The Complete Financial History of the LDS Church

From Frontier Bankruptcy to a $293 Billion Institution

Natalie M. Fleming

INTRODUCTION

The economic system most people in the developed world live inside extracts wealth from the middle and working class with remarkable efficiency. Rent absorbs income that builds no equity. Interest payments transfer household surplus to financial institutions. Consumer debt compounds faster than wages rise. Medical costs drain savings built over decades. The people who work the hardest frequently own the least, because the system is structured to ensure that the surplus generated by labor flows upward to those who hold capital rather than to those who produce the output that creates it. The arithmetic is precise: median household wealth has barely moved in real terms for fifty years while the top percentile has compounded dramatically. The middle class is being slowly liquidated, and the mechanism is structural extraction built into the financial architecture of everyday life, operating exactly as designed.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was organized in 1830 with the explicit intention of building something different. The Law of Consecration revealed to Joseph Smith in that founding year described a community economic system in which no member paid rent to an absentee landlord, no member paid interest to an external creditor, every family held the means of production allocated through a bishop who knew them personally, and surplus flowed to the community storehouse rather than to distant capital owners. The Lord called debt bondage. The revelations commanded deliverance from it. The goal, stated plainly in Doctrine and Covenants and pursued in practice across six decades of Great Basin cooperative economics, was a community where the financial system served its members rather than extracted from them.

That system was destroyed by federal force in 1887 precisely because it worked. The cooperative economy of the Great Basin had built 500 self-sustaining communities from desert land, absorbed 70,000 immigrants from poverty into productivity, operated the first cooperative retail chain in American history, and created a banking system that kept community surplus circulating internally rather than draining to Eastern creditors. The Edmunds-Tucker Act dismantled it at exactly the moment it had achieved what its founders intended. The $293 billion this account describes is the continuation of that original purpose. It is the accumulated capital being built toward the conditions under which that purpose can be pursued again. At the center of that economy sat the tithing house: a commodity-backed credit system that absorbed the inflationary shocks of famine seasons and the deflationary shocks of financial panics alike, because its unit of account was the bushel and the labor-day rather than the dollar.

Why Does a Church Have $293 Billion?

The number stops people. A church, a religious institution built on voluntary donation, covenant obligation, and the care of the poor, holding total institutional net worth approaching $293 billion. For many readers the number arrives as an accusation before a single word of explanation has been offered. It feels like a betrayal of something, of the widow’s mite, of the pioneer crossing a frozen river with everything she owned in a handcart, of the bishop’s storehouse feeding families through a Depression winter.

The Mission the Money Protects

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints operates in 180 countries. It maintains a global welfare system, bishop’s storehouses, employment centers, welfare farms, canneries, and humanitarian operations serving people of every faith and nationality in crisis. It subsidizes the education of hundreds of thousands of students at BYU, BYU-Idaho, BYU-Hawaii, and Ensign College, holding tuition to roughly one-third of comparable private universities by absorbing the difference from accumulated reserves. It sends tens of thousands of missionaries worldwide through an equalization system that gives a missionary from Ghana and a missionary from Utah identical support regardless of family means. It builds hundreds of temples and thousands of meeting houses globally, every one paid for in full before construction begins. No mortgage. No creditor with leverage over the community’s worship.

The Real Engine: Feed the Child, Educate the Household

The church feeds children because children matter. Every child in the community is a soul with inherent worth, beyond any economic calculation. The storehouse provisions a hungry family because hunger is wrong, because the covenant community has an unconditional obligation to the most vulnerable among it, and because a church that teaches the worth of souls and watches children go hungry has already failed its own doctrine. This is the first reason and the only reason that needs to stand alone: children deserve to be fed.

There is also a second truth, which follows from the first without replacing it: institutions that feed children and educate households are making the wisest long-term investment available to them. The Saints who arrived in the Salt Lake Valley in 1847 built a schoolhouse before they built much else. The University of Deseret was chartered in 1850, three years after arrival in a desert, before paved roads or legal land titles. This was partly covenant obligation and partly the recognition that a fed, educated child is more likely to grow into an adult who tithes, serves, and raises children who do the same. The financial wisdom is real. It compounds across generations. The financial wisdom compounds across generations, always downstream of the moral obligation that precedes it. Any institution would be wise to feed its children. The church does it because it is right, and discovers the wisdom as a consequence.

This was the mission from the very first revelation. On February 9, 1831, just one year after the church’s founding, the Lord revealed the Law of Consecration in Doctrine and Covenants 42. The purpose was explicit: eliminate poverty among the membership, achieve equality through stewardship, and build a community in which, as the city of Enoch achieved, there was no poor among them (Moses 7:18). Three years later, with the church drowning in the debts that would eventually collapse the Kirtland Safety Society, the Lord revealed Doctrine and Covenants 104. He called debt by its name: bondage. He promised the Saints delivery from it: ‘I shall send means unto you for your deliverance’ (D and C 104:80). D and C 19:35 commands directly: ‘Pay the debt thou hast contracted. Release thyself from bondage.’ President Joseph F. Smith distilled the full consequence: ‘Get out of debt and keep out of debt, and then you will be financially as well as spiritually free.’ The goal was never merely solvency. It was freedom: a community released from the extractive financial obligations that prevent people from living the abundant life the gospel promises.

The Core Claim

Every financial crisis in the pages that follow, every recovery, every dollar of the $293 billion described in this introduction, traces back to this same engine: feed the child, educate the household, and the investment returns across a generation. The tithing system, the storehouse, Ensign Peak, the Self-Reliance courses, the Perpetual Education Fund: all of it is one operation, run at different time horizons, with human investment as the first and most important layer.

All of this requires money. Not the modest amounts that Sunday collections sustain in a local congregation, but the institutional financial capacity to respond to a typhoon in the Philippines, a famine in East Africa, and an earthquake in Turkey simultaneously, without pausing to fundraise, without borrowing, and without reducing any of the three responses because the others are also happening. The reserves exist so the mission never stops.

What the Reserves Actually Fund

Global welfare and humanitarian operations: over $1 billion annually, serving all faiths. Educational institutions: BYU system tuition held to roughly one-third of market rate. Temple and chapel construction: hundreds of buildings globally, all paid before construction begins. Missionary program: equalized support for tens of thousands of missionaries worldwide. Disaster response: immediate deployment without fundraising delay. Perpetual mission guarantee: reserves sufficient to sustain all operations through any foreseeable crisis.

The Institutional Memory of Four Near-Catastrophes

The deeper answer to why the church holds these reserves reaches back past the present, specifically in four moments across eighty years when the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints came within a signature of financial dissolution.

The Kirtland Safety Society collapsed in 1837 under borrowed money and illiquid backing, stripping the community of its financial foundation and driving its founder from the state. The federal government seized more than a million dollars in church property under the Edmunds-Tucker Act of 1887, forcing the institution into Eastern debt for the first time. The Panic of 1893 hit with the church carrying that debt, driving it to functional insolvency by 1898, the church president privately doubting it would ever pay what it owed. And overambitious construction spending produced a $32 million annual deficit by 1963, the fourth crisis in a pattern that had repeated every generation.

Each crisis taught the same lesson in a different key: financial dependence is mission vulnerability. A church that must borrow to operate can be controlled by its creditors. A church whose property can be seized by a hostile government loses its capacity to serve its members at exactly the moment they most need it. A church lacking the reserves to sustain operations through an economic downturn must cut the welfare system, the missionary program, and the educational institutions precisely when people are most desperate for what they provide.

The reserves are the institutionalized memory of those four crises. Every dollar in the Ensign Peak portfolio is, in a specific and traceable sense, descended from a lesson paid for in genuine institutional suffering, the lesson that a church with a global mission carries a mission too large to leave financially vulnerable to the hostility, the indifference, or the economic instability of the world it is trying to serve.

The reserves honor the widow’s mite. They are the guarantee that the widow’s mite will still be received, and the widow still cared for, regardless of what the world’s financial systems do next.

The Legitimate Question, At What Scale?

The legitimate question concerns the scale: specifically whether $293 billion in total net worth, including a $206 billion investment portfolio, exceeds what any plausible future crisis could require. The church’s annual operating expenditure runs in the range of $6 to $7 billion. An investment portfolio of $206 billion earning conservative long-term returns generates investment income many times that annual budget. The church could, in principle, operate entirely from investment returns without spending a dollar of new tithing, and still grow the portfolio.

The tension remains unresolved. The history of how the church arrived at this position, through sixty years of disciplined investment of tithing surplus, compounded by the mathematics of long-term equity returns, is clear and traceable. The question of what a religious institution owes its contributing members in transparency about accumulated reserves, and what level constitutes prudent stewardship versus disproportionate accumulation, is one that the history of LDS financial thought provides rich material for, but the answer belongs to the institution and its members to determine.

The story begins in the poverty of upstate New York in 1830. It is, at its core, a refugee story: a community driven from its homes four times in fifteen years, arriving each time with nothing, and building something extraordinary from that nothing. The lessons it learned extend well beyond churches, to any group of people who have been stripped of everything and need to build from zero. Those lessons have never been more urgently needed than they are today.

A Story of Spectacular Failure, Hard-Won Wisdom, and Eventual Mastery

Joseph Smith’s family were financial failures. His father lost the family savings in a ginseng deal gone wrong. The Smiths moved repeatedly, chased by debt and poverty through upstate New York. This is where the story of the LDS Church’s finances begins.

What followed over the next two centuries has no real parallel in American institutional history. A church born in poverty borrowed recklessly, lost a bank, had its property seized by the federal government, came within a signature of insolvency at least four separate times, pioneered a livestock-backed currency in the Utah desert, built a cooperative retail empire, collapsed again under overambitious construction spending, was rescued by a Canadian businessman, and eventually accumulated, through sixty years of disciplined investment of voluntary member contributions, a financial portfolio that independent analysts estimated in 2024 at approximately $293 billion. The church itself publishes no financial statements in the United States, so all figures cited in this document represent external estimates based on regulatory filings and independent analysis rather than official church disclosures.

Each financial crisis left a lesson that reshaped what came after. The path from the Kirtland Safety Society’s collapse in 1837 to Ensign Peak Advisors managing more assets than Harvard’s endowment follows no straight line. It is a long, humbling, sometimes painful arc of institutional learning: the story of a community that failed at finance, learned from those failures more thoroughly than almost any institution in American history, and built something the scarcity-based world had declared impossible.

The arc runs from the first handwritten currency in the Salt Lake Valley to a financial empire that can fund its own operations in perpetuity from investment returns alone.

A church born in poverty, bankrupted by federal seizure, and within a signature of insolvency four times over. It now holds a financial portfolio twice the size of Harvard’s endowment. Every step of that journey was a lesson.

PHASE ONE: 1830–1838

Dependence, Debt, and the First Bankruptcy

Starting from Nothing, And Borrowing to Build

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was organized in 1830 with no financial foundation to speak of. Joseph Smith had no institutional funding, no wealthy patrons, and no endowment.

When Smith moved the gathering church to Kirtland, Ohio, in 1831, the primary mechanism for financing community development was the Law of Consecration: members voluntarily contributing their property to a common pool from which the bishop would distribute resources. The pooled contributions funded the construction of the Kirtland Temple, purchased land for arriving members, financed publishing operations, and supported missionaries. Member giving was, from the very beginning, the church’s financial bedrock. But consecration alone fell short of the capital requirements of a rapidly growing community. The Saints needed credit.

Church leaders turned to debt, promissory notes, bills of exchange, loans from sympathetic non-Mormon creditors, and personal borrowing by Joseph Smith himself. The result was an accumulating web of financial obligations that the community’s productive capacity could service only in favorable conditions. When conditions became unfavorable, as they inevitably did, the web became a trap.

The Kirtland Safety Society: Ambition Without a Charter

The decision that would haunt the early church longest was the attempt to establish a bank in Kirtland, Ohio, in 1836. The motivation was sound: Kirtland was land-rich and cash-poor, like every frontier community of the era. A local bank could issue notes that would circulate as currency, fund community development, give members access to credit, and reduce dependence on distant eastern financial institutions that held no sympathy for the Mormon community.

Church apostle Orson Hyde was dispatched to the Ohio legislature to obtain a bank charter. He returned empty-handed, twice. The legislature, hostile to the Mormon community, refused to grant the charter. Rather than abandon the project, church leaders took the advice of non-Mormon legal counsel and established the Kirtland Safety Society Anti-Banking Company, a quasi-bank that could issue notes without a formal charter, a practice legally contested but common enough in Ohio at the time. The word “Anti” was stamped before “Banking” on the already-printed note plates in smaller type, in a legal maneuver that convinced almost no one.

“Kirtland bills are as safe as gold,” one member wrote in January 1837. The town boomed on that confidence. The notes, though, rested primarily on land, an asset that could never be handed over the counter in exchange for a bill. When demand for redemption in hard specie mounted, the bank collapsed under it. Then the Panic of 1837 hit the national economy. Scores of banks across America failed. The Kirtland Safety Society was among them, collapsing in November 1837 with roughly $100,000 in unresolved debt.

Joseph Smith was named in seventeen lawsuits, fined $1,000 for illegal banking, and fled to Missouri to escape imprisonment. Members who had trusted the institution with their savings lost faith in his financial judgment, and a significant faction left the church entirely.

LESSON 1: An Asset You Cannot Spend Cannot Back a Currency

The fundamental error of the Kirtland Safety Society was backing currency with an asset that was illiquid and non-transferable. Land cannot be handed over a counter. A currency must be backed by something the holder can actually receive on demand, specie, commodities, or productive assets that can be converted quickly. This lesson would drive every subsequent monetary innovation: always ensure the backing is real, liquid, and redeemable. The Mormon community issued no further currency backed primarily by real estate.

LESSON 2: Any Permission You Need Can Be Revoked

The refusal of the Ohio legislature to grant a banking charter, politically motivated and discriminatory, demonstrated that an institution whose legal standing depended on the goodwill of hostile authorities was permanently vulnerable. The response, over the following decades, was to build financial systems that operated within communities rather than depending on external institutional permission: the tithing house network, the cooperative storehouse system, and the scrip currency were all designed to function without any external charter or authorization.

PHASE TWO: 1838–1847

The Tithing Revelation: Building a New Foundation

In 1838, Joseph Smith received two revelations that ended the church’s dependence on external capital markets permanently.

The Law of Tithing, one-tenth of annual income, contributed voluntarily by every member, became the church’s primary revenue mechanism. The shift was architectural rather than incremental. Rather than borrowing from the outside world and hoping that community growth would generate enough revenue to service the debt, the church would live within the means that its members freely contributed. The community’s productive output, channeled through a tenth of each family’s increase, would fund everything.

The tithing system ran in three parallel channels. Property tithing was a one-time contribution of one-tenth of all property a member possessed upon entering the system. Increase tithing was an ongoing annual contribution of one-tenth of income or production. Labor tithing was a donation of one day in every ten to community projects: roads, dams, schools, public buildings. Together these three forms captured real economic value in every form it took: a farmer tithed in grain, a rancher in cattle, a carpenter in labor, a merchant in goods. The tithing offices received all of it and redistributed according to community need: feeding the poor, paying workers on public projects, financing missionary service, funding construction. Every form of productive output the frontier generated entered the system, and the system ran on community, commitment, and a bishop with a storehouse.

The early member response varied. The Nauvoo period saw genuine willingness among many Saints, tithing labor built the Nauvoo Temple and contributions funded missionary work across America and Europe. But full compliance remained elusive, and Joseph Smith himself acknowledged that very few members were living the full spirit of the law as he understood it. The real test of the tithing system came in the destitution of the wilderness years that followed, harder ground by far than Nauvoo’s relative comfort. When everything else had been stripped away by violence and expulsion, the tithing principle, one tenth of whatever you have, freely given, proved to be the one financial mechanism that could survive with the people wherever they went. A charter, a bank, external institutions, none of it was needed. The system ran on community, commitment, and a bishop with a storehouse.

LESSON 3: Revenue Built Inside the Community Stays Inside It

The 1838 tithing revelation changed the church’s capital structure permanently. Before it, the church borrowed from outside creditors and hoped community growth would outrun the interest. After it, the church funded operations from what its members freely gave. That shift eliminated the creditor with leverage, the deadline that could not be moved, and the collateral that could be seized. Member tithing fluctuates; it adjusts to hardship rather than compounding it. Debt compounds. The architecture of voluntary internal revenue, established in 1838, is the single decision that made every subsequent recovery possible.

PHASE THREE: 1847–1869

The Great Basin Monetary Ecosystem: Innovation From Scratch

When the Saints arrived in the Salt Lake Valley in 1847, they faced a monetary challenge of almost comic severity: they were thousands of miles from any functioning financial system, had almost no hard currency, no legally recognized land titles (Congress withheld recognition of Utah land titles until 1869), and a population doubling and redoubling as immigrants poured in from across America and Europe. They built one from scratch.

Layer One: Handwritten Treasury Notes (1848)

The first currency issued in the Salt Lake Valley was almost absurdly primitive: bills hand-printed with pen and ink on plain white paper, two inches wide and four inches long, signed personally by Brigham Young, Heber C. Kimball, and Newel K. Whitney. Denominations of 50 cents, $1, $2, $3, and $5 were issued, stamped with the seal of the Twelve Apostles. These were personal promissory notes from the church’s senior leadership, backed by the trust of those who signed them rather than any gold reserve. They served their immediate purpose: giving the community a medium of exchange while more permanent solutions were developed.

Layer Two: Mormon Gold Coins (1848–1861)

The breakthrough came with the Mormon Battalion. Veterans returning from California service after the Mexican-American War brought gold dust, including men who had been present at Sutter’s Mill when James Marshall discovered gold in January 1848. In November 1848, Brigham Young commissioned John Kay to make dies and coin the gold dust. The resulting coins, inscribed “Holiness to the Lord” on one face and the Deseret beehive on the other, were accepted at full value within the territory and went east to purchase machinery and equipment the community needed from outside suppliers.

These coins were backed at approximately eighty percent gold reserve, a reserve ratio far sounder than many chartered American banks of the period. When the gold dust supply ran thin, Young discontinued minting rather than debase the coins. The coins were briefly revived in 1860 with an artistically refined design, but were shut down by the new federally appointed territorial governor the following year. The lesson of Kirtland, back your currency with something real and liquid, was fully internalized.

Layer Three: The Tithing House Network as a Distributed Banking System

The tithing house network has received far less attention than it deserves. Its transformation into a functioning banking system reshaped how an entire territory bought, sold, and saved. Every LDS settlement had a tithing house, the local office, where members made their contributions. The tithing house was far more than a collection point. It maintained elaborate debit-and-credit accounts for every community member, settling accounts annually and allowing members to accumulate credits through contributions and draw against those credits for goods they needed.

A farmer who brought in grain received a credit. He could then draw against that credit for tools, fabric, or provisions. He could transfer his credit to a neighbor in payment of a debt. The tithing office functioned simultaneously as store, bank, clearinghouse, and redistribution hub, all without a charter, formal capital structure, or external regulatory approval.

The General Tithing Office in Salt Lake City sat at the apex of this network, and tithing scrip, issued in denominations from five cents to one dollar, allowed seamless exchange across the entire territory. A farmer in southern Utah could deposit produce at his local tithing house and receive scrip redeemable at any storehouse in the territory. This was functionally equivalent to a territorial clearing system, built from scratch with no banking infrastructure whatsoever.

The Tithing House as America’s First Community Bank Network

One economic historian described the tithing house network as ‘the most important early banking activity of the church.’ Until 1869, tithing houses were the only general stores in most Utah communities. They maintained credit accounts, issued redeemable scrip, paid workers on public projects, funded community infrastructure, and redistributed resources to the poor. This was distributed community banking, local, voluntary, non-extractive, and remarkably functional, operating without a single external bank charter.

Inflation-Proof, Deflation-Proof: The Commodity Anchor

The tithing house solved a problem that has destroyed every paper currency system in American history: the severing of money from productive reality. Dollar-denominated scrip inflates when the government prints too much of it and deflates when credit contracts and cash drains from circulation. Either condition wipes out the savings of people who hold paper. The tithing house ran on a different principle entirely. Its unit of account was the commodity itself, priced at the current local market rate by a clerk with a ledger and a scale. A bushel of wheat was worth what a bushel of wheat was worth that week in that settlement. A day of skilled carpentry carried the going rate for skilled carpentry. The numbers moved with the economy because they were the economy, recorded directly.

Inflation, in the conventional sense, strikes paper money because the supply of paper can expand faster than the supply of goods. A government or bank issues more notes; each note buys less wheat. The tithing house issued credits against real commodities already in the storehouse. The clerk recorded what came through the door, valued it at the current market price, and issued a credit for that amount. The credit represented actual wheat, actual labor, actual livestock. When a member drew against the credit for tools or fabric, real goods moved in exchange for the record of real goods deposited. Paper inflation requires a gap between the note and the thing it promises. The tithing house closed that gap at the point of entry.

Deflation strikes differently: credit contracts, cash becomes scarce, and debtors who borrowed in good times find themselves holding obligations denominated in dollars that have grown harder to earn. The Panic of 1893 drove this mechanism across the United States, collapsing commodity prices and leaving farmers unable to service debts they had contracted when prices stood higher. The tithing house carried no such exposure. A member who deposited ten bushels of wheat in 1890 held a credit for ten bushels of wheat. If the dollar price of wheat fell by half in 1893, the credit fell in dollar terms too, but the member’s real position held steady: ten bushels in, ten bushels out. The system denominated obligations in goods, and goods track their own prices by definition.

The famine winter of 1848 to 1849 demonstrates the system under stress. Wheat ranged from four to five dollars a bushel and potatoes from six to twenty dollars a bushel, wild swings driven by crop failure and the influx of California-bound emigrants stripping local supply. A dollar-denominated savings system would have been devastated: the purchasing power of any cash held before the famine collapsed overnight. The tithing house absorbed the shock because its credits tracked the new prices automatically. A member who held a credit for fifty pounds of wheat held fifty pounds of wheat regardless of what fifty pounds of wheat cost in California gold that season. The valuation system updated to reflect reality; it tracked reality rather than pinning it to a fixed number.

Why the Commodity System Held When Paper Systems Failed

Paper currencies fail in two directions: inflation (too many notes chasing too few goods) and deflation (too few notes to service existing debts). The tithing house avoided both because it denominated credits in goods, valued at current local market prices, with real commodities held in the storehouse against every credit issued. Inflation required a gap between the note and the thing it promised. The tithing house closed that gap at the point of entry. Deflation required debts fixed in scarce dollars. The tithing house held obligations in goods that tracked their own prices. A community that saves in wheat holds wheat regardless of what the dollar does. That is the entire mechanism, and it required no central bank, no reserve requirement, and no monetary policy committee to maintain.

Layer Four: Livestock-Backed Emergency Currency, The ‘Moo Money’ of 1858

Federal troops under General Johnston were marching on Utah in 1857, and Brigham Young needed to finance a military defense with no cash reserves worth speaking of. His solution had no precedent in American monetary history: currency backed by livestock.

The church held large herds of horses, cattle, and sheep, donated as tithing and as repayment on Perpetual Emigrating Fund debts. Land could serve as no backing because Congress had yet to recognize Utah land titles. Gold was exhausted. But livestock was transferable, liquid in the sense that it could actually be delivered, and abundant. On January 19, 1858, the Deseret Currency Association was chartered, with Brigham Young as president, and approximately $100,000 in Deseret Currency was issued in denominations from $1 to $20, personally signed by Young and his secretary Hiram Clawson.

The obligation printed on the bills was precise: “Deseret Currency Association will pay the bearer $3.00 in livestock on presentation of $100.” These notes circulated widely and were accepted in good faith throughout the territory. They served their purpose, financing the defense effort and keeping the local economy functioning during the crisis. The system began to break down only when non-Mormon merchants figured out that they could buy the scrip at a 60 percent discount and redeem it in Salt Lake City for actual cattle, draining the church’s herds. Brigham Young called in the currency in August 1858. By December 1867, he and other officers of the Deseret Currency Association gathered and burned $93,544 in outstanding notes, a Sunday-afternoon bonfire of monetary history.

LESSON 4: Issue Only What You Can Actually Deliver

The livestock-backed currency of 1858 succeeded precisely because it was backed by the most abundant liquid asset actually available in Utah at the time, cattle, horses, and sheep. It was creative, unconventional, and entirely pragmatic. The deeper lesson was about honest accounting: your currency is only as strong as what stands behind it. When the church had gold, it minted gold coins. When it had grain and livestock, it issued commodity-backed scrip. When it had only land, illiquid and legally unrecognized, it issued nothing. The match between backing and currency was always kept honest.

PHASE FOUR: 1869–1887

The Cooperative Empire: ZCMI, Banking, and Self-Sufficiency

The completion of the transcontinental railroad in 1869 marked a turning point in LDS economic history. The isolation that had protected the cooperative economy was ending. Non-Mormon merchants with access to cheaper eastern goods were entering Utah markets. The cash that Mormon families spent on outside imports drained from the community, away from cooperative enterprises and ongoing settlement funding.

Brigham Young’s response was the cooperative mercantile network: ZCMI, chartered in 1868, was the first chain store in American history. ZCMI was no corporate chain extracting profit for distant shareholders, but a cooperative network owned by its member communities and distributing returns as dividends to participants. At its peak, ZCMI cooperative stores served ninety Mormon towns across the territory. The cooperative generated $76 million in sales over its first twenty-five years, producing nearly two million dollars in cash dividends on an initial investment of $220,000.

Formal banking institutions emerged in parallel. The Bank of Deseret, incorporated in 1871 with Brigham Young as president and $100,000 in capital, was followed by Zion’s Savings Bank and Trust Company in 1873, established to “stimulate thrift, facilitate immigration to Utah, and mobilize savings for investment projects.” Zion’s Savings Bank would survive all subsequent crises and eventually become what is today Zions Bancorporation, one of the surviving institutional legacies of the entire cooperative economic experiment.

By the mid-1870s, with the United Order experiments adding two hundred cooperative enterprises across the territory, the LDS economic system had no comparable peer in American history. It produced its own food, manufactured its own goods, operated its own retail network, managed its own banking, and was approaching genuine self-sufficiency from the outside market.

What the church arrived at, through hard experience rather than abstract planning, was the recognition that aiding the poor at this scale required the structural permanence of a financial institution: a pooled fund, a lending mechanism, a repayment structure, and an organizational apparatus capable of managing logistics across two continents. A one-time gift helps one family once. A fund that lends money, collects repayment, and relends that repayment to the next family compounds indefinitely, and that distinction is the entire reason the institution organized in 1849 was able to move tens of thousands of people over four decades rather than a few hundred over a few years.

The church had thousands of people who believed. It had almost none of them in a position to act on that belief. The distance between conviction and arrival was not measured in miles. It was measured in dollars the church did not yet have a mechanism to provide.

These were people with no margin left for a lifestyle choice. They were, in the plainest sense, refugees: coal miners working twelve-hour shifts for wages too thin to feed a family, tenant farmers with no path to owning land, families already driven from Missouri at gunpoint and from Illinois in a February blizzard, arriving in Iowa and Nebraska with wagons, debts, and very little else. The church discovered, within the first years of organized missionary work abroad, that spiritual commitment left a financial problem untouched. A family in Lancashire could be entirely persuaded of the gospel and entirely unable to act on it, because passage from Liverpool to the Salt Lake Valley cost more than that family would see in two years of wages.

The Crisis Behind the Fund

The Perpetual Emigrating Fund, Funding the Refuge

No single institution in 19th century American history moved more people from poverty to self-sufficiency at lower cost than the Perpetual Emigrating Fund. Established in 1849 initially to help Mormon refugees from Nauvoo reach the Salt Lake Valley, it quickly became a global immigration engine: chartering ships in Liverpool, establishing buying agencies in Europe, organizing overland transport across the plains, and absorbing converts from England, Scandinavia, Germany, Switzerland, and beyond into the productive Great Basin economy.

The numbers are precise. Of the approximately 73,000 Latter-day Saints who emigrated from Europe to the United States between 1852 and 1887, the PEF assisted more than 26,000, over a third, with at least part of the journey. Total LDS emigration from 1840 to 1887 reached 85,220 souls, of whom at least 70,000 received PEF assistance in some form. The mechanism was a revolving loan: community surplus funded the passage, immigrants repaid after establishing themselves, repayments funded the next wave. In 1868 alone, the tithing system subsidized immigrant transport by nearly $200,000, teamsters received tithing credit for hauling immigrants west while the immigrants themselves were charged only a fraction of the real cost.

The 1880 Jubilee, A Debt Forgiven on Principle

On April 6, 1880, exactly fifty years from the day Joseph Smith organized the church, John Taylor stood before the semi-centennial conference and drew the Saints’ attention to a custom from ancient Israel: the jubilee year, described in Leviticus 25, in which debts were forgiven and the land rested every half-century. Taylor proposed that the church mark its own fiftieth year the same way. “It occurred to me that we ought to do something, as they did in former times, to relieve those that are oppressed with debt,” he told the conference, “to assist those that are needy, to break the yoke off those that may feel themselves crowded upon, and to make it a time of general rejoicing.”

The church moved past sentiment immediately, setting the example with a number. The Perpetual Emigrating Fund struck one half the indebtedness held against individuals classed as worthy poor, a forgiveness amounting to $802,000, a figure equivalent to tens of millions of dollars today. Families who had borrowed from the fund to cross an ocean and a continent, and who had since fallen behind through illness, crop failure, or simple hardship, had half of what they owed simply erased.

“Extend to them a jubilee, if you can consistently. You will have their faith and prayers and confidence, which may be worth more than money.”, President John Taylor, urging members to forgive debts owed to them personally, 1880

Seven years after the 1880 Jubilee, the Edmunds-Tucker Act authorized the federal government to seize church property. Among the assets targeted were the outstanding notes held by the Perpetual Emigrating Fund: the very debts the 1880 Jubilee had forgiven only halfway. A full jubilee, as Leviticus intended, recurring rather than episodic, would have left the PEF holding cleared accounts with nothing for federal marshals to attach. The weapon used most effectively against the cooperative economy in 1887 was the outstanding debt the community had chosen to preserve. A community free of extractive financial obligations is a community that cannot be financially destroyed from the outside: that is what the Jubilee proved, and what the Edmunds-Tucker seizure confirmed.

The principle behind the jubilee is the same principle that runs through every institution this account describes: a community’s long-term strength depends on keeping its members productive rather than extracting every dollar owed regardless of circumstance. A family permanently crushed under PEF debt stopped tithing, stopped contributing labor to public works, stopped raising children equipped to do the same. A family released from that debt could. The jubilee was an investment rather than charity in the modern sense of a one-way transfer. It was an investment in restoring productive capacity to households the system had, through ordinary hardship, pushed toward the edge.

Seven years after the 1880 Jubilee, the Edmunds-Tucker Act gave the federal government the authority to seize church property. Among the assets targeted were the outstanding notes held by the Perpetual Emigrating Fund, the very debts the 1880 Jubilee had forgiven only halfway. Had the jubilee been complete, had Taylor forgiven 100% rather than 50% of the debt, those notes would have been gone, with nothing left to attach. The federal government would have found the PEF holding nothing but cleared accounts. The weapon used most effectively against the cooperative economy in 1887 was the outstanding debt the community had chosen to preserve rather than release. A full jubilee, practiced as Leviticus intended, recurring rather than episodic, would have built a community with no debt left for enemies to seize. The lesson runs forward as much as backward: a community free of extractive financial obligations is a community that cannot be financially destroyed from the outside.

Why the Jubilee Matters Beyond 1880

The biblical jubilee of Leviticus 25 was never meant as a one-time historical curiosity. It was a recurring structural correction, built into the law itself, to prevent debt from compounding across generations into permanent bondage. The LDS Jubilee of 1880 applied that same logic at the institutional level: half a million dollars in PEF debt forgiven, with church leadership explicitly asking the wealthy to extend the same mercy to private debtors. A monetary system built on covenant rather than extraction can absorb this kind of periodic forgiveness without collapsing, because the system was never designed to maximize debt collection in the first place. It was designed to maximize the number of households that could remain productive contributors to the whole.

What the PEF Actually Did

Shipped converts from Liverpool. Wagoned them across the plains. Fed them through the storehouse while they established their stewardships. Allocated them land and tools through the bishop’s office. Accepted repayment in kind, grain, labor, livestock, when cash was scarce. Then used those repayments to fund the next family’s passage. Between 1849 and 1887, it moved more than 70,000 people from poverty in Europe and the American Midwest into productive self-sufficiency in the Great Basin, at zero cost to the federal government, and at a fraction of the cost that any comparable private migration would have required.

Economic Equality, The Prevention of Hoarding and Poverty

Non-Mormon western settlements were routinely destroyed by the land speculator: the investor who purchased large tracts, held them idle, and rented them at extractive rates to farmers who had no alternative. In Mormon communities, the bishop’s allocation mechanism removed land from the speculative market entirely. A blacksmith received tools. A farmer received ground. The surplus each family generated stayed with the family, minus the covenant tenth that went to the storehouse, and the storehouse guaranteed that no family fell through the floor when hardship came. No absentee landlord collected rent. No creditor extracted interest on access to the means of production.

The United Order experiments of the 1870s pushed this principle further, toward complete communal production and distribution. These mostly failed at the fullest expression of communality, confirming that private stewardship with voluntary surplus sharing outperforms full collectivization in both productivity and community harmony. But the underlying principle held across every institutional form it took: productive assets should be in the hands of those who will steward them, surplus should flow to those who need it, and no member of the community should go without the basic means of a dignified productive life.

LESSON 5: Control the Chain From Farm to Storehouse

The tithing system, the cooperative stores, the formal banks, and the manufacturing enterprises formed one integrated system, they were a vertically integrated system. Tithing funded community infrastructure. The storehouses distributed goods. The cooperative retail network kept purchasing power within the community. The banks mobilized savings for investment. Each layer reinforced the others. The result was an economic system that could sustain itself even when external markets were hostile, which they frequently were. Resilience came from the web of interdependence among them.

PHASE FIVE: 1887–1907

Federal Destruction and the Near-Death Experience

The Edmunds-Tucker Devastation

The Edmunds-Tucker Act of 1887 was the most devastating financial blow in LDS Church history. It disincorporated the Church as a legal entity, dissolved the Perpetual Emigrating Fund, abolished women’s suffrage in Utah (which had been granted in 1870), replaced locally elected judges with federal appointees, and authorized confiscation of all church property above $50,000. The U.S. Supreme Court upheld the act in 1890.

The consequences were catastrophic. The church was stripped of more than one million dollars in property, including tithing money that members had contributed in good faith. Senior church leaders spent years imprisoned or living underground to avoid federal marshals. Between 1885 and 1889, most apostles and senior leaders were in hiding. The cooperative enterprises that had been built over forty years, the ZCMI network, the manufacturing cooperatives, the banking institutions, were systematically dismantled under legal and financial pressure.

And simultaneously, the church had been borrowing heavily. Ambitious infrastructure investments, gristmills, sugar factories, railroads, mining ventures, had been financed by debt. When the federal assault destroyed the institutional income, those debts became catastrophic. The Panic of 1893, the worst economic depression since the Civil War, hit at precisely the worst moment. By December 1892, the church owed half a million dollars in rapidly maturing short-term loans it lacked any prospect of paying. By 1899, the total debt had risen to $2.3 million.

The Church’s Darkest Financial Hour

Rudger Clawson, keeper of the church’s financial books in 1899, reported to President Lorenzo Snow: ‘The report clearly showed that the church was nearly bankrupt, if not already.’ President Wilford Woodruff, Snow’s predecessor, had privately expressed doubt that the church would ever pay its debts. Only 15.9 percent of members were paying any tithing at all between 1890 and 1898. The institution that had survived mob violence, three expulsions, and federal military occupation was on the verge of financial dissolution.

The Lorenzo Snow Revival: Tithing as Salvation

In 1899, President Lorenzo Snow traveled to St. George, Utah, and delivered what would become one of the most consequential speeches in LDS financial history. He called on members to recommit to the law of tithing, as the lifeblood rather than a mechanical obligation, of the institution they had built together. Members responded faster than Snow had dared hope. In 1899, the percentage of members paying at least some tithing jumped from 15.9 percent to 25.6 percent.

Clawson told Snow: “If present favorable conditions continue, the church will be relieved of its indebtedness by the close of the year 1905.” Snow replied that when that day came, he would illuminate the Salt Lake Temple and throw open its doors for a jubilee of rejoicing, the same word Taylor had used in 1880, now marking debt eliminated rather than merely forgiven. By 1907, Snow’s successor, Joseph F. Smith, stood at General Conference and declared: “Today the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints owes not a dollar that it cannot pay at once. At last we are in a position that we can pay as we go. We do not have to borrow any more, and we won’t have to if the Latter-day Saints continue to live their religion and observe this law of tithing. It is the law of revenue to the Church.”

That 1907 declaration carried a second, lesser-known passage that has grown more significant with every passing decade. Speaking in the same conference, President Smith continued:

“We may not be able to reach it right away, but we expect to see the day when we will not have to ask you for one dollar of donation for any purpose, except that which you volunteer to give of your own accord, because we will have tithes sufficient in the storehouse of the Lord to pay everything that is needful for the advancement of the kingdom of God.”, President Joseph F. Smith, General Conference, April 1907

Elder Boyd K. Packer quoted this passage again in 1990 General Conference, noting that attentive members would find no surprise by the announcement that local ward budgets would be centrally funded from tithing rather than local fundraising. The principle Smith articulated in 1907, that the accumulated tithes of a faithful membership, properly invested and stewarded, would eventually generate sufficient returns to fund the entire work of the kingdom without further solicitation, was a prophetic trajectory. By 2024, with investment returns from Ensign Peak Advisors capable of funding all church operations without spending a dollar of new tithing, that trajectory has reached its destination. The day Smith envisioned has, by the arithmetic of compound investment, already arrived.

LESSON 6: External Debt Creates External Control

The 1890s crisis revealed what external debt does under political attack: it becomes a lever the enemy controls. The federal government seized church property; the outstanding loans called simultaneously. Tithing compliance dropped to 15.9 percent as members scattered and leadership hid. The cooperative enterprises built over forty years collapsed under legal and financial pressure at the same moment. Every dollar borrowed from an outside creditor in the 1880s was a dollar that could be demanded back in 1893. Debt is leverage in whoever holds it. When the holder is hostile, it becomes a weapon. From 1907 forward, no debt became the governing principle precisely because the alternative had been experienced in full.

PHASE SIX: 1907–1959

Consolidation, Professionalization, and the Welfare System

Heber J. Grant, who became church president in 1918 after years as the financial troubleshooter who had helped navigate the 1893 crisis, brought a businessman’s discipline to church administration. Presiding Bishop Charles Nibley, previously a prominent private businessman, helped restructure church operations that had previously been administered entirely through the trustee-in-trust into three incorporated entities, a structure better suited to the legal and financial realities of the modern American economy.

The 1920s were the first sustained period of genuine financial health the church had ever known. Tithing compliance grew steadily as membership expanded, the cooperative business enterprises that had survived the federal dismantling of the 1880s continued to generate income, and every dollar of surplus could now be retained rather than surrendered to creditors. The church began, cautiously, to build reserves, holding them in cash against the next emergency. Putting them to work would take another thirty years. Given the institution’s history, this was hard-won institutional wisdom, cautious rather than paranoid.

The 1929 stock market crash and the Great Depression tested that cushion severely. Church membership was heavily concentrated in the agricultural Mountain West, where the Depression hit with particular force. Farm prices collapsed. Unemployment in Utah reached some of the highest levels in the nation. But the church entered the Depression with no debt and modest reserves, a position categorically stronger than 1893. It could act rather than simply survive.

The tithing system deepened through these years despite member hardship. Church annual expenses in the 1940s ran at only 28 percent of annual tithing revenue, a period of substantial financial strength that generated the reserves that would fund the post-war building program. The institution was learning, for the first time in its history, what sustained financial health felt like, and the discipline it required to maintain it.

The Welfare Program: Cooperative Principles Reborn (1936)

The Great Depression of the 1930s provided an unexpected opportunity. Rather than simply cutting programs, church leaders chose to build: the Church Welfare Program, established in 1936, was explicitly described by its founders as “a modern application of the Law of Consecration.” Bishop’s storehouses were re-established. Cooperative agricultural projects were organized, church farms growing food to stock the storehouses. Fast offerings, contributions of at least the value of two meals skipped on the monthly fast day, became the primary mechanism for funding direct relief to the poor.

The welfare program was, in structural terms, the 1831 bishop’s storehouse rebuilt for the twentieth century: voluntary contributions of surplus, redistributed locally by a bishop who knew his community personally, with the explicit goal of helping people become self-sufficient rather than permanently dependent. It worked. The program fed and clothed tens of thousands of church members during the Depression without a dollar of government subsidy, demonstrating that the cooperative principles first articulated by Joseph Smith a century earlier remained functionally viable in modern America.

LESSON 7: The Form Changes. The Principle Does Not.

Federal force dismantled the formal United Order cooperatives in the 1880s. The bishop’s storehouse, the cooperative farm, the community granary: all of it was either seized or economically strangled. Fifty years later, Harold B. Lee rebuilt the same system from scratch under a new name during the Depression, and it fed tens of thousands of church members without a dollar of government subsidy. The principle had survived the destruction of every institutional form it had occupied. Voluntary surplus contribution, local redistribution through a bishop who knew his community, storehouse as safety net: those three elements are the core, and they survive seizure, dissolution, and legislation because they live in covenant rather than in corporate charter.

PHASE SEVEN: 1959–1970

The Fourth Crisis and the Businessman Who Saved the Church

The prosperity of the 1950s proved dangerous. Membership was exploding, the baby boom, postwar conversion growth, and missionary expansion were sending new members to the church faster than it had ever grown before. Leadership responded with an ambitious construction program: more than a thousand new meetinghouses and temples, commissioned in rapid succession to house the growing congregations. The construction was necessary; the financing destroyed what took fifty years to build.

By the end of 1959, the church had run an $8 million deficit, a shocking reversal from the $7 million surplus of the previous year. By the end of 1962, the church was deficit-spending $32 million annually. New York financial advisors were consulted and warned against the First Presidency’s proposal to finance ongoing construction by liquidating church investment portfolios, a path that would have destroyed the institutional reserves built over the previous half-century. The church, for the fourth time in its history, was approaching a financial precipice.

N. Eldon Tanner: The Businessman Apostle

The rescue came in the form of Nathan Eldon Tanner, a Canadian politician, petroleum executive, and businessman of the first order. Tanner had been a provincial cabinet minister in Alberta, a senior executive in two major Canadian petroleum companies, and had overseen the development of a trans-Canadian oil pipeline. He had run pipelines, managed petroleum companies, and served in cabinet; corporate finance held no mysteries for him. He was called as an apostle in 1960 and placed directly into the First Presidency in 1963, specifically to address the financial crisis.

Tanner’s diagnosis was precise: the church had been keeping its reserves in cash, in banks, earning minimal returns, a posture born of Depression-era fear. It had then spent those cash reserves on an overambitious construction program without any disciplined financial planning. The fix required two things: halt the overspending immediately and begin investing the church’s surplus in productive assets rather than leaving it idle in bank accounts.

Within two decades of Tanner’s appointment, he had established LDS headquarters as a financial powerhouse. He introduced the sophisticated institutional money management techniques used by Harvard’s endowment and the Ford Foundation, equity portfolios, long-term investment horizons, diversified asset allocation. The church was back in the black by 1967. And the investment operation that Tanner began as a quiet internal function would eventually become Ensign Peak Advisors, the largest religious investment fund in American history.

LESSON 8: Idle Capital Is Capital Declining in Real Value

The crisis of 1959–1963 arose partly from a specific mistake: keeping church reserves in cash accounts earning minimal returns, then spending those reserves on construction without investment discipline. Tanner’s correction was to treat the church’s accumulated surplus as an endowment to be invested for long-term growth rather than a reserve to be spent down. A dollar invested in diversified equities in 1975 was worth $228 by 2024. The same dollar left in a savings account bought roughly what it always had. The decision to invest, systematically, professionally, with a long time horizon, is the single decision most directly responsible for the church’s current financial position.

LESSON 9: The Deficit Always Becomes the Next Crisis

Tanner established a principle of absolute spending discipline: the church would live within its means, period. No deficit spending. No borrowing for operations. Construction waited for cash on hand. This was more than fiscal conservatism, it was the institutionalized memory of 1837, 1893, and 1963. Three near-catastrophes, each rooted in spending beyond available resources, produced a cultural prohibition against deficit spending so deeply embedded that it has held for sixty years without exception.

PHASE EIGHT: 1970–PRESENT

The Financial Empire: From Shoestring to $293 Billion

Decades of Quiet Compounding

Between $5.5 and $6.5 billion in annual tithing from a growing global membership, invested with a long time horizon and no pressure for short-term returns: this is what sixty years of that discipline produces.

The investment operation that Tanner established in the 1960s was formalized as Ensign Peak Advisors, incorporated as a separate nonprofit entity in 1997. It began with three employees. By the late 1970s it reportedly managed $1 billion in assets. By 2020, it managed approximately $100 billion. By 2024, independent analysts estimated the total church portfolio at approximately $206 billion, with total institutional net worth of roughly $293 billion, figures that include real estate, operating businesses, educational institutions, and the investment portfolio. All figures represent external estimates from regulatory filings and independent analysis; the church publishes no financial statements in the United States.

The arithmetic of compound investment is unglamorous until you see what sixty years produces. A $1 million investment in diversified equities in 1975 would be worth approximately $228 million today. The church’s total accumulated surplus, decades of tithing income exceeding operating expenses, systematically invested rather than spent, has compounded over fifty years into a portfolio that independent analysts estimate could fund all church operations for the next thirty years from investment returns alone, without a single additional dollar of member tithing.

The Modern Financial Architecture

Tithing remains the foundational revenue source, the lesson of 1838 and 1899 encoded permanently in institutional habit. Between $5.5 and $6.5 billion flows in annually from 17 million members worldwide. No debt is incurred. Joseph F. Smith declared in 1907 that tithing was the law of revenue to the church. It still is.

The Welfare System: bishop’s storehouses, employment centers, welfare farms, canneries, and humanitarian operations worldwide, staffed largely by volunteers, deploying the cooperative principles of the Great Basin Kingdom at global scale.

Ensign Peak Advisors, the institutional investment arm, managing a portfolio of public equities, real estate, agricultural operations, and other assets estimated at $206 billion. Tanner’s rainy-day fund, grown over sixty years of disciplined compounding. It is, as one analyst observed, a reserve against any possible future: the institutional memory of every crisis that nearly destroyed the church, transmuted into financial security.

Operating Businesses, including Deseret Management Corporation (media), AgReserves (agriculture, including the Deseret Cattle and Citrus Ranch in Florida, 670,000 acres, one of the largest beef ranches in the world), and various other commercial enterprises. These generate operating income used for church purposes rather than distributed to shareholders.

Educational Institutions, Brigham Young University, BYU-Idaho, BYU-Hawaii, and Ensign College, subsidized by tithing funds. The church educational system enrolls hundreds of thousands of students worldwide in seminary and institute programs. Education has been an institutional priority since the first schoolhouses were built through community labor tithing in the 1850s.

WHAT THE SYSTEM DOES TODAY

How the Church Uses This System to Serve People Today

The system Joseph Smith built in 1831 operates today across 180 countries and 17 million members. Every crisis that destroyed a specific institution left the underlying principles intact, and those principles continue doing what they were designed to do: ensuring that no member of the community goes without the basic means of a dignified life.

The Bishop’s Storehouse Network

Hundreds of bishop’s storehouses operate across the United States and in dozens of countries. In 2023 alone, the network provided food and household goods to hundreds of thousands of individuals and families. Every transaction follows the 1831 model: the bishop determines the need personally, the recipient contributes labor when able, and the dignity of contribution distinguishes the storehouse from every other welfare mechanism on earth.

Fast Offerings, The Floor That Holds

Across 17 million members, the monthly fast generates tens of millions of dollars annually in fast offerings, every dollar distributed locally by a bishop who knows the recipient. No application form, no waiting list, no bureaucratic eligibility determination. The need surfaces through the ministering network that month; the response arrives that month. At this scale, it remains the most precisely targeted welfare distribution system operating anywhere in the world.

Home and Visiting Ministers, The Personal Care Network

Ministering assigns more than six million households worldwide to someone personally responsible for knowing their circumstances. At full function, this network surfaces need before it becomes crisis, delivers care before it is formally requested, and ensures that no family in the 180-country membership goes invisible. It costs nothing to run and employs no professional staff. It requires only that members take their assigned households seriously enough to visit them.

Global Humanitarian Operations

The church’s humanitarian operations deploy globally to natural disasters, refugee crises, famine, and public health emergencies in countries where the church has few or no members. Annual humanitarian spending exceeds $1 billion. Clean water projects in sub-Saharan Africa, neonatal resuscitation training in Southeast Asia, wheelchair distribution across five continents, emergency food in crisis zones worldwide: the humanitarian arm serves whoever needs serving, without religious qualification, funded by the investment returns of Ensign Peak Advisors.

These numbers should be stated honestly rather than oversold. The church’s 17 million members represent a fraction of one percent of the world’s population. Its annual humanitarian spending, however substantial in absolute terms, addresses a sliver of global need. The institution feeds a meaningful number of people within its current capacity. It does so because every one of those people is a soul of inherent worth, and the numbers’ scale against global hunger relative to global hunger. They address a fraction of it, and honesty requires saying so.

What the institution can honestly claim is a working model, proven at the scale it currently operates, that is built for expansion rather than saturation. The storehouse network, the welfare farms, the Self-Reliance courses, and the Perpetual Education Fund were designed for expansion, self-sustaining mechanisms. They were designed as a self-sustaining system: contributions generate surplus, surplus funds expansion, expansion generates more contributors. Nothing in the architecture caps the system at its current size. The honest claim is that the church feeds people within its current capacity. It is that the church has built, tested, and proven a system that could be scaled toward that goal, and that it intends to keep expanding it.

What the Model Actually Offers

Not global provision, but a tested architecture for building self-sufficiency: feed the child, educate the household, invest the surplus, repeat at the next household. The original PEF applied the same logic across two continents: repayments from the first wave funded passage for the next. The Self-Reliance courses apply the same logic today: 670,000 participants since 2015, the cost recovered in the capacity those participants build for themselves and pass on to others. The goal is self-sufficiency that propagates indefinitely. It is to teach the world to feed itself, the same way the church taught its own refugees to do exactly that, starting with nothing, in 1847.

Established in 2001 on the same revolving loan logic that moved 70,000 immigrants from poverty to self-sufficiency between 1849 and 1887, the Perpetual Education Fund has since assisted more than 100,000 young people in Latin America, Africa, Asia, and the Pacific with vocational and university training. Recipients repay at below-market rates; those repayments fund the next cohort. The geography changed. The mechanism is 172 years old.

The church’s self-reliance initiative: courses in personal finance, employment skills, starting and growing a business, and emotional resilience, is the modern expression of what the bishop’s land allocation and the United Order blacksmith’s anvil represented in 1851: the means of production placed in the hands of those who will use them. The goal remains identical. A person who understands how to manage money, find work, and build a sustainable household economy requires less from the storehouse, contributes more to the tithing system, and becomes a more capable provider of care to their own neighbors. Self-reliance is the precondition for community contribution, never a substitute for it.

The monetary system Joseph Smith revealed in 1831 was never meant to be a temporary measure for frontier hardship. It was a permanent architecture for how a covenant community cares for its members and for the world. The specific institutions have changed: the tithing house became the bishop’s storehouse, the PEF became the Perpetual Education Fund, the circuit-riding bishop became the ministering network of the modern ward. The principle holds: freely given surplus, honestly accounted for, wisely invested, and returned in care to the community that gave it, and to every human being, of every faith, who stands in need of what that care can provide.

LESSON 10: Voluntary Trust Requires Honest Accounting

Every financial crisis in LDS history was preceded by a period in which leaders were making decisions without adequate accountability to those whose resources were being deployed. The Kirtland Safety Society collapsed in part because members trusted it without understanding its vulnerabilities. The 1890s debt crisis arose in part from borrowing decisions made without transparent consultation with members. The consistent lesson across two centuries is the same: institutions that are transparent with their stakeholders are more resilient than those that are not. Voluntary contributions require voluntary trust. Voluntary trust requires honest accounting.

The LDS Church does not have $293 billion because it has forgotten its mission. It has $293 billion because it remembers it. Every dollar in the reserve is a future harvest, a future food bank delivery, a future child fed in a country the founders never heard of, a future disaster response that arrives before anyone has to ask. The storehouse principle, revealed in 1831, has not changed. The storehouse has grown large enough to reach beyond its own membership.

Joseph Smith received the revelation in 1834 that the earth is full and there is enough and to spare. The church’s financial history is the institutional record of what happens when a community takes that premise seriously across two centuries, when it treats its productive capacity as a trust to be stewarded and grown rather than a reserve to be distributed and consumed. The answer to ‘why does a church need $293 billion’ is the same logic Brigham Young applied in 1847 when he distributed water rights to every household through the territorial watermaster rather than dividing the existing water supply equally and letting each family manage on its share: because the mission is permanent, the need is perpetual, and only a permanent productive capacity can meet a perpetual need.

The $25 million UNICEF donation makes the same point at global scale. That money came from the investment returns of assets accumulated over decades of disciplined stewardship. Liquidate those assets and the returns cease. The children in Congo, Kenya, Nigeria, the Philippines, and Sierra Leone who will receive nutrition through UNICEF’s program in 2026 are fed by the compounding of generations of faithful giving, wisely invested and never consumed.

The 2026 America250 initiative demonstrates the principle precisely. The church drew on existing capacity rather than asking its members to donate for the 250-truck initiative. It drew on the food produced by its agricultural operations and the logistics capacity of its distribution network, both built and maintained by the accumulated reserves of two centuries of stewardship, and deployed them immediately, without fundraising, without delay, to every state in the nation. That capacity exists because the reserves were never liquidated. It would cease to exist the moment they were.

The farmer who sells his land to feed his family through one winter solves this season’s hunger and creates next season’s famine. The land was the means of production; once sold, the capacity to produce food disappears permanently. The church’s reserves are the land. The humanitarian operations are the harvest. Farm it, year after year, and give the harvest to whoever needs it. Distributing the reserves feeds people once. Keeping them feeds people across generations. Every cooperative institution this document describes ran on that logic.

What Would Be Lost If the Reserves Were Liquidated

AgReserves and the welfare farms: sold once, they produce one distribution of proceeds. Kept, they produce 100 million pounds of food annually, indefinitely. The Deseret food processing network: liquidated, it produces one payment. Kept, it produces 500,000 loaves of bread a year and provisions for hundreds of thousands of storehouse orders. Ensign Peak: spent down, it covers perhaps 30 years of operations before the church returns to operating solely on tithing income. Kept, its investment returns fund all operations in perpetuity, leaving tithing entirely free for expansion and humanitarian response. The BYU system: without the reserve subsidy, tuition rises to market rate or the institutions close. The humanitarian response capacity: without reserves, the church must fundraise before responding to disasters. With them, it dispatches 250 trucks carrying $18 million to $30 million in food value and writes a $25 million UNICEF check without asking anyone for permission or money.

THE MEANS OF PRODUCTION

Why the Reserves Cannot Simply Be Spent: The Means of Production Argument

The most persistent public criticism of the church’s financial position takes a simple form: why does a church need $293 billion? Why not sell the assets, distribute the proceeds, and feed the poor directly?

The tithes of a faithful people, honestly collected, wisely invested, and never spent on what could be built instead, compounded over two centuries into 10 million pounds of food, valued at $18 million to $30 million at retail, delivered to every state in the nation, and a $25 million check to feed children in five countries. This is what the storehouse principle looks like at scale.

The $25 Million UNICEF Donation: The Capstone

On May 20, 2026, the church announced a $25 million donation to UNICEF’s Child Nutrition Fund, a global initiative working to prevent and treat malnutrition in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Kenya, Nigeria, the Philippines, and Sierra Leone, with a goal of reaching up to 320 million children and women annually by 2030. The Relief Society organization leads the church’s efforts on child nutrition, maternal and newborn care, immunizations, and education.

Rosie Rios, Chair of America250 and former U.S. Treasurer, called it ‘a powerful reminder that service connects us across geography, backgrounds, and beliefs.’ An Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Boston noted: ‘This wonderful donation demonstrates that food insecurity knows no boundaries of faith, race, or socioeconomic level.’ Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles framed the moment in terms the full history makes legible: ‘The anniversary is an opportunity for all to come together, serve together, and express gratitude for the freedoms that have allowed all faiths, including ours, to flourish.’

That single transaction is the entire story expressed in one line. A church founded in 1830 in upstate New York by a financially failed family, bankrupted four times over, property seized by the federal government, nearly dissolved in 1898, writes a $25 million check to feed children in five African and Asian nations, funded entirely by the investment returns of sixty years of disciplined stewardship of voluntary member contributions. The tithing that saved the institution in 1899 became the investment portfolio writing checks to UNICEF in 2026.

America250: 250 Trucks, 10 Million Pounds, All 50 States

In November 2025, the church launched one of the largest faith-based service initiatives in American history, partnering with America250, the nonpartisan congressional commission preparing the United States’ 250th anniversary celebration, to deliver 250 truckloads of food to all 50 states. Each truck carried approximately 40,000 pounds of shelf-stable provisions, largely produced by church operations: canned fruits and vegetables, pasta, flour, dried milk, meat. Total delivery: an estimated 10 million pounds, carrying a retail food value of $18 million to $30 million, providing approximately 6.5 million meals across 350,000 people fed for a week, funded entirely from reserves the church already held.

The milestone was completed on June 13, 2026, with a delivery to Hilo, Hawaii. In Boston, Catholic Charities Boston received a fully loaded semitruck carrying more than 37,000 pounds of food, distributed on June 20 in honor of Juneteenth. In Fort Worth, approximately 40,000 pounds went to Community Storehouse and Community Link. Recipients included Catholic organizations, secular food banks, and community nonprofits in every state, including Alaska and Hawaii. No religious qualification. No membership requirement. Whoever was hungry received food grown on church farms, processed in church facilities, and delivered by church trucks.

Growing Food to Serve the World: From Tithing in Kind to 100 Million Pounds

THE FOOD SYSTEM

The church’s agricultural system is the direct institutional descendant of the tithing house that accepted a dozen eggs and a wolf skin in 1852. The scale changed. The logic held: land stewarded by the community produces food, and that food goes to whoever needs it. The critical distinction from conventional food charity is this: the church grows the food from seed. No supermarket surplus collected. No food bank overflow redistributed. No dependence on what commercial supply chains leave behind. It plants, harvests, processes, and delivers food that requires intentional investment of the intentional investment of church capital and member labor. When a supply chain fails, when a drought hits, when a food bank runs dry, the welfare farms keep producing because they were built to produce rather than redistribute.

Two distinct arms operate in parallel. The welfare farm network, around two dozen farms, ranches, and orchards across the western United States, grows food specifically for the bishop’s storehouse system. Most of those who work them receive no wages. Members donate their labor as a form of tithing in kind, the same principle that built the Nauvoo Temple and the Salt Lake irrigation canals. The food produced carries zero commercial markup, zero investor return, zero distribution margin. It moves from field to storehouse to family at cost, with the cost itself largely absorbed by volunteer effort.

The commercial arm, AgReserves, operates under Farmland Reserve, a nonprofit investment affiliate of the church, running large-scale commercial agricultural operations in the United States, Chile, Brazil, and Australia, all with paid staff, generating taxable profit. The Deseret Cattle and Citrus Ranch in Florida alone covers 670,000 acres, one of the largest beef ranches in the Western Hemisphere. Doug Rose, president and CEO of AgReserves, has described agriculture as uniquely stable: ‘If the economy is doing really well, agriculture does well. If the economy is not doing well, agriculture does well. All of that in the end will be used to support the sacred mission of the church.’ The commercial farms generate returns that flow back into the institution’s humanitarian capacity.

Between the welfare farms and the commercial operations, the church runs one of the most vertically integrated food systems in private hands: farms grow the food, Deseret Transportation’s fleet of trucks moves it to processing centers, and Deseret Bakery, Deseret Dairy, Deseret Meat, Deseret Mill and Pasta, and a network of canneries transform it into shelf-stable provisions before church trucks deliver it to over 100 bishop’s storehouses in six countries. At every stage, the labor is overwhelmingly volunteer. Members serve in the canneries on assigned days, staff the processing lines, and drive the delivery routes as covenant service rather than paid employment. Deseret Bakery alone produces more than 500,000 loaves of bread annually. The storehouse network filled hundreds of thousands of food orders in 2023. The church releases no cost figures for its welfare operations. At retail grocery prices for the commodity mix produced, canned goods, dried beans, flour, pasta, meat, cheese, dried milk, peanut butter, the 85 million pounds generated in 2023 represents roughly $125 million to $215 million in retail food value, produced through volunteer labor and church-owned land, with zero commercial markup and zero investor return at any stage. When production exceeds community need, the surplus goes to Catholic food banks, secular food pantries, and disaster relief operations because, as Presiding Bishop L. Todd Budge stated, the food belongs to all of God’s children.

The Vertically Integrated Food System: Farm to Storehouse to World

The church does not collect surplus food. It grows food deliberately, from seed, on land it owns, worked primarily by volunteers donating their labor as covenant service. Church trucks haul that food to canneries, bakeries, dairies, and processing plants staffed by the same volunteers. Church trucks deliver finished provisions to bishop’s storehouses in six countries. Every stage runs at cost, with no commercial profit extracted. In 2024, more than 32 million pounds from bishop’s storehouses were donated through food banks and humanitarian organizations, providing approximately 32 million meals to people of every faith. When a commercial supply chain fails, this system keeps producing, because it was built to produce, not to redistribute what the market leaves behind.

Temporal and Spiritual Salvation Are One Project

THE LONG GAME

President Joseph F. Smith stated it plainly in 1899: ‘It has always been a cardinal teaching with the Latter-day Saints that a religion which has not the power to save people temporally and make them prosperous and happy here, cannot be depended upon to save them spiritually, to exalt them in the life to come.’ This was a doctrinal claim, It was a doctrinal claim, grounded in the same revelation that established the tithing system: ‘All things unto me are spiritual, and not at any time have I given unto you a law which was temporal.’ (Doctrine and Covenants 29:34.) Feeding a family, educating a child, stabilizing a household economy: these are religious acts in the fullest sense, as sacred as any ordinance performed in a temple.

This theological position drove every institutional decision the early church made. The Saints who arrived in the Salt Lake Valley in 1847 built a schoolhouse before they built much else. The University of Deseret was chartered in 1850, three years after arrival in a desert, before there were paved roads, before the territory had legal standing, before the most basic infrastructure of a settled community existed. Education was treated as infrastructure, on the same level as irrigation canals and tithing storehouses. It was not a luxury deferred until material conditions improved. It was a precondition for the material conditions to improve.

The Compound Return on Human Capital

The logic the church has applied to financial assets through Ensign Peak Advisors, invest the surplus, let it compound, never spend the principal, applies equally to human capital. A child who grows up fed, housed, and educated in a financially stable household is more likely to graduate, more likely to find stable employment, more likely to build household equity rather than service debt, more likely to tithe, more likely to serve a mission, more likely to raise children who do the same. The investment in that child’s temporal welfare is not charity. It is seed capital, planted in a human being, compounding across generations.

The tithing system captures this return. A child raised in storehouse-supplemented stability who grows into a tithe-paying adult earning $60,000 a year contributes $6,000 annually to the institution that invested in their childhood. Over forty years of adult membership that is $240,000, and their children, raised in the same stability, continue the cycle. The storehouse that fed the family in a hard year does not appear on any balance sheet as an investment. But the compounding return on that investment flows back through the tithing system for generations.

This is why the church’s financial history cannot be understood as a story about money alone. The $293 billion in reserves and the welfare system that feeds hundreds of thousands of families run as a single operation. They are the same operation running at different time horizons. The welfare system invests in human capacity today. The tithing system captures the return on that investment over decades. Ensign Peak compounds the surplus from that return across generations. The whole system is one machine with three interconnected gears, and the gears have been turning since 1831.

The 12-Week Self-Reliance Courses: The Modern Expression

In 2012, the church dramatically expanded its self-reliance programming under Self-Reliance Services, organizing four 12-week courses taught by volunteers at the local ward level: Personal Finances, Find a Job, Education for Better Work, and Start and Grow a Business. Since tracking began in 2015, these four programs have helped more than 670,000 people worldwide. No professional staff. No government subsidy. No charge to participants. Run entirely by ward members volunteering their time and expertise to help their neighbors build the economic foundation from which genuine self-reliance, and genuine generosity, become possible.

These courses are the 1851 bishop’s land allocation in modern form. Then, the productive asset was ground to farm. Today, the productive asset is financial literacy, employable skills, and the knowledge of how to build a business. The principle is unchanged: provide every member with the tools they need to produce. A family that completes the Personal Finances course and eliminates its consumer debt has freed a stream of household cash flow that previously serviced an external creditor. That freed cash builds household reserves, funds education, supports a mission, and eventually flows into the tithing system. The bishop who ran the 1851 allocation and the ward member who teaches the 2024 Personal Finances course are doing the same work.

The Longest-Horizon Investment in American Institutional History

No American institution operates on a longer investment horizon than the LDS Church. Harvard’s endowment is managed for Harvard’s perpetual operation. Pension funds are managed against actuarial tables measuring decades. The church’s investment horizon is generational: the return on feeding a child today is measured in the tithing that child’s grandchildren will pay in 2090. Ensign Peak manages financial assets with a time horizon long enough to ignore short-term market volatility entirely. The welfare system and education investment manage human assets on the same horizon.

This time horizon flows directly from the theological premise: this is an eternal institution serving an eternal mission. The church that Joseph Smith organized in 1830 expected to still be operating in 2124 and 2224 and beyond. An institution with that time horizon does not optimize for quarterly results. It plants trees whose shade its great-grandchildren will sit in, and it has been doing so, consistently, for two centuries.

The church grew wealthy by investing in its members: in their education, their economic stability, their household self-reliance, their capacity to contribute. Those investments compounded across generations into a community whose collective tithe funds the largest private humanitarian operation on earth. The financial and human capital form one ledger, running since 1831, and every entry connects back to the same founding conviction: the earth is full, there is enough and to spare, and the task is stewarding it well enough that everyone receives their portion.

The Long Game in Numbers

University of Deseret founded: 1850, three years after arriving in a desert. Current BYU system enrollment: approximately 50,000 students, tuition subsidized to roughly one-third of market rate by church reserves. Self-Reliance Services participants since 2015: more than 670,000 worldwide. Self-Reliance courses: Personal Finances, Find a Job, Education for Better Work, Start and Grow a Business. Cost to participants: zero. Annual tithing revenue from a growing, educated, financially stable membership: $5.5 to $6.5 billion. The church is not running a welfare program and a financial empire in parallel. It is running one compound-return operation across multiple time horizons.

The church built schools before it built roads. It fed children through the storehouse so they could grow into adults who could tithe. It taught financial literacy so households could escape debt and build the margin from which generosity becomes possible. It invested the surplus in Ensign Peak so the next generation would never face the insolvency that nearly destroyed the institution four times. Every element of this system serves the same purpose across different time horizons. This is not a financial strategy. It is a theology expressed in institutional form.

SUMMARY TIMELINE

Two Centuries of LDS Finance: Every Phase at a Glance

REFERENCE SUMMARY

The Complete Monetary Toolkit: Every Instrument, Every Era

THE TEN LESSONS

What Two Centuries Taught the LDS Church About Money

The LDS Church’s financial history is, at its core, a curriculum in institutional economics, every lesson paid for in genuine suffering. Here, distilled from two centuries of experience, are the ten principles that the institution learned, often the hardest possible way:

CONCLUSION

From Dust to Stewardship: What the Journey Means

The church that Joseph Smith organized in 1830 was, in the most literal sense, a refugee institution. Its members were driven from New York, from Ohio, from Missouri at gunpoint, from Illinois in a February blizzard. They arrived in the Salt Lake desert in 1847 with what they could carry. Within a generation they had built 500 cities, irrigated 265,000 acres of desert, created the first cooperative retail chain in American history, and established the financial architecture that would eventually produce a $293 billion institution. They did this with no outside capital, no government subsidy, and no inherited wealth. They did it with a system.

That system is a precise blueprint for every refugee community, every displaced population, every group of people who have arrived somewhere new with nothing and need to build something from it. The bishop who allocated land to arriving Saints in 1847 was solving the same problem that refugee camp administrators face today: how do you convert a dependent population into a productive one? The tithing storehouse that provisioned new settlers through their establishment period was solving the same problem that international aid organizations face today: how do you provide immediate relief without creating permanent dependency? The ZCMI cooperative that kept money circulating inside the community was solving the same problem that development economists face today: how do you build internal economic velocity in a community with no capital base?

The LDS answer to all three questions was the same: give people productive assets immediately, not charity indefinitely. Allocate land, tools, water access, the means of production, to those who will steward them. Build a closed economic loop that keeps value circulating inside the community rather than draining to outside interests. Invest in education as infrastructure, not luxury. Create a personal accountability network that knows every household. Generate surplus through covenant contribution and invest that surplus in human capacity rather than distributing it as consumption. Accept no external debt. And play a time horizon measured in generations, not quarters.

These principles apply regardless of denomination, with no requirement for an LDS bishop, an LDS covenant, or an LDS theology. They require a community with a shared purpose, an institution with the personal knowledge to allocate resources accurately, a commitment to keeping economic value inside the community, and the discipline to invest surplus rather than distribute it. Every element of the LDS system has a secular analogue: the bishop becomes a community development officer with genuine local knowledge; the tithing becomes a surplus-sharing mechanism with community accountability; the storehouse becomes a revolving resource fund; the ZCMI becomes a community cooperative enterprise. The form changes. The function holds.

The church that arrived as refugees in a desert in 1847 now holds $293 billion in reserves, feeds hundreds of thousands of families through its storehouse network, delivered 10 million pounds of food to all 50 states in 2026, and wrote a $25 million check to feed children in five nations, all without asking anyone for permission or money, because two centuries of disciplined stewardship created the productive capacity to do it independently. That transformation, from refugee to self-sustaining economic powerhouse, from nothing to enough and to spare, is the most important financial story the 19th century produced. And it has never been applied at scale to the refugee populations of the 21st century, where it is most urgently needed. That application is the subject of the companion volume to this work: From Refugee to Abundance: Applying the LDS Economic Model to Displaced Populations Worldwide.

The Scriptural Foundation

D and C 42 (February 9, 1831): Law of Consecration revealed. Purpose: eliminate poverty, achieve equality through stewardship, build a community with no poor among them (Moses 7:18). D and C 78 (March 1832): United Firm organized for communal self-sufficiency. D and C 104 (April 23, 1834): Debt named as bondage. The Lord promises deliverance: ‘I shall send means unto you for your deliverance.’ (v.80.) D and C 19:35: ‘Pay the debt thou hast contracted. Release thyself from bondage.’ Joseph F. Smith (1907): ‘Get out of debt and keep out of debt, and then you will be financially as well as spiritually free.’ These are not financial principles borrowed from secular economics. They are revelation, present from the founding, unchanged today.

The mission was never just to survive financially. From the 1831 revelation of the Law of Consecration through every phase of the financial history this account describes, the animating purpose has been the liberation of the membership from extractive economic obligation. The Lord called debt bondage in D and C 104:83 and promised deliverance from it. D and C 19:35 commands: ‘Pay the debt thou hast contracted. Release thyself from bondage.’ The Law of Consecration in D and C 42 was revealed to build a community where no member paid rent to an absentee landlord, no member paid interest to an external creditor, and no member went without the basic means of a productive life. That law has never been revoked. The financial architecture described in this account, from the tithing storehouse to Ensign Peak to the Self-Reliance courses, is the institutional expression of that original covenant purpose: building the conditions under which the membership can eventually live free of the extractive financial systems that bind the rest of the world.

Members of the church pay tithing today with full knowledge that the institution operates within the same extractive financial system as everyone else, borrowing its utility from the same dollars, paying into the same tax structures, participating in the same capital markets that the early church’s cooperative economy was specifically designed to avoid. They pay tithing anyway, and they do so carrying a covenant hope that is as old as the institution itself: that the church, made financially strong enough and institutionally mature enough, will eventually lead the transition back toward a community economic model free of extractive obligations. The Law of Consecration was never revoked. The United Order was never declared a permanent failure. The bishop’s storehouse, the welfare farm, the cooperative enterprise, the revolving loan fund: none of these were wound down as experiments that didn’t work. They were scaled back when circumstances required it and scaled forward when circumstances permitted. The direction has never changed.

In order to lead that transition, the church has to be an economic powerhouse first. A community institution trying to build an alternative economic system from a position of debt and dependency is a church in the 1890s, barely surviving. A community institution with $293 billion in reserves, 100 million pounds of annual food production, and the capacity to act without asking permission from external creditors or donors, is a church that can actually build something. The reserves are the precondition for the end: a membership that can be progressively freed from extractive financial obligations, household by household, as the cooperative infrastructure grows strong enough to replace what the extractive system currently provides.

What the Tithing Is Building Toward

The early church built a self-sustaining economic system, free of external debt and extractive capital, in which every member had the means of production and no family paid rent to an absentee landlord or interest to an outside creditor. It was dismantled by federal force in 1887, not because it failed, but because it worked too well. Every dollar of tithing since has been building back toward the conditions that make that system possible again: an institution strong enough to stand outside the extractive economy, fund its own operations, and provide its members with an alternative. The $293 billion is the capital base from which the destination becomes reachable, not the destination itself.

The tithing house makes that argument concrete in a single transaction. A farmer depositing fifty pounds of wheat in 1848 held fifty pounds of wheat in 1849, regardless of what the dollar did in California that season. Every wildcat bank note that inflated to worthlessness, every hard-money contraction that stripped farmers of land they had worked a generation to hold, every financial panic that transferred productive assets from those who worked them to those who held paper claims on them: none of those mechanisms reached a credit denominated in goods and held in a storehouse full of actual grain. The LDS economy chose to save in productive capacity rather than in promises about productive capacity. The $293 billion institution is the compounded return on that choice, carried across one hundred and seventy-five years of institutional discipline.

The tithing house is where that argument becomes concrete. Every paper currency system the United States operated in the 19th century failed in one direction or the other: wildcat bank notes inflated to worthlessness, hard-money contraction drove deflation that stripped farmers of land they had worked for a generation. The tithing house ran on wheat, labor, and livestock, valued at current local prices, with real goods held against every credit issued. It inflated when crops were abundant and prices fell; it deflated when famine struck and prices rose; in both cases the member’s real position held because the system denominated obligations in goods rather than in promises about goods. That is the difference between a community that saves in productive capacity and one that saves in paper claims on someone else’s productive capacity. The LDS economy chose the former in 1847 and held it for forty years. The $293 billion institution that followed is the compounded return on that choice.

Why This History Matters Now

The system currently crushing the middle and working class has a name: extractive economics. Rent capturing income without building equity for the renter. Interest that transfers productive surplus to those who hold capital rather than those who generate it. Consumer debt that compounds faster than wages. Medical costs that liquidate household savings in a single event. These are the designed outputs of a financial architecture built to move wealth upward, and they are working exactly as designed. The median American household holds less real wealth today than fifty years ago. The top one percent holds more than at any point in the past century. The distance between the two is the measure of what has been extracted.

The LDS cooperative economy of the 19th century solved this problem at community scale. Not by redistributing the output of an extractive system more equitably, but by building a system that did not extract in the first place. No landlord capturing rent from the bishop’s land allocation. No creditor extracting interest from a storehouse loan. No commodity trader capturing margin between farmer and consumer. The surplus generated by labor stayed with the labor that generated it, minus the covenant tenth that funded the community’s collective needs. Every family that entered the system with nothing left it, within a generation, with land, tools, a home, and children educated enough to repeat the process. This is the arithmetic of abundance rather than extraction, and it produced 500 functioning communities from desert land in less than forty years.

The financial history of the LDS Church is the institutional record of what it costs to build and maintain an alternative to extractive economics, and what gets done to you when you succeed. The federal government seized the cooperative economy at its peak. The church spent the next 130 years rebuilding the financial capacity to try again. The $293 billion is that capacity. The storehouse network, the welfare farms, the Self-Reliance courses, the Perpetual Education Fund, the tithing system that asks members to contribute a covenant tenth toward a community that guarantees their floor: all of it is preparation for the community economic model the revelation described in 1831 and the Great Basin demonstrated between 1847 and 1887. The question the history poses is whether that model, refined by two centuries of hard institutional learning, can be built at a scale the extractive economy cannot simply seize and dismantle.

The early church built a non-extractive community economy and the federal government destroyed it when it worked. The $293 billion is the rebuilt capital base. The storehouse network, the welfare farms, the tithing system, the cooperative infrastructure: these are the institutional expression of a covenant made in 1831 and never revoked. A community that can feed its children, educate its households, allocate productive assets to those who will steward them, and keep its surplus circulating internally rather than draining to outside creditors is a community that has escaped the extractive system. That is what the early church built. That is what every dollar in this account has been working toward rebuilding. The extractive economy is crushing people right now. The alternative has already been proven to work.

APPENDIX: THE VALUATION SYSTEM

How Did They Know What a Dozen Eggs Was Worth?

A farmer arrived at the tithing office with a dozen eggs, a beaver pelt, a wolf skin, or a day of skilled carpentry to offer. The clerk opened his ledger. What did he write? The answer turns out to be more sophisticated than barter and more human than any published price schedule.

The Short Answer: Locally Standardized, Seasonally Adjusted

There was no single fixed price list published by church headquarters and followed identically across all five hundred settlements in the Great Basin. What existed was something more responsive and more practical: standardized valuation schedules issued periodically from the Presiding Bishop’s office to ward bishops, giving dollar-equivalent values for common commodities, and those valuations were adjusted locally by each bishop and clerk based on current scarcity or abundance in that specific community, at that specific time of year.

Leonard Arrington’s landmark 1954 study of the Cache Valley tithing records, based on the actual operational day books held in the LDS Church History Library, confirms that the system required ‘printed instructions and forms, new record-keeping systems, trainers, and monitors, standardizing valuation lists, building local storehouses.’ Those valuation lists existed. They were real documents, circulated from Presiding Bishop Edward Hunter’s office to ward bishops beginning around 1852, so that a bushel of wheat, a pound of butter, and a day of labor could each be assigned a consistent dollar-equivalent value for bookkeeping purposes. They were living tools in the hands of a bishop who knew his community.

How the Valuation Actually Worked at the Counter

When a member arrived at the tithing office, the transaction worked in three steps. First, the commodity was measured, weighed on the office scales for grain, butter, or wool; counted for eggs or chickens; assessed by the clerk for livestock or hides. Second, the current valuation was applied: the clerk consulted the standing schedule from the Presiding Bishop’s office, adjusted as needed for local conditions, and entered a dollar-equivalent credit in the member’s account. The actual commodity went into the storehouse, the granary, the corral, or the root cellar. The credit went into the ledger. Third, that credit could be drawn against at any time, in other commodities the member needed, in tithing scrip redeemable at other storehouses across the territory, or transferred in payment to a neighbor.

The tithing clerk was in effect a commodity banker. His ledger was the community’s account book. A farmer who brought in a wagonload of wheat received a credit. He could then draw against that credit for a side of beef, a bolt of fabric, or a set of tools, all at the valuations posted in the storehouse. A worker paid in tithing scrip for his labor on a public project could redeem that scrip for provisions at the same rates. The system was consistent enough to be trusted, and flexible enough to reflect real economic conditions.

What the Records Actually Show

Arrington’s Cache Valley research references specific operational documents that survive: ‘List of Property Paid for Working Potatoes into Starch, 1870, in Smithfield Tithing Day Book C, 1868–1871, Cache Stakehouse vault.’ These day books, the actual transaction ledgers, are held in the LDS Church History Library in Salt Lake City and have been studied by historians. The individual member contribution records are sealed, but the operational valuation records and day books are accessible to researchers. Anyone wanting the actual price schedules for specific years and communities would find them there.

What Prices Actually Were

The historical record gives us real numbers. In 1849, the prevailing market prices against which tithing valuations were pegged included: milk at 10 cents a quart; flour at $2 per hundred pounds; beef at 10 cents a pound; potatoes at $1 per bushel; sugar at 50 cents a pound; butter at 20 cents a pound; and cheese at 25 cents a pound. A dozen eggs in the early 1850s would typically have been credited at somewhere between 6 and 12 cents depending on season, scarce and dear in early spring before the hens were laying fully, cheaper and plentiful in summer. A day of common labor was typically valued at $1.50. A day of skilled labor, carpentry, masonry, blacksmithing, ran higher, often $2 to $3.

Prices shifted dramatically with supply shocks. During the famine winter of 1848–1849, wheat ranged from $4 to $5 a bushel and potatoes from $6 to $20 a bushel, ten to twenty times normal prices. When overland emigrants bound for the California gold fields flooded through the valley in 1850, flour briefly sold at $1 per pound, roughly fifty times the normal rate. The tithing office valuations tracked these real market movements. As Arrington documented: tithing values were higher in periods of scarcity and lower in periods of abundance, which meant the system tracked economic reality rather than bureaucratically fixed.

The Range of What Came Through the Door

The commodities accepted at the tithing office were as varied as the productive life of a frontier agricultural community. The formal categories included: grain of all kinds (wheat, corn, oats, rye, barley); flour and meal; vegetables (potatoes, turnips, onions, carrots, squash, beans); fruit (fresh, dried, and preserved); dairy (butter, cheese, milk); meat (beef, pork, mutton); poultry (chickens, turkeys, geese) and eggs; livestock (cattle, horses, oxen, sheep, pigs); hay and fodder; wool and raw cotton; lumber and shingles; cut stone; manufactured goods of all kinds; and labor in every form, farming, construction, hauling, skilled trades, and professional services.

But the actual record shows the range extending well beyond those categories. Arrington’s research captures the daily reality: ‘Persons would bring in wolf skins and take out eggs; drive in a yearling and take out hay; unload a wagonload of wheat and get credit on the books which could be used in paying hired help.’ One historical account of the Utah Territory theatre box office, which operated on the same barter principles as the tithing house, records an evening’s receipts that included twenty bushels of wheat, five of corn, four of potatoes, two of oats, four of salt, two hams, one live pig, one wolf skin, five pounds of honey in the comb, sixteen strings of sausage, one catskin, one churn, one set of embroidered children’s undergarments, one keg of applesauce, a dog, and a German silver coffin plate. The humorist Artemus Ward, who recorded this, may have been embellishing slightly. The tithing office faced the same eclectic inventory on a daily basis.

In one recorded case, a member had accumulated so much tithing scrip credit at the tithing office that he transferred it to a friend by writing a holographic scrip note, in effect a personal check drawn on his tithing account, for $10 at the tithing store. The friend redeemed it in produce. The system was fluid enough to accommodate this kind of informal secondary exchange, which is precisely what made it function as genuine community banking rather than mere barter.

How Labor Was Valued

Labor tithing, one day in every ten, required the same careful valuation as commodity tithing. The standard for unskilled common labor was typically $1.50 per day across most of the Utah Territory in the 1850s and 1860s. Skilled trades commanded more: carpenters, blacksmiths, masons, and millwrights generally received credit at $2.00 to $3.00 per day. Professional services, surveying, teaching, medical care, were valued case by case by the bishop. When workers on public projects (road building, irrigation canals, temple construction) were paid in tithing scrip rather than cash, the scrip was issued at these labor valuation rates and redeemed at the storehouse for provisions at the posted commodity rates.

One account from the Lindon Ward, more vivid than most, describes school teachers being paid their wages ‘out of the wheelbarrow instead of the bank’, meaning their salary was paid in tithing commodities delivered directly from the storehouse to their home. A teacher earning $30 a month might receive the equivalent in wheat, potatoes, butter, eggs, and firewood, all valued at the current tithing office rates. The bishop’s storehouse was literally the community payroll department for every public worker and teacher who served the settlement.

Why the System Was More Fair Than Pure Barter

The valuation system solved the fundamental problem of barter: the double coincidence of wants. In pure barter, you can only trade if the person who has what you want also wants exactly what you have. The tithing house broke this constraint entirely. A farmer with surplus eggs needed no counterpart who simultaneously held surplus wheat and wanted eggs. He brought his eggs to the tithing house, received a credit at the posted valuation, and drew against that credit for wheat, or lumber, or labor, or a side of beef, at any later time. The tithing house was the universal counterparty that made every commodity fungible with every other.

The standardized valuations also prevented the exploitation that could occur in direct barter, where a more powerful or more knowledgeable party could manipulate a trade against someone less experienced. The bishop’s posted rates were known to everyone, consistent across transactions, and fixed rather than negotiable in the moment. A widow bringing her eggs to the tithing office received the same rate as a prosperous farmer. The bishop’s role as price-setter served the community rather than extracting from it, it was protective, ensuring that the most vulnerable community members received fair value for their contributions and fair prices for their withdrawals.

The Record That Survives

The operational records of the tithing house system are among the most detailed economic records from 19th century frontier America. The Church History Library in Salt Lake City holds the tithing day books, bishop’s correspondence, valuation schedules, scrip ledgers, and inventory records from hundreds of communities across the territory. Arrington’s 1954 paper drew primarily on the Cache Valley records, itself a fraction of what survives. A historian with full access to the archives could reconstruct, year by year and community by community, the exact dollar valuation assigned to every commodity from eggs to beaver pelts to a day of skilled masonry, a complete price history of the Great Basin frontier economy, embedded in the records of the tithing house network that ran it.

The answer to the question, what was a dozen eggs worth at the tithing house? survives, sitting in the Church History Library, recorded in the careful hand of a tithing clerk who knew that every entry in his day book was both a financial transaction and a spiritual accounting, and who kept his records accordingly.

Those records are, in the end, a fitting emblem of the entire LDS financial story. A people who arrived in a desert with almost nothing built a monetary system from handwritten notes and gold dust, from wolf skins and a coffin plate, from one day in ten of freely given labor and one bushel in ten of freely given grain. They learned what worked, discarded what failed, and carried every hard-won lesson forward. The tithing clerk’s careful ledger, commodity by commodity, credit by credit, season by season, is the same institution that today manages a $206 billion investment portfolio. The principle connecting them is unchanged: freely given resources, honestly accounted for, wisely stewarded, and returned in care to the community that gave them.

Bibliography

Primary Scholarly Works

Arrington, Leonard J. Great Basin Kingdom: An Economic History of the Latter-day Saints, 1830–1900. Cambridge, MA: Harvard University Press, 1958. Reprint, Lincoln: University of Nebraska Press, 1966; Salt Lake City: University of Utah Press, 1993.

Arrington, Leonard J. “Coin and Currency in Early Utah.” Utah Historical Quarterly 20, no. 1 (January 1952): 56–76.

Arrington, Leonard J. “Mormon Finance and the Utah War.” Utah Historical Quarterly 20, no. 3 (July 1952): 219–237.

Arrington, Leonard J. “The Mormon Tithing House: A Frontier Business Institution.” Business History Review 28, no. 1 (March 1954): 24–58. DOI: 10.2307/3111444.

Arrington, Leonard J. “Banking Enterprises in Utah, 1847–1880.” Business History Review 29, no. 4 (December 1955): 312–334. DOI: 10.2307/3111862.

Arrington, Leonard J., Feramorz Y. Fox, and Dean L. May. Building the City of God: Community and Cooperation among the Mormons. Salt Lake City: Deseret Book, 1976. 2nd ed., Champaign: University of Illinois Press, 1992.

Quinn, D. Michael. “LDS Church Finances from the 1830s to the 1990s.” Dialogue: A Journal of Mormon Thought 26, no. 2 (Summer 1993): 1–104.

Smith, David W. “The Development of the Council on the Disposition of the Tithes.” BYU Studies Quarterly 57, no. 2 (2018): 131–155.

Clawson, Rudger. “Report on LDS Church Finances at the Turn of the Twentieth Century.” Dialogue: A Journal of Mormon Thought (transcribed). Original report delivered to President Lorenzo Snow, 1899.

Beecher, Dale. “The Office of Bishop.” Dialogue: A Journal of Mormon Thought 15, no. 4 (Winter 1982): 103–115.

Pace, D. Gene. “Changing Patterns of Mormon Financial Administration: Traveling Bishops, Regional Bishops, and Bishop’s Agents, 1851–88.” BYU Studies 23, no. 2 (Spring 1983): 183–195.

Books

Arrington, Leonard J. Brigham Young: American Moses. New York: Alfred A. Knopf, 1985.

Arrington, Leonard J., and Davis Bitton. The Mormon Experience: A History of the Latter-day Saints. New York: Alfred A. Knopf, 1979.

Park, Benjamin E. Kingdom of Nauvoo: The Rise and Fall of a Religious Empire on the American Frontier. New York: Liveright Publishing, 2020.

Prince, Gregory A. Leonard Arrington and the Writing of Mormon History. Salt Lake City: University of Utah Press, 2016.

Rust, Alvin E. Mormon and Utah Coin and Currency. Salt Lake City: Rust Rare Coin, 1984.

Nyholm, Douglas A. Mormon Currency 1837–1937. Privately published, 2010.

Campbell, Harry F. Campbell’s Tokens of Utah. 3rd ed., 1987.

Church History Sources

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. “Church Finances.” Church History Topics. churchofjesuschrist.org/study/history/topics/church-finances. Accessed 2024.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. “The Kirtland Safety Society.” Church History Topics. churchofjesuschrist.org/study/history/topics/kirtland-safety-society. Accessed 2024.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. “Tithing.” Church History Topics. churchofjesuschrist.org/study/history/topics/tithing. Accessed 2024.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. “Pioneer Settlements.” Church History Topics. churchofjesuschrist.org/study/history/topics/pioneer-settlements. Accessed 2024.

Hunter, Edward (Presiding Bishop). Circular to Ward Bishops. Undated [c. late 1852]. Church History Library, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Salt Lake City.

Smithfield Tithing Day Book C, 1868–1871. Cache Stakehouse vault. Church History Library, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Salt Lake City.

Smith, Joseph F. Address to General Conference, April 1907. Conference Report, April 1907. Salt Lake City: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Encyclopedia and Reference Sources

Arrington, Leonard J. “Pioneer Economy.” Encyclopedia of Mormonism. Edited by Daniel H. Ludlow. New York: Macmillan, 1992. eom.byu.edu/index.php/Pioneer_Economy.

Arrington, Leonard J. “Economic History of the Church.” Encyclopedia of Mormonism. Edited by Daniel H. Ludlow. New York: Macmillan, 1992.

Arrington, Leonard J. “Coins and Currency.” Utah History Encyclopedia. Edited by Allan Kent Powell. Salt Lake City: University of Utah Press, 1994. uen.org/utah_history_encyclopedia/c/COINS_AND_CURRENCY.shtml.

“Banking.” Utah History Encyclopedia. Edited by Allan Kent Powell. Salt Lake City: University of Utah Press, 1994. uen.org/utah_history_encyclopedia/b/BANKING.shtml.

“Tithing in Mormonism.” Wikipedia. Accessed 2024.

“Finances of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.” Wikipedia. Accessed 2024.

“Ensign Peak Advisors.” Wikipedia. Accessed 2024.

“Kirtland Safety Society.” Wikipedia. Accessed 2024.

“United Order.” Wikipedia. Accessed 2024.

Journal Articles, Magazine Articles, and Online Sources

“Early Mormon and Utah Holographic Scrip.” Utah Historical Quarterly 57, no. 3 (1989). Issuu digital edition: issuu.com/utah10/docs/uhq_volume57_1989_number3.

“Moo Money: 1858 Monetary Innovation in Utah.” Meridian Magazine. ldsmag.com/article-1-936/. Accessed 2024.

Park, Benjamin. “Behind the LDS Church’s Vast Wealth Are Two Centuries of Financial Hits and Misses.” The Conversation. March 28, 2023. Republished in Salt Lake Tribune, March 28, 2023.

“The Ups and Downs of LDS Church Finances.” Saints Unscripted. saintsunscripted.com/faith-and-beliefs/the-restoration-of-christs-church/ups-and-downs-of-lds-church-finances/. Accessed 2024.

“Why Does the LDS Church Own Businesses and Invest?” Saints Unscripted. saintsunscripted.com. Accessed 2024.

“In CBS’s ‘60 Minutes’ Segment on Church Finances, It Missed the Sweeping Rags-to-Riches History of Faith.” Deseret News. May 14, 2023.

“Church Finances: Recent Controversies and Broader Perspectives.” FAIR Conference, August 2024. fairlatterdaysaints.org. Accessed 2024.

“The Pioneers’ Cost of Living Versus Today’s.” Utah History to Go. historytogo.utah.gov/pioneers-cost-living/. Accessed 2024.

“Ward Bishops and the Localizing of LDS Tithing, 1847–1856.” In My Fellow Servants: Essays on the History of the Priesthood. Edited by Davis Bitton and Maureen Ursenbach Beecher. Salt Lake City: University of Utah Press, 1987. byustudies.byu.edu/online-book/my-fellow-servants/ward-bishops-and-the-localizing-of-lds-tithing-1847-1856.

“The Tithing Yard Historical Marker.” Historical Marker Database. hmdb.org/m.asp?m=255714. Accessed 2024.

Tithing Offices. jacobbarlow.com/2019/11/14/tithing-offices/. Accessed 2024.

Regulatory and Legal Sources

Late Corporation of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints v. United States. 136 U.S. 1 (1890). U.S. Supreme Court.

PROLOGUE