their own land, their own tools, their own household economy, than when they are required to share all space and production communally. The tensions of communal living are well documented: when people have no private domain, no space that is genuinely theirs, conflict increases and productivity declines. The LDS stewardship model understood this. It did not require communal living, it required voluntary sharing of surplus while protecting the private domain of each steward. This is why the United Order experiments that moved toward more fully communal arrangements consistently underperformed the standard stewardship model in both sustainability and harmony.

Dimension

Capitalist Ownership

Socialist Ownership

LDS Stewardship

Title holder

Individual

State / Collective

God (held in trust)

Manager

Individual

Central planner

Individual steward

Fruits of labor

Individual keeps all

Collective / state takes all

Individual keeps all, donates surplus

Accountability

Market / law

State

Covenant / moral / community

Private space

Protected

Eliminated

Protected and essential

Relationship to abundance

Maximize personal return

Maximize state output

Steward for community’s benefit

Moral basis

Self-interest

Collective ideology

Sacred trust and charity

2.2 The Law of Consecration, Mechanical Precision

The Law of Consecration, formally established in February 1831, was a specific legal and economic mechanism with documented procedures, surviving deeds, and clear obligations on both sides of the transaction. A member voluntarily deeded all property to the local bishop as trustee for the church. The bishop immediately deeded back a stewardship, legally titled, formally documented, calibrated to the family’s size, skills, and circumstances. In most cases the steward received back the very same property they had consecrated. Surviving deeds confirm this: members were ‘made stewards over their own property.’

The steward then managed this property as their own, making cultivation decisions, keeping all profits, investing in improvements as they chose. Contributions to the bishop’s storehouse happened continuously throughout the year as production occurred: the farmer brought grain at harvest, the rancher brought a calf when the herd increased, the carpenter contributed labor days on public projects as they were called, the housewife brought butter and eggs as they were produced. The tithing office maintained running accounts throughout the year, not a single year-end transaction. The storehouse distributed goods continuously to the poor, funded new settlers, purchased community land, and supported those suffering illness or misfortune.

The genius of this structure is that it preserved every private incentive while building a community safety net from voluntary surplus. The steward retained full management authority over their land and their private household, keeping all income and making all cultivation decisions independently. The only formal obligation was an annual one, but it was a settlement, not a payment. At year’s end, the bishop and member sat down together and reconciled the account: here is what you contributed throughout the year, here is what your increase was, here is whether your contributions met your tithing obligation, here is any balance carried forward. The giving had happened all year. The settlement reconciled it. Every member of the community received the tools of self-reliance: land allocated without cost to those who needed it, tools and equipment provided to tradespeople who required them to produce. A blacksmith who needed an anvil received it. A farmer who needed land had it allocated. No one was left without the means to be productive.

The land delegation itself was a considered act of economic calibration. The bishop assessed each family’s situation across multiple dimensions: the number of people in the household and their capacity for productive labor, the skills and trade of the head of household, the family’s previous property and experience, and the land itself, its quality, water access, and proximity to community infrastructure. A family of five with farming experience received enough land to support five people and build toward modest surplus. A single tradesperson received tools and a workspace calibrated to their craft rather than acres they could not farm alone. A widow with young children received a stewardship sized to what she could realistically manage, with the expectation that the community’s care layer would supplement what the stewardship could not yet produce on its own.

The stewardship remained responsive to circumstances. A family that grew, or whose situation changed, could return to the bishop. A family whose land had proven insufficient for their needs could request reassessment. A family that had prospered and needed more land to productively employ their growing capacity could expand their stewardship as community land became available. The system was designed to match productive capacity to allocated resource over time, not as a one-time assignment but as an ongoing relationship between the household and the bishop who knew it. The goal in every case was the same: the household should have exactly enough to achieve genuine self-sufficiency, with the reasonable prospect of producing surplus from which it could contribute to the community’s common store. Not more than could be managed. Not less than could sustain.

2.3 The Means of Production, What Every Member Received

The single most important economic feature of the LDS cooperative system, and the one most poorly understood by people encountering it for the first time, is that it gave every arriving member the means of production before asking anything of them. Not charity. Not a handout. The actual tools, land, seeds, water access, and community relationships needed to become a self-sufficient producer within a single season.

In the modern economy, access to the means of production requires capital. To farm, you need land, which costs hundreds of thousands of dollars. To run a blacksmith shop, you need tools, a forge, and a workspace, which require startup capital or debt. To open a bakery, a carpentry shop, a dairy, a textile operation; every productive enterprise requires upfront capital that most people do not have, which means borrowing it from those who do, which means paying interest that drains the enterprise’s surplus to the creditor for years or decades before the operator can build any equity of their own. The capital barrier to production is the mechanism by which the modern economy keeps the poor poor: they cannot access the means of production without debt, and debt ensures that a portion of everything they produce flows to the capital holder who lent it to them.

The LDS system cut through this mechanism entirely. Land was allocated by the bishop at no cost. Tools were provided from the cooperative storehouse at no cost. Seeds came from the community grain store. Water rights were allocated communally alongside the land. The new arrival walked in destitute and walked out with a productive stewardship, the actual ground and equipment needed to begin farming or practicing their trade, free and clear of any debt. The community’s investment in that family was not charity; it was productive investment in expanding the community’s total output. Within one growing season, that family was contributing surplus to the storehouse that would equip the next family that arrived.

The bishop matched the allocation to the person’s actual skills and situation. A Welsh coal miner who arrived in Utah received an introduction to the community’s coal operation, where his skill was immediately useful, along with housing and provisioning while he got established. A Scottish textile worker received access to the cooperative wool operation. An English carpenter received tools calibrated to his trade and an immediate assignment to a community construction project that put him to work and paid him in storehouse credits from his first week. A farmer received land sized to what his family could realistically work, irrigation access from the communal water system, seed from the storehouse, and from more experienced neighboring farmers, the specific knowledge of what grew in this particular valley at this particular elevation.

The training dimension is often overlooked but was equally systematic. New farmers learned from established ones. New craftsmen worked alongside experienced cooperative members before managing their own stewardship. The community’s home teachers, who visited every household monthly, served as an informal mentorship network: a struggling farmer whose crop was failing had home teachers who noticed, who brought neighbors with relevant experience, who connected him to the bishop for additional resource support if needed. The knowledge embedded in the community circulated freely, because the community’s prosperity depended on every member becoming productively self-sufficient as quickly as possible.

The community understood this as stewardship in the theological sense, rather than philanthropy: the earth produces enough and to spare, so ensure that every person has the ground and tools to access that abundance, and the community’s total productive output grows. Every family equipped is a new node in the community’s productive network, adding its surplus to the storehouse, expanding what is available for the next family. The carrot principle applied at institutional scale: give everyone the means to plant, and the community’s seed stock compounds every season.

2.4 The Current System by Contrast, Perpetual Rent Extraction

The contrast with modern debt and rental economics is stark and worth naming directly. The dominant modern economic framework rests on two mechanisms that the LDS cooperative system deliberately avoided: debt and rent extraction. In the debt system, individuals and families must borrow at interest to access the productive assets, housing, land, equipment, education, that would allow them to generate income. The interest payments extract a perpetual share of their output, making it extremely difficult to accumulate wealth independently of the debt system.

In the rental system, those who already own productive assets, land, housing, commercial property, collect rent from those who lack productive assets, without contributing additional productive labor. This creates a permanent class of people whose economic position does not improve regardless of how hard they work, because the surplus they generate flows to the asset owner rather than building their own equity. Perpetual rent extraction without a realistic path to ownership produces hopelessness, and hopelessness, over time, produces passivity. When people genuinely cannot work their way out of structurally inflicted poverty, the rational response is to stop trying. The system then interprets the resulting passivity as a character failing rather than a predictable consequence of its own structure.

The LDS cooperative system evaded both traps. Land was allocated without cost to those who could steward it. Tools and productive assets were provided to those who could use them. No one paid rent to a landlord for the ground they farmed. No one paid interest on debt to access the means of production. The result was that every family’s surplus could actually accumulate, building their own household equity rather than perpetually servicing external claims.

Debt and Rent as Manufactured Scarcity

Modern economics presents debt and rent as natural features of a market economy. The LDS experience demonstrates they are choices, and that communities built on different choices produce different outcomes. When no one pays rent to a landlord for their land, and no one pays interest on debt to access their tools, the entire surplus of community labor accumulates within the community rather than draining to external claimants. The velocity of money stays internal. The wealth stays local.

2.5 The Velocity of Community Money, The Closed Terrarium Principle

A sealed terrarium is one of the most instructive objects in biology. Properly built, it requires no external inputs, no watering, no fertilizing, no intervention of any kind. The plants transpire moisture that condenses on the glass and returns to the soil. Decomposers break down organic matter into nutrients that feed the roots. The roots feed the plants that feed the decomposers. Nothing leaves the system. Nothing enters from outside. And yet the system does not merely sustain itself, it becomes more productive over time, as the soil deepens and the biological community within it grows richer. The closed loop does not just preserve abundance. It generates it.

The LDS cooperative economy was a closed terrarium, precisely described of its economic architecture. Every resource the community produced, labor, grain, lumber, water, tools, skills, seeds, knowledge, money, was designed to cycle back through the community before it could escape to outside interests. The bishop’s storehouse received surplus and redistributed need. ZCMI returned retail margin to community members rather than draining it to outside merchants. The watermaster system kept irrigation value circulating through every farm rather than concentrating upstream. The tithing scrip kept monetary value anchored to real local production rather than tied to distant financial systems. The apprentice system kept skilled knowledge compounding within the community across generations. The perpetual fund converted one person’s repayment into the next person’s transit. Everything that entered the loop stayed in the loop, and in staying, multiplied.

Modern economics has a concept for the monetary dimension of this: the velocity of money. When a dollar is spent at a local cooperative store, the store uses it to pay local employees, who spend it at local farms, who use it to buy local tools, who use it to hire local labor. Each transaction multiplies the original dollar’s economic impact within the community. The same dollar, if it flows to an outside merchant or an absentee landlord or an Eastern creditor, leaves permanently. The community has produced value but captured none of it. This is the monetary layer of the terrarium: money that stays in the loop feeds the loop. Money that escapes the glass is gone.

But money is only one resource cycling in the terrarium. The same principle governs every productive resource, tools, skills, seeds, water, knowledge, relationships. A tool kept in the community generates value every time it is used, and the value stays. A tool sold outside is gone in a single transaction. A skill taught within the community compounds across every person who learns it. A skill that departs with a hired-away worker is a leak in the glass. A water right held cooperatively irrigates every farm in the watershed every season for as long as the community holds it. A water right sold to a speculator extracts rent from the community forever. Seeds saved and replanted within the community multiply each season. Seeds purchased annually from an outside supplier are a recurring drain, a hole punched in the terrarium wall every planting season, extracting value that was grown on community soil.

The scarcity economy is a broken terrarium, one with holes drilled in the glass by design. Every extraction mechanism, absentee rent, external debt, outside purchasing, brain drain, proprietary seeds, commodity trading margins, is a hole through which community-generated value escapes and does not return. The abundance economy is a sealed terrarium. Its defining design principle is not the accumulation of any single resource but the integrity of the loop: every resource produced within the community cycles back through the community, feeds the community, and generates the conditions for more.

Brigham Young was explicit about the monetary dimension of this logic. He warned repeatedly against purchasing goods from outside merchants when equivalent goods could be produced or obtained within the community. This went beyond thrift; it was a sophisticated understanding that every dollar spent outside punched a hole in the terrarium. Every dollar that stayed inside the cooperative network funded another round of community production. Every dollar that left funded someone else’s wealth at the community’s expense. He understood, without the vocabulary of modern economics, that the community’s wealth was not measured in what it held at any single moment but in the velocity and completeness of its internal cycles. A community whose resources cycle fast and stay close becomes more abundant every year. A community whose resources leak to outside interests becomes poorer every year, even if every individual transaction that causes the leak looks profitable in isolation.

The Terrarium’s Valve, Self-Sufficiency First, Surplus Second

A sealed terrarium reaches productive maturity. A healthy terrarium reaches a point of productive maturity, when the soil is deep enough, the biological community rich enough, the cycles stable enough, at which carefully opening a valve does not deplete the system but allows it to extend its abundance outward without losing its integrity. The LDS cooperative economy was designed with exactly this valve, and the valve was located precisely where it belonged: in the household.

The community did not tell the household what was surplus. The household decided. The entire tithing and consecration system rested on this principle: the household first achieved genuine self-sufficiency, enough food, enough shelter, enough reserves to weather a hard season, enough tools to maintain and expand production, and only then did the question of surplus arise. What remained after genuine need was met was surplus. And surplus, contributed voluntarily to the common store, was what fed the loop. The household that was still building toward self-sufficiency was a receiver from the storehouse, not a contributor to it. The household that had achieved self-sufficiency and was producing beyond its genuine needs became a contributor. The system did not demand contribution before capacity existed to give it. It waited for the terrarium to mature.

This is the nuance that separates the LDS terrarium from both communism and unrestricted capitalism. Communism takes before self-sufficiency is established, extracting from households before they have built the capacity to sustain the extraction, which depletes the system rather than feeding it. Unrestricted capitalism allows surplus to accumulate without limit in the households that already have the most, draining the community’s common store rather than filling it. The LDS model threads between them: self-sufficiency is the threshold, and the household is the judge of when it has been crossed. The bishop who knew every household provided the honesty check, not enforcement, but accountability, the knowledge that someone who understood your situation was present to distinguish genuine need from strategic underreporting. The household decided what was surplus. The community trusted that decision, and held it accountable to it.

The valve also worked in the other direction. Once a household was genuinely self-sufficient and contributing surplus to the common store, it was free to trade, sell, and transact beyond the community as it chose, the terrarium remained open to the world. The goal was not to prevent all contact with outside systems but to ensure that the community’s productive foundation was secure before resources began to flow outward. A community whose every household had achieved self-sufficiency and was contributing surplus to the common store could engage with the wider world from a position of strength rather than dependence. It could sell what it genuinely had excess of. It could purchase what it genuinely could not produce. It could trade without being exploited, because it did not need the trade to survive. The difference between trading from abundance and trading from desperation is the difference between the sealed terrarium that opens its valve deliberately and the broken terrarium that leaks because it has no choice.

The community thrives when the household decides what is excess, and that decision can only be honest when the household has first been given the genuine means to be sufficient. Self-sufficiency is the floor of the abundance economy, the base from which surplus is built and freely given. The terrarium does not demand the fruit before the tree has grown. It waits, feeds the roots, and when the tree is mature, the fruit comes freely. That is the valve. That is the entire design.

2.6 The Chronological Case, Who Preceded Whom

One historically decisive fact about Mormon economic ideology is its timing. The Law of Consecration was formally recorded on February 9, 1831. United Order communities were operating as functioning experiments throughout the 1830s. Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels published The Communist Manifesto in February 1848, seventeen years later. The LDS First Presidency stated in their 1942 official statement: ‘Communism and all other similar isms bear no relationship whatever to the United Order. They are merely the clumsy counterfeits which Satan always devises of the gospel plan.’

Feature

LDS Cooperative System

Marxist-Leninist Communism

Timeline

Documented 1831

Published 1848

Property

Private stewardship, church holds title in trust

State ownership, no private property

Participation

Voluntary covenant

State-enforced compulsion

Surplus

Contributed continuously throughout the year, settled annually

Forcibly extracted by quota

Incentive

Full private incentive preserved

Collective outcome destroys incentive

Private space

Protected, essential to system

Eliminated

Abundance premise

Earth is sufficient under stewardship

Resources are scarce and contested

Historical outcome

500 communities, sustained prosperity

Famine, gulags, collapse

2.7 Human Motivation, Why People Actually Did It

The most persistent skeptical question about the LDS cooperative system is the one that goes unasked most often: why did people actually do it? Tithing honestly. Donating genuine surplus rather than underreporting it. Sharing seed with neighbors who had nothing. Contributing one day in ten of skilled labor without resentment. These behaviors require a level of moral commitment that most economic systems don’t assume, and most economists, correctly, don’t count on.

The conventional answer points to religious covenant, members made a sacred promise and kept it out of faith. That is true as far as it goes. But it misses the deeper economic mechanism that made the covenant feel natural rather than costly. The LDS system did not ask people to share from deficit. It created the conditions under which sharing from surplus was the obvious, low-cost, psychologically rewarding response.

Consider what perpetual rent and debt actually do to human motivation. When every dollar of surplus is immediately claimed by a landlord, a creditor, or an interest payment, there is no surplus to share, only the exhausting arithmetic of not falling further behind. The person trapped in that system is not stingy. They are empty. Asking them to give generously is asking them to bleed. The predictable result is that they stop trying, not out of laziness but out of the rational recognition that effort produces no lasting gain. The system interprets this as a character failure. It is actually a precise economic response to a system designed to extract rather than accumulate.

The LDS system worked with ordinary people. It created the conditions under which generosity became the natural response, sharing from genuine surplus rather than bleeding from perpetual deficit.

The LDS cooperative system reversed this dynamic entirely. Land allocated without cost. Tools provided without debt. Interest drained away nothing. No landlord captured the farm surplus. Merchants extracted no margin from the cooperative store. The result was that surplus actually accumulated at the household level, and when genuine surplus exists, sharing it costs nothing. Bringing eggs and butter to the tithing office throughout the season, contributing a labor day on the canal, delivering grain at harvest, none of this is sacrifice when the land is secure, the tools are paid for, and the home teachers and storehouse beneath you guarantee that temporary hardship will not become catastrophe.

The covenant formalized a motivation that the system itself generated. This is why it worked when most voluntary economic systems collapse into free-riding, the incentive structure and the moral structure were aligned rather than in tension. You shared because you had enough to share, because the community’s abundance had contributed to your own, and because the storehouse that caught your neighbor in hard times would catch you when your own came.

The free-rider problem, the classic objection to voluntary cooperative systems, was addressed not by enforcement but by the bishop’s intimate local knowledge. Every bishop knew his community personally: who was genuinely struggling, who had suffered a crop failure, who had a new child, who was gaming the system. This intimate accountability replaced bureaucratic enforcement with something more powerful and more precise: the knowledge that your actual neighbors, who knew your actual circumstances, were witnessing your actual contribution throughout the year. No anonymous bureaucracy to deceive. No distant assessor to fool. The bishop who allocated your land and distributed goods to your family in hard times was the same person who received your continuous contributions throughout the year and reconciled your account at the annual settlement. That relationship made honesty the path of least resistance.

Motivation Follows Structure

The question is not whether people are generous or selfish by nature, they are both, situationally. The question is what structure the economic system creates around them. Perpetual rent and debt extract motivation by consuming every accumulation effort might produce. Stewardship economics generates motivation by ensuring that effort produces genuine surplus, surplus that is psychologically available to share because it actually exists. The LDS system did not select for unusually virtuous members. It built an unusually virtuous structure and let ordinary human motivation do the rest.

PART THREE

Abundance in Practice, Kirtland Through Nauvoo (1831–1846)

3.1 Kirtland, Ohio (1831–1838), The First Attempt

To understand what the early Latter-day Saints were building economically, you first need to understand who they were and what their situation looked like from the inside. Joseph Smith founded the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1830 in upstate New York, claiming to have received divine revelation restoring what he described as the original Christian church. Within months, converts began gathering: farmers, tradesmen, and laborers from New England and the frontier, most of them poor, many of them looking for both spiritual community and a way to build something together. The revelation they followed was explicit that gathering into community was a religious obligation, not merely a social preference. So they gathered.

By 1831, the center of gathering was Kirtland, Ohio, a small frontier town on the western edge of settled America. Hundreds of converts arrived, many with little more than what they could carry. The first economic problem was immediate and concrete: how do you house, feed, and integrate a continuous wave of arriving poor families into a functioning community without the resources of an established town? The Law of Consecration, recorded in February 1831, was the answer. Members who had property contributed it to the bishop. The bishop allocated stewardships back to families based on their size and circumstances. Surplus at year’s end went to the storehouse for those in need. The system was designed to ensure that no family arrived and went without, while still preserving the private management of property that drives productivity.

In practice, Kirtland was the first rough draft. The community was new to cooperative economics. Full compliance with the Law of Consecration was the exception rather than the rule. Habits of private accumulation were deeply ingrained. But the institutional framework was established, the bishop’s storehouse began operating, and the community learned through practice what worked and what did not. The most significant lesson came not from success but from failure.

In 1836, caught up in the land speculation fever gripping the entire United States, the church established the Kirtland Safety Society, a bank-like institution that issued paper currency backed by land. When President Andrew Jackson’s Specie Circular drained hard currency from frontier economies and the Panic of 1837 hit, the Kirtland Safety Society collapsed along with hundreds of similar institutions across the country. Members lost savings. The community’s credibility was damaged. Joseph Smith fled Kirtland in early 1838 under threat of arrest from creditors.

The lesson the community drew from Kirtland was foundational to everything that followed: paper money tied to external financial systems is fragile. When the national economy sneezes, any community whose economy is integrated with it catches the cold. The answer was not better financial engineering. It was greater self-sufficiency, an economy rooted in actual land productivity and real goods rather than in paper instruments whose value depended on institutions the community did not control. Every subsequent economic decision in Missouri, Nauvoo, and the Great Basin was shaped by the Kirtland lesson. What the community improved on, entering each new period, was its refusal to make the same mistake twice.

The Kirtland Safety Society failure of 1836–37, a quasi-bank caught in the Panic of 1837, taught the community its first major economic lesson: paper money unsupported by real production is fragile. External financial systems could devastate a community no matter how internally disciplined it was. The response was formative: build internal self-sufficiency, minimize dependence on outside capital, and root the economy in actual land productivity rather than financial instruments. The failure at Kirtland reinforced the abundance premise in a specific way: the answer to financial system failure is not better financial engineering but greater land-based self-sufficiency. Produce more from the earth. Depend less on money.

3.2 Missouri (1831–1839), Expulsion and the Crisis Test

While Kirtland was developing as the church’s institutional center in Ohio, the church had also designated Jackson County, Missouri as the location where the ideal cooperative community would be built. Converts began settling there in 1831, purchasing land and establishing farms and businesses. They were hardworking, organized, and growing quickly, and their non-Mormon neighbors were frightened by all three. A large, disciplined community of outsiders arriving rapidly and voting as a bloc represented a real political and economic threat to established Missouri settlers. In 1833, a mob destroyed the Mormon printing press, tarred and feathered church leaders, and ultimately drove the entire Jackson County settlement across the Missouri River at gunpoint, forcing families to abandon their farms and homes in late autumn with winter approaching.

This was the first real stress test of the cooperative mutual aid system, and it revealed something critical: the bishop’s storehouse and the network of voluntary community care could function as a crisis-response mechanism as well as a prosperity-sharing one. When families arrived as refugees with nothing, the community assessed who had resources and who needed them, and redistributed immediately. Those with wagons carried those without. Those with food shared it. The bishop coordinated the resettlement. What could have been a catastrophic dissolution of the community became a managed relocation. The economic system proved durable under exactly the conditions that would have destroyed a conventional community relying on individual households to survive independently.

The pattern repeated twice more. The Saints relocated to Clay County, were pressured out again in 1836, and moved to northern Missouri where they built the town of Far West from raw prairie. In 1838, with tensions at their worst, Missouri Governor Lilburn Boggs issued the Extermination Order, an official state document directing that the Mormons be exterminated or driven from the state. Militias attacked the settlement of Haun’s Mill, killing seventeen people including children. Approximately 8,000 people were expelled from Missouri in the winter of 1838–1839, abandoning farms, homes, and most of their possessions.

Each expulsion refined the system. The community learned how to improve the speed and effectiveness of the mutual aid response: which households had wagons capable of carrying additional families, how to establish way stations along a route, how to prioritize who received resources first. An individual family that loses everything is ruined. A community that loses everything collectively can begin rebuilding the moment it reaches safety, because it still has its most valuable resource: the knowledge, skills, and coordinated effort of its members operating through a functioning cooperative network. Missouri taught the Saints that the cooperative system was, in crisis, more durable than anything the conventional economy offered.

3.3 Nauvoo, Illinois (1839–1846), The Mature System

After the Missouri expulsion, the Saints crossed into Illinois as refugees and began acquiring land on the swampy eastern bank of the Mississippi River at a bend the locals called Commerce. It was unpromising terrain, malarial in summer, flood-prone in spring. They renamed it Nauvoo, a Hebrew word they translated as “beautiful place.” Within five years, through cooperative labor and mutual investment, they had made it one. By 1844, Nauvoo had a population of approximately 12,000, making it one of the largest cities in Illinois, with a hotel, a newspaper, a university charter, a theater, and a temple under active construction. It had been built without a bank loan, without government subsidy, and without external capital of any kind. It had been built by the community’s own hands, coordinated through the tithing labor system.

The tithing labor system was the economic engine that made this possible. Every skilled worker tithed one day in ten of their labor to community projects. This converted time, rather than money, into community capital. The temple was built through this mechanism. Every tenth day, the skilled tradesmen of Nauvoo worked on the temple rather than their private projects. No construction loan was needed. No outside contractor was hired. No external debt was incurred. The community built it from its own surplus labor, directed by its own leadership, paid from its own storehouse. It was a precise demonstration of the abundance premise: the community already had what it needed. The cooperative system merely coordinated it.

Nauvoo also refined the integration of new arrivals. The church had by now an active missionary program in England and Europe, and converts were arriving regularly from Britain and Scandinavia. The bishop’s storehouse provisioned them through their first season. The cooperative labor system put them to work immediately, matching their skills to the community’s needs. A Welsh carpenter who arrived in summer was working on a community project within a week and had a productive stewardship within a season. The system had learned, through Kirtland and Missouri, how to process refugees and immigrants quickly into productive community members. This was institutional knowledge that would prove essential when a far larger wave of immigration began after the move to Utah.

Nauvoo also produced one of the most consequential institutions in the entire LDS cooperative system, one that would go on to operate its own parallel economic network for the next century and a half: the Relief Society. Founded on March 17, 1842, under the leadership of Emma Smith, Joseph Smith’s wife, with eighteen women present at its founding meeting, the Relief Society was established explicitly as a women’s organization for community care and mutual aid. Joseph Smith’s instruction at the founding was clear: the organization existed to look after the poor and the needy, to seek out suffering in the community and relieve it, and to operate as a parallel institution to the male-led priesthood quorums. From the very beginning, it was both a spiritual and an economic institution, the women’s half of the cooperative care system.

The Relief Society’s Nauvoo chapter numbered over a thousand women within two years of its founding, making it the largest women’s organization in the United States at the time. Its members organized the sewing of clothing for temple workers, contributed food and provisions to families in need, managed the distribution of charitable resources, and maintained the detailed knowledge of community circumstances that the bishop’s formal system could not always reach. The economic significance of this from the beginning: the Relief Society was collecting and redistributing resources that moved outside the formal tithing ledgers, operating a parallel track of the abundance economy managed entirely by women, responsive to the needs that women saw and understood more readily than any male ecclesiastical hierarchy could.

Joseph Smith was killed by a mob in June 1844, shot while imprisoned in the Carthage, Illinois jail awaiting trial. The community regrouped under Brigham Young, but the political situation in Illinois had become untenable. Illinois Governor Thomas Ford, faced with escalating mob violence and an armed militia threatening to destroy Nauvoo, told the Saints directly that he could not protect them and that they should plan to leave the state. He did not issue an extermination order as Governor Boggs had done in Missouri. He simply made clear that the state would not stand between the community and the mobs assembling against it. The practical outcome was the same: leave or face destruction without state protection. In early 1846, approximately 15,000 people began the exodus from Nauvoo, crossing the frozen Mississippi River in February and beginning the overland journey west into unorganized territory that would eventually become the state of Utah.

The exodus was the most ambitious cooperative logistical operation the community had yet attempted. Brigham Young’s instruction was explicit: “We will take the poor with us. We will not leave a single family behind.” Families with wagons were assigned to carry those without. A rotating labor system repaired equipment across the Iowa prairie. Way stations were established at regular intervals to provision those coming behind. The community wintered at Winter Quarters on the Missouri River, where they built an entire temporary settlement, and resumed the journey in the spring of 1847. The exodus worked, at the cost of real suffering but without collapse, because the community’s cooperative institutions held. By the time they reached the Salt Lake Valley, the community had practiced cooperative crisis-response three times across fifteen years. They were, by 1847, the most experienced practitioners of cooperative community survival in American history.

PART FOUR

The Great Basin Kingdom, The Full System (1847–1890)

4.1 Every Family for Itself; What the Rest of the Frontier Looked Like

To understand what the Saints built, you need to understand what everyone else on the American frontier was living through at the same time. The standard experience of westward settlement in the nineteenth century was one of radical individual isolation. A family staked a claim, built a sod house or rough timber cabin by themselves, broke ground by themselves, planted by themselves, and prayed by themselves that the weather, the insects, the market price, and their own health would cooperate long enough to produce a first harvest. If any one of those variables failed, a late frost, a grasshopper plague, a broken axle on the plow, a fever that laid the father low for three weeks in planting season, the family faced ruin with no institutional support of any kind. There was no storehouse. There was no bishop who knew their situation. There was no network of home teachers who would notice the problem before it became a catastrophe. There was no communal labor pool that would come plant their field while the father recovered. There was each family, alone, against everything the frontier could throw at them.

The historical record of non-Mormon frontier settlement is a catalogue of individual catastrophes. Families who made it through a first bad winter on sheer determination lost everything in a second one. Farmers who built productive small holdings were wiped out by the financial panics of 1837, 1857, and 1873, when the banks that held their notes called them in and the courts sold their farms to satisfy debts that a single bad season had made unpayable. Water rights were purchased by speculators who extracted rent from the farmers who actually needed the water. Land was bought and sold by Eastern investors who had never set foot on it, concentrating ownership in absentee hands and forcing actual farmers into tenant arrangements that extracted a share of every harvest before the family that grew it could eat. The frontier promised individual freedom and delivered, for most, a grinding contest against poverty, isolation, and the extraction mechanisms of an economy that had no interest in whether a particular farm family survived.

The mortality statistics from non-Mormon frontier settlements tell the story plainly. Child mortality rates in isolated homestead communities regularly exceeded 30 percent in the first years of settlement. Women died in childbirth without access to physicians. Men died of injuries that a community with shared medical knowledge and cooperative care could have treated. Entire settlements collapsed and were abandoned, the Great Plains is dotted with the stone foundations of towns that lasted a generation before the combination of drought, debt, and isolation ended them. The frontier was not a place where rugged individualism reliably produced prosperity. For every family that established a thriving homestead, several others failed, scattered, or died trying.

The financial system made it worse. Land required capital or credit. Credit required interest. Interest required surplus. Surplus required good seasons. Good seasons were uncertain. The debt trap that the modern economy imposes on households existed in an even more brutal form on the frontier: a farmer who borrowed to buy land was one bad harvest away from losing it, and the financial panics that swept the national economy every decade or so reliably produced exactly that bad harvest at exactly the wrong moment. The banks called the notes. The courts sold the farms. The families moved on, to try again somewhere else, or to give up and join the growing tide of tenant farmers and hired hands who had lost their own ground and were working someone else’s for a share of the yield.

Now place the Mormon cooperative community in the same landscape and the same era. Same terrain. Same weather. Same national financial panics. Same threats from drought, insects, and the unpredictability of frontier agriculture. Different results, entirely, consistently, documentably different results. When a Mormon family’s harvest failed, the bishop’s storehouse covered them through the winter. When a father was laid low by illness during planting season, his quorum brothers came and planted his field. When a family arrived with nothing, the community built them a house, allocated them land, provided them seed, and connected them to neighbors with the knowledge of what grew in this particular valley. When the Panic of 1873 crashed the national economy and foreclosures swept the frontier, Mormon communities, operating in their own commodity-backed, debt-free parallel economy, came through largely intact. The survival rate in Mormon settlements was not the result of easier conditions. It was the result of a fundamentally different economic architecture.

Leonard Arrington, the foremost economic historian of the Latter-day Saints, put it plainly: the LDS cooperative system was the most successful example of cooperative community colonization in American history. He was being precise. The documentation supports the claim. More than 500 communities established and sustained across terrain that defeated comparable individual-effort settlements. A territory-wide economy that weathered five national financial panics. Approximately 85,000 immigrants moved from destitution to self-sufficiency through a revolving loan fund that charged no interest and asked only that they repay so the next family could come. The contrast with non-Mormon frontier experience was not marginal. It was the difference between a system designed to help people survive and thrive, and a system in which survival was every family’s individual problem.

4.2 Arriving in the Desert (1847), The Abundance Premise Meets Its Hardest Test

To understand why the Saints ended up in Utah, you need to understand the geography of the situation. In 1846, the land that is now Utah was Mexican territory, sparsely settled, largely unmapped by Americans, and sitting at the edge of what cartographers labeled the “Great American Desert” on their maps. Brigham Young chose it deliberately. A location outside US jurisdiction meant outside the reach of the mobs and the state governments that had proven either actively hostile, as Missouri Governor Boggs had been when he issued his Extermination Order in 1838, or passively complicit, as Illinois Governor Ford had been when he told the Saints he could not protect them from the armed mobs assembling against Nauvoo. A location in the desert meant land that no other settlers wanted. The Saints were not choosing the Great Basin. They were choosing to go somewhere no one else would follow.

The first pioneer company, 148 people in 73 wagons, entered the Salt Lake Valley on July 24, 1847. What they found was a broad, flat basin rimmed by the Wasatch Mountains to the east, the Great Salt Lake to the northwest, and arid scrubland in every direction. The Jordan River ran from Utah Lake northward to the Salt Lake, but it was small. The annual rainfall was roughly 15 inches in the valley, far below what conventional dry farming required. Federal surveys had concluded that large-scale agriculture there was not viable. Within hours of arriving, the pioneers began digging irrigation ditches. They had to. Everything else could wait. If the ground was not prepared to receive seed within days, there would be no harvest that autumn and possibly no community by spring.

The first economic decision the community made in the Great Basin was also its most consequential: water would be managed as a community resource rather than a commodity. In most of the American West, water rights were private property, bought and sold like land. Speculators purchased rights, then rented access to farmers who actually needed the water. This extracted a continuous toll from agricultural production and, in dry years, created artificial scarcity when water was most needed. The Saints did something completely different. At one of the first community meetings held in the valley, they appointed a watermaster to oversee distribution to all farms in proportion to their irrigated acreage. No one could buy more water than their proportional share. No one could hold water rights without using them productively. The system was communal by design.

The irrigation canals themselves were built through cooperative labor. Every able-bodied man contributed work days to the canal system before any individual planting happened. The community’s agricultural infrastructure came first. Individual homesteads came after the shared foundation was in place. This sequencing, community infrastructure before private development, was the opposite of the standard frontier model, in which each family built for itself and hoped the commons would take care of themselves. By 1850, three years after arrival, more than 16,000 acres were being artificially irrigated. By 1865, settlers had dug more than 1,000 miles of canals across Utah. By 1890, more than 265,000 acres of what experts had called desert were under cultivation. The federal experts had been wrong. The abundance premise had been right.

4.3 The Community Water System, Abundance Through Communal Management

The most consequential single economic decision the Mormon settlers made in the Great Basin was to treat water as a community resource rather than a commodity. At one of the first public meetings held in each new valley, a watermaster was appointed to oversee distribution. Access was allocated proportionally, not sold to the highest bidder. No individual could accumulate water rights at the expense of other community members.

This decision prevented the water-rights speculation that devastated other western settlements. In non-Mormon western communities, water rights were frequently purchased by speculators who had no intention of farming, they simply extracted rent from those who did. The result was water hoarding, artificial scarcity, and agricultural decline. In Mormon communities, communal water management ensured that water reached every farm, every season, enabling the sustained productivity that made 500 communities viable in terrain that destroyed comparable efforts elsewhere.

This system eventually failed, not because the cooperative water management model was flawed, but because external actors, including federal agents and non-Mormon commercial interests, systematically undermined the institutions that maintained it. The Edmunds-Tucker Act dismantled the cooperative legal structures that held the water system together. This was not the water system failing, it was the water system being destroyed. The abundance that communal water management had created was not evidence that scarcity was real; it was evidence that external greed can manufacture scarcity where the cooperative system had eliminated it.

Water Scarcity: Natural Fact or Manufactured Outcome?

The Mormon Great Basin demonstrated that water scarcity in the American West was a product of speculative extraction, entirely reversible under communal management. Communal water management produced abundance. Speculative market-based water rights produced artificial scarcity and agricultural failure. The cooperative system did not fail. It was dismantled from outside by interests that profited from the scarcity the cooperative system had eliminated.

4.3 The Bishop’s Storehouse, Abundance Institutionalized

The bishop’s storehouse was the abundance premise made institutional. It operated on a simple logic: in a well-stewarded community, production will always exceed the minimum needs of all community members. That excess, concentrated in a communal storehouse, becomes the buffer that protects the entire community against individual misfortune. It was not a charity handout system. Recipients were expected to contribute labor to storehouse operations. New settlers received their initial provisioning from the storehouse and were expected to repay through subsequent tithing contributions once established. The system operated as a revolving fund of abundance, goods flowing in through productive seasons, flowing out during hardship or new settlement, always with the expectation of regeneration and repayment.

4.4 Building Together, Homes, Fences, Mills, Barns, and Cities

When a new family arrived in a Great Basin settlement, they did not spend their first months in a tent waiting to accumulate enough savings to build a house. The community built it for them. This was neither charity nor an exception; it was the standard operating protocol of every LDS settlement across the territory. Ward and priesthood quorum rosters doubled as construction crews. When a new family arrived and needed a home, the bishop assessed what was needed, announced the project from the Sunday pulpit, and the community mobilized Monday morning. Carpenters, masons, and laborers showed up with their tools. Those without construction skills hauled lumber and water, prepared meals, and managed the site. A basic home went up in days. The family moved in. The community moved on to the next project.

The scope of what was built cooperatively extended far beyond housing. Fences were raised communally so that every farm could be properly enclosed before the first planting season. Barns and outbuildings went up the same way. Grist mills, essential for converting grain to flour, were community capital projects built through collective labor and owned cooperatively, with milling access available to every member of the ward. Saw mills, tanneries, and smithies followed the same pattern: the bishop identified the community need, the quorum provided the labor, the storehouse provided the materials credit, and the facility served the whole settlement. No individual family bore the full cost of the infrastructure that made productive life possible. The community bore it collectively and shared the benefit.

The speed of this cooperative mobilization was remarkable from the first days of settlement. On August 9, 1847, just sixteen days after the first pioneer company entered the Salt Lake Valley, 76 volunteers began building the fort by community assembly vote. The protocol was already refined: identify the need, announce the assignment, mobilize the labor. Within weeks of the first pioneers arriving, the valley had a fort, an irrigation ditch, a planted field, and a functioning communal governance structure. Compare this to the standard frontier model, in which each individual family built for itself and hoped the commons would take care of themselves. By the time a frontier family working alone had built a house and planted a first crop, the Mormon community had built a town.

This is sometimes compared to the Amish barn-raising tradition, and the spirit is the same, religiously motivated community labor, no cash compensation, ecclesiastical structure directing temporal work. But the Mormon cooperative construction program operated at categorically different scale and depth. An Amish barn-raising is an informal single-day event for one family. Mormon cooperative construction built entire towns, more than 1,000 miles of irrigation canals, and the Salt Lake Temple over decades, all coordinated through formal ecclesiastical labor accounting systems with tracked tithing labor days and storehouse credits. The tithing ledgers record exactly who contributed how many days of what skill to which project. It was not informal generosity. It was a managed labor economy with full accounting, organized through the same institutional structure that managed land allocation, commodity exchange, and community welfare.

The economic logic was precise. In a cash economy, building a house requires either capital (to hire labor) or debt (to borrow it). Both lock the new household into either the extraction system or a delayed start on productivity. The cooperative system eliminated both requirements. Labor was the currency. Every skilled worker had tithed labor days to contribute. Every unskilled worker had general labor days to contribute. The new family contributed their own labor to community projects as they became established. The net result: every family that arrived in a Great Basin settlement had a home, a fenced stewardship, and access to shared milling and production infrastructure within their first season, free of debt, free of rent, and free of the capital barrier that kept comparable frontier families in temporary housing for years while they saved enough to build permanently. The means of production, in the most physical and literal sense, were available to every arriving member from their first week.

4.5 The Bishop’s Storehouse, Abundance Institutionalized

4.6 Home Teachers and Visiting Teachers, The Personal Care Layer

The bishop’s storehouse was the formal institutional layer of the LDS care system. But it was never meant to be the primary one. Beneath it, and in daily practice far more active, was a dense network of personal relationships that did the actual work of community care with a precision and immediacy that no institutional mechanism can match.

Every family in the ward was assigned home teachers: typically two priesthood holders who visited each family in their assigned households at least monthly. These were genuine, ongoing personal relationships. They were genuine personal relationships, the home teacher knew the family, knew their circumstances, knew when things were going wrong before any formal request reached the bishop. A family running short in February did not wait until the annual tithing settlement to get help. The home teachers knew about it that month. Help arrived that month, directly, personally, from neighbors who knew the family by name.

The Relief Society, the women’s organization of the LDS church, founded in Nauvoo in 1842 under Emma Smith and among the oldest and largest women’s organizations in American history, organized the parallel women’s network: visiting teachers assigned to visit every woman in the ward, also monthly. Given that women typically understood the actual state of a household’s needs more accurately than the formal economic picture suggested, the visiting teacher network was in many cases the more sensitive and more immediately responsive system. A visiting teacher who noticed that a family was struggling with illness, or that the children were not being adequately fed, or that a mother was overwhelmed, she did not file a report. She brought food. She organized help. She told the Relief Society president, who organized more help. The response was measured in hours, not months.

Not all donations flowed through the bishop. Neighbors fed neighbors directly. Home teachers brought provisions from their own households. Visiting teachers organized the Relief Society sisters to provide meals, childcare, labor, and whatever else was genuinely needed. The bishop’s storehouse was the backstop for needs that exceeded what the personal network could absorb, formal requests for larger ongoing support, provisions for families without a functioning personal network around them. But the first and most continuous response to community need was personal and relational, operating entirely outside the formal institutional records.

Three Layers of Care, Personal, Community, Institutional

Layer One, Personal: Home teachers and visiting teachers providing direct, immediate, relationship-based assistance. A bag of flour left on the doorstep. A family fed during illness. Help given before anyone had to ask formally. Operating largely outside the bishop’s books. Layer Two, Community: The bishop’s storehouse for needs beyond what personal networks could absorb, formal requests, larger needs, ongoing support for those without a strong personal network. Layer Three, Institutional: The broader tithing and cooperative network for community-scale needs, public works, immigration, capital for new settlements. The document’s error has been describing only layers two and three. Layer one was where most of the actual care happened, most of the time.

This three-layer architecture explains several features of the system that are otherwise puzzling. It explains why the system functioned even at partial tithing compliance, the personal care network was always running in parallel with the formal institutional one, absorbing needs that might otherwise have overwhelmed the storehouse. It explains why community members often reported that their needs were met before they had formally asked, because the home teacher had already seen what was needed and responded. And it explains the intimacy of community knowledge that made the whole system function: the bishop’s awareness of community circumstances was continuously refreshed by the home teacher and visiting teacher reports that came to him through the ward’s informal communication network, not through formal petitions.

The home teacher and visiting teacher functions express a principle that every serious spiritual tradition holds: the obligation to personally know, visit, and care for your neighbors. The Quaker practice of pastoral care. The Muslim obligation of neighborly duty. The Jewish mitzvah of bikur cholim, visiting the sick and the struggling. The Christian practice of pastoral visitation. Every tradition has a version of this principle. The LDS system gave it a specific institutional structure, assigned relationships, monthly rhythm, ward-level accountability, that made it systematic and comprehensive rather than occasional and random. In a diverse multi-faith abundance community, this is the function that most needs to be institutionalized: not just a storehouse, but a network of assigned personal relationships that ensure every household is genuinely known by someone who is personally responsible for knowing them.

4.7 The Tithing System as Surplus Management, Continuous, Not Annual

One important clarification about how the tithing system actually worked in practice: contributions flowed continuously throughout the year rather than accumulating for a year-end donation. The farmer brought grain at harvest. The rancher brought livestock when the herd increased. The carpenter contributed labor days as public projects called for them. The housewife brought butter, eggs, and preserved food as she produced them. The tithing office maintained running accounts throughout the year, crediting each contribution as it arrived.

In scarcity-based economic theory, taxation is a painful extraction of a portion of insufficient resources. In abundance-based LDS economics, tithing is the continuous distribution mechanism that converts individual surplus into community sufficiency as that surplus is produced. The annual tithing settlement, where the bishop and member reconciled the year’s account together, was not the moment of giving. It was the annual accounting: here is what you contributed throughout the year, here is what your increase was, here is whether your contributions met your obligation, here is any balance carried forward. The giving happened all year. The settlement reconciled it.

This means the storehouse was continuously stocked, continuously distributing, and continuously responsive to need throughout the year. And it means the care system operated in real time. When a family ran short in a hard month, the home teachers knew that month, the visiting teachers organized that month, and the storehouse was available for formal requests that month. The abundance system was not a once-a-year act of generosity. It was a continuous, daily, relational economy of mutual care.

4.8 The LDS Parallel Monetary System, Tithing Scrip, Commodity Accounting, and the Bypass of Federal Currency

The tithing office was a functioning monetary institution that operated a parallel currency system, a commodity-backed accounting ledger, and a closed-loop exchange network that allowed the entire Great Basin economy to transact, settle debts, pay wages, and distribute wealth without meaningful dependence on federal currency. This is one of the most economically sophisticated and most under-analyzed features of the LDS cooperative system. Modern economists study “alternative currency systems” as twenty-first-century innovations. The tithing office ran one at territorial scale for four decades before the Federal Reserve existed.

A carpenter could contribute labor to the tithing office, receive a credit in wheat, exchange that wheat credit for tools at the cooperative store, and never touch a federal dollar. The entire economic cycle, production, contribution, distribution, and consumption, completed within the community’s own accounting system. This was not primitive barter. It was a designed parallel monetary infrastructure.

The Kirtland Lesson, Why Paper Money Tied to External Systems Fails

The community’s deliberate turn away from federal currency was grounded in direct experience rather than ideology. In 1836, the church established the Kirtland Safety Society, a bank issuing paper notes backed by land and silver. When the Panic of 1837 swept through the American financial system, the Kirtland Safety Society collapsed along with hundreds of other state banks. Notes became worthless. Depositors lost savings. Community members who had trusted a paper instrument tied to the volatile national monetary system suffered precisely the losses that commodity-based exchange would have prevented.

The lesson was absorbed directly into the architecture of the Great Basin economy. When the pioneers arrived in the Salt Lake Valley in 1847, they built a tithing house. The unit of account was a bushel of wheat, a pound of butter, a day of skilled labor, a cord of wood. The community’s monetary system was grounded in real productive output that could not evaporate in a banking panic because it was not paper. It was grain in a storehouse.

The Commodity Valuation Ledger, A Price System Without Markets

For the tithing system to function as a monetary system, it required a mechanism for valuing unlike things against each other, precisely what a price system does in a market economy. The tithing office provided this through its commodity valuation ledger: a bishop-maintained record of the assessed value of every category of contribution, updated to reflect local conditions and community needs.

Surviving tithing office records show the remarkable breadth of what was valued and exchanged: wheat, corn, oats, barley, rye, and buckwheat by the bushel; butter and cheese by the pound; beef, pork, and mutton by the pound; eggs by the dozen; potatoes, onions, and garden produce by the bushel or cord; lumber and firewood by the board-foot or cord; labor, skilled and unskilled, by the day; wolf skins, fox pelts, and other trade goods; even a German silver coffin plate, recorded in at least one tithing ledger, valued and credited like any other contribution. The ledger made all of these commensurable. A man who produced butter could receive credit toward a man who produced lumber. The tithing house was, in economic terms, a clearing house for a multi-commodity exchange economy.

The critical difference from a market price system is who set the prices and on what basis. In a speculative market, prices reflect the intersection of supply and demand curves, which, in a frontier economy, meant prices were highly volatile, easily manipulated by outside traders, and often ruinous to producers who had to sell at harvest when supply was glutted and buy in winter when it was scarce. The tithing office valuation was set by the bishop on the basis of community need, local productive capacity, and fairness, not speculation. It was a morally-governed price system, insulated from the predatory volatility that destroyed cash-economy farmers across the 19th-century frontier.

Tithing Scrip, The Community Currency

To make the commodity-credit system portable and transactable across the community, the church issued tithing scrip, paper certificates representing credits at the tithing office, redeemable for goods from the storehouse. A member who had contributed more than they needed to draw could receive scrip representing their surplus credit. That scrip could then be used to pay local tradespeople, purchase goods at cooperative stores, or hire labor. The tradespeople could redeem it at the tithing office for goods they needed.

This scrip was fundamentally different from the Kirtland bank notes in one critical respect: it was redeemable for real goods sitting in community storehouses rather than for specie controlled by distant forces, but for real goods sitting in a storehouse the community controlled. Its value was anchored to wheat and butter and labor, things the community produced and held, rather than to gold or silver or federal monetary policy. When the dollar inflated, the scrip did not. When eastern banks failed, the scrip did not. Its redemption value was as stable as the community’s own productive output, which is to say: remarkably stable, because the cooperative land management and irrigation system produced consistent yields across seasons.

The United States did not have a central bank from 1836 to 1913. During those seventy-seven years, the national economy experienced financial panics in 1837, 1857, 1873, 1884, and 1893, each devastating to communities whose economic lives were denominated in dollars or bank notes. The Great Basin cooperative economy, transacting substantially in commodity credits and tithing scrip, was insulated from every one of these panics. The Panic of 1893, the worst of the 19th century, hit the church hard only because Edmunds-Tucker had by then forced the institution into Eastern dollar-denominated debt for the first time. The community that had weathered five national financial panics through its parallel monetary system collapsed into insolvency within six years of being compelled to operate in the very currency system it had been built to bypass.

ZCMI Scrip, Extending the Parallel Currency into Retail Commerce

When ZCMI, Zion’s Cooperative Mercantile Institution, was established in 1868, it extended the parallel monetary system from the storehouse into retail commerce. ZCMI issued its own cooperative scrip redeemable at its stores across the territory. A member could contribute produce to the tithing office, receive tithing scrip, exchange that for ZCMI scrip, and use it to purchase manufactured goods at the cooperative store, with every transaction remaining entirely within the community’s own monetary network. The dollar never had to appear.

ZCMI scrip also served the closed-loop money velocity function explicitly. When a community member spent a federal dollar at a Gentile merchant, that dollar left the community permanently. When they spent ZCMI scrip at the cooperative store, it returned to the cooperative treasury, where it funded the next round of community purchasing. The scrip was not just a currency, it was a mechanism for ensuring that money earned within the community stayed within the community. Brigham Young articulated this logic directly and repeatedly in his economic speeches: every dollar spent outside the cooperative network was a dollar that could no longer fund community production. The scrip made that principle operationally automatic.

Public Works Wages in Scrip, The Community as Employer of Last Resort

The parallel monetary system extended into employment. Public works projects, roads, canals, the Salt Lake Temple, the tabernacle, fortifications, were funded in part through tithing labor obligations and in part through wages paid in tithing scrip or direct storehouse credits. A laborer who worked on community construction received credits redeemable at the tithing house for food, clothing, and household goods. The community could therefore undertake large capital projects, the kind that require significant wage payments in a market economy, without accumulating dollar-denominated debt. The wages were paid in the community’s own currency, backed by the community’s own productive surplus, circulating within the community’s own storehouse network.

This made the community, in modern monetary terms, its own employer of last resort, a function that modern governments perform through deficit spending and central bank accommodation. The LDS cooperative system performed it through commodity-backed scrip and storehouse credits, with no deficit, no interest, and no exposure to external monetary conditions. When labor demand slackened in the private economy, the public works program absorbed the surplus, not through borrowed federal dollars but through the community’s own surplus-generated monetary capacity.

What This System Was: And What It Anticipates

The tithing scrip and commodity ledger system was, in the language of modern monetary theory, a community-issued currency backed by real productive assets, governed by community institutions, circulating within a closed loop, and redeemable for real goods. It anticipated by more than a century the local currency movements that 21st-century community economists study as innovations: BerkShares in Massachusetts, Ithaca Hours in New York, Brixton Pounds in London, the Wêr in Switzerland. All of these systems do what the tithing office did, issue a local medium of exchange that keeps value circulating within the community rather than draining to external interests.

The difference is scale and duration. BerkShares circulate in a small Massachusetts county. The LDS tithing scrip and ZCMI cooperative scrip system circulated across a territory the size of Western Europe, sustained more than 500 communities, funded cathedral-scale construction projects, absorbed approximately 85,000 immigrants, and operated for four decades, all without a central bank, without federal subsidy, and without the monetary instability that plagued the dollar-denominated American economy throughout the same period.

The Kirtland bank failed because it was tied to a monetary system it could not control. The tithing house succeeded because it was a monetary system the community did control, grounded in the one thing that could not evaporate in a banking panic: real grain in a real storehouse, produced by real stewards on real land, and distributed by a real bishop who knew every household by name.

4.9 What the System Escaped, Economic Pathologies the Cooperative Structure Was Immune To

One of the most underappreciated features of the LDS cooperative economy is what it systematically avoided. The 19th century American economy was a gauntlet of financial pathologies, monetary panics, credit collapses, speculative bubbles, inflationary spirals, predatory interest, and capital flight, that destroyed community after community across the frontier. The Great Basin cooperative system was structurally immune to most of them. This immunity was not accidental. It was the direct consequence of building an economy on real productive output rather than on monetary instruments, borrowed capital, or external market dependency.

The Tithing House as Inflation and Deflation Insulation

When your unit of account is a bushel of wheat or a pound of butter rather than a dollar, the value of what you contribute and withdraw stays anchored to real productive output rather than to monetary supply fluctuations. A bushel of wheat is worth a bushel of wheat regardless of what the US dollar is doing. When the Panic of 1837 caused deflation to crush cash-holding farmers across America, making debts suddenly unpayable in real terms, the tithing house economy was largely insulated because the community was transacting in commodities, not currency. When gold rushes or federal monetary policy inflated the dollar and eroded the purchasing power of cash savings, a credit of fifty pounds of flour at the tithing house was still fifty pounds of flour. The real value held. The tithing house was, in effect, a price stability mechanism for the entire Great Basin economy, built not by policy design but by the simple logic of trading in real things rather than monetary symbols of real things.

Interest Rates, The Master Mechanism of Scarcity Economics. Interest rates are how the financial system extracts a perpetual toll on every productive activity that requires borrowed capital, which, in a modern economy, is nearly everything. Want to farm? Borrow at interest. Want a home? Borrow at interest. Want to start a business? Borrow at interest. The interest payment is a permanent tax on production that flows not to the community but to the capital holder, compounding their advantage and the borrower’s disadvantage every single year. The LDS cooperative system escaped this entirely and deliberately. Land was allocated without cost. Tools were provided without debt. The Perpetual Emigrating Fund lent at zero or below-market rates. The tithing system generated community capital from voluntary surplus rather than borrowed funds. The bishop’s storehouse distributed goods without interest. No member paid interest to access the means of production. This was not a minor difference. It was the difference between a community that kept the full fruit of its labor and one that perpetually tithed a portion of that fruit to external capital holders.

The Proof of Edmunds-Tucker. The moment the Edmunds-Tucker Act forced the church into Eastern debt for the first time, interest payments immediately began extracting community surplus to outside creditors. The church that had sustained 500 communities debt-free for fifty years was insolvent within a decade of being compelled to borrow. The interest rate mechanism, absent from the cooperative system by design, proved to be precisely the vulnerability that broke the institution the moment it was introduced. This is not a coincidence. It is a controlled experiment with a clear result.

Inflation and Deflation. As described above, commodity-based tithing credits held their real value regardless of monetary conditions. The US dollar was wildly unstable throughout the 19th century, subject to gold rush inflations, banking panic deflations, and the chronic instability of a nation without a central bank until 1913. Communities that denominated their savings and transactions in dollars rode that instability. The Great Basin community, transacting in wheat, butter, livestock, and labor, was largely insulated from it. Modern central banks use interest rate adjustments as their primary tool for managing inflation and deflation. The LDS tithing system needed none of that machinery because it had already escaped the monetary instability that interest rate policy exists to manage.

Boom-Bust Credit Cycles. Modern economies expand credit in good times and contract it sharply in bad times, amplifying both booms and busts far beyond what underlying productive conditions would generate. The tithing system had no credit expansion mechanism, it received real surplus and distributed real goods. No fractional reserve lending meant no credit bubble to inflate and no credit collapse to survive. The cooperative economy’s business cycle was driven by actual harvests and actual productive output, not by the expansion and contraction of monetary credit that bore no necessary relationship to real conditions.

Capital Flight. In modern economies, when conditions deteriorate, capital flees to safer markets, devastating the communities left behind. Cooperative capital held in land, storehouses, livestock, and community infrastructure cannot flee. It is geographically and institutionally anchored. A bishop’s storehouse full of grain does not move to New York when a panic hits. The community’s productive capital base remained present and deployable precisely when external capital was most unavailable.

Speculative Asset Bubbles. Land speculation, commodity speculation, and currency speculation all require liquid markets and external capital flows. The cooperative system severely limited both. Land was allocated by bishops, not traded in markets. Water was managed communally, not speculated on. The absence of speculative markets meant the absence of speculative bubbles, and the absence of the devastating corrections that follow them. Non-Mormon frontier communities were repeatedly destroyed by land speculation cycles. Mormon communities were not, because the bishop’s allocation mechanism removed land from the speculative market entirely.

Monopoly Pricing and Market Power Extraction. ZCMI specifically countered external merchant monopoly power, but the broader system also prevented internal monopoly formation. Because the storehouse set reference valuations for all common commodities, no single community member could accumulate market power over essential goods and extract monopoly rents from neighbors. The administrative pricing mechanism that modern economists criticize as inefficient was simultaneously the mechanism that prevented the predatory pricing that market concentration produces.

Wage-Price Spiral. When wages rise, prices rise to compensate, which pushes wages higher, the classic inflationary spiral that plagues modern monetary economies. The tithing house set commodity valuations based on real productive output rather than wage bargaining dynamics. Labor was valued at its productive contribution to the community, assessed by a bishop who knew both the worker and the community’s needs, rather than determined by competitive bidding in a labor market subject to inflationary pressure. No spiral mechanism existed because the feedback loop between wages and prices that drives the spiral was simply absent.

Terms of Trade Deterioration. Small agricultural communities in the 19th century were chronically exploited through unfavorable terms of trade, forced to sell their produce cheaply to outside buyers and purchase manufactured goods dearly from outside suppliers. This terms-of-trade squeeze systematically transferred wealth from agricultural producers to commercial and manufacturing interests. ZCMI’s cooperative purchasing power addressed this directly. But the broader self-sufficiency program, manufacturing within the community what could be manufactured, producing internally what could be produced, reduced dependence on external trade relationships where the community inevitably negotiated from weakness.

Structural Unemployment. In a commodity-labor tithing economy, there is no unemployment in the conventional sense. Labor tithing means everyone contributes what they can produce, the farmer contributes grain, the carpenter contributes skilled days, the elderly contribute what they are able. The storehouse means no one starves during a production gap or a personal crisis. The bishop allocates labor to community projects, road building, canal digging, temple construction, public buildings, when individual productive capacity exceeds immediate personal needs. There is always productive work to be done for the community, and the storehouse always provides for those whose capacity to produce is temporarily or permanently diminished. Unemployment, in the modern sense of a person with productive capacity who cannot access the means of production, was structurally eliminated by the bishop’s land allocation mechanism.

Economic Pathology

Modern Economy

LDS Cooperative System

Mechanism of Escape

Interest rate extraction

Perpetual toll on all borrowed capital

Zero interest on productive asset access

Land/tools allocated without debt

Inflation

Erodes monetary savings

Commodity credits hold real value

Unit of account: real output rather than currency

Deflation

Makes debts unpayable in real terms

No monetary debt to become unpayable

Surplus-based rather than credit-based economy

Boom-bust credit cycles

Credit expands/collapses, amplifying instability

No fractional reserve lending

Real surplus only, no credit creation

Capital flight

Mobile capital abandons distressed communities

Cooperative capital is geographically anchored

Land, storehouses, livestock cannot flee

Speculative bubbles

Land/commodity speculation destroys communities

Land allocated by bishops rather than traded

Removed productive land from speculative markets

Monopoly pricing

Market concentration extracts rents

Storehouse sets reference valuations

Administrative pricing prevents monopoly formation

Wage-price spiral

Wages and prices chase each other upward

Labor valued by productive contribution

No wage-price feedback loop

Terms of trade squeeze

Agricultural communities exploited by outside markets

Internal production + cooperative purchasing

Reduced external trade dependence

Structural unemployment

Productive people locked out of means of production

Bishop allocates land and tools to all

Everyone given the means to produce

The summary table above understates the interconnection among these immunities. They are expressions of a single underlying design principle: an economy built on real productive output, voluntary surplus sharing, and community stewardship of productive assets does not generate the monetary and financial pathologies that plague economies built on credit, speculation, and external capital dependency. The LDS cooperative system did not solve these problems one by one. It simply did not create the conditions under which they arise.

4.10 ZCMI, Cooperative Purchasing Power Against Extractive Markets

In 1868, Brigham Young established Zion’s Cooperative Mercantile Institution, the first cooperative retail chain in American history. Its founding rationale was explicitly economic self-defense: outside merchants and railroad interests were using market power to extract wealth from Mormon communities. ZCMI pooled the purchasing power of hundreds of communities, negotiating wholesale prices unavailable to individual retailers, then passing those savings back to community members. The cooperative did not create new abundance. It prevented the extractive merchants from siphoning off the abundance the communities had already produced. This is the anti-scarcity logic in commercial form: collective action keeps the community’s surplus circulating within the community rather than draining to external interests.

4.11 The Perpetual Emigrating Fund, Abundance Across Distance

The Perpetual Emigrating Fund (1849) solved a specific problem in abundance-based economics: what happens when abundance exists in one community but people who could contribute to its production are trapped in poverty elsewhere? The PEF’s answer was a revolving loan fund, pool contributions from established Utah settlers, pay passage and equipment for new immigrants, collect repayment after the immigrants were established, and use those repayments to fund the next wave. Over its 38 years of operation, the PEF moved approximately 85,000 people from poverty in Europe and the eastern United States (Arrington’s careful accounting of surviving fund records yields a range of 70,000 to 85,000; the round figure of 100,000 sometimes cited in church histories includes informal assistance not captured in the fund ledgers) into the productive Great Basin economy. Each arrival added to the cooperative labor pool and the agricultural output. The fund thus converted geographically-distributed human potential into concentrated productive abundance, at zero cost to the federal government.

4.12 The 1880 Jubilee, Abundance Resets Debt Concentration

In October 1880, at the 50th anniversary of the church’s founding, President John Taylor announced a Jubilee Year modeled explicitly on Leviticus 25, the ancient Hebrew law requiring periodic debt forgiveness to prevent permanent concentration of wealth in the hands of creditors. The economic logic is precise: in any system of lending, debt accumulates at the bottom of the distribution over time. Without periodic reset, the community stratifies irreversibly into a creditor class and a permanent debtor class, exactly the dynamic that modern debt and rental economics has produced at scale.

The 1880 Jubilee prevented that stratification: $800,000 in PEF debt forgiven outright; tithing debts of struggling members halved; 34,761 pounds of Relief Society grain distributed to the poor; cattle and sheep distributed to families without livestock. The community as a whole had produced sufficient surplus over fifty years to absorb the cost of debt forgiveness for those who had not prospered. Absorbing that cost collectively rather than extracting it individually from struggling families was both a theological act and a precise economic intervention against the permanent scarcity that debt concentration creates.

The 1880 Jubilee had a consequence that became visible only seven years later, when Edmunds-Tucker arrived: it had inadvertently insulated the cooperative economy against the federal seizure. The federal receiver appointed under Edmunds-Tucker could seize church property and outstanding receivables, assets the church held. Debt that had been forgiven was no longer an asset. A PEF loan that had been cancelled in 1880 was worth nothing to a receiver in 1887. Tithing debts erased in the Jubilee had no value to seize. The Jubilee had, without anyone intending this effect, reduced the financial surface area available to hostile external actors. Every dollar of forgiven debt was a dollar the federal government could not touch.

The counterfactual is sobering, and it is the author’s inference rather than a claim the historical record can directly confirm. Had the church practiced more aggressive and continuous debt forgiveness throughout the 1870s and 1880s, treating the Jubilee as a standing policy rather than a 50th-anniversary event, the terrarium would have been considerably harder to dismantle through financial seizure. A cooperative economy with minimal outstanding receivables, fully forgiven member debt, and no financial claims that could be attached by a hostile receiver presents almost nothing for that receiver to take. The members would still have their land stewardships, their tools, their community knowledge, and their cooperative institutions. The federal government could seize paper assets. It could seize property titled to the corporation. Forgiven debt is simply gone; it leaves no asset behind for anyone to claim.

This points toward a principle that extends beyond the specific historical circumstances of 1887: in any cooperative economy operating within a potentially hostile legal or political environment, debt forgiveness functions as both a moral act and a structural defense. The Levitical Jubilee was not merely theological generosity. It was a mechanism for preventing the accumulation of financial claims that could be weaponized against the community, by creditor classes from within, or by external powers from without. The 1880 Jubilee did both: it prevented internal stratification and, inadvertently, reduced the community’s financial exposure to external predation. A more aggressive, continuous Jubilee practice would have done more of both.

‘It seems to me that this would be a very appropriate time for us, as a people, to show our gratitude to our Heavenly Father by doing something for the poor and needy around us.’, President John Taylor, October 1880 General Conference

4.13 The Water Law Legacy, A Living Monument to Abundance Economics

The statement that Mormon irrigation became the foundation of western water law is the literal legal history of the American West, and it represents the LDS cooperative system’s most durable living legacy outside the church itself, operating today, governing water allocation across millions of acres, in states whose residents have no idea they are living under an institutional inheritance of the abundance economy.

When the Mormon pioneers arrived in the Great Basin in 1847, no American water law applied to their situation. The English common law doctrine of riparian rights, water rights attached to land adjacent to a waterway, was designed for the water-abundant eastern United States and was useless in the arid West. The pioneers needed a new legal framework from scratch, and they built one: the prior appropriation doctrine, sometimes called ‘first in time, first in right,’ combined with the community watermaster system and the principle of beneficial use.

The prior appropriation doctrine held that water rights belonged to those who first put water to beneficial use rather than those who merely owned adjacent land. This severed the connection between land ownership and water rights that English common law assumed, and made water a community-allocable resource independent of private land title. The watermaster system assigned a community official to oversee distribution, ensuring that water reached every farm in proportion to its allocation regardless of the relative power or wealth of the claimants. The beneficial use requirement meant that water rights could not be held speculatively, you had to actually use the water for productive purposes to maintain your rights to it.

These three principles, prior appropriation, community watermaster oversight, and beneficial use, were codified into territorial law and eventually became the foundation of water law across the American West. California, Nevada, Arizona, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Wyoming, and Montana all operate under legal frameworks directly descended from Mormon Great Basin practice. The interstate compacts that govern the Colorado River, the Columbia River, and other major western water systems are built on legal principles that the Mormon pioneers developed out of practical necessity in the 1840s and 1850s.

The contrast with what happened in non-Mormon western settlements is instructive. Where the prior appropriation and community watermaster system did not take hold, water rights were captured by speculators who accumulated them for rent extraction rather than productive use. The resulting artificial scarcity, water owned by those who would not use it, withheld from those who would, is precisely what the Mormon system was designed to prevent, and precisely what the abundance premise predicted: scarcity manufactured by extraction, not created by nature.

Western Water Law: The Abundance System’s Living Legacy

Every time a California farmer irrigates a field, every time a Colorado city draws from the river compact, every time an Idaho rancher exercises a senior water right, they are operating within a legal framework descended from the Mormon cooperative water management system of the 1840s. The prior appropriation doctrine, the beneficial use requirement, the watermaster system, all developed in the Great Basin to keep water flowing to productive use rather than pooling in speculative hands. The abundance premise is embedded in western water law. Most of the West doesn’t know it.

PART FIVE

Drilling Holes in the Glass, How Edmunds-Tucker Destroyed the Terrarium (1887–1898)

5.1 The Terrarium at Its Peak, What Edmunds-Tucker Found in 1887

By 1887, forty years after arriving in a desert with nothing, the LDS cooperative terrarium was sealed and thriving. Every layer of the system was cycling and compounding. The monetary layer: tithing scrip and commodity exchange kept economic value circulating internally, insulating the territory from five national banking panics. The land layer: 265,000 acres irrigated through communal water management, producing consistent surplus that needed no external inputs. The human development layer: the PEF had converted community surplus into the transit and establishment of approximately 70,000 to 85,000 immigrants, each of whom added productive capacity to the loop. The cooperative commerce layer: ZCMI pooled purchasing power across the territory, keeping retail margin inside the community rather than draining to outside merchants. The knowledge layer: skills, crafts, agricultural techniques, and community governance capacity compounding within the community across generations. The mutual care layer: the bishop’s storehouse, the home teachers, the visiting teachers, and the Relief Society grain reserves ensuring that no person fell through the floor of the community’s production.

Nothing of significance was leaking out of the glass. The closed loop had been producing for forty years, and with each cycle it had grown more productive, more soil built, more land irrigated, more people established, more knowledge accumulated, more community capacity compounded. Five hundred communities in terrain that federal experts had declared unsuitable for agriculture, sustained without a dollar of government subsidy and without dependence on Eastern capital, outside merchants, or external monetary systems. The terrarium, at the moment Edmunds-Tucker targeted it, was the most successful demonstration of abundance-premise economics in American history.

This was precisely the problem. Idaho Senator Frederick Dubois admitted openly what the real concern was: “We were not nearly so much opposed to polygamy as we were to the political domination of the Church… We made use of polygamy.” The target was the terrarium itself, a sealed abundance economy that had demonstrated it could sustain a large, thriving population without dependence on Eastern capital, federal subsidy, or the outside commercial networks that Eastern interests profited from controlling. A community that did not need outside systems could not be controlled by them. That was the threat. Not polygamy. The glass.

A Sealed Terrarium Was the Threat

The Mormon cooperative economy was dismantled by statute precisely because it had succeeded. A community whose terrarium was sealed, independent of Eastern banks, outside merchants, federal subsidies, or external monetary systems, could not be economically controlled by the interests that profited from everyone else’s dependence on those systems. The Edmunds-Tucker Act was not a response to community failure. It was a response to community success so complete that it had made the community ungovernable by the scarcity economy’s standard instruments of control.

5.2 Drilling Holes in the Glass, What Each Provision of Edmunds-Tucker Did to the Terrarium

The Edmunds-Tucker Act of 1887 functioned as a systematic program for drilling holes in a sealed terrarium, for identifying every mechanism that kept resources cycling inside the community and puncturing it, one by one, until the internal loops could not sustain themselves. Each provision targeted a specific layer of the closed system. Together they converted forty years of compounding abundance into cascading scarcity within a single decade. To understand what Edmunds-Tucker did, you must understand it not as a list of legal sanctions but as a targeted deconstruction of the terrarium, provision by provision.

Hole One, Dissolution of the Church Corporation

The Church Corporation was the legal container of the terrarium, the institutional shell that held cooperative land, capital, and assets in trust for the community. Dissolving it did not merely remove a legal entity. It shattered the vessel that gave the closed loop its structural integrity. Cooperative land that had been held in community trust was suddenly exposed to individual title claims, speculative purchase, and external ownership. The accumulated productive capacity of 500 communities, irrigated land, tithing houses, cooperative buildings, community infrastructure, was stripped of its protective legal shell and handed to federal receivers. The terrarium’s glass was the corporation. Dissolving it was the first and most catastrophic hole.

Hole Two, Federal Seizure of Church Property

The federal government seized all church property valued above $50,000, which meant the most productive and capital-intensive assets the community had accumulated. This was extraction of the terrarium’s most productive stored capacity. Forty years of compounding cooperative surplus, the accumulated result of every tithing settlement, every cooperative construction project, every PEF repayment reinvested in community assets, was physically removed from the closed loop in a single administrative action. Resources that had been cycling within the community, generating value with every revolution, were extracted and transferred outside the glass. The terrarium did not just lose assets. It lost the stored productive capital that had been feeding every cycle of the internal economy.

Hole Three, Abolition of the Perpetual Emigrating Fund

The PEF was the terrarium’s human development cycle, the mechanism that converted established community surplus into the transit and establishment of new productive members, whose subsequent contributions then funded the next group. Every repayment was a seed replanted. The PEF loop had been running for 38 years, each cycle bringing in productive capacity that fed every other cycle of the community economy. Abolishing it by statute did not just end a program. It cut the loop that had been compounding human productive capital since 1849. The terrarium lost its capacity to convert surplus into new stewards. New arrivals would now have to enter through external channels, dependent on outside systems, or not come at all.

Hole Four, Imprisonment and Exile of Community Leaders

The terrarium’s knowledge layer, the accumulated governance expertise, cooperative management capacity, and institutional memory held by bishops, stake presidents, and community leaders, was targeted directly. Over 1,300 men were imprisoned under the Edmunds Act (1882) and Edmunds-Tucker Act combined. The church president and apostles were driven into exile or hiding. This was not incidental legal enforcement. It was a surgical strike against the knowledge layer of the closed loop. The bishop who knew every household in his ward, who held the community’s water allocation records, who managed the tithing settlement with forty years of accumulated judgment, imprisoned. The institutional memory and governance capacity that had made the cooperative economy function was physically removed from the community at the moment it most needed leadership to respond to the crisis.

Hole Five, Forced Entry into the Dollar-Denominated Debt System

The most insidious hole was the one Edmunds-Tucker drilled in the monetary layer, not by direct action but by consequence. With its cooperative financial institutions destroyed, its property seized, and its leadership imprisoned, the church was forced for the first time in its history to borrow from Eastern banks in federal currency to meet its legal and operational obligations. This was the hole in the glass that the previous four holes made inevitable. The community that had insulated itself from five national financial panics through its closed-loop commodity currency was now fully exposed to the dollar-denominated debt system it had spent forty years building an alternative to. When the Panic of 1893 arrived, the worst financial crisis of the century, the church was carrying Eastern debt for the first time, denominated in a currency it could not control, owed to creditors outside its community, subject to exactly the interest extraction mechanism the cooperative system had been designed to eliminate.

Five holes in the glass. The corporation dissolved: the container shattered. The property seized: the stored surplus extracted. The PEF abolished: the human development cycle cut. The leaders imprisoned: the knowledge layer removed. The dollar-denominated debt forced: the monetary layer punctured for the first time. By 1893 the community that had weathered every national financial panic through forty years of closed-loop economics was insolvent. Not because the terrarium had failed. Because every layer of its sealing had been systematically destroyed by statute, one provision at a time. The most controlled economic experiment in American history had its glass smashed by the people who could not afford to let it prove that the experiment worked.

By 1898, the church that had arrived in a desert in 1847 with nothing and built 500 cities from a closed-loop abundance economy was functionally insolvent. The abundance premise had not failed. It had been legally prohibited. The terrarium had not run out. It had been smashed. And the proof that the smashing was deliberate is written in Frederick Dubois’ own words: they were never opposed to polygamy. They were opposed to the glass.

PART SIX

The Modern Vindication, Regenerative Agriculture and the Abundance Proof

6.1 What Regenerative Agriculture Is: And Why It Matters Here

Regenerative agriculture is a set of farming and ranching practices that work with natural ecological processes rather than against them, rebuilding soil biology, increasing carbon storage, improving water infiltration, enhancing biodiversity, and eliminating dependence on synthetic inputs. Its core insight is the direct inversion of the scarcity premise: properly managed land does not deplete, it regenerates. Soil biology, left undisturbed and fed with diverse organic matter, builds itself into increasingly productive growing medium. The limiting factor is not the earth’s inherent capacity but the management practices imposed on it.

The connection to LDS economic theology is structural. Conventional agriculture, the agricultural expression of scarcity economics, is extractive: it takes from the land without returning, requires massive external inputs (synthetic fertilizers, pesticides, herbicides, machinery, fuel), creates permanent dependencies on input suppliers, and produces declining land productivity over time. Regenerative agriculture is restorative: it requires no external inputs, builds soil wealth internally, creates no external dependencies, and produces increasing land productivity over time. The contrast maps precisely onto the contrast between scarcity economics and the LDS abundance premise.

Conventional vs. Regenerative Agriculture, The Scarcity/Abundance Divide

Conventional agriculture: massive external inputs, kills soil biology, extractive, creates input dependencies, produces declining fertility over time. Regenerative agriculture: no external inputs, builds soil biology, restorative, creates no external dependencies, produces increasing fertility over time. This is the scarcity premise and the abundance premise expressed in agricultural practice, and the empirical results confirm which premise is correct.

The regenerative agriculture connection is the central argument of this study. Mormon economic theology made a specific empirical claim in 1831: the earth is capable of generating abundance under proper stewardship. Regenerative agriculture is now providing peer-reviewed empirical confirmation of that specific claim. The theology was right about the mechanism, not by accident, but because the mechanism (stewardship rather than extraction) is real and measurable. The two are not separate topics joined artificially. They are the same claim, expressed in different languages two centuries apart.

6.2 Singing Frogs Farm, Measurable Abundance on Three Acres

Paul and Elizabeth Kaiser’s Singing Frogs Farm in Sebastopol, California, just three cultivated acres in Sonoma County, is the most-cited demonstration of regenerative abundance in contemporary agricultural science. The numbers are extraordinary by any measure of conventional agricultural economics.

• Gross revenue: over $160,000 per acre (farm’s self-reported current figure; CSU Chico’s peer-reviewed documentation places the figure at approximately $100,000 per acre) versus a Northern California average of $14,000 per acre for conventional farms • Harvest cycles: 5–7 harvests per year versus 1–2 harvest average • Soil carbon: 400% more than comparable nearby organic (but non-regenerative) farms, measured in a 2019 peer-reviewed study • Water infiltration: 7 times greater than comparable farms, the soil absorbs and retains water rather than losing it to runoff • Soil biology: 300% more microbial life than comparable farms • Topsoil depth: over 4 feet of living, biologically active topsoil, versus less than 12 inches on most conventional farms • Inputs: no pesticides, herbicides, or fungicides. No synthetic fertilizers. No tillage. Natural compost only.

The Kaisers use no external inputs of any kind. Their productive capacity comes not from purchased chemicals but from the biological richness of the soil they have built: a soil ecosystem that, once established, perpetually regenerates the conditions for abundance. No external dependencies. No input suppliers to enrich. No declining fertility requiring escalating interventions. This is what the LDS abundance premise looks like expressed in topsoil: stewardship builds wealth internally; extraction transfers it externally and leaves nothing behind.

‘The regenerative approach to soil health has resulted in a 400–500% increase in soil carbon, an even greater increase in soil biology and nutrient exchange, and a quadrupling of birds, pollinators, and beneficial insects.’, CSU Chico Center for Regenerative Agriculture

6.3 Gabe Brown’s Ranch, Regenerative Abundance at Scale

Gabe Brown’s Ranch near Bismarck, North Dakota demonstrates regenerative abundance at continental-agriculture scale. Brown manages 5,000 acres in one of the most challenging agricultural climates in the United States, high plains subject to severe drought, blizzards, hail, and commodity price volatility that has devastated conventional Great Plains farming. He began transitioning away from conventional tillage and synthetic inputs in 1993. The transformation took years and was often painful. By the 2010s the results were unambiguous.

• Yields 20–25% above county average with zero synthetic fertilizers • Soil organic matter increased from 1.7% to over 5.3%, tripling the soil’s carbon content and water-holding capacity • Water infiltration improved from less than half an inch per hour to more than 8 inches per hour • 300% increase in soil microbial life • Input costs reduced by more than $100 per acre annually • No external chemical inputs of any kind

Brown’s Ranch demonstrates the same principle at scale that Singing Frogs demonstrates intensively: the land, properly stewarded, generates abundance without external inputs. No fertilizer suppliers to depend on. No chemical companies extracting value from the operation. The wealth generated by the soil stays on the ranch and within the community that it serves. This is the closed-system logic that Brigham Young articulated for the Great Basin economy, keep the value circulating internally rather than allowing it to drain to external interests.

PART SIX (CONTINUED)

6.4 Alejandro Carrillo and the Nebraska Sandhills, Proof That What We Call Desert Is Degraded Land

The abundance premise has a corollary that is equally radical and equally well-supported by evidence: most of what we call desert is degraded land, land that was once productive grassland or savannah, reduced to apparent wasteland by mismanagement, overgrazing without rest, or the destruction of the soil’s biological life. The distinction matters enormously, because degraded land is restorable. True desert is a geological condition. Degraded land is a human failure, and human failures can be corrected.

The hard crusty soil was protecting the prairie seedbed below it, waiting for the grazers to return. When they did, with rest periods between, hundreds of species of grasses multiplied from seed that had been dormant in the earth for decades. The abundance was always there. It was waiting for wise management to release it.

Alejandro Carrillo and Las Damas Ranch, 30,000 Acres of Desert Become Grassland

Alejandro Carrillo is a fourth-generation rancher at Las Damas Ranch in Aldama County, Chihuahua, Mexico, 30,000 acres sitting in the heart of the Chihuahuan Desert, about 250 miles south of El Paso. The ranch receives an average of eight to ten inches of rainfall per year. When Carrillo took over management in the early 2000s, the land looked like what everyone expected it to look like: hard, crusty, bare soil between sparse cactus and thorny shrub, a landscape of heat and dust that neighboring ranchers required 150 to 200 acres per cow to sustain. He began studying holistic planned grazing, attended his first management workshop in 2005, and started implementing what he learned through trial and error adapted to his specific brittle environment.

The key insight was what the hard crust actually was. In a brittle environment without grazing animals to break soil crusts and press seeds into contact with earth, bare ground forms a hardpan surface that sheds water, blocks germination, and radiates heat, conditions that look permanent and feel like desert. But beneath that crust, the prairie seedbed remained. Grasses that had once covered the Chihuahuan Desert before overgrazing and mismanagement degraded it still held viable seed in the soil. The ground was not dead. It was waiting.

Carrillo rebuilt from ten pastures to 500 pastures across the 25,000 grazable acres. Cattle are moved at least once a day, sometimes twice, and each pasture rests for up to 12 to 14 months between grazings. This mimics the movement of the great bison migrations: intense, brief, high-density grazing followed by extended recovery. Hooves break the crust. Dung and urine feed the soil biology. Grazed plant material sends energy into root systems, building organic matter. After a rest period, the prairie responds. Within years, hundreds of species of grasses, forbs, and legumes had multiplied from the seedbed that had been locked beneath the crust. Carrillo did not plant seed. He did not irrigate. He did not apply chemical inputs of any kind. He simply returned the land to the conditions under which it had originally thrived.

The results are documented and verified. Soil water infiltration rates on Las Damas have increased from two inches of rain per hour, the neighboring conventional ranch’s rate, to 18 to 20 inches per hour. That is a nine-fold improvement in the land’s ability to capture and hold rainfall. Cattle carrying capacity has tripled: where neighboring ranches stock one cow per 150 acres, Las Damas now stocks one cow per 42 acres on the same rainfall, with no supplemental feed and death loss below one percent. Net ranch revenue has increased 350 percent. And Carrillo has accomplished all of this on less than ten inches of annual rainfall, in what the region’s ranching community had long accepted as a fixed, intractable limitation of the land.

Rainfall Restored, When the Land Lives, the Sky Responds

Perhaps the most striking consequence of the restoration at Las Damas is what happened to rainfall. A region that historically averaged six to eight inches of rain per year saw eleven inches in a recent year, an increase of 10 to 20 percent above the regional average. Carrillo attributes this to the microclimate the restored grassland creates: living plant cover reduces surface temperature, increases humidity through transpiration, slows wind at the surface, and creates the conditions under which passing moisture condenses and falls rather than passing through as dry air over bare hot ground.

This is a significant finding: the relationship between land management and rainfall is bidirectional. Degraded land sheds water and repels rain. Restored land captures water and attracts rain. The abundance premise extends beyond what can be grown in existing conditions, it is about the fact that wise management changes the conditions themselves. Rainfall is not a fixed ceiling on what a landscape can produce. It is a variable that responds to how the land is managed.

Carrillo’s work has expanded beyond Las Damas. He is president of Pasticultores del Desierto, a non-profit providing education to ranchers across Mexico, and a delegate to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification. The regenerative effort he has helped lead now covers more than one million acres of ranchland in the Chihuahuan Desert, with approximately 500 ranchers in Chihuahua alone now implementing holistic management principles. One ranch became the proof of concept. One million acres became the movement.

The Nebraska Sandhills, Dunes, Then Grassland, Then Dust Bowl, Then Grassland Again

The Nebraska Sandhills provide the most dramatic proof in North America that apparent desert is frequently degraded land, and that the degradation is reversible. The Sandhills are the largest sand dune system in the Western Hemisphere: 19,300 square miles of what were once active dunes rising up to 400 feet, stretching across north-central Nebraska. Paleoclimate research confirms that these were true desert dunes as recently as the Medieval Warm Period, 900 to 1300 CE. They were a desert as forbidding as any on earth.

Then the bison came, or returned in force after a period of reduced grazing pressure. The great herds moved through in the way that large herbivores have always moved: in dense, mobile groups that grazed intensely and moved on, returning only after extended recovery periods. Their hooves broke the surface of the dunes. Their dung and urine seeded the bare sand with biology. Grasses took hold. The root systems of those grasses, some extending six, eight, ten feet into the sand, began to bind the dunes. Prairie seedbeds established themselves. The grassland spread. Within centuries, the Sandhills had transformed from active desert dunes into one of the most productive and biodiverse grassland ecosystems in North America. Geologists excavating the dunes have found bison hoof prints preserved in ancient crossbed layers, evidence of exactly when and how the transformation occurred. The grazers built the grassland, season by season, herd by herd, hoof by hoof.

Then settlement came. The bison were decimated by the 1870s and 1880s, the keystone species that had built and maintained the grassland removed within a generation. The land that had been declared unsuitable for crop farming by anyone who understood it was nevertheless plowed by settlers who did not. The thin layer of soil that centuries of bison grazing had built over the dunes was turned by the plow. When the drought of the 1930s arrived, there was nothing to hold it. The Sandhills that had been built up as grassland over centuries of wise grazing became a dust bowl within years of mismanagement. Sand dunes that had been stabilized for 500 years reactivated. The land reverted toward its medieval desert state.

And then it was restored again. With the Dust Bowl crisis came intervention: plowing stopped, native grasses were reseeded, and the Sandhills were returned to ranching, the land use that, when done with movement and rest rather than continuous overgrazing, had originally built the grassland. Within years, the dunes stabilized again. The grassland returned. Today the Nebraska Sandhills are among the most intact grassland ecosystems remaining in the Great Plains, supporting over 530,000 cattle and extraordinary biodiversity, because the land use that manages them now resembles, in its rotational structure, the bison herds that originally created them.

What These Two Cases Prove About the Abundance Premise

Taken together, Alejandro Carrillo’s Las Damas Ranch and the Nebraska Sandhills demonstrate something that the abundance premise requires but that scarcity economics cannot explain: the productive capacity of the land is not a fixed input to be allocated. It is a variable that responds directly to how the land is managed. Wise management generates expanding abundance. Extractive mismanagement generates contracting scarcity. And the most spectacular finding of all is how quickly the reversal can occur, not over geological time, but within years of changing how the land is used.

The Chihuahuan Desert was productive grassland before overgrazing without rest degraded it. Las Damas restored it without planting a seed or adding an input, because the seedbed was still there, waiting. The Nebraska Sandhills were desert dunes before bison grazing built them into grassland. They were returned to dust when the plow destroyed what the bison had built. They were restored again when sensible land management returned. In both cases, what had appeared to be a fixed, permanent condition of the landscape, desert, dust, degradation, turned out to be a consequence of human management choices that different human management choices could reverse.

Scarcity economics treats the land’s productive capacity as a given, a constraint to be worked within. The abundance premise treats it as a consequence of stewardship, a result to be achieved. Carrillo’s 30,000 acres and the 19,300 square miles of the Nebraska Sandhills are not anomalies. They are the rule, operating at different scales: abundance comes from wise management. Scarcity comes from its absence.

6.5 The Direct Connection to LDS Pioneer Land Practice

The practices of modern regenerative agriculture are rediscoveries of land management principles that the Mormon pioneers applied, imperfectly, and without the scientific language to describe what they were doing, in the Great Basin from 1847 onward.

Pioneer Practices That Anticipate Regenerative Agriculture

• Communal water management: Rather than maximizing individual extraction, the watermaster system ensured proportional distribution, mimicking the natural regulation that prevents the over-extraction that depletes aquifers and degrades riparian ecosystems.

• Diverse crop cultivation: Pioneer gardens and community farms maintained diversity of crops, livestock, and fruit trees in integrated systems, the polyculture that Brown now cites as essential to soil health.

• Livestock integration: The cooperative management of community livestock herds rotated animals through different areas, avoiding the overgrazing that destroys soil structure, an early form of what is now called holistic planned grazing.

• Garden as sacred act: LDS academic research on pioneer gardens found that “every act of gardening, grafting, weeding, and harvesting was, potentially, a holy act, part of the process of creating a sacred space.” This theological framing created a relationship to the land characterized by care and attentiveness, not extraction.

• Communal land stewardship: The bishop’s initial land allocation prevented the concentration that leads to overuse. When land is allocated proportionally and held in stewardship accountability, there is no incentive to extract beyond sustainable yield.

The Mormon pioneers lacked the soil science to measure microbial biomass or carbon sequestration, but their theological framework, stewardship over extraction, abundance as the baseline expectation, land as sacred trust, generated land management instincts that modern regenerative agriculture has now validated empirically.

6.6 The Implications for Economic Theory

The convergence of LDS economic theology and modern regenerative agriculture results points to something significant for economic theory as a whole. The scarcity premise, on which every major school of Western economics is built, describes what happens when land is managed extractively, surplus is concentrated rather than distributed, and the community institutions that would buffer individual misfortune are absent.

When those conditions are reversed, when land is stewarded rather than extracted, surplus is distributed through cooperative institutions, and the community maintains robust mutual aid, abundance is the natural result. Sufficiency, reliably and sustainably. “Enough and to spare.”

Modern regenerative agriculture provides the scientific mechanism for what LDS theology stated as theological truth: the earth is capable of regenerating abundance under proper stewardship. Scarcity is a product of mismanagement.

PART SEVEN

7.0 The Twentieth-Century Rebuilding

The period from 1898 to the mid-twentieth century was one of gradual but systematic reconstruction of LDS economic institutions within the constraints of the national capitalist economy. The cooperative land system, the PEF, and the ZCMI wholesale cooperative could not be fully rebuilt in their nineteenth-century form. But the bishop’s storehouse concept, operated at local level rather than as a centralized church corporation, had survived Edmunds-Tucker, and around it the modern welfare system was built.

The church’s debt crisis of 1898, resolved over the following two decades through the very tithing system Edmunds-Tucker had sought to undermine, was itself a demonstration of the abundance premise’s resilience. Members who had lived under the full cooperative system and who remembered what it had produced continued to tithe and contribute to community institutions even after the formal cooperative apparatus had been dismantled. The abundance premise survived in the culture even when the institutions built on it were legally suppressed.

The Modern Legacy, How the Abundance System Survived

7.1 The 1936 Welfare Program, Abundance Reborn in Depression

The Church Security Program, launched in 1936 at the depth of the Great Depression, was the abundance premise’s institutional comeback. Bishop’s storehouses were rebuilt on a modern basis. Cooperative welfare farms organized members to grow food collectively. The explicit stated goal was that no Latter-day Saint should need to turn to government relief, the community’s cooperative abundance, properly organized, should be sufficient for its own. It was. The program fed and clothed tens of thousands of church members during the worst economic crisis in American history without a dollar of government subsidy.

7.2 Valuing Everyone, The LDS Alternative to Disposable Economics

One of the most striking contrasts between LDS abundance economics and modern scarcity economics is the treatment of people outside conventional market productivity: the elderly, the sick, the disabled, the elderly, the sick, the disabled, those in temporary crisis. In scarcity economics, these individuals represent a burden on the system: resources must be extracted from productive actors to support them, and the pressure of scarcity constantly generates arguments for reducing that support. People become ‘excess population’ in the Malthusian framework, literally, mouths the earth cannot feed.

LDS abundance theology inverts this entirely. Every person has inherent worth as a child of God and a member of the covenant community. The storehouse exists precisely to serve those who cannot serve themselves in a given season. The bishop’s intimate knowledge of his community, who is ill, who has lost livestock, who has a new family member, who is struggling, is the mechanism by which resources flow to genuine need rather than to bureaucratic categories. The system is not charity in the modern sense of a grudging transfer from productive to unproductive. It is community abundance deployed in service of community members who happen to need it right now, with the expectation that they will contribute when they are able.

The contrast with the current system’s treatment of ‘excess people’ is profound. Modern scarcity economics generates persistent pressure to reduce support for those who cannot produce, because in a scarcity framework, resources given to those outside production are resources taken from producers, and the math is always painful. In an abundance framework, the community produces more than enough for everyone, the surplus flows to the storehouse, and the storehouse provides for genuine need without anyone having to make the calculation of whether the recipient ‘deserves’ it. The abundance premise is not just economically different. It is morally different in its treatment of human beings.

7.3 The Perpetual Education Fund, The 1849 Principle Reborn

The Perpetual Education Fund, established in 2001, is the 1849 revolving loan principle applied to modern education. Community surplus funds vocational and university training for young people in developing countries. Recipients repay at below-market rates after completing their education. The repayments fund the next round of students. The fund has consistently produced sufficient surplus to invest in human development across international distances, and that investment generates returns, both economic and social, that perpetuate the fund’s capacity to do it again.

7.4 The Modern Storehouse Network

The modern bishop’s storehouse system operates hundreds of facilities across the United States and internationally. Its institutional logic remains identical to the 1831 original: members contribute through tithes and fast offerings; the storehouse provides for those in need; recipients contribute labor to storehouse operations in exchange for assistance. The abundance premise is maintained: the community always produces sufficient surplus to meet the genuine needs of all its members, if that surplus is managed cooperatively rather than concentrated privately.

PART EIGHT

Mormon Economic Theory Through Different Economic Lenses

8.1 vs. Classical / Neoclassical Economics, The Scarcity Divide

Classical and neoclassical economics assumes scarcity as its starting point and builds the price mechanism as the optimal allocative device for insufficient resources. Mormon economic theory agrees with the private management dimension, stewardship is in fact a form of private management, but rejects both the scarcity premise and the price mechanism as the sole allocative tool. In classical theory, the poor are served by the market’s general prosperity-generating tendency. In Mormon theory, markets are necessary but insufficient: voluntary surplus sharing through covenantal community networks is required to reach those the market will not.

8.2 vs. Keynesian Economics, Voluntary vs. State Stabilizers

Keynesian economics addresses economic fluctuation through government fiscal intervention, deficit spending in recessions, monetary expansion, social insurance. Mormon economic theory generates similar countercyclical effects through the bishop’s storehouse and tithing network, but through voluntary community institutions rather than state mechanisms. The nineteenth-century LDS community demonstrated significant countercyclical resilience: the Panic of 1873 hit Mormon communities less severely than surrounding communities precisely because the cooperative network provided income support through the storehouse system. The Mormon welfare system functions as an automatic stabilizer, but one operated by a voluntary religious community on the abundance premise, not by the state on the scarcity premise.

8.3 vs. Marxist-Leninist Economics, The Decisive Contrast

The comparison to Marxist economics is where Mormon economic theory is most frequently misunderstood. Both involve communal institutions and the conscious subordination of individual economic interest to community welfare. But the mechanisms are polar opposites, and the outcomes confirm the difference. Marxist collective farms operated on exactly the extractive logic that regenerative agriculture identifies as the cause of agricultural collapse: maximize short-term yield, ignore long-term soil health, eliminate the private stewardship incentives that would have motivated careful management. Soviet collective farms experienced exactly the soil depletion and productivity collapse that regenerative science now explains mechanistically. LDS stewardship farming, by contrast, maintained long-term land productivity through the care incentives built into the covenantal stewardship model.

8.4 vs. Modern Cooperative Economics, The Secular Parallel

The strongest secular analogue to Mormon economic theory is the Mondragon cooperative federation in Spain’s Basque Country, 80,000 worker-owners, democratic governance, reinvestment of surplus in community development, mutual aid between cooperative enterprises. Mondragon’s operating principles parallel LDS cooperative economics at nearly every structural level. The key differences are the motivational base (Mondragon is secular; LDS economics is covenantal) and the land relationship (Mondragon is primarily an employment institution; LDS economics encompasses land stewardship as a theological obligation). The similarities suggest that the economic architecture of voluntary cooperative systems generates similar outcomes regardless of whether the motivational framework is religious or secular, which is exactly what the abundance premise predicts.

PART NINE

How Mormon Economic Theory Resolves the Problems Each School Was Trying to Solve

Each of the six great economic schools surveyed in this document, Smith, Malthus, Ricardo, Marx, Keynes, Hayek, and Friedman, was attempting to solve a real problem. Their diagnoses were often acute even when their prescriptions were flawed. What is striking, viewed through the lens of Mormon Economic Theory, is that the MET resolves most of the underlying problems these thinkers were addressing, not by patching the scarcity-based system that generated them, but by operating from a different premise that prevents the problems from arising in the first place.

9.1 Malthus, Exponential Population Growth

Malthus’s prediction was precise: population grows geometrically while food supply grows only arithmetically, therefore any expanding population must eventually press against subsistence limits and suffer famine, disease, or war. In the context of the 19th century American frontier, this was not an abstract concern. Tens of thousands of immigrants were arriving in Utah Territory, doubling and redoubling the population of communities that had been built from scratch in desert terrain. If Malthus was right, the Great Basin experiment should have collapsed in starvation within a generation.

It did not. And the mechanism by which it did not is precisely the MET’s answer to Malthus. The bishop’s land allocation system ensured that every new family arriving in the territory received productive ground immediately, eliminating the landlessness that is the proximate cause of Malthusian collapse. The cooperative building program meant that community labor constructed homes with gardens for new arrivals using tithing labor days, new settlers were not idle burdens waiting for charity but productive stewards within months of arrival. The storehouse provisioned families through the establishment period, converting what would have been a period of pure consumption into a bridge to productivity.

The irrigation system was the critical multiplier. By transforming desert into productive agricultural land, 265,000 acres by 1890, the MET expanded the food supply faster than population grew, the precise inverse of the Malthusian prediction. New land was not ‘used up’ by irrigation; it was created. Fertility was not depleted by settlement; it was built by the stewardship practices of communities motivated by covenantal accountability to the land and to each other. The carrot principle applied at territorial scale: one hundred immigrants planted in productive stewardships became one thousand productive stewards within a generation, each farming land that was more fertile than when they arrived.

The PEF absorbed approximately 85,000 immigrants over 38 years without a single Malthusian crisis, because the cooperative system continuously expanded its productive capacity as its population grew. Malthus assumed food supply was a fixed or slowly-growing quantity. The MET demonstrated that properly stewarded land is a compounding biological system, the more carefully it is tended, the more it produces, and that a cooperative community with the right institutional structure can absorb exponential population growth by continuously creating new productive capacity through stewardship.

The MET’s Answer to Malthus

Malthus predicted that exponential population growth must inevitably collide with linear food supply. The Great Basin cooperative demonstrated the opposite: that a community operating on the abundance premise could grow its food supply faster than its population by continuously expanding irrigation, restoring land fertility through stewardship, and absorbing new arrivals as productive stewards rather than as dependent consumers. The Malthusian crisis never came, not because there were fewer people, but because the cooperative system converted each new person from a potential burden into a net contributor to community abundance.

9.2 Ricardo, The Scarcity of Good Land and Rent Extraction

Ricardo’s rent theory rested on two assumptions: that the fertility of land varies and is fixed, and that as population grows, progressively less fertile land must be brought into cultivation, generating rising rents for owners of the best land. In his model, the scarcity of good land is permanent and structural, it cannot be overcome, only managed through the distribution of the rent it generates.

The MET dissolves this problem at every level. First, the bishop’s land allocation removes land from the speculative market entirely. Every family farmed ground allocated without rent. Landowners captured none of the surplus of the community’s agricultural labor. The Ricardian rent mechanism, surplus flowing to the holder of scarce productive ground rather than to those who farm it, simply did not operate in the cooperative system because there was no landlord class to capture it.

Second, the communal irrigation system transformed ‘bad land’ into ‘good land’, dissolving the premise of fixed differential fertility that Ricardo’s entire rent theory depends on. The Great Basin desert became productive agricultural ground not through the discovery of inherently fertile soil but through the cooperative investment of community labor in water management. What Ricardo assumed was fixed, the relative fertility of different parcels, was, in the hands of a cooperative community with the right institutions, a variable that patient stewardship could dramatically improve.

Third, and most fundamentally, regenerative agriculture and the soil food web restore fertility rather than depleting it. Ricardo’s model assumes that land productivity follows diminishing returns, as more labor is applied to a fixed quantity of land, each additional unit of labor produces less output. This is precisely what industrial agriculture confirms, because it mines the biological wealth of the soil with each season. But regenerative stewardship, the wise incorporation of animal agriculture, agroforestry, cover cropping, and the restoration of the soil food web, produces the opposite of diminishing returns. Land properly stewarded becomes more fertile over time. The water cycle is restored by deep-rooted perennials and improved soil structure. The biological community of the soil rebuilds its capacity to produce abundance without external inputs. The scarcity of good land that Ricardo assumed was permanent is, under regenerative stewardship, a transitional condition on the way to restored abundance.

The MET also resolves Ricardo’s exploitation problem directly. Ricardo observed that wages tend toward subsistence because workers compete for employment on land owned by others. The LDS system eliminated this dynamic by ensuring that every worker was also a steward of their own productive ground. No worker in the cooperative system was dependent on selling their labor to a capitalist or renting ground from a landlord. Their productive assets were theirs, allocated by the bishop, held in stewardship, managed independently, and their labor produced output for their own household and for the community storehouse, not for an extractive employer.

9.3 Marx, Class Conflict, Wage Conflict, and Exploitation

Marx’s analysis of capitalism rests on three structural observations: that workers and capital owners have structurally opposed interests, that workers are systematically exploited, receiving less in wages than the value they produce, with the difference appropriated by capital, and that this exploitation is not incidental but structural, generating inevitable class conflict that must ultimately be resolved by revolution. His diagnosis of the problem was substantially correct. His prescription destroyed everything it touched.

The MET dissolves the problem rather than prescribing a cure for it. Class conflict arises in the Marxist analysis because there is a capitalist class that owns the means of production and a working class that must sell its labor to access them. In the LDS cooperative system, every household received the means of production directly, land without cost, tools without debt, from the bishop’s allocation. There was no capitalist class to sell your labor to, because you already had your own productive assets. There was no landlord class to pay rent to, because your land was allocated by covenant rather than purchased in a market. The structural precondition for class conflict was absent.

Wage conflict dissolves for the same reason. Wages are a mechanism for distributing the surplus of production between workers and employers. When there is no employer, when every worker is a steward of their own productive ground, there is no wage negotiation, no strike, no lockout, no structural antagonism between the person who works and the person who owns the tools and ground the work is done on. The cooperative labor that went to community projects, roads, dams, temples, canals, was contribution to a shared project, not a sale of labor time to an extractive employer. The worker who contributed a day of skilled carpentry to the temple was not receiving a wage from the church; they were giving a covenant contribution to the community whose storehouse would care for them in hard times.

The exploitation mechanism itself, surplus value extracted from labor by capital, simply does not exist in the MET. When surplus flows to the bishop’s storehouse rather than to a capital owner, when there is no interest payment draining household income to a creditor, when there is no rent payment transferring productive surplus to a landlord, there is no extraction point. The full fruit of the steward’s labor accumulates to their own household, minus the covenant contribution to the community storehouse that makes the whole system function. This is not exploitation. It is voluntary participation in a community whose collective resources support every member, including the steward themselves, when need arises.

9.4 Keynes, Do His Problems Dissolve in the MET?

Keynes was solving problems created by capitalism, not problems inherent in economic life. His genius was to identify that market economies could get catastrophically stuck, massive unemployment, idle productive capacity, people wanting to work and work needing to be done, but no mechanism connecting them, and to propose that government spending could fill the demand gap. The question is whether the problems Keynes was solving exist in the MET in the first place.

They largely do not, and for specific structural reasons that illuminate how differently the two systems are built.

Unemployment dissolves because the bishop’s land allocation and the labor tithing system ensure that everyone who can contribute has both a means of contribution and a community project to contribute to. There is no unemployment in a system where every household has productive ground to farm and every community has infrastructure to build. The person without work in a Keynesian economy is someone whose labor cannot find a buyer at a price they will accept. The person in the MET community has their own productive ground that does not require a buyer, they produce for their own household and contribute to the storehouse. The market for labor is not the mechanism through which productive activity is organized.

Aggregate demand collapse dissolves because the storehouse maintains purchasing power at the community floor throughout the economic cycle. In a Keynesian downturn, demand collapses because people stop spending, they fear the future, they are servicing debt, they have lost income. In the MET community, the storehouse provides basic goods to those who need them regardless of market conditions, maintaining the consumption floor that Keynes wanted government deficit spending to maintain. The automatic stabilizer is built into the community institution rather than the government budget.

Investment instability dissolves because cooperative capital formation, community labor building infrastructure through tithing labor days, does not depend on private investment decisions subject to what Keynes called ‘animal spirits.’ The temple, the canal, the road, the schoolhouse are built by community labor contribution on a planned schedule, not by private investors calculating expected returns. There are no boom-bust investment cycles because there is no private investment mechanism to boom and bust.

The credit crisis dissolves because the MET does not use fractional reserve credit expansion. There is no credit bubble to inflate because there is no speculative lending mechanism. The storehouse distributes real goods already contributed. The PEF lends at zero or below-market rates from contributed surplus, not from borrowed money. There is nothing to collapse.

The deflationary spiral dissolves because the unit of account is real productive output rather than currency. Monetary deflation, falling prices making debts unpayable in real terms, cannot operate in an economy where transactions are denominated in bushels of wheat and labor days rather than dollars. The tithing house credit for fifty pounds of flour is worth fifty pounds of flour regardless of what happens to the money supply. There is no monetary mechanism through which deflation can spiral.

In short: Keynes’s solutions are ingenious patches on a system that generates the underlying pathologies he was treating. The MET does not need the patches because it does not generate the pathologies. Keynesian economics is a remarkable achievement in economic theory, and the problems it addresses are entirely real. But those problems are artifacts of scarcity-based monetary capitalism, not features of economic life as such. In a community operating on the abundance premise with cooperative institutions, the Keynesian problem set simply does not arise.

9.5 Hayek, The Information Problem and the Price Mechanism

Hayek’s great insight was that prices aggregate dispersed knowledge that no central planner can access. A price signal tells producers and consumers something about relative scarcity without requiring them to know anything about why scarcity has changed. The price mechanism is, in Hayek’s analysis, an information system of extraordinary efficiency, and central planning destroys it by replacing price signals with administrative commands.

Hayek’s insight is genuinely correct, and the LDS system confirms it at the local level while extending the solution. What the LDS system demonstrates is that Hayek’s information problem has two solutions. The price mechanism aggregates dispersed information through market signals, efficiently, at scale, without requiring any individual to know more than their local circumstances. The bishop’s personal knowledge aggregates dispersed information through direct relationship, precisely, at community scale, without requiring any formal market mechanism.

The bishop who knows every family in his ward knows things that no price signal can communicate: that this family’s apparent prosperity conceals a serious illness; that this farmer’s low tithing contribution reflects a genuine crop failure rather than dishonesty; that this widow has skills the community needs but no platform to offer them; that this new arrival is capable of more than their initial circumstances suggest. Hayek was right that this information cannot be centralized in a bureaucracy. He was wrong to conclude that it therefore must be processed through market prices. The bishop’s intimate local knowledge processes it through personal relationship, which is more precise, more responsive, and more humane than any price signal.

The two solutions are complementary. For large-scale economic coordination across many communities and with the outside world, market price signals are the appropriate mechanism, and the LDS system used them for exactly that purpose. For intimate community-scale coordination, who needs what, who has what to give, what the community most needs built next, the bishop’s personal knowledge is the appropriate mechanism. The MET’s answer to Hayek is not to reject the price mechanism but to recognize it as one of two coordination tools, operating at different scales and for different purposes.

9.6 Smith and Friedman, The Invisible Hand and Shareholder Primacy

Adam Smith’s invisible hand coordinates self-interested individuals through market price signals, producing outcomes that serve the public interest without any individual intending it. This is a genuinely important insight about how markets work. The LDS system does not reject it, but it operates a parallel coordination mechanism for the things the invisible hand cannot reach: the family in genuine need, the community infrastructure that generates no private return, the soil health that will not be valued by markets for thirty years, the neighbor whose circumstances are known to their home teacher but invisible to any price signal.

Friedman’s shareholder primacy doctrine, that the social responsibility of business is to maximize profit for shareholders, is structurally impossible in the MET, and its impossibility explains much of why the MET works. When there are no shareholders, surplus cannot flow to absentee capital owners. It flows to the storehouse, which is to say, to the community whose labor generated it. The community is the shareholder. Its dividend is the care of its most vulnerable members and the building of its collective infrastructure. Friedman’s doctrine has produced extraordinary wealth for those who own capital and has systematically transferred that wealth from workers, communities, and the land to financial markets. The MET’s structural answer is to ensure that there are no absentee capital owners to transfer wealth to, productive assets are held by those who work them, and surplus flows to the community rather than to distant shareholders.

9.7 The Deepest Resolution, Basic Needs, Social Stability, and the Prevention of Conflict

Each of the economic schools surveyed in this document operates on conflict as its animating dynamic. Smith’s invisible hand coordinates conflict between competing self-interests. Malthus predicts conflict over insufficient resources. Ricardo’s rent theory describes structural conflict between landlords and everyone else over the surplus of land. Marx prescribes revolutionary class conflict as the necessary resolution of capitalist exploitation. Keynes manages the political consequences of economic conflict, unemployment, inequality, social instability, through state intervention. Hayek warns that economic planning generates political conflict and the road to totalitarianism. Friedman’s shareholder primacy generates ongoing conflict between corporate interests and the interests of workers, communities, and the natural world.

These are structural features, built into the design of scarcity-based economic systems. Scarcity-based economic systems generate conflict because they are, by design, systems for managing insufficient resources among competing claimants. When there is not enough, the question of who gets what is always contested. The economic system is the formalization of that contest, and the contest, however well managed, is always potentially violent. Economic crises destabilize communities, generate political extremism, and historically have been the proximate cause of wars. The Great Depression destabilized democracies across the developed world and contributed directly to the political conditions that produced World War II. Economic inequality generates social instability. Resource scarcity generates interstate conflict. Monetary crises generate political crisis. The scarcity premise, embedded in the economic system, generates the conflict that political systems are then tasked with managing, often unsuccessfully.

The MET resolves this at the root. It provides for the most basic human needs, food, shelter, productive ground, tools, community care, before the contest over resources begins. When every family has productive land, when the storehouse catches anyone who falls, when home teachers and visiting teachers ensure no one is invisible, when debt and rent do not drain households toward desperation, the material preconditions for conflict are simply absent. People do not go to war over resources they have. They do not radicalize over needs that are being met. They do not destabilize communities whose institutions genuinely care for them.

This is structural, documented in the historical record. The 500 Great Basin communities built by the LDS cooperative system had the ordinary frictions of human community life of human community life. But they did not experience the economic desperation, class antagonism, or resource-competition violence that characterized non-Mormon frontier communities of the same period. The mining camps, the railroad towns, the non-cooperative agricultural settlements of the 19th century American West were frequently violent, frequently unstable, and frequently destroyed by the economic pressures that the cooperative system was designed to prevent. The MET communities were, by comparison, islands of stability in a turbulent frontier economy, not because their members were better people, but because their institutions provided what the scarcity-based economy denied: a guaranteed floor beneath which no community member could fall, a productive role for every person regardless of their market value, and a community whose collective abundance was available to every member who needed it.

Scarcity economics produces the problems that governments then spend enormous resources trying to solve: unemployment, poverty, social instability, class conflict, political extremism, and the wars these conditions eventually generate. The MET eliminates most of those problems at the source, not by redistributing the output of a scarcity-based system, but by building an abundance-based system that does not generate the problems in the first place. The difference in social cost is incalculable. A society that does not generate mass unemployment does not need unemployment insurance. A society that does not generate poverty does not need a welfare bureaucracy. A society that provides every family with productive ground and community care does not generate the desperation that feeds political extremism and war. The MET is not just an economic system. It is a peace system, one that provides the material conditions under which human beings can live in community rather than in perpetual contest over insufficient resources.

Every scarcity-based economic system operates on conflict, over land, wages, resources, capital, political power. The MET operates on sufficiency. When every family has productive ground, when the storehouse catches anyone who falls, when no one pays rent or interest to access the means of production, the material conditions for conflict are absent. The MET does not manage scarcity more fairly. It provides the conditions under which abundance makes the contest over scarcity unnecessary.

Theorist

Core Problem Identified

MET Resolution

Mechanism

Malthus

Exponential population growth outstrips food supply

Cooperative land allocation + irrigation + stewardship expand food supply faster than population

Bishop allocates land to every new family; irrigation transforms desert; stewardship builds fertility

Ricardo

Scarcity of good land generates rent extraction; landlords capture surplus from productive labor

Land removed from speculative market; irrigation creates good land; regen ag restores fertility; no landlord class

Bishop’s allocation; communal water management; soil food web restoration

Marx

Workers exploited by capital; class conflict structural and inevitable

No capital-owning class; every worker holds own productive assets; surplus to storehouse not to capital

Bishop’s land allocation; zero interest; no rent; no employer-employee structure

Keynes

Aggregate demand collapses; unemployment; investment instability; credit crises

Storehouse maintains demand floor; everyone has productive ground; no credit expansion to collapse

Commodity-based exchange; storehouse buffer; labor tithing for infrastructure; no fractional reserve lending

Hayek

Dispersed knowledge cannot be centralized; price mechanism is only solution

Bishop’s personal knowledge solves community-scale information problem; prices solve large-scale coordination

Two complementary mechanisms: personal relationship at community scale; market prices at territorial scale

Smith

Invisible hand coordinates self-interest but cannot reach genuine community need

Bishop’s coordination mechanism reaches what price signals cannot; community storehouse serves those markets ignore

Personal knowledge + covenant obligation supplements market coordination

Friedman

Shareholder primacy captures corporate surplus for absentee capital owners

No shareholders; surplus flows to storehouse; community is the shareholder

Cooperative ownership; no absentee capital; productive assets held by stewards

All

Scarcity premise generates perpetual conflict over insufficient resources

Abundance premise eliminates material preconditions for conflict; basic needs met before contest begins

Food, shelter, tools, care guaranteed; no poverty, no desperation, no resource competition violence

That is the theoretical case. Parts One through Nine have laid out the argument from every angle: historical, theological, agronomic, economic, comparative. The case for the abundance premise is, at this point, complete. What follows is the honest accounting. Three things went wrong inside the LDS cooperative economy, and they deserve clear-eyed treatment rather than apologetics. Then the question this study has been building toward from its first page: can the system be separated from the specific covenant community that produced it, and applied more broadly? And if so, what does that actually look like today?

PART TEN

Honest Reckoning, Where and Why the System Struggled

An honest analysis of the LDS cooperative economy accounts for its genuine failure modes alongside its successes. The system had genuine failure modes, internal ones alongside the external destruction of Edmunds-Tucker. Acknowledging them does not undermine the argument. It strengthens it, because the relevant comparison is not LDS economics at its worst versus modern economics at its theoretical best, but LDS economics at its historical average versus modern economics at its historical average. That comparison still favors the cooperative system decisively. But the failures are real and worth naming.

10.1 Bishop Quality Variance, The System Was Only as Good as the Bishop

The bishop was the linchpin of the entire system: allocating land, receiving tithing, distributing goods, assessing surplus, caring for the poor, and maintaining the intimate community knowledge that made the whole apparatus function. This meant the system’s performance varied directly with the quality of the bishop, and bishops varied considerably.

A wise, fair, knowledgeable bishop running a ward tithing office was the system at its best: land allocated based on genuine need and capacity, surplus honestly assessed, goods distributed to genuine hardship, community trust maintained. A corrupt, incompetent, or playing-favorites bishop was the system at its worst: allocation skewed toward allies, assessments manipulated, goods withheld or misdirected. Complaints about exactly this kind of bishop behavior appear throughout the historical record, in diaries, letters, and church administrative correspondence. Brigham Young himself issued repeated rebukes to bishops who were not handling their responsibilities with integrity.

The honest assessment: the bishop system was a single-point-of-failure design that produced extraordinary results when the bishop was extraordinary, and real harm when he was not. The modern church addressed this by building in more oversight, audit mechanisms, and appeal processes, but the fundamental dependence on local leadership quality remains a structural feature rather than a bug that can be fully engineered away.

10.2 The United Order Experiments, Where Full Communality Fell Short

The United Order experiments of the 1870s and 1880s, most notably the community of Orderville in southern Utah, pushed the cooperative model further than the standard stewardship system, toward genuinely communal living and production. Orderville lasted a decade before internal tensions and external pressure ended the experiment. Its experience, and that of similar United Order communities, produced one of the clearest design lessons in LDS economic history: full communality consistently underperforms private stewardship with voluntary surplus sharing.

The reasons are the ones Natalie Fleming identified from personal observation: people fare better with their own defined private space. When every resource is held in common and every decision is made collectively, the personal accountability that drives stewardship deteriorates. The steward who owns their own tools cares for them differently than the worker who uses collective tools. The farmer who farms their own land, even if the ultimate title is held in trust, manages it differently than the collective worker on common ground. The cooperative principle works precisely because it preserves private incentive while sharing surplus. Remove the private stewardship and the incentive goes with it.

This is a confirmation of the stewardship model within the abundance premise. The abundance premise requires honest surplus sharing, not full communality. Those are very different things. The United Order communities that survived longest and performed best were those that maintained the clearest individual stewardship assignments rather than dissolving everything into the collective pool.

10.3 Tithing Compliance, Majority Participation, Not Unanimity

Brigham Young, at the October 1875 General Conference, stated publicly that he knew of no one, including himself, fully complying with tithing as he understood it from the Doctrine and Covenants. This was not a polite understatement. It was an accurate description of a system that functioned at perhaps 70 to 80 percent compliance in its best periods, and far lower in others.

The historical record shows significant variation: years when the spirit of tithing-paying was strong and the storehouses were full, and years when it lagged badly and the church struggled to meet community needs. The 1880 Jubilee was partly a response to accumulated tithing delinquency, by forgiving debts and resetting expectations, Lorenzo Snow and John Taylor hoped to rekindle the spirit of compliance that had deteriorated. It worked, temporarily. But the pattern repeated.

The honest framing: the tithing system functioned as a majority participation system rather than a universal one. Most members paid most of the time. Enough paid enough that the storehouse network operated, the public works got built, and the cooperative economy functioned. The minority who free-rode were known to their bishops, managed through social accountability rather than legal enforcement, and generally did not destabilize the system. But they were always there. Any revival of abundance-premise economics in any context needs to account for the reality that voluntary systems operate at partial compliance, and design for resilience at that compliance level rather than assuming universal participation.

Implementation Failures vs. Design Failures

These three failure modes, bishop variance, full-communality tension, and partial tithing compliance, are implementation failures of a sound design, not evidence that the design itself was flawed. Every economic system has implementation failures. The relevant question is whether the design, operating at realistic human participation levels, outperforms the alternatives. The historical record says it did. Five hundred functioning communities, 85,000 immigrants lifted from poverty, water law that still governs the American West, all produced by a system running at well below perfect compliance. That is the strongest possible evidence that the design itself was robust.

PART ELEVEN

Scalability, Can This Work Without a Covenant?

The most important question for anyone who wants to apply these lessons beyond the LDS context is the hardest one: can abundance-premise cooperative economics work without shared theological commitment? The covenant is doing enormous load-bearing work in the LDS system. It is what makes tithing feel like joyful consecration rather than painful taxation. It is what makes the bishop’s assessment feel like community accountability rather than surveillance. It is what makes surplus sharing feel like worship rather than sacrifice. Remove the covenant and what remains?

11.1 What the Covenant Actually Does, And What Can Replace It

The covenant solves two economic problems simultaneously. First, it creates aligned incentives: a member who believes their stewardship is a sacred trust manages their land differently than an owner maximizing personal return. The theological accountability to God and community aligns long-term stewardship with productive management in a way that pure market incentives frequently do not. Second, it creates social trust: the covenant community is a network of people who believe they are accountable to each other before God, which raises the cost of defection and free-riding well above what secular social pressure alone can achieve.

Neither of these functions is exclusively theological. They are alignment problems, how do you make individual incentives consistent with community outcomes, and how do you make defection costly enough that most people don’t do it? The covenant is one powerful solution to both. But it is not the only solution.

Worker ownership solves the alignment problem through equity stakes rather than sacred trust. When you own a share of the cooperative, your personal return is directly tied to the cooperative’s performance, the same alignment the covenant creates through moral obligation, worker ownership creates through financial structure. Mondragon’s 80,000 worker-owners in Spain’s Basque Country demonstrate this: no theology, no covenant, but the same productive outcomes because the incentive structure is aligned in the same direction.

Community land trusts solve the land tenure problem without theology: land is held in trust by a community organization, stewardships are allocated to residents who pay below-market rates in exchange for agreeing to resale restrictions that keep the land affordable for the next steward. This is the bishop’s allocation model, secularized. The trust holds ultimate title. The steward manages independently. Surplus stays in the community rather than draining to speculative real estate markets.

Credit unions solve the interest extraction problem: member-owned, locally governed financial institutions where interest paid by borrowers returns to depositors who are the same community members. The money velocity stays internal. The surplus from financial activity accumulates within the membership rather than flowing to distant shareholders. Hundreds of millions of people participate in credit union systems worldwide without any theological commitment, because the aligned incentive structure generates the same closed-loop money velocity that the LDS cooperative economy achieved through covenant.

11.2 What Cannot Scale, The Bishop Function

The one element of the LDS cooperative system that genuinely cannot be scaled to a national or global level is the bishop’s intimate local knowledge. The system’s precision, its ability to distinguish genuine hardship from free-riding, to allocate land stewardships that matched family capacity, to assess surplus honestly, depended on a person who knew every household in the ward personally. No bureaucracy can replicate that knowledge. No algorithm can substitute for it. No federal program has ever achieved it.

This is a design specification, not a flaw. The abundance economy works at the scale at which human beings can know each other. The correct response to this constraint is to nest many small cooperative communities within larger structures rather than scaling a single institution to 330 million people, but to nest many small cooperative communities within larger market and civic structures. This is exactly what Mondragon does: each individual cooperative has a few hundred to a few thousand worker-owners who know each other, governed democratically. The cooperatives then federate into a larger network that provides shared services, capital, and risk-sharing without replacing the intimate local governance that makes each individual cooperative functional.

The Mormon model points toward the same architecture: federated communities of human scale, each with genuine local governance and intimate mutual accountability, connected through cooperative institutions that provide what individual communities cannot provide for themselves. Not a single giant institution. Many small ones, purposefully connected.

11.3 The Norman Borlaug Counterargument, Did the Green Revolution Prove Scarcity Economics Right?

Any serious reader of agricultural economics will eventually raise the Green Revolution as a counterargument to the abundance premise. Norman Borlaug’s high-yield wheat varieties, combined with synthetic fertilizers and irrigation, increased global food production dramatically from the 1960s onward, feeding an estimated billion people who might otherwise have faced famine. Doesn’t this prove that the scarcity premise was correct and that aggressive external-input agricultural intensification was the answer?

The answer requires separating two distinct questions: did yields increase? Yes, dramatically. Did this prove that scarcity economics was right? No, and for a precise reason. The Green Revolution increased yield at the cost of long-term soil capital. The high-yield varieties required increasing inputs each generation to maintain output. Soil organic matter declined. Microbial ecosystems were damaged. Water tables were depleted by irrigation. The gains were real but they were borrowed from future productive capacity rather than generated from improved stewardship. The scarcity premise, applied to the land, produced yield increases in the short term and soil depletion in the medium term, exactly what the abundance premise predicts.

More tellingly: the surplus generated by Green Revolution yield increases was almost entirely captured by input suppliers, land owners, and commodity traders rather than by the farmers who grew the food. The people the Green Revolution was supposed to help, small farmers in the developing world, largely found themselves more dependent on external inputs, more indebted to input suppliers, and more vulnerable to commodity price volatility than before. The yield went up. The farmers’ economic position went down. This is the extraction dynamic operating at global scale: productivity increases captured by the extractive layer rather than retained by the productive layer. The abundance premise is confirmed by the Green Revolution rather than refuted by it: the increased production was real, and it was systematically extracted from those who produced it, leaving scarcity exactly where the system predicted.

Regenerative agriculture has now demonstrated what the Green Revolution failed to deliver: genuine, compounding, self-sustaining increases in fertility, water retention, and production, without borrowing against the future. The direction of change runs opposite to the Green Revolution trajectory. Where the Green Revolution depleted soil organic matter each decade, regenerative practice builds it: Gabe Brown’s ranch tripled its soil organic matter over two decades of stewardship, and Singing Frogs Farm increased soil carbon by 400 percent in six years. Where the Green Revolution depleted water tables through intensive irrigation, regenerative practice rebuilds them: Brown’s water infiltration improved from half an inch per hour to eight inches per hour, the same rainfall now sinking into the ground and recharging the aquifer rather than running off and draining it. Where the Green Revolution required escalating chemical inputs to maintain yields, regenerative practice requires fewer inputs each season as the soil’s own biology takes over the work those chemicals were doing. The land becomes less expensive to farm each year. And where the Green Revolution plateaued and began to decline as soil capital exhausted, regenerative systems compound: more fertility this year than last year, more the year after, the productive capacity of the land growing rather than shrinking with each passing season.

This is the empirical proof of the abundance premise at the biological level. The Green Revolution squeezed more from the earth in the short term at the cost of long-term capacity. Regenerative agriculture is the opposite: work with the earth’s own biological systems rather than overriding them, and the earth responds by becoming more productive, more water-retentive, and more fertile with each passing year. The scarcity economist sees a fixed resource to be allocated. The regenerative farmer sees a compounding biological system to be stewarded. The data from millions of acres now shows which one is right.

The limitations of the bishop function and the Borlaug counterargument are real, and the honest reckoning in Part Ten named them plainly. But limitations on scale are an argument for the right size, not against the principles. A medical system that works only in hospitals smaller than five hundred beds is still a medical system worth understanding and building. The question shifts from “can we recreate the Great Basin Kingdom at national scale”; which we cannot, to “what do the principles look like applied today, in existing institutions, in communities of human scale, in individual households that decide to operate differently?” That is the question Part Twelve takes up.

PART TWELVE

Abundance Economics Today, Where to Go With This

The historical and agronomic case for abundance-premise economics is compelling. But a reader who finishes this document asking ‘so what do I do?’ deserves a concrete answer. The LDS cooperative system in its original form belongs to its specific historical context form. But its principles are available, in existing institutions, in community practices, and in individual household decisions, right now, in every community in the developed world.

12.1 The Relief Society, The Women’s Economy the Document Almost Missed

The Relief Society is the women’s organization of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Founded in Nauvoo, Illinois on March 17, 1842, with eighteen women at its first meeting, it grew within two years to over a thousand members in Nauvoo alone, making it the largest women’s organization in the United States at the time. Today it has more than eight million members worldwide. It is older than the Red Cross, older than the YWCA, older than nearly every women’s organization in American history. And from the day of its founding, it was an economic institution as much as a spiritual one.

Understanding what the Relief Society actually did in the Great Basin cooperative economy requires abandoning the assumption that it was a women’s auxiliary to the real economic system. It was half of the real economic system. The bishop’s storehouse, the tithing office, the PEF, the cooperative construction labor pool; these were the male-institutional layer of the cooperative economy. The Relief Society was the women’s layer, operating in parallel, managing resources the male system could not always see, reaching needs the male system could not always access, and running its own production programs that contributed materially to the community’s productive capacity.

The visiting teacher program was its most direct economic instrument. Every woman in the ward was assigned to a visiting teacher pair, two Relief Society sisters who visited her monthly, knew her circumstances, and responded to need in real time. The visiting teacher who noticed that a family was short on food in February brought food that day, organized Relief Society sisters to bring more, and informed the bishop if the need exceeded what the women’s network could absorb. Because women typically understood the actual material state of a household more directly than the formal tithing ledger system could reveal; what the children were eating, whether the mother was managing, whether the family had enough fuel, the visiting teacher network was often the more accurate and more immediately responsive layer of the community care system.

The Relief Society also ran its own productive enterprises. Silk production was among the most significant: beginning in the 1860s, the Society organized the cultivation of silkworms and mulberry trees across the territory, contributing to the home industry textile program and reducing the community’s dependence on imported cloth. Straw braiding, cooperative cloth production, and the management of community gardens were all Relief Society economic programs that added to the community’s productive output without appearing in the bishop’s tithing ledgers. These were women running production enterprises at territorial scale, coordinated, managed, and sustained by female institutional authority within the cooperative economy.

The grain storage program was the Relief Society’s most consequential economic achievement. Beginning in the 1870s under the direction of Emmeline B. Wells, a journalist, suffragist, poet, and eventual Relief Society General President who personified the extraordinary range of LDS women’s public life, the Society systematically purchased and stored wheat against future scarcity. By the 1880s, the program held hundreds of thousands of bushels in Society-managed granaries across the territory: an actively managed commodity operation that purchased wheat at harvest when prices were lowest, stored it, and released it during scarcity or distributed it to communities facing crop failure. When the San Francisco earthquake struck in 1906, Relief Society grain reserves were among the first substantial food aid to reach the city, organized, managed, and deployed by women, through their own institutional network, independent of any government or male ecclesiastical direction.

The Relief Society also built Utah’s first hospital. As the territory grew, the Society recognized that the informal midwifery and ward-level medical care network needed an institutional anchor. In 1882, the Relief Society organized and funded the Deseret Hospital in Salt Lake City, the first hospital in Utah Territory. This was an institution conceived, organized, funded, and operated by women, serving the entire community. It was built on the same cooperative logic as everything else in the abundance economy: pool the surplus, invest it in community infrastructure, make the result available to everyone who needs it.

The medical training pipeline was among the Relief Society’s most sophisticated economic programs. In 1873, Relief Society General President Eliza R. Snow announced that Brigham Young had asked that women enter the medical field. The Society then did something remarkable: it identified talented women, funded their medical education at eastern colleges, at a time when most eastern medical schools had only recently begun admitting women, and brought the trained practitioners home to serve the community and teach the next generation. Romania B. Pratt, Ellis Reynolds Shipp, and Martha Hughes Cannon all received eastern medical degrees through this pipeline, returned to Utah, established practices, and trained dozens of midwives and nurses across the territory. This was a workforce development program with a complete supply chain: community investment upstream in human capital, trained practitioners deployed back into the community, knowledge then replicated downward through ward-level training. No equivalent institution in nineteenth-century America was doing this for women’s healthcare at this scale.

Emmeline B. Wells, who directed the grain storage program and eventually served as Relief Society General President from 1910 to 1921, embodied what the LDS cooperative system made possible for women. She was a journalist, editor of the Women’s Exponent for thirty-seven years, poet, suffragist, national advocate for women’s rights, and the architect of one of the most sophisticated commodity management programs in the nineteenth-century American West. She represented Utah at national women’s suffrage conventions, built alliances with Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton, and argued the case for women’s economic and political agency on the national stage, drawing her authority from a community that had granted women property rights, voting rights, and institutional leadership decades before the rest of the country. She was not exceptional in spite of the LDS community. She was exceptional because of it.

The full scope of what the Relief Society contributed to the Great Basin cooperative economy can be summarized in a single observation: everything the bishop’s system did for the community, the Relief Society did in parallel for the dimensions of community life the bishop’s system could not see as clearly. Needs assessment through visiting teachers. Welfare delivery through the women’s storehouse network. Medical care through the ward midwifery and nursing system. Childcare coordination for mothers who were ill, in childbirth, or overwhelmed. Labor coordination through quilting bees, sewing circles, and cooperative textile production. Grain storage against famine. Hospital founding. Medical workforce development. Suffrage advocacy. Legal rights protection. The abundance premise, applied through the Relief Society, reached every corner of the community’s life that the male institutional system left inadequately served. The two systems together were not redundant. They were complementary halves of a whole that neither could have been alone.

The broader pattern of LDS women’s economic participation in the Great Basin went well beyond the Relief Society itself. Women published newspapers, owned stores, practiced medicine, managed farms, and operated businesses in their own names, with property rights, legal standing to sue and be sued, and the right to divorce, all of which Utah women held decades before these rights were recognized for women in most American states. Utah women had the right to vote from 1870, fifty years before the 19th Amendment. Martha Hughes Cannon became the first female state senator in United States history in 1896, defeating her own husband for the seat. Romania Pratt Penrose established Utah’s first nursing school. Ellis Shipp practiced obstetrics and trained dozens of midwives across the territory. These women were products of the LDS cooperative system, a system that from its founding had insisted that women were economic agents with their own productive capacity, their own institutional authority, and their own essential role in the cooperative community’s survival. Women published newspapers, owned stores, practiced medicine, managed farms, and operated businesses in their own names, with property rights, legal standing to sue and be sued, and the right to divorce, all of which Utah women held decades before these rights were recognized for women in most American states. Utah women had the right to vote from 1870, fifty years before the 19th Amendment. Martha Hughes Cannon became the first female state senator in United States history in 1896, defeating her own husband for the seat. Romania Pratt Penrose established Utah’s first nursing school. Ellis Shipp practiced obstetrics and trained dozens of midwives across the territory. These women were products of the LDS cooperative system, a system that from its founding had insisted that women were economic agents with their own productive capacity, their own institutional authority, and their own essential role in the cooperative community’s survival.

The Relief Society was also the institutional answer to what happened to Margarette Scott and Sarah Good. In Salem 1692, elderly poor women without male protectors were economic liabilities their communities resented and eventually destroyed. In the Great Basin cooperative economy, the same women had visiting teachers who knew their circumstances, a Relief Society president who organized their care, and a community obligation, distributed across every woman in the ward, to ensure they were provided for. The resentment that built in Salem could not build in a system where no single neighbor bore the burden alone and where the institutional framework absorbed the dependency as a design specification rather than a personal imposition. The Relief Society was, among other things, the reason the Margarette Scotts of the Great Basin died in their beds rather than on a scaffold.

Any honest account of why the LDS cooperative economy worked as well as it did must reckon with the Relief Society’s economic functions alongside the bishop’s. The storehouse without the visiting teacher network was a formal institution that processed formal requests. The visiting teacher network without the storehouse was neighborly care without institutional backing. Together, they were a complete community care system in which no household could fall through unnoticed and no need go unmet for lack of resources. The abundance premise held that the earth produces enough. The Relief Society, for 150 years, has been one of the primary institutions through which that abundance reached the people who needed it most.

12.2 Existing Institutions That Embody the Principles

Credit Unions. Member-owned financial cooperatives where the interest paid by borrowers returns to depositors who are the same community members. Money velocity stays internal. No absentee shareholders extracting margin from the community’s financial activity. This is the closed-loop principle operating in the modern financial system. Moving your banking from a national bank to a local credit union is the simplest single action that applies abundance-premise economics to your own household.

Community Land Trusts. Land held in trust by a community organization, stewardships allocated to residents at below-market rates in exchange for resale restrictions that keep the land affordable for subsequent stewards. This is the bishop’s allocation model, secularized and legally structured for the modern world. Community land trusts currently operate in dozens of American cities, holding land permanently outside the speculative market and ensuring that productive stewardship, not speculative accumulation, governs access.

Food Cooperatives and Community Supported Agriculture. Direct producer-consumer relationships that remove the extractive middleman and keep money velocity within the food community. A CSA share purchased directly from a local regenerative farm is abundance-premise economics in action: the consumer’s money goes directly to the steward of the land, not to a commodity trader or a corporate retailer. The farmer gets a stable income stream. The consumer gets food produced by someone accountable to their community. The money stays local.

Worker Cooperatives. Businesses owned by the people who work in them, governed democratically, with surplus distributed to worker-owners rather than absentee shareholders. Mondragon is the largest example, but thousands of worker cooperatives operate globally, in manufacturing, retail, agriculture, professional services, and technology. The aligned incentive structure creates the same productive outcomes as the LDS stewardship model, through equity ownership rather than covenant.

Local Currency Systems. Community exchange systems, BerkShares in Massachusetts, Ithaca Hours in New York, Brixton Pounds in London, that function as modern tithing scrip: redeemable only within the local community, keeping money velocity internal and preventing external extraction of locally-generated value. These systems work precisely on the closed-loop logic that Brigham Young articulated for the Great Basin economy.

Regenerative Farm Networks. Cooperatives of regenerative farmers who share knowledge, equipment, seed stock, and market access, applying the carrot principle collectively. Gabe Brown’s understanding-neighbors network in North Dakota operates exactly this way: farmers sharing what they’ve learned about soil biology, cover crops, and holistic management, each planting the seed knowledge in their own ground and multiplying it across the whole network. No external inputs required. Knowledge compounds like seed.

12.3 The Carrot Principle Applied Personally

The most direct application of abundance-premise economics is the simplest: in your own productive life, what are you consuming when you could be planting? What knowledge are you holding when you could be sharing it, knowing that shared knowledge, like shared seed, produces ten thousand more seeds rather than depleting your own supply? What surplus do you have, of time, skill, capital, land, or tools, that is sitting idle when it could be seeding abundance in someone else’s ground and compounding back to yours?

The abundance premise is above all a way of seeing. The carrot you eat is gone. The carrot you plant becomes a million seeds. The knowledge you hoard depreciates. The knowledge you share compounds across every person who receives it and acts on it. The dollar you extract from your community takes value with it. The dollar you invest in your community’s productive capacity returns with interest, not financial interest, but the interest of a community whose surplus eventually flows back through the storehouse to everyone who contributed to it.

The abundance premise is above all a way of seeing. The carrot you eat is gone. The carrot you plant becomes a million seeds. The question was never about the earth’s capacity. It was always about what you choose to do with what you have been given.

PART THIRTEEN

Building a Multi-Faith Abundance Community, The Eight Operational Principles

Every member of the original LDS cooperative system was Latter-day Saint. The covenant, the bishop, the storehouse, the Law of Consecration, all operated within a community that shared not just economic practices but a complete theological worldview, a specific narrative of who they were and where they were going, and a vertical accountability to God that made honesty in the community’s economic dealings a matter of eternal consequence.

A community wishing to implement abundance-premise economics today is unlikely to have that homogeneity. The principles work in a diverse multi-faith group, the historical and institutional evidence suggests they can, but what commitments members must share for them to work. The answer has two layers: operational principles that govern economic behavior, and a theological minimum that provides the moral foundation without which the operational principles will eventually collapse under pressure. This section addresses the operational principles. The next addresses the theological minimum.

These eight principles are stripped of their specifically LDS theological encoding. They are statements about how people must relate to land, to surplus, to community members, and to time in order for the abundance system to function. A practicing Buddhist, a Muslim, a Quaker, a secular humanist with deep ethical commitments, and an LDS member can all operate by these principles from within their own tradition, because the principles describe behaviors, not beliefs.

Principle One, The Earth Is a Sacred Trust

You do not own the land, the tools, the productive assets of the community in an absolute sense. You hold them in trust, accountable for how you use them, obligated to pass them on in better condition than you received them, and subject to the community’s expectation that you will steward rather than extract. This is not communal ownership. Your stewardship is yours to manage. But the absolute ownership claim, the right to do whatever you want with whatever you hold, including mining it to exhaustion and leaving nothing for those who come after, is surrendered when you join the community.

This single principle reframes every subsequent economic decision. The steward who holds land in trust manages it differently than the owner maximizing personal return. The farmer who is accountable for the soil’s condition in thirty years makes different cultivation decisions than the farmer who will be long gone in thirty years. The regenerative agriculture evidence confirms this mechanistically: stewardship builds. Extraction depletes. The first principle is not theology, it is agronomically accurate.

Principle Two, Sufficiency Is the Goal

In scarcity economics the goal is always more. The abundance system sets a different target: enough for a comfortable, dignified life, defined generously and revisited honestly, with genuine surplus returned to the community as it is produced throughout the year. This requires each member to carry an ongoing honest answer to the question: what is enough for me and my family? And to mean it, not as an annual declaration but as a daily orientation toward their own production and consumption.

Without this commitment, the surplus assessment becomes a negotiation that people lose on purpose. The member who defines ‘enough’ to include everything they have and most of what they might someday want leaves nothing for the storehouse. The whole system depends on genuine honesty about sufficiency, which means the community must cultivate a shared culture in which sufficiency is respected and accumulation beyond genuine need is gently and consistently named for what it is.

Principle Three, Honest Self-Assessment Over Self-Presentation

The tithing system depended on members telling the truth about what they had produced and what constituted genuine surplus. No external auditor counted every bushel. No tax authority calculated the assessment. The system required a cultural norm of honesty that most secular institutions try to replace with enforcement mechanisms, because enforcement mechanisms are what you build when you’ve given up on honesty.

In a diverse community attempting to implement these principles, this is probably the hardest cultural norm to establish. It requires that members be willing to be genuinely known by the community, their productive capacity, their real surplus, their actual circumstances. Anonymous participation breaks the system. The bishop’s intimate local knowledge was not surveillance; it was the mutual visibility that made honest assessment possible and gaming the system genuinely costly. Any community implementing these principles must build the equivalent: small enough groups that people actually know each other, and a culture in which deceiving your neighbors about your economic circumstances is understood as a serious breach of community membership.

Principle Four, The Community’s Floor Is Everyone’s Responsibility

Nobody falls through. The people who actually know them make sure of it. Bureaucracies are too distant and categorical to catch what personal knowledge catches immediately. This is stewardship economics in practice. It is mutual insurance: you fill the storehouse in your years of abundance knowing that the storehouse will provide for your family in your years of hardship, because your neighbors fill it for you the way you filled it for them.

In practice this means the community needs a functional equivalent of home teachers and visiting teachers, people with assigned responsibility for knowing specific households personally, visiting them regularly, and responding to need before a formal request is ever made. The institutional storehouse is the backstop. The personal relationship network is the first line. A family that is struggling should never have to formally ask before someone who knows them personally has already seen the need and responded to it. Assigning every household to someone who is personally responsible for knowing them is not an administrative detail. It is the operational heart of the community’s floor guarantee.

This principle requires members to actually know which of their neighbors is struggling and why, which returns to the mutual visibility of Principle Three. You cannot fulfill your obligation to your neighbor’s floor if you don’t know where your neighbor’s floor is. The personal relationship network is not a nice feature of the abundance system. It is the operating condition without which the floor guarantee is empty.

Principle Five, The Long View Is a Community Obligation

Decisions about land, water, and productive assets must account for the community members who are not yet born. The steward who mines the soil for maximum short-term yield is borrowing from the community’s children. The water manager who allocates beyond sustainable yield is stealing from the community’s grandchildren. The long view is not optional generosity, it is a structural obligation of stewardship.

This principle requires explicitly naming future generations as stakeholders in current decisions, a cultural practice rather than a legal one. Communities that successfully implement long-view stewardship tend to have rituals, stories, and decision-making processes that keep future generations present in current deliberation. The seven generations principle of the Haudenosaunee Confederacy is one form. The LDS millennial theology, building toward a world worthy of Christ’s return, was another. The specific content of the long-view frame matters less than its consistent presence in community deliberation.

Principle Six, Labor Has Both Dignity and Obligation

Everyone contributes what they can. The elderly, the sick, the disabled, and those in temporary crisis are provided for without condition, because the community’s floor is unconditional. But contribution in whatever form is genuinely available is expected, honored, and socially celebrated. The storehouse is not a free extraction point. Recipients who are able contribute labor to its operations. New stewards who received their initial provisioning from the community are expected to repay through subsequent contribution once established.

This principle prevents two opposite failures: the failure of stinginess, withholding care from those who genuinely need it, and the failure of learned helplessness, creating permanent dependence by providing care without any expectation of contribution. The bishop’s personal knowledge was again the mechanism: he could distinguish genuine incapacity from strategic non-contribution, and respond to each appropriately. The community’s care is unconditional for those who cannot contribute. The expectation of contribution is genuine for those who can.

Principle Seven, The Community Before the Outside Market

When a choice exists between selling to the cooperative or selling to the outside market, the default is to sell to the cooperative. When a choice exists between buying locally or buying cheaper externally, the member consciously counts the difference as an investment in community economic velocity rather than a cost. The closed economic loop that makes abundance economics work requires that its members actively choose to keep value circulating within the community rather than allowing it to drain to external interests.

This is strategic prioritization. The LDS community sold to outside markets, exported goods, and traded extensively with the world beyond the Great Basin. But the default hierarchy was clear: community first, outside market second. Every dollar that stayed inside the cooperative network funded another round of community production. This principle requires members to understand money velocity well enough to make the community-first choice consciously and consistently, which means the community must actively teach the economics of closed-loop systems to its members.

Principle Eight, You Must Be Willing to Be Known

This is the single principle without which none of the others function. The entire system, honest self-assessment, genuine need identification, fair surplus evaluation, appropriate care distribution, long-view stewardship accountability, depends on members who allow the community to actually know them. Their productive capacity. Their genuine needs. Their real surplus. Their actual circumstances.

This runs against a culture that has normalized privacy as the default mode of economic interaction. We do not tell our neighbors what we earn. We do not share the condition of our finances with our community. We navigate economic hardship in isolation and present a managed surface to the world. The abundance community requires the opposite: genuine mutual visibility within the community, paired with appropriate privacy from the world outside it. The person who cannot be known by their community cannot be served by it, accounted to it, or trusted within it. Willingness to be known is the entry price of community membership in the abundance economy.

Principle

What It Requires

What It Prevents

Secular Equivalent

Earth as trust

Accountable stewardship over private holdings

Extraction that destroys future capacity

Environmental law / community land trust

Sufficiency as goal

Ongoing honest orientation toward genuine need

Unlimited accumulation draining the storehouse

Cooperative surplus-sharing agreements

Honest self-assessment

Genuine transparency within the community

Gaming the system / strategic underreporting

Peer accountability in small known groups

Community floor

Active care for those the community knows are struggling

Bureaucratic charity that misses genuine need

Mutual aid networks / neighbor accountability

The long view

Future generations named as stakeholders

Short-term extraction at future community cost

Seven-generation thinking / sustainability covenants

Labor dignity + obligation

Contribution expected of those who are able

Learned helplessness / permanent dependence

Workfare with genuine dignity and flexibility

Community before market

Conscious choice to keep value circulating internally

Extraction of community wealth by outside interests

Buy-local commitments / cooperative purchasing

Willingness to be known

Genuine mutual visibility within the community

Anonymous free-riding / strategic opacity

Radical transparency in small accountable groups

PART FOURTEEN

The Theological Minimum, Why Pure Secularism Is Not Enough

The eight operational principles described in the previous section are real and necessary, and they require a deeper foundation to hold under pressure. A community that operates purely on secular motivation, aligned incentives, social norms, rational self-interest in the long run, will function well in favorable conditions and fracture under pressure. The historical record is unambiguous on this point: secular cooperative institutions work until they don’t, and the moment when personal interest sufficiently conflicts with community obligation is the moment when the secular substitute for covenant breaks down.

This is an honest reading of two centuries of cooperative economic history. The LDS system lasted sixty years under extraordinary external pressure and only ended when the federal government physically seized its assets and imprisoned its leaders. No secular cooperative has demonstrated that kind of resilience, because no secular cooperative has found a reliable substitute for what theology actually provides.

14.1 What Theology Provides That Secularism Cannot Fully Replace

An Authority Higher Than Personal Interest. In a purely secular system, the ultimate arbiter of any conflict between personal interest and community obligation is personal interest. You can appeal to social norms, rational long-term self-interest, or legal obligation, but a person who has decided that their immediate interest outweighs all of these has no further court of appeal. Theology provides exactly that court. When a Latter-day Saint brought their contributions to the tithing office throughout the year and sat down with their bishop at the annual settlement, they were not just reporting to their bishop. They were reporting to God. The accounting was ultimately vertical, not horizontal. That vertical accountability changes the calculation in a way that no secular institution has found a reliable substitute for. The person who would underreport to a tax authority will not underreport to God, not because God audits differently, but because the relationship is categorically different.

Intrinsic Rather Than Instrumental Motivation. Secular cooperative systems motivate through aligned incentives: you cooperate because it benefits you. This works well when the incentive alignment is clear and immediate. It breaks down when the personal cost of cooperation is high and the personal benefit is distant or diffuse. Theological motivation is intrinsic: you cooperate because it is the right thing to do before God, regardless of immediate personal benefit. This is categorically more robust under pressure. The pioneer who shared their last bushel with a neighbor who had nothing was not making an aligned-incentive calculation. They were expressing a conviction about their relationship to God and to the earth that made sharing the obvious right action even at personal cost. No secular system has reliably generated that quality of motivation at scale.

A Framework for Meaning Beyond the Individual Lifespan. The long-view commitment, planting trees whose shade you will never sit in, building soil for your grandchildren’s harvests, requires a framework in which your life has meaning beyond its own duration. Secular humanism can provide this to some people some of the time. But theology provides it structurally, universally, and with narrative coherence: you are part of a story larger than yourself, your stewardship matters eternally, and your contribution to the community compounds across generations in a ledger that outlasts you. Without this framework, the long-view principle is an intellectual commitment that erodes under pressure. With it, the long view is a lived conviction that holds even when the personal cost is high.

A Common Story. The LDS community was united by a specific shared narrative, who they were, where they came from, where they were going, and what their collective project meant. That shared story made sacrifice legible. When Brigham Young said ‘we will not leave a single family behind,’ every person in that company understood what that meant within the same narrative framework. A community without a shared story is a community that fragments when the personal cost of membership gets high enough. The question for a diverse multi-faith community is not whether a shared story is necessary, it clearly is: but what kind of shared story is sufficient to hold people of genuinely different traditions together.

14.2 The Theological Minimum, What Every Member Must Believe

Full theological agreement is unnecessary and counterproductive. Demanding that a Buddhist, a Muslim, a Quaker, a secular Jew, and an LDS member all adopt the same complete theological framework in order to participate in the cooperative community is both unrealistic and unnecessary. What is required is a set of spiritual commitments specific enough to actually bind the community’s behavior and general enough that people of genuinely different traditions can subscribe to them from within their own tradition rather than abandoning it.

These are the five theological minimums. They are operational convictions, beliefs about the nature of the earth, of persons, and of community obligation that generate the behaviors the abundance system requires. Every serious spiritual tradition has its own version of each of them. A member is not required to adopt the LDS articulation. They are required to hold the conviction, from within whatever tradition makes it authentic for them.

The Five Theological Minimums

One: The earth and its abundance are a gift held in trust, not a possession to be mined. Two: Every person in this community has inherent worth that precedes and exceeds their economic productivity. Three: We are accountable, to each other, to the generations that follow us, and to something larger than any of us, for how we use what we have been given. Four: Honesty in our dealings within the community is a sacred obligation, not merely a social preference. Five: The flourishing of the whole community is a purpose worth personal sacrifice, not occasionally, but as a way of life.

One: The Earth Is a Gift Held in Trust. A gift held in trust, meaning it comes with obligations to the giver and to those who will receive it after us. This conviction appears in every serious spiritual tradition: the Islamic concept of khalifah (stewardship of creation), the Jewish concept of bal tashchit (prohibition against wasteful destruction), the Buddhist principle of interdependence with all living systems, the Indigenous seven-generations framework, the Christian theology of dominion as care rather than conquest. The specific theological language differs. The operational conviction is the same: you did not make this earth. You are responsible for it. You will account for what you did with it.

Two: Every Person Has Inherent Worth Beyond Their Productivity. The scarcity economy values people instrumentally, as producers, as consumers, as units of economic output. When their productivity declines, their value in the system declines with it. The abundance economy requires the opposite conviction: every person in the community has unconditional worth that is not contingent on what they produce this season. The elderly, the sick, the child, the person in crisis, all are full members of the community whose needs the storehouse exists to serve. This conviction is not an economic principle. It is a theological one, and it must be held as such, because no purely instrumental calculation will sustain it under pressure.

Three: We Are Accountable to Something Larger Than Ourselves. To each other, and beyond. To something that sees what we do when no one else is watching. To the generations that will live with the consequences of our current stewardship decisions. To the earth itself, which records our treatment of it in the condition of its soil and water and biological health. The specific name for this larger accountability differs across traditions. What matters is that it is real to the member, not a social norm they perform but a conviction they carry. The person who is accountable only to their neighbors will stop being honest the moment their neighbors stop looking. The person who is accountable to something that always sees will not.

Four: Honesty Within the Community Is Sacred. Sacred in the full sense: deceiving your community about your economic circumstances is a spiritual failure, not just a social one. This is the conviction that makes voluntary self-assessment function. Without it, every surplus declaration is a negotiation, every need claim is a strategy, and the entire system degrades into the gaming and counter-gaming that destroys cooperative institutions. With it, honesty becomes the path of least psychological resistance, because the alternative is not just getting caught by your neighbors but living out of alignment with your own deepest convictions.

Five: The Community’s Flourishing Is Worth Personal Sacrifice. As a way of life, not a heroic exception. The abundance economy asks its members to regularly choose the community’s long-term flourishing over their own short-term advantage, to keep money circulating internally when external extraction would pay better, to plant seed when eating would be easier, to fill the storehouse in abundance knowing that others will draw from it in need. This requires a conviction that the community’s flourishing is genuinely worth it, not as an investment that pays back to you personally, but as a purpose that gives your own life meaning regardless of personal return. That conviction is theological. It comes from a sense that your participation in the community’s abundance project is part of something larger than any individual harvest.

14.3 What This Means Practically for a Diverse Community

A multi-faith community wishing to implement abundance-premise economics does not need a shared church, a shared doctrine, or a shared theology. It needs members who have, from within their own tradition, genuinely arrived at the five theological minimums. A member who holds these five convictions as real, not performed, not socially compliant, but genuinely believed, will behave in the ways the abundance system requires regardless of which tradition shaped those convictions.

The practical implication is that entry into the community should involve a genuine inquiry into these convictions, an honest conversation rather than a doctrinal test. Does this person actually believe the earth is a trust rather than a possession? Do they hold the inherent worth of every community member as real and unconditional? Are they genuinely accountable to something larger than social pressure? Is honesty within the community a sacred obligation for them, not just a social preference? Do they hold the community’s flourishing as a purpose worth personal sacrifice?

The most important structural implication is the one the LDS system got most right and that most secular cooperative institutions get most wrong: the community needs a personal relationship network that ensures every household is genuinely known. Known by a person rather than a database or a case file who visits regularly, who notices when things are hard, and who responds before a formal request is made. The home teacher and visiting teacher functions, assigned personal responsibility for specific households, regular contact, real relationship, are not a specifically LDS innovation. They are the institutionalization of a universal human obligation. Any diverse community implementing abundance-premise economics needs to build this network explicitly, assign it deliberately, and hold it accountable. The storehouse without the personal network is a bureaucracy. The personal network without the storehouse is charity. Together they are a community.

These are questions that reveal themselves over time in behavior. They are questions that reveal themselves over time in behavior. The operational principles give the community observable indicators: does this member tell the truth about their surplus? Do they care for their neighbor without needing to be asked? Do they steward their land for the long term? Do they choose the cooperative over the outside market when it costs them something? The theological convictions are not directly observable, but their behavioral consequences are.

The community that gets this right is a community of ordinary people who have genuinely committed to an extraordinary set of convictions and who hold each other accountable, with patience, with forgiveness, with the recognition that full compliance is rare and partial compliance is enough, to living by them. The LDS pioneers were not saints. They were ordinary people with extraordinary commitments and an institution designed to make those commitments functionally operational in daily economic life. A diverse multi-faith community can build the same institution with the same commitments, expressed in the many different theological languages that genuinely hold them.

You don’t need a shared theology. You need shared theological minimums, specific enough to actually bind the community’s behavior, general enough that people of genuinely different traditions can subscribe to them from within their own faith rather than abandoning it. The covenant doesn’t have to be identical for everyone. It has to be real for everyone.

PART FIFTEEN

The Abundance Economy in the Age of AI, Answering the Dystopian Question

Elysium. Interstellar. Firefly. The Expanse. Nomadland. Each is a different angle on the same question: what does the scarcity economy’s logical conclusion feel like from the inside? Each was made by someone who understood, intuitively or analytically, that the trajectory the data describes produces a human experience that deserves to be named before the numbers make it unavoidable. These are not horror films. They are projection, the current economic trajectory extended one or two generations forward, rendered on screen with the honesty that mainstream economic discourse refuses to apply to itself. They take measurable, accelerating trends, wealth concentration, ecological degradation, labor displacement, surplus populations, geopolitical resource dependency, and show what happens when those trends are allowed to run to their conclusions. The x-axis gets longer. The direction does not change.

Every one of these films asks the same question. The question underneath all of them is this: what do you do with a person the market has decided to discard? The scarcity economy, the economic system those films are depicting, has only one answer: you manage them. You warehouse them. You give them enough to prevent revolution and you treat them as a cost center rather than a productive asset. Elysium’s ruined earth is not a warning about a future we might enter. It is a description of what is already happening to every community whose labor the market has declared surplus.

The abundance premise is the only economic framework that has ever successfully answered the question those films cannot: what do you do with a person the market has decided it doesn’t need? The LDS answer, demonstrated across 500 communities over 60 years, is the same answer regenerative agriculture is demonstrating today on millions of acres of degraded land: you give them a stewardship. You give them tools. You give them community. And you discover that the person the market declared surplus was exactly the steward the earth was waiting for.

15.1 The Films as Economic Diagnosis, What Each One Actually Feels Like From the Inside

The films are easy to discuss as economic diagrams. But their creators were reaching past economic analysis They were made because their creators recognized something that economic analysis struggles to name: the specific texture of hopelessness that belongs to a person who has understood, clearly and finally, that the system has decided they do not matter. That is not an abstraction. It has a smell. It has a sound. It lives in specific kitchens, specific faces, specific moments when a human being realizes that the world they were promised does not include them. Each of these films is, at its core, a portrait of that realization, at different scales, in different registers, but always the same wound.

Elysium, The Person Who Builds the Thing They Will Never Have

Max works in the factory that builds the droids that enforce the laws that keep him on the ruined earth. He assembles the components of the system that excludes him. He breathes the pollution of the manufacturing process that produces the wealth he will never hold. He gets sick from the radiation of the work and is told he has five days to live and is handed a bottle of pills and a pamphlet. The factory does not close when he is dying. His replacement is already training. The scarcity economy’s relationship to Max is perfectly legible: he was useful while he was productive. He is no longer useful. The transaction is complete.

This scenario already exists. The worker who builds the luxury good they cannot afford, who is injured doing it, who is replaced before they heal, who is handed a pamphlet and sent home, that person exists today in manufacturing towns, in warehouse logistics networks, in agricultural labor camps. Elysium does not exaggerate the emotional truth. It simply makes the physical reality of the class divide visible: the orbital station is up there, pristine and green, and you can see it from the broken street where you are dying. The worst part is not the dying. The worst part is that you can see the station. You know it exists. You know what it contains. And you know, with complete certainty, that no one up there is thinking about you at all.

The ruined earth in Elysium is the result of decisions that were made, repeatedly, by people who left when the leaving was good. Every post-industrial American city is a smaller version of that earth. The factory closed. The people who owned it left. The people who worked in it stayed, because they had nowhere else to go, because their skills were specific to that factory, because their families were there, because the town was their home. They stayed and they watched the tax base collapse and the hospital close and the school consolidate and the young people leave and the opioids arrive. They are not on a ruined earth. They are in a ruined town. But the feeling, the specific, terrible feeling of being left on the surface while the people who mattered flew away, that feeling is identical.

Interstellar, The Farmer Who Watches the Dust Take Everything

Cooper was an engineer and a pilot and a dreamer, and the world decided it didn’t need engineers or pilots or dreamers anymore. It needed farmers. So he farmed. He farmed the land his father farmed, on soil that was getting thinner every year, watching the crops fail species by species while the dust came in under the doors no matter how tightly he sealed them. His daughter coughs at night from the dust in her lungs. His son has already accepted that farming is the only possible future. Cooper has not accepted it. He knows what is happening. He knows the land is dying. He knows that the world his children will inherit will not be able to feed them. And there is nothing he can do about it because the decisions that caused this were made over generations by people following the logic of a system that treated the soil as a mine rather than a garden, and now the mine is empty.

The hopelessness in Interstellar is grinding and cumulative, the hopelessness of someone watching a slow catastrophe hopelessness of watching something irreplaceable become less and less, year after year, while being told that this is normal, this is expected, this is just how farming is. The dust that takes Cooper’s corn is the same dust that took Oklahoman farms in the 1930s, the same exposure of bare earth to wind that should have been held by root systems that should have been built by soil life that should have been protected by the farmers who instead plowed it to death following the instructions of an agricultural system that told them maximum extraction was wisdom. The farmer who loses everything to the dust did not fail. The system that told him to plow failed. He is the one who pays.

Firefly, The People Who Lost and Were Told to Be Grateful

Mal Reynolds fought for independence and lost. He lost not because his cause was wrong but because the Alliance had more ships, more soldiers, more money, and more political will to crush a periphery that had dared to believe it could govern itself. After the Battle of Serenity Valley, after the bodies of his fellow Browncoats were left on the field for days while Alliance propaganda declared a glorious unification, Mal bought a broken ship and started hauling freight on the margins of civilization. Not because he wanted to. Because there was nothing left. Because the thing he had fought for, the right of people on the edges to live by their own choices on their own land, had been taken from him by a government that called its extraction civilization and its enforcement peace.

The emotional truth of Firefly is the truth of every agricultural community absorbed into a larger economic system that promised prosperity and delivered dependence. The outer worlds were destroyed in a war. They were slowly drained. Their young people left for the Core. Their commodity prices were set by markets they could not influence. Their political representatives were outvoted by the more populous inner planets. Their children grew up learning that where they came from was backwards, provincial, rough, that civilization was somewhere else and they should be grateful the Alliance let them participate in it at all. Mal’s anger is not the anger of defeat. It is the anger of a man who watched his community told, for his entire life, that what it had was not enough and what it was was not worthy, and then finally understood that this was not an accident of culture but a mechanism of economic control.

The Expanse, The Body That Belongs to the System

The Belters are born into a body shaped by a world that was never designed for them. Generations of low gravity and recycled air have stretched their bones and thinned their skulls and made them permanently unable to return to the gravity wells that the inner planets enjoy. Their bodies are the debt their ancestors incurred by agreeing to do the work that Earth and Mars needed done but did not want to do themselves. They mine the asteroids. They move the water. They build the infrastructure of a solar economy. And because they cannot survive on Earth or Mars, they cannot leave. They are permanently, biologically bound to the Belt. The system did not just exploit their labor. It built the exploitation into their skeletons.

Naomi Nagata grew up with water rationed by a corporation that had decided how much hydration a Belter worker required to remain productive. The measure was worker productivity, not human flourishing. Her childhood was denominated in water credits and air recycler maintenance schedules and the specific anxiety of a person who knows that the inputs keeping them alive are controlled by entities that do not think of them as people. This is not metaphor. This is the daily psychological reality of anyone who has ever been genuinely dependent on a system that does not see them, the migrant worker who knows the visa can be revoked, the elderly person in a care facility that is about to be closed, the rural community whose only hospital is being shuttered because the margin isn’t high enough. The Expanse makes the dependency visible. Most people living it have learned not to see it.

Nomadland, The Place That Was Left to Manage Its Own Dying

The people in Nomadland did not lose their homes because of war or natural disaster. Fern lost hers when the US Gypsum plant in Empire, Nevada closed in 2011, taking the town with it. Empire was a company town: US Gypsum owned the houses, the post office, the school. When the plant shut, the zip code was discontinued. The community ceased to exist by corporate decision. The people who made that decision had never lived in Empire. They did not know the woman who had built her life at the factory for thirty years and did not know how to do anything else. They did not know the family that had farmed the same land for four generations and could not imagine leaving. They knew a line on a spreadsheet. The line was red. They closed the factory.

What Nomadland captures that most economic analysis cannot is what it feels like to become economically invisible. Fern drives her van from one seasonal job to the next, an Amazon warehouse in winter, a beet harvest in autumn, a campsite in spring, never complaining, never surrendering, maintaining her dignity with fierce precision. She is not poor in the way the welfare system recognizes poverty. She owns nothing the scarcity economy counts as wealth, but she is not broken. What the film refuses to let you look away from is the specific texture of a life the mainstream economy has simply decided to stop seeing. The people in Nomadland are not surplus in their own estimation. They are workers, neighbors, friends, people who mourn and laugh and take care of each other at the campsites where the itinerant economy briefly gathers them. The system declared them excess. They declined the designation. Nomadland is a film about what it costs a person to maintain their humanity when the economy has officially run out of uses for them.

The Same Wound at Different Scales

For Those Who Are Still Waiting

Set the diagrams aside for a moment. These are people.

Max is dying in a factory. Cooper is watching his daughter cough dust. Mal is hauling freight at the margins of an empire that erased everything he fought for. Naomi’s body was shaped by a system that valued her productivity and not her personhood. Fern in Nomadland is driving her van between seasonal jobs, invisible to the economy that once employed her. None of them are abstractions. None of them are statistics. They are people who understood, in the specific, quiet, devastating way that real understanding arrives, that the world was not built for them, that they were useful to it for a time and are now, in different ways and to different degrees, surplus.

The scarcity economy does not produce villains. It produces systems that make ordinary people’s decisions, about where to invest, what to close, where to extract, when to leave, feel rational, even responsible. The person who closed the factory was evil. They were following the logic of a system that told them the bottom line was the measure of wisdom. The system is the problem. And the system is built on a premise: that there is not enough, that resources must be allocated to their highest and best use, and that people who are not the highest and best use of a resource are, by the system’s own logic, surplus.

The bishop’s storehouse had an answer for Max, for Cooper, for Mal, for Naomi, for the woman in the kitchen. A stewardship, a tools allocation, a land grant, a place in the community labor network. A stewardship. Land without cost. Tools without debt. Community without condition. The knowledge that someone knew your name, knew your household, and would not let you fall. The abundance economy does not ask whether you are productive enough to deserve to exist. It asks what you need to become the steward you already are. That is the difference. That is the entire difference.

None of these films imagines a world organized around the abundance premise. None shows a bishop who knows every household by name, a storehouse stocked with real surplus, a community that refuses to let any person become economically unnecessary. That world existed in the Great Basin from 1847 to 1887. It is appearing again on Carrillo’s 30,000 acres and on Singing Frogs Farm and on Gabe Brown’s ranch, places where the premise has been sealed back into the glass and the compounding has begun again. The films show where the current trajectory leads. The people in them show exactly who gets hurt when it does. And the evidence shows what happens when a community chooses differently.

15.2 Artificial Intelligence and the Surplus Population Problem

Artificial intelligence is accelerating the oldest problem in industrial economics: the tendency of productivity gains to concentrate in the hands of capital owners while displacing the labor that generated them. Mechanized agriculture, the textile mills, the assembly line, automated manufacturing, each wave of technological displacement produced the same crisis: a population the market declared surplus. Each previous wave was resolved by finding new categories of employment for displaced workers. Factories replaced farms. Service industries replaced factories. Knowledge work replaced service labor.

AI is different in one critical respect: it is displacing the cognitive labor that absorbed the workers displaced by every previous wave of automation. There is no obvious next category of employment waiting to absorb them. The scarcity economy’s answer, universal basic income, expanded welfare, guaranteed income programs, is Elysium without the orbital station. Give the surplus population enough to survive and manage them as a cost center. It is the managed dependency model. It is precisely the “dole” that the 1936 LDS Church Security Program was explicitly designed to make unnecessary.

The abundance economy’s answer is fundamentally different. AI displaces humans from extractive economic activity, in the repetitive, standardized, high-volume cognitive tasks that characterize most of the knowledge economy. It does not and cannot eliminate the need for humans in stewardship activity. A regenerative farm at the scale that the world’s degraded land requires cannot be managed by artificial intelligence. It requires the kind of intimate, daily, adaptive, place-based human attention that Carrillo gives his cattle when he moves them twice a day, that the Kaiser family gives their soil biology when they manage plant diversity across 140 crop species, that the LDS bishop gave his ward when he knew every household by name. This is precisely the work Hayek identified as impossible to centralize, knowledge that exists nowhere except in the person doing it, on the land where they are doing it, on that particular day.

AI is displacing workers from exactly the activities the abundance economy does not need. It is freeing them for exactly the activities the abundance economy cannot function without. The population that the scarcity economy is declaring surplus is, from the abundance economy’s perspective, the workforce that has finally been liberated to do the work the earth has needed done for two hundred years.

The call to return to agrarian roots that grows louder every year, in urban farming movements, homesteading communities, regenerative agriculture networks, and the growing number of people leaving cities for land, is instinct rather than nostalgia. It is a recognition, often inarticulate but genuine, that the work the earth requires is also the work that makes human beings feel necessary, skilled, and rooted. The abundance economy does not ask people to go backward. It asks them to go where the work actually is: and where the work builds rather than depletes.

15.3 What 1,000 Acres of Abundance Actually Produces, The Singing Frogs Math

The claim that regenerative agriculture can feed the masses requires a number. Here it is. Singing Frogs Farm produces over $160,000 per acre in gross revenue on 3 cultivated acres, against a regional conventional average of $14,000 per acre. That is an eleven-fold difference in productive value from the same land, using no synthetic inputs, no tillage, and no external dependencies of any kind. Scale that difference to 1,000 acres and the argument becomes concrete:

• 1,000 acres of conventional California agriculture: approximately $14 million in gross revenue. Seasonal labor of perhaps 15–30 people. Dependent on synthetic fertilizer, pesticides, and external inputs vulnerable to supply chain disruption.

• 1,000 acres of Singing Frogs-model regenerative intensive production: approximately $160 million in gross revenue. Year-round employment for 1,000 to 2,000 people in skilled, dignified stewardship work. Zero external inputs. Zero exposure to fertilizer supply chain disruption. Soil that builds in productive capacity every season rather than depleting.

The difference, $146 million on 1,000 acres, is what the scarcity system leaves on the table every year. But the more important number is labor. The regenerative intensive model employs roughly one to two people per cultivated acre in year-round, skilled stewardship work. The conventional model employs perhaps one person per 50 to 100 acres, seasonally. The abundance system does not just produce more food. It employs more people, in better conditions, doing work that compounds rather than extracts, work that AI cannot perform and that robots cannot replicate, because it requires exactly the kind of intimate, responsive, locally-specific human judgment that no algorithm can substitute for.

This is the answer to mass unemployment. A stewardship. The same answer the bishop gave to every arriving immigrant in the Great Basin: here is ground, here are tools, here is the community network that will help you through your first season. The same answer the bishop gave every new family in the Great Basin: here is your land, here are your tools, here is your community. Now produce.

15.4 The Strait of Hormuz, Why Geopolitical Sovereignty Requires Abundance Economics

Industrial agriculture runs on synthetic nitrogen fertilizer. Synthetic nitrogen fertilizer runs on natural gas. Natural gas runs on geopolitical stability in regions of the world that are among the least stable on earth. The Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly 20 percent of the world’s oil and a significant share of its liquefied natural gas flows, is twenty-one miles wide at its narrowest point. One sustained closure of that strait, one war in the Persian Gulf, one cascading sanctions regime, and the fertilizer supply chain that feeds industrial agriculture becomes unavailable or unaffordable for the countries most dependent on it. The 2022 Russia-Ukraine war provided a preview: fertilizer prices doubled and tripled within months, pushing food prices to levels that threatened 40 million people with acute food insecurity.

Singing Frogs Farm uses zero external inputs. Alejandro Carrillo uses zero external inputs. Gabe Brown has essentially eliminated synthetic fertilizer from 5,000 acres. The regenerative abundance system produces from the soil’s own biology, from the mycorrhizal networks, microbial communities, and organic matter cycles that no embargo can interrupt and no shipping lane closure can hold hostage. The fertility is in the ground. It was built by stewardship. It compounds every season. No geopolitical event touches it.

This is the closed-loop principle at civilizational scale. The LDS pioneer community built an economy that could not be disrupted by external monetary shocks because it was grounded in real productive output rather than financial instruments. The regenerative agriculture system builds a food supply that cannot be disrupted by external geopolitical shocks because it is grounded in the soil’s own living biology rather than chemical inputs. The Strait of Hormuz is irrelevant to a farm that produces its own fertility. The Federal Reserve is irrelevant to a community that transacts in wheat and scrip. The abundance system’s sovereign independence from external disruption is not a coincidence, it is a design principle. And in a world of increasing geopolitical instability, it is the only food system design principle that is not a fragility waiting to be exploited.

15.5 The Fully Sealed Terrarium, Every Resource in the Loop

In Section 2.4 the terrarium was introduced as the foundational metaphor for LDS cooperative economics: a sealed system in which every resource cycles back through the community and, in cycling, multiplies. The monetary layer was described there, the velocity of money within a closed loop, the wealth-generating difference between a dollar that stays and a dollar that escapes. But money was described as only one resource cycling in the terrarium. The full picture requires naming the others, because when every resource obeys the terrarium principle simultaneously, the compounding effect is not additive. It is exponential. The terrarium does not just sustain. It accelerates.

Wealth in the abundance framework is the density and integrity of the closed loop, how many productive resources are cycling internally, how fast they cycle, and how completely the glass is sealed against external extraction. A community whose money velocity is high but whose seeds drain to outside suppliers, whose skilled workers leave for distant cities, and whose water rights have been sold to speculators is a terrarium with money cycling inside a container that is leaking everything else. The wealth generated by monetary velocity is being consumed by resource leakage. Net result: impoverishment that looks like activity.

A tool sold to a community member provides continuing service to that community. It does not leave. Every project the tool enables creates value that circulates within the community, employing community members, feeding community families, improving community land. The same tool sold to an outside buyer extracts its value in a single transaction and disappears. A blacksmith who trains an apprentice within the community has multiplied the community’s metalworking capacity for the next generation, the knowledge compounds. A blacksmith who is hired away to a distant city has sold that capacity outside the community’s closed loop and it does not return. A seed saved and replanted within the community multiplies its value every season, the carrot returned to the earth becomes a million seeds. A seed sold to an outside supplier returns only the transaction price, and then requires the community to buy seeds forever.

A water right held cooperatively by a community generates irrigation value every season for every member, the value compounds annually. A water right sold to an outside speculator generates one transaction and then extracts rent from the community permanently, converting a community asset into a community liability in perpetuity. This is precisely what the LDS pioneer watermaster system prevented: water was managed cooperatively not because individual ownership was forbidden, but because the community understood that water held in common velocity circulated its value through every farm it irrigated rather than concentrating that value in the hands of whoever held the upstream right.

Knowledge is the most powerful case. The knowledge you hoard depreciates. The knowledge you share compounds across every person who receives it and acts on it. Gabe Brown’s understanding-neighbors network in North Dakota, regenerative farmers sharing what they have learned about soil biology, cover crops, and holistic management, is the carrot principle applied to knowledge: each person who learns plants the knowledge in their own ground and produces ten thousand more seeds of understanding, each of which plants again. Carrillo teaching holistic management to 500 ranchers in Chihuahua converted one man’s 30,000-acre proof of concept into one million acres of restoration, because he gave the knowledge away rather than selling it as a proprietary input. The knowledge left his hands and gained velocity. It did not deplete. It compounded.

The community that keeps its tools, skills, seeds, water, and knowledge circulating internally becomes wealthier every year, not because it has accumulated more, but because its terrarium is more fully sealed. The community that converts those resources to cash and sends the cash outside becomes poorer every year, even if every individual transaction looks profitable in isolation. The glass is full of activity. The glass is leaking. The terrarium is dying. Wealth in the abundance economy is not what you hold. It is the integrity of the loop, how many resources cycle, how fast they cycle, and how completely they stay. Seal the terrarium. Everything inside compounds. Everything that escapes the glass is gone.

15.6 Refugee Resettlement as Abundance Economics, The PEF Model Applied to the Modern Crisis

The Perpetual Emigrating Fund is the most successful refugee resettlement program in American history. It resettled approximately 85,000 people over 38 years, placing them directly into productive stewardships rather than government dependency, not into managed poverty, not into the Nomadland model of surplus populations cycling endlessly between seasonal low-wage work at the edge of economic viability, but into productive membership in a functioning cooperative economy. The people it moved were not charity cases. They were stewards-in-waiting. The PEF gave them transit, tools, land allocation, community, and an expectation of contribution. Within a generation, their children were building temples.

The modern refugee crisis generates exactly the surplus population dynamic that those dystopian films depict. Tens of millions of displaced people, driven from their communities by war, ecological collapse, and economic extraction, arrive in host countries that the scarcity economy has no framework for absorbing. They are declared economically unnecessary. They are managed as a cost center. The political backlash to their presence is not primarily about culture, it is about the scarcity premise: the fear that there is not enough, that every refugee takes something from someone who already has too little. This fear is structurally generated by the scarcity system. It disappears in an abundance framework.

Refugees are not surplus people. They are stewards-in-waiting. They are exactly the labor force that regenerative agriculture at scale requires: people willing to do careful, skilled, place-based work for communities that give them dignity, tools, and belonging. The Chihuahuan Desert needs 10,000 Carrillos. Degraded agricultural land across the American West, the Sahel, the Middle East, and Central America needs skilled stewards with the patience and attentiveness to restore what extraction has destroyed. The abundance economy can absorb every displaced person the scarcity economy declares surplus, not as a charity project, but as a productive investment that compounds exactly the way the PEF loans compounded: each person who becomes a productive steward funds the next person’s transit from displacement to contribution.

The LDS bishop who allocated land to a newly arrived PEF immigrant in 1855 was making a productive investment in the community’s expanding capacity. That immigrant brought labor, motivation, and the energy of someone who had been given a genuine stake in a community’s future. The land they were allocated did not come from someone else’s share, it came from the collective stewardship project of making the desert bloom. There was enough because they helped make enough. The refugee who receives a stewardship on degraded land is not taking from a community. They are joining the project of making more.

15.7 The Choice, Elysium or Stewardship

The trajectory those films are tracking does not lead anywhere new. It leads to a world that has existed before, one of permanent surplus populations, exhausted land, geopolitically fragile food systems, and an economics of managed scarcity that keeps most people barely alive and calls it stability. It is the world the Mormon pioneers left behind in Europe, where perpetual rent extracted by absentee landlords kept generation after generation in poverty on land they could never own and tools they could never afford. It is the world Edmunds-Tucker tried to recreate in the Great Basin when it seized the church’s cooperative institutions and forced the community into dollar-denominated debt.

The alternative is a forward movement It is a forward movement toward an economics organized around the principles that built 500 communities in the Great Basin, restored 30,000 acres of Chihuahuan Desert, produce $160,000 per acre without a single external input, and gave 85,000 displaced people a productive stake in a future worth building. Those principles are not complicated. They do not require a church, a theology, or a covenant, though all three help. They require the willingness to accept a premise that is simultaneously ancient and radical: the earth is inherently sufficient, and every person is a potential steward of that sufficiency.

AI will eliminate millions of jobs in the next decade. The Strait of Hormuz will close again. Refugees will continue to arrive. Topsoil will continue to thin under industrial agriculture. These things are already happening. The question is whether the communities that face them will have an economic framework capable of turning displacement into stewardship, degraded land into abundance, and surplus people into the workforce that the earth has been waiting for.

The LDS cooperative economy did not storm Elysium. It built the alternative on the ground it was given, desert ground, rocky ground, alkaline ground that federal experts said could not support agriculture. The pioneers did not wait for a better world. They built one, season by season, storehouse by storehouse, irrigation ditch by irrigation ditch, carrot seed by carrot seed. They did it on the only premise that makes such a project possible: that the earth is full, and there is enough and to spare, and that every person standing on it is a steward capable of making it more abundant than they found it.

The dystopian films are the scarcity economy’s honest self-portrait, projected forward. The abundance premise is not a dream about the future. It is a documented record of what happens when communities organize around sufficiency, stewardship, and the unconditional worth of every person within them. The choice between those two worlds is not made in legislatures or laboratories. It is made in the soil, in whether you mine it or steward it, in whether you plant the carrot or eat it, in whether you give the displaced person a stewardship or a subsistence check. Every one of those choices, made across millions of acres and millions of households, is the difference between Elysium and a world the revelation said was always possible: full, sufficient, and enough to spare.

PART SIXTEEN

Complete Timeline, The Abundance Premise in Action

1831, Law of Consecration: February 9: The abundance premise enters economic practice. Law of Consecration formally recorded. First bishop’s storehouse established. ‘The earth is full, and there is enough and to spare.’

1833, Missouri I: Jackson County expulsion. Cooperative crisis-response network activates. Community proves that collective abundance-sharing can reconstitute community faster than individual recovery from persecution.

1836–37, Kirtland Bank: Kirtland Safety Society fails in the Panic of 1837. Lesson absorbed: root the economy in land productivity rather than financial instruments. Abundance comes from the earth, not paper money.

1838–39, Missouri II: Governor Boggs’s extermination order. Second demonstration of the cooperative crisis-response model. Community of ~8,000 refugees reconstitutes in Illinois through mutual aid alone.

1839–45, Nauvoo: Peak pre-Utah cooperative production. Nauvoo built from swampland to one of Illinois’s largest cities through tithing labor and cooperative surplus, zero external debt.

1846, The Exodus: 15,000 people organized for cooperative cross-country migration. Abundance-sharing in motion: families with resources carry those without. Winter Quarters sustained through community mutual aid.

1847, Great Basin: July 23–24: First dam built, first irrigation ditch dug within hours of arrival. Federal experts said the land couldn’t support agriculture. Abundance theology said otherwise.

1848–1890, 500 Communities: More than 500 communities settled across the Great Basin using the standard cooperative protocol: communal water management, bishop’s land allocation, storehouse before private commerce. By 1890: 265,000+ acres irrigated.

1849, PEF Founded: Perpetual Emigrating Fund established. Revolving loan fund converts community surplus into human development investment. Over 38 years brings approximately 85,000 immigrants into the productive cooperative economy.

1868, ZCMI Founded: First cooperative retail chain in American history. Pools community purchasing power against extractive outside markets. Protects community surplus from external extraction, keeps money velocity internal.

1874–85, United Order: Intensive United Order experiments, including Orderville (1875–1885). Economic lesson: voluntary cooperative stewardship model outperforms fully communal model in sustainability and productivity. Private stewardship space matters.

1880, The Jubilee: 50th anniversary Jubilee. $800,000 in PEF debt forgiven. Tithing debts of struggling members halved. 34,761 lbs of grain distributed. Debt concentration reset, preventing permanent stratification into creditor and debtor classes.

1887, Edmunds-Tucker: Federal dismantling of the abundance economy. Church Corporation dissolved. Property seized. PEF abolished. Community converted from self-sufficiency to external debt dependency by statute. External greed rather than internal failure ends the experiment.

1890–98, Debt Crisis: Panic of 1893 hits with church in Eastern debt for the first time. By 1898, functionally insolvent. Federal law forcibly replaced the abundance system with a scarcity system.

1936, Welfare Rebuilt: Church Security Program launched at depth of Great Depression. Bishop’s storehouse network rebuilt on modern basis. Abundance premise reasserted: community should never need government assistance.

1993, Brown’s Ranch: Gabe Brown begins no-till transition in North Dakota. Beginning of empirical regenerative agriculture proof that abundance premise is agronomically accurate.

2001, PEF Reborn: Perpetual Education Fund established. 1849 revolving fund principle reborn in educational investment form. Community surplus funds human development internationally.

2007, Singing Frogs: Paul and Elizabeth Kaiser found Singing Frogs Farm in Sebastopol, CA. Their system produces $160,000/acre revenue versus $14,000 regional average, with no external inputs.

Present, Convergence: Modern regenerative agriculture provides peer-reviewed empirical confirmation of what LDS economic theology stated in 1831: the earth is capable of generating abundance under proper stewardship. The scarcity premise describes extractive mismanagement, not a law of nature.

CONCLUSION

The Premise Was Right

Mormon economic theory, understood in its full historical and agronomic context, stands as an original framework resting on a premise that every major school of Western economics rejects as its starting point: the earth is inherently sufficient, and scarcity, where it exists, is a product of human failure in stewardship, distribution, and community care, not a law of nature.

That premise drove six decades of community building across 500 Great Basin communities, an irrigation system that became the foundation of western water law, the first cooperative retail chain in American history, and a mutual aid network that sustained approximately 100,000 immigrants from poverty to self-sufficiency without a dollar of government subsidy. It drove the 1880 Jubilee, which prevented the permanent debt stratification that destroys communities across generations. And it survived the systematic federal dismantling of Edmunds-Tucker, rebuilding in modified institutional form in the 1936 welfare system and the 2001 Perpetual Education Fund.

It valued every member of the community as a child of God whose welfare was the community’s unconditional concern. It gave every family the tools of self-reliance: land without cost, tools without debt, water without landlords, credit without predatory interest. It kept money circulating within the community rather than draining to external extractors. And it built its productive foundation not on external chemical inputs that created dependencies and enriched suppliers, but on internal soil wealth that compounded season after season under the care of stewards who understood what they were managing.

There is one more thing worth saying before this document closes. Latter-day Saints are sometimes asked why they continue to pay tithing to a church that no longer operates the full cooperative economy that tithing was designed to fund. The answer, for many members, is more than faith in institutional authority. It is faith in an unfinished project. The bishop’s storehouse still exists. The Perpetual Education Fund still operates. The welfare system still functions. The visiting teacher network, ; now called ministering, ; still runs. These are not the full system. They are its bones, maintained across a century of dormancy, waiting for the conditions under which the fullness can return. Many members tithe not just in obedience but in the specific hope that their contributions are building toward something: a restoration of the cooperative economy that Zion theology has always promised and that the Great Basin briefly demonstrated was possible. That hope is not naive. The historical record shows that the system worked. The agronomic record shows that the land premise was correct. The economic record shows that the cooperative institutions outperformed every comparable alternative on the nineteenth-century American frontier. The hope that it can be rebuilt, ; not as a replica of 1847, but as a living application of the same principles to the twenty-first century’s specific conditions, ; is a reasonable hope. This document is offered as evidence that it is.

The cooperative economy was interrupted in 1887. It was not concluded. The storehouse still stands. The principle still holds. The hope that it can be rebuilt is a reasonable hope, and this document is offered as evidence that it is.

Many Latter-day Saints pay their tithes and offerings not only in faith, but in longing, longing for the fullness of an economic system the federal government interrupted but never extinguished. The bones of Zion economics still exist. This document is offered as evidence that they can be rebuilt.

Two centuries after Joseph Smith recorded the abundance premise, Singing Frogs Farm produces $160,000 per acre in revenue with no external inputs at all, and Gabe Brown’s ranch yields 20–25% above county average while sequestering carbon and building soil. Their peer-reviewed data shows 400% increases in organic matter, sixteen-fold improvements in water infiltration, and 300% increases in soil microbial life, all from stewardship rather than extraction. No external dependencies. No input suppliers enriched at the land’s expense. Wealth building internally, compounding naturally, sustaining itself across generations.

The regenerative agriculture movement is discovering, empirically and agronomically, what LDS economic theology stated theologically in 1831: properly stewarded land regenerates. The earth is full. There is enough and to spare. The question was never about the earth’s capacity. It was always about human choices in how to manage it.

Scarcity-based economic theory told us the land could not support what the Mormon pioneers built. They built it anyway, because their theology gave them a different premise to work from. Regenerative agriculture is now explaining the mechanism by which they were right. And the full arc of Mormon economic history is the record of what abundance-premise economics actually looks like in practice across generations and crises.

The answer is: it looks like 500 cities rising from a desert. It looks like 100,000 people brought from poverty to self-sufficiency through a revolving fund. It looks like debt forgiven at the jubilee to prevent permanent stratification. It looks like four feet of living topsoil on land that was once scrub. It looks, in the end, exactly like what the revelation said it would look like.

‘The earth is full, and there is enough and to spare.’, Doctrine & Covenants 104:17 (1834). The premise was right. The institutions built on it worked. The land, properly stewarded, proved sufficient. And modern science is only now catching up to what Mormon economic theology knew two hundred years ago.

Key Sources and Further Reading

Arrington, Leonard J. Great Basin Kingdom: An Economic History of the Latter-day Saints, 1830–1900. Harvard University Press, 1958. The definitive scholarly treatment.

Kaiser, Paul and Elizabeth. Singing Frogs Farm research and peer-reviewed soil studies. CSU Chico Center for Regenerative Agriculture, 2019.

Brown, Gabe. Dirt to Soil: One Family’s Journey into Regenerative Agriculture. Chelsea Green, 2018.

Doctrine & Covenants, Sections 42, 49, 82, 84, 104. Primary theological sources for the Law of Consecration and the abundance premise.

LDS First Presidency Official Statement on Communism and the United Order, 1942.

Taylor, John. General Conference Address, October 1880. Primary source for the Jubilee announcement.

Utah Division of Archives and Records Service. Guide to Original Land Titles and Pioneer Irrigation History.

Malthus, Thomas. An Essay on the Principle of Population. 1798. The scarcity premise at its origin.

Utah History Encyclopedia, ‘Irrigation.’ Primary source for irrigation development data. University of Utah Press, 1994.

Dubois, Frederick. Senate testimony. Primary source for federal motivation in anti-Mormon legislation.

Bioneers. Regenerative Agriculture at Singing Frogs Farm. 2018. Field documentation of Kaiser results.

Savory, Allan. Holistic Management: A Commonsense Revolution to Restore Our Grasslands. Island Press, 2016.

Montgomery, David R. Growing a Revolution: Bringing Our Soil Back to Life. W.W. Norton, 2017.