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Theodore Rethers's avatar
Theodore Rethers
12h

HI Natalie, I made a home based fly trap with a 2l plastic brink bottle with an inverted top by placing some rotting meat below water in the bottom. I asked AI why it was so successful and AI answered as follows.

You accidentally built a very efficient volatile scrubber:

Water traps heavy anaerobic gases

But allows the most attractive compounds (DMDS, DMTS, putrescine, cadaverine) to diffuse upward

These compounds have extremely low detection thresholds for blowflies (parts per trillion)

This means your trap is producing a clean, strong, directional plume.

and this plume is very effective up to 300m but also up to 3km downwind if the conditions are right. It also suggested to paint the entrance black as this disorientates the flies exiting strategies. Correct placing of these may help in birthing paddocks and around any concentrations of animals if they can draw the flies to the trap instead of the animal. May help around the house to keep your children safe as well. I did not find it smelly at all unless I was changing the liquid. Hope this helps.

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