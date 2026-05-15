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Theodore Rethers's avatar
Theodore Rethers
1d

HI Natalie, Love Walter jehne's work and am a long time advocate of restorations of our planetary ecosystems to restore the balance. I have been promoting the use of spreader levee dryland restoration to help hold the water long enough in situ for ground rehydration to build the soil sponge for natural processes to take over. Flat degraded dryland areas of the globe are nearly as large as our total agricultural land which are available for this quick effective restoration practice 2 billion HA stated as excellent and 2-4 Billion HA as good and a quick AI analysis showed on arid flat land solar it would boost efficiency,

+1–4% electrical output

+3–6% from dust reduction

+2–4 years panel life extension

Total combined benefit: 5–10% lifetime productivity improvement,

I have written some articles on this and other associated problems on my Substack

https://substack.com/@tcrethers and co authored some others on the climate uncovered Substack by Tom Harris. Thanks for an in-depth analysis though I am unsure as to the extent of planetary water loss I agree with all other discussion points. Thanks again.

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Brandie Persons's avatar
Brandie Persons
3d

I'm writing this question before I get to the end of the article so I don't forget to ask it if you happen to know the answer, what happens if all the fuel available to burning in wildfires is burned at one time? I know the answer is that we all die lol but I'm looking for a metric of our absolute top number of water loss from that potential if you see what I mean, say we have x degrees of heat at once and it punches through in multiple locations our total water loss. Based on the amount of available fuel at this point, given that much standing fuel has been burned in the last decade or so. It's fortunai that the heat from fires has such a hard time penetrating the soil, because the fuel reserves there ...well, it doesn't bear discussion lol poof! No people. I guess I'm asking if there is an estimate available of the current standing fuel

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