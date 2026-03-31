A thorough examination of sixty years of LDS cooperative economics: its principles, its achievements, its trial-and-error learning, its systematic destruction by federal force, and why communism is not its parallel but its hollow, violent counterfeit.

Note: Mormon is slang for member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

OPENING

An Achievement That Deserves Its True Name

In 1847, a people arrived at the edge of the American desert with almost nothing. They were refugees three times over driven by mob violence from Ohio, from Missouri, from Illinois, stripped of property, livestock, and homes by communities that feared what they were building. They crossed fifteen hundred miles of unmapped wilderness on foot and by wagon. They arrived at a vast, sun-scorched basin of alkaline flats and sagebrush that federal surveyors had written off as unarable. And then, over the next fifty years, they built approximately five hundred cities.

They irrigated millions of acres of land that experts said could not be farmed. They founded the first cooperative retail chain in American history. They built temples, universities, telegraph lines, and railroads through some of the most rugged terrain on the continent almost entirely through the voluntary labor of their own people. They organized a cooperative economic system that eliminated poverty within its bounds, generated surplus where scarcity was expected, funded its own infrastructure, and achieved a degree of self-sufficiency that no comparable community in American history has equaled. They did it without government subsidy, without eastern capital investment, without a single labor camp, and without forcing a single person to participate.

This is the story of the Mormon cooperative economic system in one of the most ambitious, most successful, and most thoroughly misunderstood voluntary cooperative enterprises in the history of the United States. It is a story of sixty years of learning: of principles articulated in 1831 and tested through persecution, exile, and desert settlement; of communities that tried, failed, adapted, and tried again; of a people who refined their cooperative model through lived experience until it could build a civilization in the wilderness.

They built five hundred cities from desert dust, through voluntary covenant, freely given labor, and a system of stewardship that ensured every family received great land they could truly call their own.

This story deserves to be known on its own terms, not filtered through a comparison to a system it preceded by seventeen years, contradicted in almost every structural detail, and outperformed in every measurable outcome. The Mormon cooperative system is routinely called communism. The label is not merely inaccurate. It is a profound disservice to one of the genuinely remarkable achievements of American community economics and it obscures precisely the features that made the system work.

Communism is not this system’s parallel. It is not its cousin, its secular equivalent, or its rough approximation. Communism is, in the most precise historical and philosophical sense, this system’s broken shadow, an imitation that appeared seventeen years later, seized the surface appearance of communal sharing, stripped out every element that made the original work, replaced voluntary love with state terror, private stewardship with landless servitude, and freely given surplus with forced extraction, and then proceeded to kill an estimated one hundred million people through famine and political violence in the twentieth century. That is what the shadow produced. This is the story of the light.

PART ONE

The Principles: What the System Actually Was

Born of Necessity, Not Theory

The Mormon cooperative economic system did not begin as an abstract ideology applied to a willing community. It began as an urgent practical response to a human crisis. When Joseph Smith announced in 1830 that the scattered members of the newly organized church should gather to Ohio, he set in motion a logistical challenge of enormous proportions: thousands of people many of them destitute, having left behind jobs, farms, and property to follow a religious conviction needed to be moved, housed, fed, and integrated into functioning communities with almost no capital.

It was in direct response to this concrete human need that Joseph Smith received what became the foundational revelation of LDS economic thought: the Law of Consecration, on February 9, 1831. The people arriving in Kirtland, Ohio, needed land. They needed shelter. They needed productive work. The cooperative system was designed, from its first moment, to answer those needs — not with charity, but with productive ownership.

The Stewardship: Every Family Received Great Land

The Most Important Thing to Understand First

When members of the Mormon cooperative deeded their properties to the Church, they were not surrendering them to an institution that would manage their lives. They were contributing to a common pool from which the bishop who knew every family in his community personally, by name, by circumstance, by need would ensure that great lands were distributed to each family according to their situation. The explicit, documented purpose of the pooling was not to collectivize production but to guarantee that every family, including those who arrived with nothing, received a legally protected stewardship of productive land sufficient to their needs. This is the system’s heart. Everything else follows from it.

The mechanics worked as follows. Each member who chose to participate voluntarily deeded their property to the Church, administered through the locally elected bishop as trustee. The bishop then immediately deeded back a legally documented stewardship to each family a specific, formally titled portion of land and resources carefully calibrated to the size of that family and their particular circumstances. The deed was a full civil law document, enforceable in civil court, protecting the family’s rights completely.

Critically: in the vast majority of documented cases, a family that arrived with modest means received back a stewardship greater than what they had given. A family that arrived with nothing received great land good, productive land, legally their own, sufficient to sustain and grow their family. The pooling of contributions from the more established members created the capital base from which the bishop could provide generously to those who had little. The system was explicitly designed so that no family arrived in the community and remained landless while another family held more than they needed.

This is the mechanism through which the cooperative eliminated poverty not by redistributing poverty equally among all members, but by ensuring that every family had access to genuinely productive resources. The steward was not a tenant, not a government worker, not a beneficiary of charity. They were a landowner a full, legally documented landowner who happened to hold their land within a framework of community accountability rather than in pure individual isolation.

How the Stewardship Protected the Family, Not the Institution

The legal deed each family received protected them fully. If a family chose to leave the cooperative, their stewardship and its legal protections went with them, they were not stripped of what they had built. If a family fell on hard times, the stewardship was theirs to draw on. The Church held an underlying interest not to control the family’s life but to establish the moral relationship to the land: the steward managed something held in trust for family and community, not something owned in isolation with no accountability to anyone. The family’s rights were paramount. The deed made that concrete.

The One-in-Ten Principle: Surplus and Labor

With the stewardship established and the family’s productive foundation secured, the cooperative asked two ongoing contributions. First, at the end of each year, whatever the family produced above their own needs, and only that surplus, after the family was fully provided for, was voluntarily consecrated to the bishop’s storehouse. That storehouse then distributed resources to the poor, the widowed, the orphaned, and the infirm within the community. No family was required to give what they needed for themselves. The family ate first, always.

Second, one day in every ten of a member’s labor was given freely to community projects, building roads, mills, schools, irrigation canals, storehouses, and public buildings. The other nine days in ten belonged entirely to the family. There were no production quotas. No central authority dictated what to grow, when to plant, or how to manage the stewardship. Every farming decision was made by the steward themselves, the person with the deepest knowledge of their own land, their own family’s needs, and their own community’s circumstances.

The foundational principle governing all of this was stated clearly in the revelations of this period: every man was to receive ‘equal according to his family, according to his circumstances and his wants and needs.’ Equality did not mean uniformity. It meant that no family would be left without sufficient resources for their circumstances, and that no family would accumulate wealth far beyond their needs while their neighbors struggled. The bishop’s role was to make that principle real, assigning land generously to those who needed it most, ensuring the storehouse was stocked to care for those who could not fully provide for themselves, and overseeing the community’s shared infrastructure built through that one day in ten of freely given labor.

PART TWO

The Achievement: Sixty Years of Building

What distinguishes the Mormon cooperative system from virtually every other communal economic experiment in American history is the sustained, iterative, sixty-year arc of learning that produced it. This was not a single community or a single decade. It was a continent-spanning project of trial, failure, adaptation, and refinement, a people learning, through the hardest possible experience, what a voluntary cooperative economy could actually do.

Kirtland, Ohio: 1831–1838 — The First Attempt

The first implementation of cooperative principles in Kirtland, Ohio, demonstrated both the power and the vulnerabilities of the system. On the positive side: pooled consecrations funded the construction of the Kirtland Temple at a cost of $40,000, a remarkable achievement for a community of largely poor immigrants. They financed missionaries across the eastern United States and to Europe. They established printing presses, purchased land for arriving members, and built a functional community economy that cared for its most destitute members. One contemporary historian noted that the voluntary consecrations and donations of members were the chief revenue of the church throughout the Kirtland years, enabling a level of collective investment utterly beyond any individual member’s capacity.

Kirtland also revealed the system’s early vulnerabilities. Most members arrived in poverty with little to consecrate. Some struggled with fully entering the spirit of the law. A banking crisis in 1837, part of a national financial panic, collapsed the cooperative’s financial infrastructure. But the lesson Joseph Smith drew was not that the principles were wrong. It was that implementation required both material resources and a community genuinely prepared to live the principles. He was already refining the model.

Missouri: 1831–1839 — Zion Under Siege

Simultaneously in Jackson County, Missouri, the formal stewardship system was being implemented with greater precision. Bishop Edward Partridge supervised the distribution of land to arriving families, carefully calibrating each stewardship to family size and circumstance. The cooperative community began to take genuine root, land was being distributed, the storehouse was being stocked, and the principles were beginning to generate the equality and self-sufficiency they promised.

The Missouri experiment was destroyed not by internal failure but by external violence. Non-Mormon neighbors, alarmed by the rapid growth of a tightly organized community that governed its own economic life, organized mob violence that drove the Saints from Jackson County in 1833. The community rebuilt in Clay County, then in Far West, each time attempting to re-establish the cooperative economy, each time facing the same pattern: rapid growth, community prosperity, external hostility, violent expulsion. Governor Boggs’s Extermination Order of 1838 ended the Missouri period. The Saints were driven across the Mississippi into Illinois, stripped once again of everything they had built.

The lesson of Missouri was clarifying, if devastating: the cooperative system was perceived as a threat precisely because it worked. A self-sufficient, cohesive, growing community operating its own economic institutions represented something that the surrounding competitive economy could not absorb and did not understand. The violence was not random. It was the reaction of an established order to something it could not control.

Nauvoo, Illinois: 1839–1846 — Rebuilding and Learning

In Nauvoo on the Mississippi River, Joseph Smith rebuilt with remarkable speed. Within a few years, Nauvoo had grown into one of the largest cities in Illinois. The formal consecration system was not reinstated in its 1831 structure; the repeated violent expulsions had taught caution about institutional arrangements vulnerable to legal attack, but the cooperative spirit permeated economic life. The city was built largely through collective labor. A temple was constructed. A city was planned with the careful grid layout and generous lot sizes that Joseph Smith’s city planning revelations prescribed, every family with space for a house, garden, and orchard, all residents living in town while farming surrounding fields.

The Nauvoo period also saw something important: the absorption of the Rochdale cooperative principles then emerging in England, encountered through British converts and returning missionaries, including Brigham Young. The consumer cooperative model, a business owned collectively by its members, distributing returns as patronage dividends rather than profits to outside shareholders, began to integrate with the older stewardship principles. Joseph Smith was learning from the wider cooperative tradition, incorporating its insights into an evolving synthesis. His assassination in 1844 and the subsequent expulsion from Nauvoo in 1846 marked the third violent destruction of an LDS cooperative community by external force.

The Exodus: 1846–1847 — Cooperative Organization Under Extremity

The forced evacuation of Nauvoo and the migration of the Mormon people across the American continent to the Great Basin was itself the most extraordinary demonstration of cooperative organization in the entire LDS experience. Brigham Young organized the movement of tens of thousands of people across fifteen hundred miles of unmapped wilderness with the precision and discipline of a military campaign, but voluntarily, through shared commitment rather than command.

Wagon trains were organized in companies of ten, fifty, and one hundred, each with assigned roles, shared resources, and collective responsibility. The Perpetual Emigrating Fund pooled contributions from established members to finance the passage of the destitute, with recipients expected to repay the fund when able so that future immigrants could follow. This was cooperative economics in its most demanding form: not a comfortable community of farmers with adequate land, but thousands of refugees organizing a collective survival across the Great Plains and Rocky Mountains. It succeeded. On July 24, 1847, Brigham Young looked out over the Great Salt Lake Valley and said: It is enough. This is the right place.’

The Great Basin: 1847–1877 — Building the Kingdom

What followed the arrival in the Salt Lake Valley was one of the most ambitious programs of cooperative community development in American history. Brigham Young directed the settlement of the Great Basin with systematic thoroughness. By the end of the nineteenth century, the Saints had founded approximately five hundred communities across the Intermountain West, from Paris, Idaho, in the north to Bunkerville, Nevada, and Joseph City, Arizona, in the south, with settlements spanning Utah, Idaho, Wyoming, Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico, California, and eventually Mexico and Canada.

Each community was founded on the same cooperative template, adapted to local conditions and refined by the experience of previous settlements. Brigham Young issued ‘callings’, assignments carrying the weight of religious obligation, directing specific families and skilled workers to specific locations for specific purposes. Sizable groups were sent to southern Utah to mine and smelt iron, providing the nails, hardware, and tools the growing communities desperately needed. Others were directed to mine coal in central Utah, to grow cotton and semitropical crops along the Virgin River, to establish silver and lead mining in Nevada, to develop dairy farming in northern Utah, and to create a trading settlement in San Bernardino for commerce with California.

Each new community followed Joseph Smith’s city planning template: a grid centered on a public square, with lots generous enough for a house, garden, and small orchard, streets wide enough for a wagon and four oxen to turn around, public buildings, a meetinghouse, school, cooperative store, among the first structures built. Water was organized immediately into shared irrigation systems, since in the arid Great Basin, no individual family could survive without water, and no individual family could build the canal networks that water required. The cooperative principle was not an ideology imposed from above it, was a practical necessity built into the physical reality of desert survival.

Labor tithing — one day in every ten given freely to community projects — built the physical infrastructure of what historians would call the Great Basin Kingdom: irrigation canals threading across valley floors, roads over mountain passes, bridges, telegraph lines, public buildings, and eventually the Utah Central Railroad connecting Salt Lake City to the transcontinental line, constructed largely through cooperative labor. Pioneer unemployment in these communities was virtually nonexistent. The coordinated assignment of labor to community need meant every skill was deployed where it was most needed, and every family had productive work.

The tithing system, contributions of one-tenth of income in cash, produce, livestock, or labor, functioned as the community’s redistribution mechanism. Tithing office records from this period document the extraordinary diversity of contributions: dozens of eggs, a day’s carpentry, a side of beef, a bushel of wheat, fifty pounds of wool, a pair of hand-sewn boots. These flowed into tithing houses and back out again: to the poor, to fund public works, to support missionaries worldwide, to finance temple construction, to provision new settlements, to buy tools for arriving families who needed a start.

The Cooperative Network: 1860s–1870s, ZCMI and 150 Enterprises

By the 1860s, the completion of the transcontinental railroad began bringing non-Mormon merchants into Utah markets with access to cheaper manufactured goods from the east. The threat to the cooperative economy was real: money spent on outside imports drained from the community and could not be recycled into cooperative enterprises or used to fund the ongoing settlement of new communities.

Brigham Young’s response was characteristic. In 1868, he organized Zion’s Cooperative Mercantile Institution, ZCMI, as a cooperative retail network channeling the purchasing power of the entire Mormon community through a collectively owned institution. ZCMI became, in the assessment of economic historians, the first chain store in American history, not a corporate chain extracting profit for distant shareholders, but a cooperative chain owned by its member communities, distributing returns as dividends to participants. At its peak, cooperative stores operating through ZCMI served ninety Mormon towns across the territory.

The same period saw the establishment of over one hundred and fifty cooperative mercantile and manufacturing enterprises across the territory. In Brigham City, under the direction of Apostle Lorenzo Snow, a cooperative that began as a simple retail store grew within fifteen years to encompass forty separate departments: a tannery, a woolen mill, a hat factory, a shoe shop, a dairy, a silk industry, a furniture shop, a greenhouse, and more a vertically integrated local economy that produced nearly everything its community needed. At its height, the Brigham City cooperative was one of the most economically sophisticated voluntary cooperative enterprises in the world, and it had been built from almost nothing through the patient application of the same principles first articulated in Kirtland in 1831.

The United Order: 1874–1885 — The Apex of Experimentation

In 1874, facing new economic pressures from the railroad’s disruption of local markets, Brigham Young launched the United Order of Enoch, a deeper and more comprehensive form of cooperative organization than anything attempted since the early Missouri period. Over two hundred United Orders were established across Utah and adjacent territories within a year, making it one of the largest simultaneous cooperative economic experiments in American history.

These orders were deliberately varied in structure. Some operated as joint-stock cooperative enterprises, with members contributing capital and labor and receiving dividends proportional to their contributions. Some were extensions of existing cooperative networks, adding manufacturing capacity to established retail operations. A small number operated as fully communal enterprises. Each type represented a different answer to the same question: how do you organize a community’s economic life so that no one is left destitute, everyone has productive work, external exploitation is resisted, and individual initiative is fully preserved? The variety was not confusing. It was learning, the Mormon communities running parallel experiments across the Great Basin, testing different models under different conditions, observing what worked and feeding those lessons back into the evolving system.

The results across these communities were striking. Unemployment was virtually nonexistent. Destitution was eliminated within cooperative bounds. Material conditions improved consistently across participating communities. The key was incentive design: members retained their stewardships, kept the full results of their productive labor for their families, and contributed surplus freely from genuine community commitment. The bishop ensured that every arriving family received great land from the common pool. The storehouse ensured that families facing hardship did not fall through. The community labor day built shared infrastructure that made every individual’s stewardship more productive. Every element of the system reinforced every other element.

PART THREE

Sixty Years at a Glance: The Full Timeline

The following timeline places the entire arc of LDS cooperative economics in historical context alongside the development of Marxist communism, so that the chronological relationship between the original and its shadow is unmistakable:

PART FOUR

The Heart and Soul: Voluntary Love vs. Compelled Servitude

Two Opposite Engines

Every economic system has an engine, a fundamental motivating force that drives its operation. Understanding the engine of each system explains everything about its outcomes.

The engine of the LDS cooperative system was freely chosen community love, moral accountability, and the productive instinct of genuine ownership. Members participated because they had chosen to, through voluntary covenant, made in full knowledge of its terms, from which they could walk away at any time. The land they farmed was legally theirs. The results of their labor belonged first to their family. The surplus they contributed was their own free act, motivated by genuine care for their neighbors and the integrity of their promise. The community labor day was not a government levy but a chosen investment in shared infrastructure that made their own nine private days more productive. Every incentive in the system pointed toward abundance: work hard because your family benefits directly; maintain your land because it is yours to develop and pass on; give generously because your community’s prosperity is inseparable from your own.

The engine of communist collectivization was state terror and the complete abolition of individual incentive. Members did not choose to join the collective. They were compelled. Their land was seized without compensation. Their livestock was confiscated, or they slaughtered it themselves rather than surrender it. Their harvest was taken first by state quota, with whatever remained left to the family, which in the worst seasons was not enough to survive. The rational response to this system was not productivity but the minimum: produce no more than you must, because producing more means the state takes more. Soviet and Chinese farmers across millions of square kilometers responded to this logic in exactly the predictable way, and tens of millions of people starved as a result.

Private Land: The System’s Foundation

Nothing better illustrates the fundamental difference between the two systems than their opposite positions on private land ownership and specifically, on what happened to a family’s land within each system.

In the LDS cooperative system, the bishop ensured that every family received great lands, good, productive land, legally documented as their own stewardship, sufficient to their needs and calibrated to their family’s circumstances. A family that arrived with nothing left, that meeting with a deed to land they could farm, develop, pass to their children, and build genuine wealth from. The pooling of contributions from more established members created the capital base from which the bishop could provide generously to those who had little. The system’s explicit goal was to ensure that every family in the community was a genuine landowner, not a tenant, not a dependent, but a productive steward with full legal rights to their portion.

In communist collectivization, the state seized all farmland without compensation and returned nothing legally protected to any individual family. Farmers were assigned to work land that was not theirs, growing crops they did not choose, delivering quotas they had no voice in setting, receiving wages so low that in 1946, thirty percent of Soviet collective farms paid no cash wages at all. The state took the harvest and left the farmers, the people who had grown the food, to survive on whatever the state chose to return. When it chose to return too little, which happened repeatedly and predictably, people starved.

The LDS cooperative ensured every family received great lands, legally protected, truly their own. Communist collectivization seized every family’s land and gave nothing back but servitude.

Voluntary vs. Compelled: The Moral Foundation

The single most important moral distinction between the two systems is the distinction between voluntary and compelled participation, and it has consequences that extend far beyond economics into the nature of community, character, and human dignity.

In the LDS cooperative, every element was chosen. The member chose to consecrate. The bishop, in consultation with the member, chose the stewardship together. The member chose to accept. The member chose to contribute surplus. The member chose to give one day in ten of labor. The member could choose to stop at any time, taking their legal stewardship with them. The enforcement mechanism was community conscience, neighborly accountability, and the moral weight of a freely made promise. The community that resulted was genuine: people who had chosen, together, to organize their economic lives around each other’s welfare, and who therefore genuinely cared whether their neighbors prospered.

In communist collectivization, no element was chosen. The farmer did not choose the collective. He was assigned to it. His land was not contributed; it was seized. His labor was not given, it was extracted under threat. His food was not shared; it was taken. The ‘community’ that resulted was not community at all; it was enforced proximity, generating the resentment, mutual suspicion, and passive resistance that characterize any system of compelled servitude. Farmers denounced neighbors to protect themselves from the political violence of the state. Officials falsified production data to protect themselves from the wrath of central planners. The entire system was sustained not by any genuine bond of community but by the fear of consequences for resistance, and when that fear eventually weakened, the system dissolved immediately.

Local Knowledge vs. Central Ignorance

The LDS cooperative system and communist collectivization also differed fundamentally in their relationship to the knowledge that makes productive agriculture possible.

Every piece of farmland is unique. Its soil, drainage, sun exposure, water access, and microclimate are irreducibly local. The farmer who has worked a particular piece of land for years, or inherited the knowledge of parents who worked it before them, possesses an understanding of what that land can do that no external authority can replicate or replace. The LDS system left all farming decisions to the individual steward, the person with the best possible information to make them. The bishop guided the community’s needs and surplus requirements. Community boards planned shared infrastructure. But the daily, seasonal, and annual decisions about the stewardship were made by the person who knew it best.

Soviet and Chinese central planning replaced that irreplaceable local knowledge with ideology. Bureaucrats in Moscow and Beijing imposed uniform planting schedules, crop selections, and farming techniques across millions of square kilometers of wildly different agricultural conditions. Mao promoted techniques that every experienced farmer knew were counterproductive, but no one dared say so, because the political cost of contradicting official policy exceeded the agricultural cost of following it. The result was not merely inefficiency but catastrophe. Thirty million people died from the agricultural consequences of centrally planned ignorance imposed by force on people who were forbidden to share what they actually knew.

PART FIVE

The Broken Shadow: What Communism Actually Produced

The comparison between the LDS cooperative system and communism is not merely philosophical or historical. Both systems were implemented at enormous scale. Both left full historical records. The outcomes could not be more different.

The Soviet Union: Seizure and Engineered Famine

Beginning in 1928, Stalin’s forced collectivization campaign seized all farmland across the Soviet Union. Families who had tilled the same land for generations found it taken without compensation, without any legal documentation of individual rights, and without any mechanism for appeal. The state then dictated every aspect of production from Moscow, what to grow, when to plant, what spacing between seeds, and what quantities to surrender to the state. Until 1955, a Soviet farmer could not plow, sow, or reap without written permission from the regional land department.

He received almost nothing in return. In 1946, thirty percent of collective farms paid no cash wages whatsoever. The state extracted the harvest and left the people who grew it to survive on whatever remained, which, in the worst seasons, was not enough. Farmers across the Soviet Union slaughtered their own horses and cattle rather than surrender them to the collective, then starved because they had no animals left to work the fields. Between 5.7 and 8.7 million people died of starvation in Ukraine alone in 1932 and 1933. Total agricultural production did not recover to pre-collectivization levels until 1940, meaning ten days in ten of compelled state labor produced less food than free farmers growing their own land had produced before the state arrived.

China: The Great Leap Forward and Thirty Million Dead

In China, beginning in 1958, Mao Zedong forced hundreds of millions of farmers into collective communes of up to 24,000 people each. Private farming was banned. Cooking at home was prohibited; the state controlled all food through communal dining halls. Mao promoted farming techniques that agronomists knew would destroy yields, but farmers were forbidden to say so. Local officials, terrified of reporting failure to Beijing, falsified harvest data, reporting surpluses that did not exist, causing the state to seize even more grain from villages already starving. The resulting famine killed an estimated thirty million people between 1959 and 1961. In three years. From a food policy.

The Pattern: Why the Shadow Always Fails

The Soviet and Chinese famines were not accidents. They were the predictable consequence of a system that violated every principle of productive agriculture and human motivation simultaneously. Remove ownership, and you remove the instinct to protect and invest. Remove choice, and you remove the motivation to excel. Replace local knowledge with central ideology, and you replace the foundation of productive agriculture with the foundation of agricultural catastrophe. The LDS cooperative preserved all of these elements. Communist collectivization destroyed all of them, and then punished the predictable results with more violence.

Where the LDS cooperative ensured every family received great lands they could call their own, communist collectivization seized every family’s land and gave nothing back but compelled servitude. One produced the Great Basin Kingdom. The other produced the Holodomor and the Great Leap Forward famine.

PART SIX

Dismantled Because It Worked: The Federal Response

Perhaps the most telling evidence for the genuine success of the LDS cooperative system is the response it provoked from the United States federal government. Successful systems are not targeted for destruction. Failed systems collapse on their own.

Self-Sufficiency as a Threat

The Mormon cooperative communities of the Utah Territory were economically self-sufficient in a way that no other American community of their size and era achieved. They produced their own food, manufactured their own goods, built their own infrastructure, funded their own education system, and organized their own credit and exchange through the tithing office network. ZCMI and the cooperative store network ensured that the purchasing power of Mormon communities circulated through cooperative institutions rather than draining to outside commercial interests. The cooperative economy was, by the early 1870s, a largely self-contained economic system of remarkable sophistication, and it was growing.

Historian Leonard J. Arrington, in his landmark study Great Basin Kingdom, documented that the real driving concern behind federal anti-polygamy legislation was as much economic as it was moral. The Mormon cooperative economy effectively excluded non-Mormon commercial interests from Utah markets. The cooperative stores, directed purchasing through ZCMI, and the community boycott of non-cooperative merchants created an economic bloc largely impervious to outside commercial penetration. Plural marriage provided the legal and political vehicle through which commercial and federal interests could attack what they actually found threatening: a self-sufficient, self-governing cooperative economy that was growing and prospering outside the control of national markets.

The Legislative Destruction

The Morrill Anti-Bigamy Act of 1862 was the opening legislative move; it limited church and nonprofit property ownership to $50,000 in United States territories, a provision specifically targeting an institution whose assets already exceeded that limit. The Edmunds Act of 1882 imposed criminal penalties and disenfranchisement. The Edmunds-Tucker Act of 1887 escalated to institutional destruction: it disincorporated the Church as a legal entity, dissolved the Perpetual Emigrating Fund, abolished women’s suffrage in Utah (which had been granted in 1870, making Utah one of the first places in America where women could vote), replaced locally elected judges with federal appointees, and authorized confiscation of all church property above $50,000.

The church was stripped of more than $1 million in property. Between 1885 and 1889, most senior church leaders were either imprisoned or living underground to avoid federal marshals. The sustained destruction of the church’s legal and institutional foundation made the continued operation of cooperative enterprises impossible. In 1890, under the full weight of legal persecution and property seizure, the church issued the Manifesto formally renouncing plural marriage. As part of the broader accommodation with the federal government, church leaders agreed to dissolve the cooperative economic institutions and integrate into the dominant capitalist economy. Utah was granted statehood in 1896.

The Encyclopedia of Mormonism’s Verdict

‘It is fair to say that the Church could have gone much further in achieving its economic goals if the federal government had not intervened to prevent it.’ Economic History of the Church, Encyclopedia of Mormonism. The cooperative system was not dismantled because it failed. It was dismantled because it succeeded so thoroughly that it represented a self-governing economic alternative to the national market system that could not be tolerated.

The Legacy That Survived

The cooperative principles were never entirely extinguished. In 1936, during the Great Depression, the Church Welfare Program was established, explicitly described by its founders as a modern application of the Law of Consecration. Bishop’s storehouses were re-established. Cooperative agricultural projects were organized to fund welfare distribution. Fast offerings institutionalized the surplus-contribution principle. The one-in-ten-day volunteer service continued in canneries, welfare farms, and community projects. Today, the Church welfare system operates in more than 180 countries with annual expenditures exceeding one billion dollars. The principles of 1831 continue to be adapted, evolved, expressed in new forms, but recognizably the same principles that built the Great Basin Kingdom.

PART SEVEN

The Direct Comparison

The following table places the two systems side by side across every significant dimension, with the LDS cooperative listed first, as the original, the achievement, the system that worked:

PART EIGHT

What the System Offers: Lessons That Transfer

The Structural Principles That Produced Success

Several structural features of the LDS cooperative system produced its documented success across hundreds of communities. These features are not specifically religious. They are principles of community economic organization that transfer to any context where voluntary cooperation, productive ownership, and community welfare are the goals.

Voluntary participation ensured that every member of the cooperative had genuinely chosen to be there, generating real commitment, real accountability, and real community solidarity rather than the passive compliance and resentful resistance that compulsion produces.

Legal protection of individual stewardship rights preserved the ownership instinct and the incentive to produce abundantly. The steward worked hard because the results of that work were legally and practically their own, a reality formalized by a deed enforceable in civil court.

The bishop’s role in ensuring every family received great lands guaranteed that the cooperative delivered on its core promise: no family would remain landless while another held excess. The pooling of contributions created the capital base from which genuine productive ownership could be distributed to those who needed it most, lifting the poorest families into stewardship, not dependency.

Local governance by people who knew their community ensured that decisions were made by those with the best knowledge of local conditions, relationships, and needs. There was no five-year plan from a distant capital. There was a bishop who knew every family in his community by name.

The surplus-first principle protected family welfare while funding community needs. A family that produced nothing contributed nothing but also received nothing from the cooperative. A family that produced abundantly fed their family first and then freely chose how much surplus to give. The system rewarded productivity without punishing the family for that productivity.

The one-in-ten community labor principle built genuine shared infrastructure at minimal individual cost, creating the physical foundation of community prosperity through a contribution so modest that it generated almost no resentment, while accomplishing collectively what no individual family could accomplish alone.

The Trial-and-Error Legacy

Perhaps the most important thing to understand about the LDS cooperative system is that it was never a fixed ideology imposed on changing circumstances. It was a living, evolving, adaptive enterprise, sixty years of communities trying, failing, learning, and trying again. Kirtland taught that the system required material resources and prepared hearts. Missouri taught that external violence was a greater threat than internal weakness. Nauvoo taught that cooperative principles could survive persecution and incorporate lessons from the broader cooperative tradition. The exodus taught that a cooperative organization could achieve extraordinary things under extreme adversity. The Great Basin settlements taught that the system could be adapted to wildly different conditions, irrigated farmland, mining communities, cotton missions in desert heat, and produce self-sufficient results in all of them.

Each failure refined the model. The progression from the Law of Consecration of 1831 to the cooperative mercantile network of the 1860s to the United Order experiments of the 1870s to the Welfare Program of 1936 to the modern welfare system is not a retreat from principle but an evolution of practice, the same underlying ideas expressed in forms progressively better adapted to the realities of each era. This is the opposite of communism, which was a theory incapable of learning because learning would have required admitting the theory was wrong. When Soviet collectivization produced famine, the response was more secret police. When the Great Leap Forward killed thirty million people, Mao intensified the program. The LDS system could learn because it was maintained by voluntary consent. When something did not work, members said so, adjusted, or left. The system survived not because it was rigid but because it was alive.

Modern Parallels

The principles that produced the Great Basin Kingdom operate in successful enterprises around the world today. The Mondragon Corporation in the Basque Country of Spain, the world’s largest worker cooperative, with over 80 businesses and more than 80,000 worker-owners, operates on structurally similar principles: voluntary participation, worker ownership, local governance, profit-sharing, and mutual accountability. It has functioned for over sixty years in a pluralistic, secular society. Community land trusts function in diverse urban and rural communities across the United States and the United Kingdom, holding underlying title while protecting families’ long-term stewardship rights through legally documented agreements, structurally identical to the LDS stewardship deed. Agricultural cooperatives allow farmers to retain private ownership while pooling resources. Credit unions serve their member communities rather than external shareholders. None of these are communism. All of them draw on the same structural principles that built five hundred cities in the American West.

CONCLUSION

The Achievement and Its Shadow

The Mormon cooperative economic system built five hundred cities from desert dust. It eliminated poverty within its bounds. It achieved self-sufficiency on some of the most inhospitable terrain on the North American continent. It was built and sustained through voluntary covenant, freely given surplus, legally protected private stewardship, and one day in ten of community labor, all of it chosen, none of it compelled. It ensured that every arriving family, no matter how destitute, received great, good, productive land, legally documented as their own, from which they could build genuine prosperity. It predated Marxism by seventeen years. And it was ultimately dismantled not because it failed, but because it succeeded so thoroughly that the federal government felt compelled to destroy it through sustained legal force.

Communist collectivization built nothing. It seized the farms that free people had built and turned them into instruments of state production. It returned nothing to individual families, no deed, no stewardship, no legal protection, no productive ownership. It compelled ten-days-in-ten of labor for the state and left families to survive on whatever the state chose to return. It replaced local knowledge with central ideology and punished anyone who pointed out the difference. It killed an estimated one hundred million people through famine and political violence in the twentieth century.

These are not two versions of the same idea. They are not parallel systems that happen to differ in implementation. They are not communism and religious communism. They are opposite systems, built on opposite philosophies, producing opposite outcomes, by opposite means.

The Mormon cooperative system is this story’s subject and its hero. Communism is not its parallel; it is, as the church leaders who lived under both systems’ shadows declared with precision, the clumsy counterfeit. It took the surface appearance of communal sharing, stripped out every element that made the original work, the voluntary heart, the private stewardship, the local governance, the community love, the bishop who ensured every family received great land, replaced all of it with state terror, and produced catastrophe everywhere it was tried.

The LDS cooperative built five hundred cities through voluntary stewardship, freely given surplus, and one day in ten of community labor, ensuring every family received great lands, legally their own. Communism seized those same lands by force and gave nothing back but servitude and famine. This is not the same idea implemented differently. This is the original and its broken shadow.

Principal Sources and Further Reading

The historical claims in this article draw on the following principal sources: Leonard J. Arrington, Great Basin Kingdom: An Economic History of the Latter-day Saints (1958) — the foundational scholarly work on LDS economic history; Leonard J. Arrington, Feramorz Y. Fox, and Dean L. May, Building the City of God: Community and Cooperation among the Mormons (1976); the Encyclopedia of Mormonism entries on Economic History of the Church, Pioneer Economy, Kirtland Economy, Nauvoo Economy, and United Orders; the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints historical topics pages on Kirtland Ohio, Pioneer Settlements, and the United Orders; the Doctrine and Covenants Student Manual enrichment on the Law of Consecration and Stewardship; J. Reuben Clark Jr., Conference Report, October 1942; the Religious Studies Center at BYU’s study of Zion’s Cooperative Mercantile Institution; Utah History to Go entries on Brigham Young, the United Order Movement, and the founding of the state; Wikipedia articles on Collectivization in the Soviet Union, the Great Leap Forward, the Kolkhoz, the Edmunds-Tucker Act, ZCMI, and the United Order; the Library of Congress Revelations from the Russian Archives exhibition; the Association for Asian Studies documentation of China’s Great Leap Forward; Britannica entries on the Communist Party of the Soviet Union, the Kolkhoz, and Soviet collectivization; and the legal analysis in J. Reuben Clark Jr.’s October 1942 Conference Report address on the Law of Consecration and the United Order.