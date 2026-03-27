A Comparative Historical and Policy Analysis

Salt Lake Valley, 1847–1869, and the American Present

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Where Does Everyone Live?

The United States faces a housing deficit of more than four million homes. According to the National Association of Realtors, the median age of a home buyer in America has reached an all-time high of 59 — with first-time buyers now averaging 40 — arriving at the foundation of family stability a full generation too late to build the wealth, raise the children, and retire the dependency that owner-occupied land was always meant to produce. Rents have risen 30 percent since 2017. Nearly half of all renters spend more than 30 percent of their income on housing — the federal definition of “cost burdened.” Younger Americans are living with parents at rates not seen since the Great Depression, their household formation delayed not by choice but by a market that has priced them out. And yet the country is not short of land.

This is the central paradox of the American housing crisis: we have a nation of vast open space — the federal government alone administers 640 million acres, roughly 28 percent of the country’s total land area — while millions of families cannot find a place to live that they can afford. The scarcity is not physical. It is manufactured. It is the product of deliberate legal structures, corporate ownership strategies, regulatory barriers, and governmental mismanagement that collectively lock productive land away from the people who need it.

The question this document asks is old and new at once: how do we provide land to the people who need it? How do we find a place for everyone to live — not in some distant theoretical future, but in the practical present of communities that are already built, already populated, already straining under the weight of a crisis that has been decades in the making?

The answer requires confronting both what we have done wrong and what has been done right in the past. In 1847, a community of religious refugees descended into one of the most forbidding landscapes in North America and proceeded to build a land system that reliably gave shelter to working people, kept speculators out of the market, and built durable communities rather than paper towns. They did it without federal authority, without legal title, and without a single acre that anyone else had wanted. They did it because they designed their system around people rather than profit.

That system was imperfect. It displaced Native peoples who possessed prior claim. It excluded women and single men. Its internal hierarchies gave leadership structural advantages. But the principle at its core — that land should go to the people who live on it and work it, not to the investors who profit from owning it — is the same principle that is missing from every modern policy framework that has failed to solve the housing crisis.

We do not have a land shortage. We have a shortage of land that the systems controlling it allow to be used by the people who need it. That distinction is the beginning of every serious solution.

Manufactured Scarcity

The artificial scarcity of housing-ready land in America operates through five interlocking systems, each serving different beneficiaries while producing the same outcome at the bottom: shelter unaffordable to working people.

Zoning law has become a primary instrument of land hoarding at the urban scale. By restricting the type, size, and configuration of homes that can be built on the vast majority of residential land, it drives up the cost of the land beneath every structure — a regulatory tax on the fundamental need for a place to live. The zoning tax has been estimated at more than $400,000 per house in San Francisco and up to $200,000 in Los Angeles, New York, and Seattle. This is not a market price reflecting genuine scarcity. It is a legal penalty on the need for shelter, created by the same basic mechanism as every other form of artificial scarcity: using law to restrict access to what the land could naturally provide.

Federal land management locks 640 million acres — 28 percent of the entire country, primarily in the west— in administrative holding patterns. The Bureau of Land Management alone administers 244 million acres, the vast majority in the West, where housing pressure is most acute. Much of this land is neither protected wilderness nor productively managed. It is bureaucratic stasis: land that generates little, serves few, and is unavailable to the ordinary person who needs a place to build.

State trust lands add another 46 million acres managed primarily for revenue extraction through commercial leases. These lands are legally required to maximize returns for their beneficiaries, primarily school systems, which in practice means mineral extraction interests and large-scale commercial operators hold long-standing lease arrangements that preclude more diverse productive uses. Holistic, managed grazing is not the problem here, properly managed livestock on arid rangelands is a tool of ecological restoration, cycling nutrients, building soil, and sustaining the grassland ecosystems that early explorers documented and that poorly managed federal land has allowed to degrade into sagebrush and hardpan. The problem is the capture of these lands by interests more focused on holding them than on managing them regeneratively, and the exclusion of residential homesteading, community-scale agriculture, and water retention land management that could simultaneously restore these landscapes and house their neighbors.

Institutional investment has converted a significant share of the available housing stock into a financial asset class rather than shelter. In cities like Atlanta, Jacksonville, and Charlotte, institutional investors control 18 to 25 percent of the single-family rental market. Combined with the overall investor share — which reached one-third of all home sales in the second quarter of 2025 — this means the competition for available homes is not between families who want to live in them, but between families and capital seeking returns.

Algorithmic rent coordination, until a landmark 2024 Department of Justice antitrust action, systematically prevented competitive rent-cutting across markets, maintaining artificial price floors that transferred billions from renters to landlords. One landlord testified that adopting the algorithmic pricing software produced rent increases of more than 25 percent within eleven months.

These five systems do not operate in isolation. They reinforce each other. Zoning prevents new supply. Federal and state land management keeps vast acreage off the table. Institutional capital absorbs the limited supply that exists. Algorithmic coordination ensures that even a competitive rental market cannot produce the price competition that would normally moderate costs. The ordinary family — the family that makes the median income, that plays by the rules, that has done everything it was told to do — sits at the bottom of all five layers simultaneously.

The deepest form of artificial scarcity is the kind that is invisible because it is legal. A market that prices families out of shelter is not a natural phenomenon. It is a policy outcome. It can be changed by policy.

Finding Land for Everyone: A Framework

Providing land to the people who need it is not primarily a problem of supply in the physical sense. The land exists. The question is whether the systems that control it will allow it to be used by the people who need it, or whether those systems will continue to serve the interests of those who profit from restricting it.

A serious land-for-people framework requires addressing all five layers of artificial scarcity simultaneously. Zoning and land-use reform must remove the legal barriers that prevent people from building homes on the land available to them — freeing people to build at the scale and character suited to genuine communities rather than investment portfolios. Federal land reform must open appropriately sited public land to productive use — including residential homesteads, regenerative agriculture, and community-scale land grants — rather than perpetuating the administrative stasis that serves no one. State trust land reform must align the fiduciary mandate of these lands with the actual needs of the communities they ostensibly serve, rather than with the commercial interests that have captured the leasing system. Institutional investment reform must distinguish between capital that provides housing and capital that restricts it. And antitrust enforcement must ensure that markets for shelter are actually competitive.

These are not utopian proposals. Every one of them has precedent. The Mormon settlement demonstrated that equitable land distribution is achievable at scale when the political will exists. The Homestead Act, for all its failures, demonstrated that the federal government can transfer land to ordinary people. Modern ROC (Resident Owned Community) models demonstrate that manufactured housing residents can acquire the land beneath their homes and break the cycle of extractive absentee ownership. Community land trusts across the country demonstrate that removing land from the speculative market produces permanently affordable housing.

The common thread running through every successful example is the same principle that Brigham Young declared on July 25, 1847: land should be measured off to every person for what they can use, not sold to those who will profit from holding it. The mechanism changes with the century. The principle does not.

Property Rights: A Good Thing in the Right Measure

Before examining what went wrong with American land distribution, it is essential to establish what was right. Property rights are not the enemy of equitable land systems. They are, in the right measure and the right form, the foundation of them. The problem is not property rights. The problem is when property rights concentrate so completely in the hands of so few that they become the instrument of everyone else’s dispossession.

Consider water.

The Water Analogy: When a Vital Good Becomes a Deadly Force

Water is among the most essential things on earth. Every living creature depends on it. Every civilization in history has been organized around its availability. Without water, there is no agriculture, no settlement, no life. The presence of water is among the greatest blessings available to a community.

And yet water, in excess as a flood is among the most destructive forces in nature. The same river that irrigates ten thousand acres of farmland, that sustains a city’s population, that carries commerce and supports ecosystems, will, if it rises beyond its banks, destroy everything in its path. Houses, fields, roads, lives. The water that was the community’s greatest asset becomes, when it overwhelms the landscape, its greatest threat.

No rational person concludes from this that water is bad. No rational person argues that the solution to flooding is to eliminate all rivers. The solution is proportion, management, and the wisdom to understand that even vital things become dangerous when they concentrate beyond the capacity of the system to absorb them.

Property rights work exactly the same way.

Property Rights as Foundation

The right to own property, to hold a piece of land, to build on it, to pass it to your children, to invest your labor in improving it knowing that the fruit of that labor is yours, is one of the foundational supports of human dignity, economic security, and community stability. Homeownership is the primary wealth-building vehicle available to working-class families. The security of knowing your home cannot be taken from you is a precondition for the kind of long-term investment in a community planting trees, maintaining property, participating in civic life that makes neighborhoods durable.

The farmer who owns his land farms it differently than the farmer who rents it. The homeowner who owns her house maintains it differently than the tenant whose security is month-to-month. The small business owner who owns the building maintains it, renovates it, and plants roots in a way that the building owner who lives in a distant city never will. Owner-occupied property rights, the rights of people who live on and work the land they own are among the most powerful instruments for building stable, productive, self-sustaining communities.

This is not ideology. It is observed reality, documented across economic history, social science, and the lived experience of every community that has achieved durable prosperity. Owner-occupied property rights create aligned incentives between the person who holds the land and the community that surrounds it. The owner benefits when the neighborhood improves. The owner suffers when it declines. The owner has skin in the game in the most literal sense.

Property rights, like water, are a vital and irreplaceable good. The homeowner who builds equity, the farmer who works owned land, the small business owner who roots capital in a community, these are not the problem. They are the solution. Property rights in their proper form are the foundation of every stable and prosperous community ever built.

When Property Rights Flood the Landscape

But property rights, like water, become destructive when they concentrate beyond the system’s capacity to absorb them. When a single individual, a corporation, or a small group of investors owns all the housing in a neighborhood, all the farmland in a valley, all the manufactured home communities in a region, when property rights are so concentrated that the people who live and work on the land have no rights of their own, the flood has arrived.

The flood does not look like a river overflowing its banks. It looks like a rent bill that takes half your paycheck. It looks like a mobile home park where the lot rent has tripled in three years since a private equity firm acquired the property and the residents have nowhere to go because their homes cannot be moved. It looks like farmland in the Central Valley where absentee investment funds have purchased so many acres that independent family farming is no longer economically viable. It looks like a city where the land is held at speculative prices by those who never intend to live on it, and where the legal and financial barriers to building a home are so high that a generation of families cannot find a place to put down roots.

The distinction that matters is between owner-occupied property rights and absentee owner property rights. Between the family that owns its home and builds its life around it, and the hedge fund that owns ten thousand homes as a portfolio asset and manages them from a spreadsheet. Between the farmer who owns his land and passes it to his children, and the investment trust that holds 50,000 acres as a tax-advantaged real estate position. Between the small landlord who owns two or three rental properties and lives in the same neighborhood, and the private equity firm that owns 300,000 manufactured home communities and extracts maximum rent from residents who have no exit.

These are not the same thing wearing the same name. They are fundamentally different economic and social relationships, and conflating them, defending the private equity firm’s “property rights” in the same breath as the family farmer’s, is the intellectual move that has allowed the flood to be defended in the language of the river. This conflation has a long and dark history in America. Property rights were the primary legal defense of slavery. Enslaved people were property. The slaveholder’s right to hold, use, sell, and profit from that property was defended in Congress, in courts, and in the streets with the same language and the same constitutional framework used to protect the family farm. The Fifth Amendment’s due process clause, designed to protect citizens from arbitrary government seizure, was invoked by slaveholders to argue that any restriction on the ownership of human beings constituted an unconstitutional taking of property. Dred Scott v. Sandford, the most notorious ruling in the history of the Supreme Court, was decided largely on property rights grounds: Scott’s enslaver held a constitutionally protected property interest in him that could not be extinguished by crossing a state line. The principle being defended was not wrong. Private property genuinely needed protection from arbitrary government power. That protection was, and remains, essential to a free society. What was monstrous was the application: using a framework designed to protect the dignity and security of persons to defend the ownership of persons as things. The sacred value was real. The use of it was a desecration. The parallel to the present is not rhetorical. When a family in a manufactured home community cannot leave because they have nowhere to go, when their lot rent is raised 40 percent in a single year because a private equity firm purchased every community within a hundred miles and faces no competitive pressure, when the resident is told that the owner’s property rights are inviolable while their own right to shelter is merely a market outcome, the structure is the same. Property rights, invoked to defend the unlimited accumulation of the few, become the instrument of the economic servitude of the many. The language of the river is used to defend the flood. The sacred value is invoked to protect its own opposite. This is not an argument against property rights. It is an argument for their integrity for insisting that the framework designed to protect the dignity of persons not be used to reduce persons to the status of revenue-generating units on someone else’s balance sheet.

The Historical Pattern and Its Modern Form

The history of American land policy is, at its root, a history of this conflict playing out repeatedly across different landscapes and different centuries. In the 1840s and 1850s, individual speculators bought millions of acres of public land before settlers could claim it, then resold it to the same settlers at inflated prices or placed them in debt. The settler’s labor improved the land; the speculator’s capital captured the increase in value. Property rights served the speculator. The settler lived the consequences.

In the 2020s, institutional investors acquired single-family homes in bulk during and after the pandemic, outbidding families with all-cash offers, converting owner-occupied housing into perpetual rentals, and contributing to the conditions under which a generation of younger Americans cannot achieve homeownership. Private equity acquired manufactured home communities by the hundreds, raising lot rents to levels that made the “affordable housing” designation meaningless for residents who cannot move their immobile homes. Algorithmic pricing software coordinated rental price increases across markets in ways a federal court found violated antitrust law.

The mechanism is identical across two centuries. Capital interposes itself between the land and the people who need it. Property rights which in the hands of families and small farmers, are stabilizing and community-building become, in the hands of concentrated capital, instruments of extraction.

The Mormon settlement of 1847 understood this intuitively. Brigham Young’s declaration that no man should buy or sell land was not an attack on property rights. It was a recognition that property rights, unconstrained, would produce the same result in the Salt Lake Valley that they were producing everywhere else on the American frontier: the concentration of the best land in the hands of those who arrived with the most money, and the displacement or impoverishment of those who arrived with nothing but their labor. The anti-speculative principle was the levee that kept the flood from overwhelming the community.

The question is never whether property rights should exist. The question is always: property rights for whom, in what form, at what scale, and with what accountability to the community that surrounds the property? Owner-occupied rights that root people in communities deserve full protection. Absentee rights that extract value from communities without contributing to them deserve scrutiny, limitation, and in the most extreme cases, structural reform.

The Economic Cost of Perpetual Rent: The Household and the Nation

The household is the fundamental unit of a healthy economy. Not the corporation, not the investment trust, not the government the household. When households are financially stable, they spend, they invest, they build, they raise children, they participate in civic life, they pay taxes that support the commons. When households are financially precarious month to month, paycheck to paycheck, one emergency from collapse everything downstream from them degrades. Schools underfunded. Local businesses starved of customers. Healthcare deferred until emergencies become crises. Communities unable to invest in themselves. The household is not a data point in an economic model. It is the foundation on which the entire edifice rests.

Perpetual rent is the most direct mechanism by which that foundation is undermined. The family that owns its home even a modest home, even with a mortgage is building equity with every payment. Each month, a portion of what they pay converts from expense into asset. When the mortgage is retired, the housing cost drops to taxes, insurance, and maintenance. The family has a platform: a base of financial security from which to weather emergencies, fund children’s education, contribute to retirement, and participate in the community as a stakeholder rather than a transient. The median American homeowner has a net worth of approximately $400,000. The median renter’s net worth is $10,400. That is not a gap. It is a chasm, and it is measured entirely in the compounded difference between building equity and paying rent.

The perpetual renter does not simply fail to build wealth. They actively lose ground with every passing year. Rent does not decrease. It does not retire. It does not build toward anything. It is a permanent tax on the act of existing one that rises with inflation, with market conditions, with the investment thesis of whoever owns the building while the renter has no recourse, no stake, no claim. A retired renter faces a housing expense for the rest of their life that is not fixed, not predictable, and not connected in any way to their capacity to pay. As one certified financial planner noted bluntly: “As a retired renter, you are faced each month with a housing expense for the rest of your life. It’s an expense that is not fixed, it is variable by market trends.” For those on fixed Social Security income, a rent increase of even a few hundred dollars a month can be the difference between eating and not eating. There is no recovery from that position. There is only further descent.

The data on older renters is stark. Fewer than half of renters own retirement accounts at any age. The median financial wealth of renters aged 65 and older is a fraction of what it was when they were younger, not because they spent it, but because they never accumulated it. Meanwhile, 45 percent of older American households do not have income sufficient to cover basic living costs. Eighty percent, 47 million households — are financially struggling or at risk of falling into economic insecurity as they age. Those in the bottom 20 percent of wealth die on average nine years earlier than those in the top 20 percent. Housing insecurity in old age is not a personal failure. It is a predictable, structural outcome of a system that denied millions of working Americans the platform of owner-occupied land on which to build their lives.

Here is the full circle of the extraction economy as it bears on the American taxpayer: A working family is priced out of homeownership by the artificial scarcity described throughout this document by zoning law that inflates land values, by speculative investors who absorb available housing stock, by algorithmic pricing that eliminates competitive rent markets. Unable to own, the family rents. Over decades, rent consumes what would otherwise become savings, retirement contributions, and equity. They arrive at old age with a median net worth of $10,400 and a Social Security check that does not cover rent. The state then steps in through Section 8 housing vouchers, Medicaid, food assistance, supplemental income programs to pay the gap between what the family has and what survival requires. In fiscal year 2025, the federal government spent $62.9 billion on rental assistance programs alone: $36 billion in Section 8 Housing Choice Vouchers, $16.9 billion in project-based Section 8, $8.8 billion in public housing. The program serves 5 million households and cannot keep up with demand with waiting lists of one to two years in high-demand areas and millions of eligible households receiving no assistance at all.

The taxpayer, in other words, is subsidizing the housing cartel. The Section 8 voucher system however necessary as a short-term lifeline is structurally a mechanism by which public money flows through the hands of impoverished families directly to institutional landlords. The family sees none of it. The landlord, guaranteed payment by the federal government, has every incentive to keep rents at the maximum the program will cover and none to reduce them. The taxpayer funds the extraction. The family remains in poverty. The landlord profits. And the housing cartel is not just sustained, it is funded at public expense, growing larger and more entrenched with each passing year.

Brigham Young’s $1.50 land allocation the city lot and the farm lot given to the Welsh coal miner who arrived with nothing was not charity. It was investment. It gave a family a platform from which they would never need charity. They would build a home, raise food, accumulate modest equity, and arrive at old age with something rather than nothing. They would not be a burden to the community. They would be the community. The $62.9 billion the federal government now spends annually to keep impoverished renters housed is the price of having chosen a different path of having built a land system that enriches those who own land at the expense of those who need it, and then spending public money to patch the wound that system inflicts on millions of American families every single month.

This is not a left-wing argument. It is a conservative one, in the oldest and truest sense of that word. Fiscal conservatism demands that we ask: what produces fewer people dependent on government assistance? The answer is unambiguous. Owner-occupied households build wealth, retire debt, and arrive at old age with assets. Perpetual renter households build nothing, carry debt, and arrive at old age dependent on programs funded by their neighbors’ taxes. A land system designed to produce owner-occupants one that gives working families access to the land they need to build stable lives is the most fiscally responsible housing policy available. Every dollar invested in land access for working families returns multiples in reduced government dependency over the following decades. Every dollar denied every family locked into perpetual rent by artificial scarcity eventually reappears as a liability in the federal budget.

What Calibrated Property Rights Look Like

A land system that takes the water analogy seriously does not abolish rivers. It builds levees, dredges channels, manages flows, and ensures that the water that sustains the community does not overwhelm it. Applied to property rights, this means:

Owner-occupied residential property receives the fullest possible protection. The family home is inviolable. The farmer who works his land has every right the law can provide to keep it, pass it on, and build his life around it. Small landlords who own a modest number of rental properties and live in the communities they serve are part of a healthy housing ecosystem. Their rights are the river the productive flow that sustains everything.

Absentee ownership at scale where the distance between the owner and the land is measured in corporate layers and investment theses rather than miles and years is the flood. It requires different treatment: disclosure requirements, limitations on the concentration of residential ownership in single markets, restrictions on algorithmic rent coordination, and genuine enforcement of the antitrust principles that theoretically prevent cartel behavior in housing markets.

Federal and state land that is neither protected wilderness nor productively serving the public interest should be made available for productive use, prioritizing allocation to owner-occupants and community-scale enterprises over corporate developers and institutional investors. The 640 million acres of federal land and 46 million acres of state trust lands represent an enormous reservoir of potential that current management keeps locked away from the people who could use it.

Community land trusts, resident-owned cooperatives, and other models that permanently remove land from the speculative market while giving residents genuine property rights over the structures they own and live in represent the institutional innovation that makes permanent affordability achievable without permanent subsidy. These are not socialist experiments. They are the 21st-century descendants of the Mormon ward system: community-based institutions that protect the right of ordinary people to own and occupy land while preventing that right from being converted into an instrument of speculative extraction.

Part One: Two Visions of Land — A Historical Case Study

In the summer of 1847, a group of religious refugees crested the Wasatch Mountains and descended into the Salt Lake Valley, a basin of desert scrub, alkali flats, and dry grass that no one else wanted. Within a week, they had planted crops, begun surveying a city, and declared a principle that would set their settlement apart from virtually every other American frontier enterprise of the 19th century: no man shall buy or sell land.

That declaration, made by Brigham Young on July 25, 1847, placed the Latter-day Saint settlers on a collision course with the dominant economic logic of American expansion. Everywhere else on the frontier, land was the primary engine of speculation, extraction, and wealth concentration. Eastern investors, railroad companies, land syndicates, and shrewd individuals with capital were acquiring millions of acres before settlers arrived, hoarding them until rising demand allowed resale at enormous profit. The ordinary farmer, immigrant laborer, or displaced artisan who arrived seeking ground to plant was typically left to negotiate with speculators, squat illegally on public land and hope for the best, or make do with the scraps that capital had not yet found profitable.

The Mormon settlement system was built on an entirely different premise. Land belonged to God. Human beings were stewards, not owners in the speculative sense. Every eligible head of household would receive an allocation proportioned to what he could actually cultivate. Resources essential to survival, water, timber, communal grazing grounds would be held in common. Disputes would be resolved by ecclesiastical authority rather than market power. And no one, regardless of wealth or status, could buy their way to the front of the line.

This section examines these two systems in detail: how each acquired and distributed land, who benefited and who was excluded, what mechanisms of accountability or exploitation each contained, and what the lived outcomes were for ordinary people. The comparison illuminates the same fundamental question posed in the opening of this document: does a land system serve its people, or does it serve the accumulation of power by the few at the expense of the many?

“No man should buy any land… but every man should have his land measured off to him for city and farming purposes, what he could till.” Brigham Young, July 25, 1847

Part Two: The Legal Vacuum and What It Revealed

Land Without a Government

The Mormon pioneers arrived in a legal no-man’s-land. When the vanguard company entered the Salt Lake Valley in July 1847, the territory formally belonged to Mexico. Seven months later, the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo transferred it to the United States but federal land law would not reach Utah for more than two decades. Not until 1869 would a U.S. General Land Office open in Salt Lake City, and not until that moment would any settler in Utah hold a federally recognized legal title to land.

For twenty-two years, an entire civilization of what would grow to 100,000 people built homes, farms, cities, mills, canals, and communities on land that, in the eyes of the federal government, belonged to no one. They bought and sold between themselves, drew up deeds, recorded transfers, and adjudicated disputes all under a system entirely of their own making, backed by ecclesiastical authority rather than federal law.

This legal vacuum was not an accident. The federal government’s prolonged refusal to open a land office in Utah was a deliberate political weapon, wielded in the ongoing conflict between Washington and the LDS Church over polygamy and theocratic governance. While settlers in Idaho, Montana, and Arizona Territories all organized after Utah gained access to federal land law within a few years of settlement, Utah settlers were explicitly excluded. They could not use the Preemption Act of 1841, which allowed squatters to buy their claimed land at $1.25 per acre. They could not file under the Homestead Act of 1862. They were, in the language of the Bureau of Land Management, “the last area in the continental United States where the public domain was opened to private ownership.”

What the legal vacuum revealed was this: a community forced to build its own land system from first principles, without the scaffolding of federal law, made profoundly different choices than the United States government made when it designed its own land policy. Those choices illuminate what a land system looks like when it is designed around people rather than capital.

What the LDS Church Did With That Freedom

Freed from the constraints of federal land law and equally freed from its corrupting incentives LDS leadership constructed a system with several remarkable features. First, the Church itself held no legal title to the land it distributed, and neither did the settlers who received it. Everyone was a steward of God’s creation, not an owner in the fee-simple sense. This prevented the accumulation of land as an investment vehicle because there was no investment market to accumulate in.

Second, the system recorded its transactions faithfully through surveyor’s certificates, bishop’s receipts, and county recorder documents, creating a paper trail that functioned as a de facto property system even without legal standing. By 1855, these documents were accepted in Utah courts as proof of possession. Third, water and timber the two most critical resources in an arid mountain environment, were declared community property from day one, removing them from the private market entirely.

Fourth, and most consequentially, the system was administered through the ward structure of the church, meaning that the body responsible for land allocation was the same body responsible for welfare, community worship, education, and mutual aid. Land distribution was embedded in a broader framework of community obligation, not separated into an impersonal market transaction.

“Land ownership and occupation were not governed by speculation and squatter’s rights as was the case elsewhere in the United States. Speculation was prohibited and much land was reserved for later settlers. An attitude of stewardship over the land was fostered.” — Utah Legal History Encyclopedia

Part Three: The Mormon Land System in Detail

The Plat of Zion: A City Built for People

The physical blueprint for every Mormon settlement derived from Joseph Smith’s “Plat of Zion,” a city design revealed to him in 1833 and intended originally for Missouri. Though that settlement was never built, the Saints were violently expelled from Missouri in 1838, the plan survived and became the template for Salt Lake City and eventually for more than 500 communities across the Intermountain West.

The design was remarkable in its priorities. Streets were set at 132 feet wide, over 40 yards, not for grandeur but so that a team of oxen could turn around without backing up. Blocks were ten acres each, divided into eight lots of one and a quarter acres apiece. Each lot was large enough to function as a small farm: room for a house, a garden, fruit trees, a small barn, and animals. Houses were set back twenty feet from the street. No commercial buildings were placed at the center of the community that space was reserved for a temple, schools, and public buildings.

The design explicitly rejected the speculative town-platting model that was consuming the American Midwest in the same period. In Minnesota alone between 1854 and 1857, speculators platted approximately 700 town sites, most of which were never developed or were abandoned after the bubble burst in the Panic of 1857. Many settlers bought lots in towns that existed only on paper, losing their savings to fraudsters selling deeds to land they did not own. The Mormon plat, by contrast, was built where people already lived, designed around what they actually needed, with no speculative markup between the church’s allocation and the family’s possession.

The Survey and the Lottery

The moment the vanguard company arrived, work began. Orson Pratt and Henry Sherwood began surveying Great Salt Lake City on August 2, 1847 — nine days after arrival. The survey commenced at the southeast corner of Temple Square, establishing the base line and principal meridian that would govern land descriptions across most of Utah for the next century. By August 20, the survey of Plat A covering 114 blocks was complete.

Apostles and senior leaders selected their own lots by personal choice in August 1847, proximate to Temple Square. This was a meaningful inequality worth noting honestly: the leadership got first pick of the best-located land. Brigham Young took the block east of the temple site. Heber C. Kimball took the block to the north. The apostles arranged themselves around the spiritual center of the community in a way that also concentrated spatial advantage.

General distribution came in the autumn of 1848, after Young returned from Winter Quarters with the larger immigration wave. The mechanism was a ballot, each eligible applicant drew a lot by chance “so no one would feel he had been dealt with unjustly.” Thomas Bullock maintained the official record. The fee was $1.50 per lot: $1.00 for surveying costs, and 50 cents as a filing fee. That receipt became the man’s deed — not a legal deed in the federal sense, but his recognized claim within the community.

For farmland distributed in what became known as the “Big Field”, the same ballot principle applied. Brigham Young had envisioned a graduated system of five-acre lots for artisans nearest the city, ten-acre lots for mid-range farmers, and twenty to eighty-acre parcels for those who would farm full time. In practice, demand exceeded supply so immediately that only five- and ten-acre lots could be granted from the first distribution. Within a year, 863 applicants had drawn lots totaling 11,005 acres.

Water: The Most Critical Innovation

In an arid desert where irrigation was not optional but existential, water rights were the most consequential allocation decision the community made. From the very first week, City Creek and the streams flowing from the Wasatch canyons were declared community property. The High Council and then ward bishops were empowered to organize irrigation ditch construction and distribute water rights.

The system that evolved became the doctrine of prior appropriation “first in time, first in right” combined with a beneficial use requirement. You could not hold a water right simply by owning land adjacent to a stream. You had to actually use the water for a productive purpose. This innovation, born of desert necessity and theological communalism, became the foundational water law across the entire American West, shaping water rights from Idaho to Arizona to this day.

The water commons principle illustrates, in the most literal way, the water analogy discussed in this document’s property rights section. Water held as community property, allocated by beneficial use and priority, sustains a civilization. Water captured by a single owner who can charge whatever the market will bear for access to it is not a river but a ransom. The Mormon settlers understood this instinctively. Their theology told them the earth belonged to God. Their desert environment showed them exactly what happened when any single interest controlled the water.

Part Four: The American Speculator System

Land as Commodity: The Foundational Premise

The United States federal land system was never designed primarily to serve settlers. It was designed, first and foremost, to generate revenue for the national government and to reward those with capital. The Land Ordinance of 1785 established the rectangular survey system and authorized sale of public lands at public auction. The minimum price was $1.00 per acre, raised to $2.00 by 1796, with minimum purchase sizes of 640 acres (one full section). A working-class family could not accumulate $640 to $1,280 in cash for a minimum land purchase. Only investors could.

This was not an oversight. The Founding Fathers were themselves land speculators on a massive scale. George Washington, Benjamin Franklin, Robert Morris, Patrick Henry, and James Madison all held significant speculative land positions in western territories. The system was designed by men who understood land as an investment class, and it reflected their interests. From the beginning, American land policy was extraction-oriented: extract revenue for the government, extract profit for investors, and allow actual settlers to occupy the margins that capital had not yet found worth developing.

The Three Tools of Speculative Extraction

Tool One: Public Auction and Cash Purchase

The primary mechanism of the early federal land system was the public auction. Lands were surveyed and then offered for competitive bidding at land office auctions. A speculator with capital could attend, bid above the minimum price on the most desirable parcels — those with water access, good soil, proximity to transportation — and acquire them before a settler had any opportunity to claim them.

The results were precisely what you would expect when capital competes against poverty. Individual speculators accumulated staggering holdings. William S. Chapman alone purchased over one million acres in California and Nevada. The New York and Boston Illinois Land Company acquired 900,000 acres in a single military tract. Three distinct land speculation booms swept the country, 1817–1819, 1834–1837, and 1853–1857, each leaving a landscape where ordinary settlers could not afford land because investors had purchased it first.

Tool Two: Squatting and the Preemption Trap

By the 1830s, squatting was so pervasive on the American frontier that Congress faced a choice: criminalize millions of settlers, or retroactively legitimize their claims. The Preemption Act of 1841 granted squatters the right to purchase up to 160 acres of their claimed land at the fixed price of $1.25 per acre before it went to public auction.

This sounds generous, but the practical reality was brutal. A family that had spent two or three years clearing a piece of land, breaking the sod, building a cabin, planting orchards, and establishing a homestead now had to come up with $200 in cash at a time when a farm laborer earned perhaps $8 to $12 per month. If they could not raise the money, the land went to auction and a speculator could outbid them for the farm they had built with their own hands. The speculator would then offer to sell it back to the original settler at a substantially inflated price, potentially including a mortgage at usurious interest rates.

“When cleared lands went up for auction, a speculator could outbid the squatter, gain control of the small farm, and later sell it for a profit. Profiting from the toil of one’s fellow citizens was anathema to those who thought that virtue sprang from working the land.” — Encyclopedia of American Land Law

Tool Three: The Homestead Act’s Broken Promise

The Homestead Act of 1862 offered 160 acres to any citizen over 21 who would live on the land and improve it for five years, paying only a $10 registration fee. It was, in principle, a genuine attempt at equitable land distribution. In practice, it was undermined at nearly every level.

Fewer than half of the nearly three million homesteaders who filed claims actually proved up and received title after five years. Most failed, driven off by drought, bankruptcy, inadequate capitalization, or the simple reality that 160 acres was insufficient for dry-plains agriculture. Speculators immediately found ways to abuse the system, hiring phony claimants, buying out failed homesteaders, and using commutation provisions to secure title in months. Of roughly one billion acres of public land the government disposed of in the 19th century: 183 million acres went to railroad corporations, 140 million acres to states, and only 100 million acres to free farmers. The railroads alone received nearly twice as much land as the homesteaders the Act was supposedly designed to help.

Part Five: Side by Side, A Systematic Comparison

The following table compares the two systems across fourteen dimensions of land policy and community outcome.

Part Six: What It Meant for Ordinary People

The Working-Class Convert in Utah

Consider a family that arrived in the Salt Lake Valley in 1852 — a Welsh coal miner converted by LDS missionaries, who had borrowed passage money from the Perpetual Emigration Fund and walked across the plains pulling a handcart. They arrived with essentially nothing: worn clothing, a few tools, perhaps a small amount of food.

Within weeks of arrival, this family received a city lot — one and a quarter acres — for a $1.50 filing fee. They also drew a farm lot in the Big Field, perhaps five to ten acres depending on demand and their family size. Their ward bishop organized communal labor to dig irrigation ditches, and the water flowing through those ditches was theirs to use without charge, because water was a community resource. Their neighbors helped them raise their first adobe house, because cooperative labor was both religious obligation and practical necessity.

They owed no mortgage. They paid no rent. They held no speculative debt. The land they had been given was not as large as they might have wished, but it was real land, allocated fairly by ballot, on which they could build a permanent home and farm without fear of dispossession by a wealthier competitor. These were owner-occupants in the fullest sense: the water that came, the property rights described in this document as the healthy river rather than the flood.

The Working-Class Immigrant in Kansas

Now consider a German immigrant family arriving in Kansas in 1875. They had saved for years to afford passage and the $10 filing fee. They found a 160-acre claim that had not yet been taken, filed their paperwork, and began the five-year residency clock.

They arrived to find that the best land near water sources had been claimed years earlier, either by earlier settlers or by speculators who had filed claims through agents. Their 160 acres was on the High Plains, far from timber, with a seasonal creek that dried up in drought years. In the third year, a drought destroyed their crops. The local bank offered a loan at 12 percent interest, secured against their homestead claim. In the fourth year, another partial failure. By the fifth year, they could not make the loan payment. The bank foreclosed. The land they had lived on, improved, and nearly proved up passed to the bank’s holding company, which would resell it to another settler willing to start the same cycle.

This was not an exceptional story. It was the normal story. Fewer than half of homestead filers proved up. The mechanism that failed them is the same mechanism at work today: capital interposed between the family and the land, extracting the value created by their labor while bearing none of the risk of their failure.

Part Seven: The Honest Accounting — Where the Mormon System Fell Short

Any honest comparative analysis must acknowledge where the Mormon system failed its own ideals.

The Leadership Advantage

The apostles selected their lots by personal choice before general distribution began, and those choices were uniformly the best-located land near Temple Square. The lottery system was genuinely fair among ordinary settlers, but it operated within a framework where those who designed and administered the system had already taken what they wanted. This is structurally identical to the American system’s pattern of those with power acquiring the best before the masses competed for the rest.

The Polygamy Multiplier

The rule allowing polygamist men one land allocation per family unit created a systematic advantage for a practice concentrated in the church hierarchy. A bishop with four wives could draw four lots. Over time, this compounded into meaningful wealth differences that contradicted the egalitarian ideal.

The Exclusion of Single Men and Women

Unmarried men received no land allocation, and women could not typically receive allocations independently. This excluded significant populations from the foundational benefit of settlement and reflected a family-centered theology that, in practice, made the system available only to a defined household structure.

The Native American Question

The Mormon land system’s most profound injustice was its complete disregard for the prior claims of the Native American nations who had occupied the region for centuries. The Ute, Shoshone, Goshute, and Paiute peoples were not the priesthood to whom land was being distributed. Their established patterns of land use, seasonal territories, sacred sites, and fishing grounds were incorporated into the Mormon settlement grid without negotiation, treaty, or compensation. The theological conviction that Native Americans were spiritually significant people — however genuine — did not translate into recognition of their land rights. Native populations in Utah declined by 86 percent in the fifty years following Mormon settlement. On this dimension, the Mormon system produced the same outcome as the American speculator system.

Part Eight: What These Systems Teach

The Anti-Speculative Principle

The single most powerful feature of the Mormon land system was its explicit prohibition on speculation. Young’s July 25, 1847 declaration — no buying, no selling, every man gets what he can till — was not merely theological. It was strategic. A community where no one can speculate is a community where capital cannot displace labor. It is a community where the person who works the land keeps the land, because there is no mechanism by which a wealthier person can interpose themselves between the worker and the earth.

The anti-speculative principle is the levee in the water analogy. It is the structural mechanism that keeps property rights — beneficial in the hands of owner-occupants — from flooding into the destructive concentration of absentee ownership that extracts rather than builds. Every successful land reform in history has included some version of this principle: the limitation of speculative accumulation, the prioritization of use over investment, the distinction between the rights of those who live on the land and the rights of those who merely profit from owning it.

Community Infrastructure as the Real Product

The American speculator system produced land titles. The Mormon system produced communities. A family arriving in Salt Lake Valley received not just a lot but a ward community: neighbors obligated by faith and geography to mutual assistance, a bishop responsible for their welfare, irrigation infrastructure built by communal labor, cooperative fencing for the Big Field, schools organized by the stake, tithing-funded assistance for the poor.

A homestead claim on the Kansas plains came with a title and 160 acres of grass. The infrastructure had to be organized individually, at enormous cost and difficulty, by settlers isolated from one another by the very design of the land system. The Homestead Act gave people land but not community, and community turned out to be what the land required to be worth having.

Stewardship and the Conservation Ethic

The Mormon concept of land stewardship — that human beings hold the earth in trust for God and for future generations, not as property to be exploited and sold — produced a measurable conservation ethic in early Utah. Timber was managed communally. Water was allocated based on beneficial use. Grazing commons were maintained. The environmental historian’s assessment that Mormon land beliefs produced “a frontier conservation ethic” is supported by the physical landscape.

Part Nine: The 19th Century and the 21st

The structures that made the speculator system powerful in 1850 have not disappeared. They have grown more sophisticated, more global, and vastly more capitalized. The individual speculator who bought a township in Illinois has been replaced by private equity firms that own manufactured home communities by the hundreds, institutional investors that own tens of thousands of single-family homes in single metropolitan markets, and real estate investment trusts that have securitized rental housing into a Wall Street asset class.

The mechanism is precisely the same: interpose capital between the people who need shelter and the land they need to live on, and extract rent from the difference. The homestead squatter who lost his improved farm to an auction speculator in 1855 is structurally identical to the mobile home park resident in 2025 whose lot rent has tripled since private equity acquired the park, and who cannot afford to move because the home is immovable and the alternative is homelessness.

The water analogy applies with full force to this moment. We have let the river flood. Institutional capital owns one-third of homes sold in a single quarter. Algorithmic software coordinated rental prices across competing landlords until a federal court found it violated antitrust law. Zoning law makes it illegal to build the affordable housing that working families need on 75 percent of the residential land in American cities. The federal government administers 640 million acres of land while a deficit of four million homes grows larger every year.

This is not a natural market outcome. Every one of these conditions is a policy choice. And policy choices can be changed.

The Five Reforms

A land system that takes both the historical lesson and the water analogy seriously would pursue five simultaneous reforms:

Land-use reform must remove the legal barriers that prevent people from building homes on the land available to them. When zoning law drives up the cost of a home lot by $200,000 to $400,000 through artificial restriction, it is not protecting neighborhoods — it is protecting the investment value of those who already own land at the expense of those who need it. The reform needed is not about building type or density. It is about the foundational principle that land should be available to the people who need to live on it, not held as a speculative asset by those who profit from restricting access to it.

Federal land reform must open appropriately sited public land to productive residential use, prioritizing allocation to owner-occupants over corporate developers. The 244 million acres administered by the Bureau of Land Management include vast areas that are neither ecological reserves nor productively used. A 21st-century homestead program — one that allocates land to families who will live and work it, with anti-speculative conditions preventing immediate resale for profit — would directly address the housing crisis while restoring land to productive use.

State trust land reform must align the management of 46 million acres of state trust lands with the actual needs of the communities they ostensibly serve. Below-market leases to commercial interests that have held these lands for generations serve neither the school children who are the statutory beneficiaries nor the communities that surround the land. Opening state trust lands to residential development, regenerative agriculture, and community-scale productive use would both generate more revenue for beneficiaries and serve the public interest.

Institutional ownership reform must distinguish between property rights that build communities and property rights that extract from them. Hard ownership caps on single-family residential properties by institutional investors, mandatory divestiture timelines, and full transparency registries of residential property ownership are the 21st-century equivalents of the anti-speculative prohibition. They do not abolish property rights. They prevent property rights from concentrating so completely that they become instruments of dispossession.

Community land trust expansion and resident ownership models must be scaled from niche innovations to mainstream instruments of permanent affordability. ROC (Resident Owned Community) models for manufactured housing, community land trusts for urban homeownership, and cooperative land ownership for rural agricultural communities all demonstrate that removing land from the speculative market while giving residents genuine owner-occupant rights is achievable, durable, and effective.

The Mormon settlement’s anti-speculative principle — that land is for people who live on it, not for people who profit from owning it — is not a 19th-century curiosity. It is a 21st-century necessity. The mechanisms that made it work are available to any society willing to design its land system around people rather than profit.

Conclusion: What the Desert Taught

The Salt Lake Valley in 1847 was, by the assessment of virtually every outside observer, an unlikely place to build a civilization. It was too dry, too remote, too high, too cold in winter and too hot in summer. The soil was alkaline and hard. The growing season was short. Jim Bridger had told Brigham Young that nothing would grow there.

It grew because a community designed around cooperation, stewardship, and equitable land distribution made it grow. They built the irrigation canals together, fenced the Big Field together, defended the fort together, and shared the harvest in the lean years together. They did this because their land system embedded them in mutual obligation from the first day — because the same lottery that gave you your lot gave your neighbor his, and you both knew you had received something fairly, and you both owed the community the labor of improving it.

The American speculator system built wealth for those who already had it. It built the railroads and the grain elevators and the great cities of the Midwest. It generated enormous aggregate prosperity, unevenly distributed and purchased at enormous cost to those at the bottom of the distribution. It did not build durable communities for the poor. It built extraction mechanisms that transferred value upward, from the settler who worked the land to the investor who owned it.

The Mormon system built communities for the poor. That was its explicit purpose, and within its intended scope — setting aside its profound failings toward Native peoples and its internal hierarchical inequities — it largely achieved that purpose. The 500 communities it founded across the Intermountain West are still there. Many of the 700 paper towns the Minnesota speculators platted in the 1850s are not.

The lesson is not that theocracy is a good form of government, or that religious authority should control land distribution. The lesson is structural: when you remove the speculative market from land distribution and replace it with a system designed around what people actually need to build stable lives, you get more stable lives. When you treat essential resources — water, land, shelter — as community goods rather than private commodities to be hoarded and extracted, you get community rather than extraction. When you distinguish between the property rights of those who live on the land and the accumulation strategies of those who profit from owning it, you get the river rather than the flood.

The desert taught those pioneers something that the speculators in their eastern offices never had to learn: that survival depends on cooperation, that community is not a luxury but a prerequisite, and that land given to the people who live on it produces something that land sold to those who profit from it never can.

It produces home.

Summary

This chapter examined the question of how land is distributed in America — who gets it, who is denied it, and what the consequences are for households, communities, and the nation as a whole. Beginning with the Mormon settlement of the Salt Lake Valley in 1847, the chapter traced a system of land allocation built around people rather than profit: a lottery-based distribution that gave every eligible family a place to build, a prohibition on speculation, and communal management of water and timber as shared resources. That system was compared against the American speculator model, which organized land distribution around capital, auction, and the ability to pay — producing enormous wealth for those who arrived with resources and systematic dispossession for those who arrived with labor alone.

The chapter then introduced the concept of property rights as analogous to water: essential in the right measure, catastrophically destructive in excess.

Owner-occupied property rights, the homeowner, the family farmer, the small business owner rooted in their community, are the river that sustains civilization.

Concentrated absentee ownership, the institutional investor, the private equity landlord, the algorithmic rent cartel, is the flood. The chapter traced this distinction through American history, including the use of property rights language to defend slavery, and connected it to the modern housing crisis through five interlocking systems of artificial scarcity: restrictive zoning, federal land mismanagement, state trust land capture, institutional investor accumulation, and algorithmic price coordination.

The economic consequences of perpetual renting were measured in concrete terms: a median renter’s net worth of $10,400 versus $400,000 for homeowners; 45 percent of older American households unable to cover basic living costs; $62.9 billion in annual federal rental assistance flowing through impoverished families directly to institutional landlords. The chapter argued that a land system designed to produce owner-occupants is not only more just but more fiscally responsible — that every family given access to land they can own is a family that builds wealth, retires dependency, and contributes to rather than draws from the public commons. The conclusion drew the thread from Brigham Young’s $1.50 land allocation in 1847 to the present crisis: the mechanisms differ, the principle does not. Land for the people who live on it. Not for the investors who profit from owning it.

Glossary

Anti-speculative principle — A policy or rule that prohibits the purchase of land or housing as an investment vehicle for profit rather than for productive use or owner-occupation. The Mormon settlement’s prohibition on buying or selling land is the historical example examined in this chapter.

Artificial scarcity — A shortage created not by physical limits but by legal, regulatory, or financial mechanisms that restrict access to an otherwise available resource. The housing shortage in the United States is primarily artificial scarcity, not a true shortage of land.

Community land trust — A nonprofit organization that holds land permanently outside the speculative market while allowing individuals to own and occupy homes or farms on that land. Residents own the structure; the trust holds the land, preventing resale for speculative profit.

Elder Index — A measure developed by the Gerontology Institute at UMass Boston that calculates the true income older adults need to cover basic living expenses in their geographic location, including housing, food, healthcare, and transportation. More accurate than the federal poverty line for measuring senior economic security.

Holistic managed grazing — A land management practice that uses livestock movement, timing, and herd behavior to mimic the large wild herbivore herds that historically maintained grassland and prairie ecosystems. Properly managed grazing breaks soil crust, cycles nutrients rapidly, increases soil organic matter, and restores the perennial bunchgrass communities that support water infiltration and diverse wildlife. Distinguished from the overgrazing that has degraded many western rangelands.

Owner-occupied property rights — The legal rights of individuals who live on and work the land or home they own. Distinguished in this chapter from absentee ownership, which involves holding land or housing as an investment without residing on it. Owner-occupied rights align the interests of the property holder with the health of the surrounding community.

Perpetual rent — A condition in which a household pays for shelter indefinitely without building any equity or ownership stake. Unlike a mortgage, which retires, rent never decreases and never converts to an asset. Over a lifetime, perpetual rent prevents wealth accumulation and leaves households financially exposed in retirement.

Plat of Zion — A city design developed under Joseph Smith in 1833, featuring wide streets, ten-acre blocks, large lots for owner-occupants, and community buildings at the center rather than commercial activity. It became the template for more than 500 LDS communities across the Intermountain West and is examined in this chapter as an example of community-centered urban planning.

Prior appropriation doctrine — The water rights system, originating in Mormon Utah, that allocates water based on the principle of “first in time, first in right” combined with beneficial use. It replaced the eastern riparian doctrine, under which adjacent landowners controlled water regardless of use. Now the governing water law across the American West.

Zoning tax — The premium added to the price of a home or piece of land above its natural market value, caused by zoning laws that legally restrict how much housing can be built on available land. Not an actual tax bill, but an invisible surcharge paid by every buyer in a restricted market. Estimated at over $400,000 per home in San Francisco and up to $200,000 in other major cities.

Sources and Further Reading

This analysis draws on the following primary and secondary sources:

• Lawrence L. Linford, “Establishing and Maintaining Land Ownership in Utah Prior to 1869,” Utah Historical Quarterly, Vol. 42, No. 2 (Spring 1974)

• Gustive O. Larson, “Land Contest in Early Utah,” Utah Historical Quarterly, Vol. 29, No. 4 (October 1961)

• Utah Division of Archives and Records Service, Guide to Original Land Titles in Utah Territory

• Leonard J. Arrington, Great Basin Kingdom: An Economic History of the Latter-day Saints, 1830–1900 (Harvard University Press, 1958)

• U.S. GAO, Rental Housing: Information on Institutional Investment in Single-Family Homes (May 2024)

• Realtor.com, 2026 Housing Supply Gap Report (March 2026)

• Wikipedia, Housing Crisis in the United States (current)

• NAHB, Zoning Regulation and Affordable Housing (2024)

• Richard H. Jackson, “The Mormon Village: Genesis and Antecedents of the City of Zion Plan,” BYU Studies, Vol. 17 (Winter 1977)

• Paul W. Gates, History of Public Land Law Development (Government Printing Office, 1968)

• Congress.gov CRS Report, Federal Land Ownership: Overview and Data (updated 2020)

• Headwaters Economics, State Trust Lands: A Four-Part Series (2021)

• Howard A. Christy, “Open Hand and Mailed Fist: Mormon-Indian Relations in Utah, 1847–52,” Utah Historical Quarterly, Vol. 46 (Summer 1978)

• DOJ v. RealPage Inc., Antitrust Complaint (August 2024) and Settlement (November 2025)