Pioneer History • Cooperative Economics • Immigrant Integration • Refugee Resettlement • Transferable Policy Lessons

Note: “Mormon” is traditional slang for Members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Contents

Part One — Saint Refugees: Five Expulsions, Five Graduate Courses in Nation-Building

Part Two — Land, Water, and the Architecture of Settlement

Part Three — A Multilingual Nation: 14 Languages, One Cooperative Economy

Part Four — How They Built Everything Together: The Ward System

Part Five — The Cooperative Institutions: ZCMI, United Order, Bishop’s Storehouse

Part Six — Agricultural Expansion and the Irrigation Revolution

Part Seven — The Federal Government’s Response: When Prosperity Became a Threat

Part Eight — Today’s Immigrants and Refugees: The Same Human Capital, None of the Infrastructure

Part Nine — Seven Transferable Mechanisms: What Any Society Can Apply

Conclusion — What History Already Answered

Immigrant Refugees

There are 124 million people on earth right now who do not have a home.

What Appears as a Crisis Is Actually a Community Asset — If You Build the Right Infrastructure in invest in People and Families.

They did not choose this. They fled war, persecution, famine, and the slow collapse of places that once sustained life. They crossed deserts on foot and oceans in boats not built for oceans. They left behind everything — language, community, the graves of their parents — carrying only their children and whatever fit in a single bag.

And the world, by and large, is afraid of them.

That fear is understandable. Mass displacement strains borders, taxes systems, and unsettles communities that were already struggling. The political reaction — walls, detention, deportation, the slow bureaucratic suffocation of the asylum system — feels to many like self-preservation. It is, in fact, the opposite.

Because here is what the fear misses: these 124 million people are not a burden the world must endure. They are the largest concentration of demonstrated human resilience on earth. They have already survived what most people never face. They crossed the mountains, the deserts and the seas. They held the family together. They kept going when stopping would have been easier. These are not the qualities of people who drain communities. These are the qualities of people who build them.

History has already run this experiment. It has already shown us what happens when desperate, displaced, impoverished people — people who had lost everything, people who spoke no common language, people whom their own government had tried to exterminate — are received not with fear, but with structure, goodwill, and the genuine belief that they have something to contribute. The answer is not a matter of faith or ideology. It is a matter of record.

What follows is that record.

Part One

The Saint Refugees: Five Expulsions, Five Graduate Courses in Nation-Building

The early Latter-day Saints were not pioneers in the romantic sense. They were repeatedly displaced refugees from many nations whose property was seized, whose leaders were killed, and whose communities were destroyed by state-sanctioned violence. Families fled mid-winter with one wagon. They left behind farms they had cleared from the wilderness, children buried in Missouri soil, and everything they had built. Mormon Saint Refugees build communities and cities, were driven out, and they rebuilt again each time in a new community. They didn’t have wealth or advantage. That was the entirety of their capital: willpower, intelligence, faith, and family. Missouri Governor Lilburn Boggs’s Executive Order 44, issued October 27, 1838, declared that “the Mormons must be treated as enemies, and must be exterminated or driven from the State.” It remains the only formal extermination order issued against American citizens by a sitting U.S. governor.

What makes the Saints uniquely instructive as a historical case study is what they did with each catastrophe. Each expulsion was a graduate school in nation-building. They extracted institutional learning from every disaster, codified it, and applied it to the next attempt with compounding sophistication. By the time they reached the Salt Lake Valley in 1847, they were not improvising — they were executing a refined playbook developed across five previous attempts.

The Learning Curve Across Five Displacements

Each defeat was debriefed. The lessons were institutionalized. The next attempt launched at a higher level of organizational sophistication. By the time they arrived and built Salt Lake City the Saint Refugees were not improvising — they were executing a refined playbook forged through catastrophe.

The Economic Cost of Displacement

The cumulative economic losses across five displacements likely exceeded $5–10 million in 1840s dollars — a staggering sum no government ever remediated. In Missouri alone, nearly 700 sworn affidavits documented specific property losses. Philindia Myrick’s redress petition recorded her husband “instantly killed and also a child of mine mortally wounded who died about 4 weeks after.” The federal government never acted. From Kirtland came deep distrust of banking. From Missouri came the imperative of collective land management. From Nauvoo came the organizational template — trade guilds, cooperative pricing, the company-of-hundreds structure — transferred directly to the Great Basin.

The Speed of Achievement Once Given Security

Within 16 days of entering the Salt Lake Valley, 76 volunteers were making adobe bricks. Not because anyone forced them to. Because that’s what you did when you had nothing and winter was coming. Men picked up tools immediately. Women organized food and began settling children into whatever shelter existed. Every cabin was built by the family’s own hands. By fall 1848, 450 log cabins housed over 2,000 people inside fortified walls. By 1850, 16,000 acres under irrigation. By 1855, agricultural self-sufficiency. By 1870, a city of 12,000 with $4.5M annual cooperative sales. By 1890, 500 communities and 280,000 people across the Intermountain West. Families — mothers and fathers and grandparents and children — working together because they had nothing else and each other was everything. This speed seemed miraculous, yet it was institutional. Every mechanism the Saint Refugees deployed had been refined through failure.

Part Two

Land, Water, and the Architecture of Settlement

Land Distributed by Lottery

When the disheveled vanguard arrived July 24, 1847, they entered Mexican territory that would not be open to legal U.S. private ownership until 1869 — making Utah the last area in the continental United States where the public domain opened to private ownership. In this legal vacuum, Brigham Young established principles the very next day: “No man should buy any land… but every man should have his land measured off to him for city and farming purposes, what he could till.” Wood, timber, and water were declared community property. Land speculation was prohibited outright.

Orson Pratt surveyed Salt Lake City into 114 blocks of 10 acres each, with streets 132 feet wide — enough for a full wagon team to turn around. On September 24, 1848, town lots were distributed by lottery at $1.50 per lot to prevent favoritism. The Big Field system governed agricultural land, with plots assigned by casting lots in a single common fence seventeen miles long and eight feet high. The average Mormon farm in 1850 was about 51 acres versus the national average exceeding 200 acres — deliberately based on capacity for beneficial use rather than speculative accumulation.

The Bishop Trusteeship System

After 1868 when the federal land office opened in Utah, the Church systematized homesteading through ward bishops. Because Mormon farm allotments did not correspond with standard government survey subdivisions, local bishops entered 160-acre federal tracts as trustees and then deeded individual parcels to members. The School of the Prophets instructed priesthood leaders on filing procedures. This bishop trusteeship system resolved a fundamental mismatch between federal land law and an existing communal settlement pattern.

Water Belongs to Everyone

On July 23, 1847 — the day before the main company arrived — water from City Creek was diverted to soften soil for plowing. The U.S. Supreme Court later called this act “the true date of the beginning of modern irrigation” in California v. United States (1978). Within five days, 84 acres were planted. Young’s declaration that water was community property broke from both Eastern riparian rights and Western prior appropriation doctrine. The Mormon system required beneficial use as a condition of continued rights. The first National Irrigation Congress met in Salt Lake City in 1891, and the 1902 Reclamation Act drew directly on Mormon experience and law. Marc Reisner wrote in Cadillac Desert: “In 1902, the United States government launched its own irrigation program, based on Mormon experience, guided by Mormon laws.”

Planned Settlement Across the West

Young directed the founding of 350 to 400 settlements during his lifetime, expanding from Salt Lake City into Idaho, Nevada, Arizona, Wyoming, Colorado, Canada, and Mexico. Families were “called” — assigned by church authority to settle specific locations, equivalent to a missionary assignment. People left established homes and complied. By 1900 approximately 500 Mormon communities dotted the Intermountain West in what geographers recognize as a distinct Mormon Cultural Area, identifiable by its grid layout, wide streets, central meetinghouse, and irrigation-centered design.

Part Three

A Multilingual Nation: 14 Languages, One Cooperative Economy

The International Composition of Pioneer Utah

The diversity of pioneer Utah is profoundly underappreciated. By 1870, more than 35% of Utah’s residents were foreign-born — higher than most American states at the time. By 1890, immigrants and their children constituted roughly two-thirds of the territory’s population of 207,905. At least 14 distinct languages were spoken: English, Welsh, Danish, Swedish, Norwegian, German, Swiss German, French, Dutch, Italian, Icelandic, Hawaiian, Samoan, and Tahitian.

The Perpetual Emigrating Fund: A Private Immigration Infrastructure

The Perpetual Emigrating Fund, established 1849, created the most comprehensive private immigration infrastructure in American history. Consider what it meant in practice: a Welsh coal miner with just enough saved to reach Liverpool. A Danish farm laborer with barely ship fare. A promissory note that said, in effect: we believe you can do this, and we will stake the fund’s resources on that belief. The loan was a message. It operated as a revolving loan fund: recipients signed promissory notes repayable in cash, commodities, or labor. Church agents operated at every transit point — Liverpool, New Orleans, St. Louis, and frontier outfitting stations. Those who received PEF loans often arrived with only what fit in the handcart they pulled 1,300 miles. The PEF directly assisted approximately 26,000 to 30,000 European immigrants between 1852 and 1887, with total expenditure of roughly $12.5 million. Total LDS emigration reached roughly 85,000 people. When fund constraints became acute, the church innovated the handcart system: nearly 3,000 immigrants walked to Salt Lake City pulling 653 handcarts between 1856 and 1860. About one-third of PEF beneficiaries repaid in full, one-third partially, one-third never. In 1880 the church forgave $800,000 in PEF debt at a jubilee celebration.

Where Each Language Community Settled

Sanpete County became Utah’s Little Scandinavia. By 1890, 22.5% of its population was Scandinavian-born. Salt Lake City’s Second Ward earned the nickname Little Denmark. Anthon H. Lund, a Danish immigrant who rose to the LDS First Presidency, told a Scandinavian reunion: “We are now 45,000 and are a great power in our state.” Welsh settlers created a cultural stronghold at Malad City, Idaho, founded 1863, where town meeting minutes were recorded in both English and Welsh, and annual eisteddfod festivals continued until 1916. Welsh choirmaster John Parry organized 85 Welsh converts into a choir for General Conference in 1849 — forming the nucleus of what became the Tabernacle Choir. Swiss immigrants clustered in Midway in Heber Valley. The most remarkable non-European settlement was Iosepa in Skull Valley, founded 1889 for Hawaiian and Polynesian converts — the only non-European migrant colony in the Mormon West.

Language Integration Through Motivated Learning

English was revered as the language of scripture and prophets, giving non-English speakers a religious motivation to learn it that secular immigrants elsewhere entirely lacked. English classes were held before emigration, often paired with Sunday worship — making language instruction, in historian William Mulder’s words, “in a real sense religious exercises.” Pioneer diaries document the progression: written first in Danish or Swedish, then in a mix, then — spelling woefully uncertain — in English. A robust foreign-language press sustained cultural connection: the Danish-Norwegian Bikuben, Swedish Svenska Härolden, German Der Beobachter. By 1884, the Danish monthly Morgenstjernen had 83 agents across 83 separate Utah settlements. By 1900, 40% of all LDS bishops and presiding elders between 1848 and 1890 had been foreign-born — demonstrating integration into leadership, not merely labor.

The Reception Infrastructure That Made It Work

What distinguished the Mormon system from every other immigrant reception context of the era was the speed and personal quality of integration — measured in days, not weeks or months. A family stepping off the wagon might arrive with a quilt from Wales, no English, no money, and no idea what came next. What met them was a neighbor. William Woodward, arriving from England in 1851, met an acquaintance on Main Street who introduced him to the bishop; he was employed the next day. Edwin T. Wooley recorded in 1886 that “by nine o’clock of the morning following our arrival in Salt Lake City but very few were left at the emigrant quarters.” Explorer Richard Burton, visiting in 1860, observed: “In a short time arrangements were made to house and employ all who required work, whether men or women.”

The contrast with Eastern cities was stark. Immigrants arriving in New York, Boston, and Chicago during the same era faced overcrowded tenements, employer exploitation, nativist hostility, and no institutional welcome. Cincinnati’s crime rate tripled between 1846 and 1853. Boston’s expenditures for poor relief rose threefold. Mormon immigrants entered a system where a distributed leadership team — bishop, Elders, Relief Society — operated in concert to place every family in housing and employment within 24 hours of arrival.

The Saint Refugees: They Paid It Forward

Every person who arrived was, within weeks, responsible for the next person who arrived. That was the culture.

The mechanism worked at every level simultaneously. Financially: PEF loan repayments — in cash, crops, or labor — were recycled directly to fund the next family’s journey from Liverpool or Copenhagen. Physically: each spring, experienced Utah settlers loaded wagons with flour and supplies and drove back out to the Nebraska frontier to escort the next wave of arrivals in — the “down and back” companies, organized by ward assignment and credited through the tithing system. Socially: each arriving family was absorbed into the ward network and, within weeks, became part of the reception chain for the family behind them.

The Welsh miner who reached Salt Lake City in June was helping unload wagons for the Danish family that arrived in August. The Scandinavian farmer who had been assigned his land in the spring was teaching irrigation techniques to the German convert by fall. The woman who had been fed from the Bishop’s Storehouse in her first month was staffing it by her third. There was no extended period of dependency, no waiting to find your footing before being asked to contribute. You were needed immediately — and being needed was itself part of the healing.

No one stayed a refugee for long. Not because their hardship was minimized, but because the system refused to let hardship become identity. You arrived desperate. You were received with goodwill. You were put to work. You paid it forward. That cycle repeated itself roughly 85,000 times.

Modern resettlement treats integration as a finish line. The Saints treated it as a starting gun.

Part Four

How They Built Everything Together: The Ward System

The Distributed Leadership Model

The ward — a geographically defined congregation of 300 to 600 people — was the basic unit of social organization. The bishop served as the presiding steward and coordinator, but he never worked alone. He delegated systematically across a layered leadership structure:

• Elders and High Priests handled priesthood assignments, construction coordination, employment matching, and welfare visits to specific assigned families. Every family had a personal contact who knew them by name and visited regularly.

• The Relief Society — organized in every ward by 1869, with over 100 branches territory-wide — managed food distribution, medical care, clothing, grain storage, and care of widows and children. It functioned as a fully professional social services organization staffed entirely by volunteers living in the same neighborhood as their clients.

• The bishop coordinated across all roles, held the tithing accounts, made final welfare determinations with input from the full leadership team, and represented the ward to broader church and territorial authorities.

This distributed delegation model meant every family had multiple overlapping points of contact across the leadership structure. The bishop knew the overall picture. The Elders knew the employment situation. The Relief Society knew the household’s food, health, and childcare circumstances. No family fell through the cracks because there were multiple nets. This convergence of personal knowledge, exercised through trusted community relationships rather than bureaucratic process, was the core of the system’s effectiveness.

The Labor Tithe: Converting Private Time Into Public Infrastructure

Beyond the standard 10% monetary tithe, the church established a tithe of time — every tenth working day, along with work animals and equipment, donated to church-directed public projects. This was meticulously tracked. Bishops maintained daybooks recording every item “plainly and distinctly… to the credit of the individual.” Presiding Bishop Edward Hunter set standardized territory-wide valuations. Annual tithing settlement meetings required specific accounting. Very little cash changed hands — as one contemporary described: “Persons would bring in wolf skins and take out eggs; drive in a yearling and take out hay; unload a wagonload of wheat and get credit on the books.” Brigham Young declared in 1854: “It is the Tithing Office that has built up this city and territory.”

Collective Construction: Home Raising, Barn-Raising

Mormon cooperative construction shared the spirit of the Amish barn-raising — religiously motivated community labor, no cash compensation, ecclesiastical leadership directing temporal work — but operated at categorically different scale. Where an Amish barn-raising is an informal single-day event building one family’s structure, Mormon collective labor built entire towns, 1,000 miles of irrigation canals, and monumental temples over decades, coordinated through formal hierarchical systems with tracked labor accounts.

Ward and priesthood quorum construction assignments were frequently made from the Sunday pulpit. When immigrant trains arrived, bishops were assigned to welcome, assess skills, and channel newcomers to where they were most needed. The pattern was established in the first week of settlement: on August 9, 1847 — just sixteen days after arrival — 76 volunteers began building the fort by community assembly vote.

The Salt Lake Temple: Forty Years of Donated Labor

The Salt Lake Temple’s construction from 1853 to 1893 is the supreme example. Granite blocks weighing over 6,000 pounds were quarried 20 miles away and hauled by wagon team and rail. Stonecutter John Rowe Moyle of Alpine walked 22 miles every Monday at 2 a.m. to reach the temple by 8 a.m., returning Friday evenings, for approximately 20 years. After losing his leg in a farming accident he carved a wooden prosthetic and resumed his weekly walk. He carved “Holiness to the Lord” on the temple’s east face and died in 1889, four years before dedication.

The St. George Temple (1871–1877) introduced a food-for-labor program: southern Utah communities provided construction labor while northern settlements donated food to sustain them. George A. Smith recalled: “We were united in everything we did in those days. We had no rich, nor poor.”

Part Five

The Cooperative Institutions: ZCMI, United Order, and the Bishop’s Storehouse

ZCMI: America’s First Cooperative Department Store

Zion’s Cooperative Mercantile Institution, founded October 1868, was the most sophisticated cooperative commercial enterprise in 19th-century America. Brigham Young anticipated that the transcontinental railroad — completed just two months after ZCMI opened — would flood Utah with Eastern merchants. ZCMI functioned as a church-directed wholesale operation with over 150 cooperative retail branches across five states and territories. By 1873, annual sales reached $4.5 to $5 million, with dividends exceeding $500,000 on $280,000 invested. ZCMI sales represented roughly one-third of total territorial expenditures in the 1870s and 1880s.

Each branch had its own constitution and stock at $5–10 per share ensuring broad ownership. Young was blunt: “You may go and trade where you please… with the promise that, by and by, you will go out of the Church.” ZCMI’s franchise-like wholesale-retail network anticipated modern chain store concepts by decades.

The Brigham City Cooperative: 40 Departments, One Town

The Brigham City Cooperative under Lorenzo Snow grew from a $3,000 investment to encompass approximately 40 departments covering nearly every economic activity: general store, tannery, boot and shoe shop (30 employees, $700/week production), woolen mill (32 employees, $40,000/year in goods), sawmill, dairy, butchery, silk production, furniture shop, and a “tramp department” that gave work to transients in exchange for food. By the mid-1870s, paid-up capital reached $120,000 with 400 shareholders — nearly every resident of the town.

The United Order: Communal Living at Scale

The United Order, launched by Brigham Young in February 1874, attempted to extend cooperation to full communitarian living. Approximately 200 United Orders organized across Mormon communities by fall 1874. The most radical experiment was Orderville, founded 1875, where members contributed all property, ate in a common dining hall, and wore clothes from the same bolts of cloth. It lasted ten years — the most successful communal United Order — before dissolving in 1885. Most United Orders failed within three years. The joint-stock model (Brigham City) consistently outperformed the communal model (Orderville) because it preserved individual incentive while capturing cooperative scale.

The Bishop’s Storehouse: A Proto-Welfare State

Rooted in an 1831 revelation directing that goods be kept “in my storehouse, to administer to the poor and the needy,” the bishop’s storehouse system functioned as community-level welfare decades before any government program. Members paid tithes in kind — livestock, grain, vegetables, lumber, wool, butter, cheese. The bishop coordinated the system, but the Relief Society ran much of it day to day — assessing needs, distributing food and clothing, providing nursing care, and storing grain reserves. Elders and High Priests conducted the family visits that generated the information the bishop needed to allocate resources wisely.

The system combined features that modern welfare economists identify as best practices: work requirements, personalized needs assessment, community accountability, and graduated self-sufficiency as the goal rather than permanent dependency. Fast days required members to skip meals and donate the equivalent food value to the storehouse — a weekly community solidarity mechanism with no secular equivalent.

Part Six

Agricultural Expansion and the Irrigation Revolution

Making the Desert Bloom Through Collective Labor

Irrigation was organized entirely through the ward system. Bishops directed residents to construct ditches, set water turns, and settle disputes. For larger canals, Brigham Young and the High Council planned the route, delegating construction to ward bishops who mobilized members for labor proportional to water needs. Each farmer contributed labor equivalent to water shares for ten acres. The Logan-Hyde Park-Smithfield canal, carved from solid limestone in 1861–62, remains in use today. By 1850, 16,000 acres were under irrigation. By 1865, 1,000 miles of canals served 150,000 acres. By 1890, 265,000 irrigated acres across 10,517 farms.

Agricultural Self-Sufficiency

The territory achieved food self-sufficiency by 1850, aided critically by the California Gold Rush. An estimated one-third of all Forty-niners passed through Salt Lake City, eager to buy fresh food and sell surplus equipment. Mormon ferries earned $12,000–20,000 annually. Mormon Battalion veterans returned with $25,000–30,000 in California gold. Food rationing ended in 1850 — just three years after arrival in a desert.

The Legal Legacy: Mormon Water Law and the American West

Young’s declaration that water was community property — with no private ownership — broke from both Eastern riparian rights and Western prior appropriation doctrine. The Mormon system required beneficial use as a condition of continued rights. The first National Irrigation Congress met in Salt Lake City in 1891. The 1902 Reclamation Act built federal irrigation infrastructure across 17 states drawing on Mormon experience and law. Modern western water rights trace directly to the cooperative water management system that ward bishops administered from Sunday pulpits in 1847.

Part Seven

The Federal Government’s Response: When Prosperity Became a Threat

Economic Independence as a Federal Problem

The federal campaign against the LDS Church escalated over three decades, driven by concerns that extended far beyond polygamy. Utah was effectively a theocracy: Brigham Young served simultaneously as Church President and territorial governor (1851–1858), bishops functioned as mayors and judges, and the Mormon majority of 80–90% voted as a unified bloc. More fundamentally, the Great Basin was, as historian Leonard Arrington documented, “the only major region of the U.S. whose early development was largely accomplished without outside capital.”

This economic independence — systematized through ZCMI, the cooperative network, the PEF, and the boycott of non-Mormon merchants — blocked Eastern commercial penetration. General Patrick Connor, commanding federal troops in Utah from 1862, articulated the strategy explicitly: he deliberately encouraged mining to “invite hither a large Gentile and loyal population” that would “reconstruct the Territory and overthrow the Mormon power.” Idaho Senator Frederick Dubois later admitted: “We were not nearly so much opposed to polygamy as we were to the political domination of the Church… We made use of polygamy.”

The Legislative Assault: Four Acts Over 25 Years

• Morrill Anti-Bigamy Act (1862): Prohibited polygamy, limited church property to $50,000. Unenforced by Mormon-controlled courts.

• Poland Act (1874): Stripped local courts of jurisdiction, transferring power to federally appointed judges.

• Edmunds Act (1882): Made polygamy a felony. Launched the Raid — aggressive enforcement driving Church leaders underground. More than 1,200 men eventually imprisoned.

• Edmunds-Tucker Act (1887): Dissolved the Church as a legal corporation. Dissolved the Perpetual Emigrating Fund. Directed confiscation of all church property exceeding $50,000. Revoked women’s suffrage in Utah. Abolished spousal privilege. Replaced local judges with federal appointees. Annulled inheritance rights of plural marriage children. Imposed federal control over schools.

The Confiscation and the Price of Statehood

The Supreme Court upheld the Edmunds-Tucker Act in Late Corporation of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints v. United States (1890), ruling 6–3 that Congress held plenary power over territories. The U.S. Attorney reported seizing $381,812 in assets; the PEF receiver took $417,968 in promissory notes of the Saint’s Perpetual Emigration Fund. The fund that had brought 85,000 immigrants to the American West was confiscated and dissolved. President Wilford Woodruff issued the Manifesto ending polygamy on September 25, 1890 — months after the ruling, with temple confiscation imminent.

The conditions for statehood in 1896 went far beyond ending plural marriage: the Church had to dissolve its political party, divide members between Republicans and Democrats, and discontinue its cooperative economic resistance to Gentile business. The price of statehood was the dismantling of economic independence. The Edmunds-Tucker Act was not fully repealed until 1978.

The Saint Refugee story demonstrates that a cooperative economic system powerful enough to achieve genuine independence from national markets will eventually be treated as a threat to sovereignty. The line between admirable self-sufficiency and intolerable separatism is drawn by those who hold federal power.

Why the System Succeeded Where Contemporary Utopias Failed

New Harmony lasted two years. Brook Farm never exceeded 100 members. Forty Fourierist Phalanxes collapsed quickly. Even Oneida survived 33 years only by pivoting to silverware manufacturing. The Mormon system sustained 500 communities and hundreds of thousands of people across half a century. The difference was institutional design, not idealism.

Part Eight

Today’s Immigrants and Refugees: The Same Human Capital, None of the Infrastructure

The Scale of the Modern Crisis

The global displacement crisis dwarfs anything the Saints faced in scale, though the structural problem is identical — and if anything more solvable with modern technology and resources.

These are not statistics about a distant foreign problem. They represent the largest pool of motivated, resourceful, crisis-tested human capital on earth — the exact human profile that built Utah from nothing in five years.

What Today’s Immigrants and Refugees Bring

• Survival skills forged under extreme stress — identical to pioneers driven from Missouri at gunpoint with nothing but what they could carry

• Strong community and family networks — the same social capital that powered ward-level cooperation

• Deep motivation to build stable lives — the same quality of committed, stake-everything determination

• Entrepreneurial energy: immigrants start businesses at 2x the rate of native-born Americans; 45% of Fortune 500 companies were founded by immigrants or their children

• Professional skills frequently exceeding the native-born population: engineers, doctors, teachers, tradespeople whose credentials go unrecognized

• Community solidarity: immigrant and refugee neighborhoods often have lower crime rates than comparable native-born low-income communities

What They Face Instead of the Mormon System

The Mormon case proves empirically that the same human raw material — desperate, motivated, resourceful people fleeing violence or poverty — produces radically different outcomes depending entirely on the quality of the reception infrastructure.

The Refugee Camp as the Counter-Mormon System

Kakuma camp in Kenya, founded 1991, now houses more than 350,000 people — 33 years old, with generations born and raised there. Residents are legally prohibited from working outside the camp in most sectors. Land cannot be owned. Investment cannot be made. The same people who demonstrated extraordinary resourcefulness surviving displacement are deliberately prevented from applying that resourcefulness to building anything permanent.

Za’atari camp in Jordan (80,000 Syrians) is instructive in a different way. Despite legal restrictions, residents have spontaneously generated a market economy of more than 3,000 businesses. They have reconstructed something resembling the bishop’s storehouse and ward cooperative from scratch, informally, against the rules. The camp system suppresses exactly the cooperative behavior that the Mormon system was designed to amplify. The parallel is almost eerie, or inspired.

Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh (900,000+ Rohingya) is the largest refugee settlement in the world. The Rohingya were driven from Myanmar in what the United Nations formally called genocide — structurally identical to Governor Boggs’s extermination order — and placed in conditions where their human capital compounds into desperation rather than productivity. Residents cannot work legally, cannot own land, cannot access formal education in most cases.

Every major economic study confirms the general principle: immigrants start businesses at 2x the rate of native-born Americans; refugee entrepreneurs generate billions in revenue within a decade of U.S. arrival; communities with higher immigrant concentrations show stronger 10–20 year economic growth. The bottleneck is never immigrant motivation. It is always institutional reception infrastructure.

Part Nine

Seven Transferable Mechanisms: What Any Society Can Apply

The Mormon institutional innovations are not artifacts of 19th-century religious community life. They are solutions to specific organizational problems that remain unsolved in modern immigration and refugee policy. Each can be adapted to secular, pluralistic contexts without requiring theological commitment.

Mechanism 1: The Distributed Local Coordination Team

The ward system’s genius the bishop coordinated a distributed team, each member personally responsible for specific families. Modern resettlement fragments these roles across agencies and organizations with no coordination and no single accountable person.

The secular equivalent: a small coordinating team embedded in the community — a lead coordinator with genuine cross-agency authority; employment specialists focused on skills matching; a family care team handling food, health, housing, and family support. Faith communities already operate fragments of this. Public funding could unify and scale it.

• Recommended scale: one coordinating team of 4 to 6 people per 300 to 500 newly arrived residents — the ward scale

• Genuine cross-agency coordination authority, not advisory role

• Outcome-based accountability tracked at individual and family level

• Minimum 18-month engagement per family, not the standard 90-day processing window

Mechanism 2: Skills-First, Immediate Deployment

The first question was not “what do you need?” It was “what can you do?” Modern resettlement inverts this. Refugees are processed for months before employment authorization, placed without connection to their skills, and offered entry-level labor regardless of professional background.

• Rapid skills assessment within 72 hours of arrival — not months of paperwork first

• Skills database matched to regional labor needs, especially rural communities facing shortages in agriculture, healthcare, and manufacturing

• Credential recognition pathways for professional skills: bridging programs, not permanent deskilling

• Immediate work authorization upon arrival for humanitarian entrants

Mechanism 3: The Revolving Fund — Modernizing the PEF

The PEF’s central innovation was converting charity into investment. Recipients signed promissory notes. Repayment funded the next wave. This created accountability, dignity, and sustainability simultaneously. Modern microfinance (the Grameen Bank model) has proven this concept at scale. It has never been systematically applied to U.S. refugee resettlement.

• Federal seed funding for community-level revolving business start-up funds for refugees and immigrants

• Flexible repayment: cash, labor contribution to community projects, or mentorship of newer arrivals

• Community board governance rather than federal bureaucracy over deployment decisions

• Priority to labor-shortage regions willing to provide community integration support

Mechanism 4: Geographic Intentionality — End Random Urban Placement

The Saints were assigned to settlements based on community needs and individual skills. Modern U.S. resettlement drops refugees into overwhelmed cities with no connection to labor markets. Rural communities are simultaneously experiencing population decline, labor shortages, and social fragmentation — the exact conditions the Mormon settlement model was designed to address.

• Competitive incentive grants for rural communities willing to commit to structured reception programs

• Skills-to-labor-market matching as a primary placement criterion

• Community consent and preparation before placement — not surprise arrivals

• Minimum 3-year community investment commitment in exchange for new residents

Mechanism 5: Infrastructure as Integration — The Labor Tithe Concept

Labor tithing turned newcomers into investors in the community rather than recipients of charity. When newly arrived immigrants spent their tenth day building an irrigation canal their own farm would eventually use, they became stakeholders, not dependents. This shift from recipient to contributor is precisely what modern welfare systems structurally prevent.

• AmeriCorps-style civic infrastructure programs specifically designed for refugee and immigrant participation

• Contribution credits applicable to housing costs, education access, and citizenship process

• Community projects selected by local coordinators based on actual infrastructure needs

Mechanism 6: Language as Investment, Not Afterthought

The Mormon system began language preparation before departure, paired it with spiritual and practical motivation, and sustained native-language cultural life simultaneously. Modern U.S. resettlement provides inadequate language classes after arrival with no motivational context. The result: language acquisition that takes years rather than months, cultural isolation, and children caught between worlds.

• Pre-arrival English instruction integrated into international refugee processing pipeline

• Language learning paired with immediate productive work rather than sequenced before it

• Sustained native-language cultural programming alongside integration — not as an alternative to it

Mechanism 7: Integrated Community Welfare — Rebuilding the Bishop’s Storehouse

The bishop’s storehouse worked because it combined community funding, distributed personal accountability, work requirements, and genuine human knowledge of individual circumstances — with the women’s Relief Society running day-to-day operations. The modern food bank system is its pale shadow: better than nothing, but disconnected from employment, housing, language, and the other dimensions of need that the storehouse addressed holistically.

• Federal support for integrated community resource centers unifying food, housing, employment, and language services under shared case management

• Community governance boards with meaningful representation from recent immigrant and refugee residents

• Work-exchange models that restore dignity and build skills simultaneously

• Relief Society–style mutual aid networks: structured, neighbor-to-neighbor, embedded in daily community life

Mechanism 8: The Pay-It-Forward Chain — Make Every Arrival a Future Welcomer

The Saints did not just integrate newcomers — they conscripted them into the integration of the next newcomers as quickly as possible. This is the mechanism modern resettlement most completely ignores. The person who just survived the journey is the most credible, most effective welcomer for the person who arrives next. They speak the language. They understand the fear. They know what it felt like to step off the wagon with nothing, and they know what it felt like when a neighbor showed up instead of a form.

Current U.S. resettlement policy offers a 90-day support window, after which families are largely on their own. The Saints’ model inverted this: within 90 days, you were expected to be helping someone else. The shift from recipient to contributor was an obligation built into the system from day one.

What this looks like today:

• Structured peer-welcome programs that pair newly arrived families with families who arrived 6–18 months earlier — not a caseworker, a neighbor who has been where they are

• Revolving loan repayment reframed explicitly as funding the next family’s journey — recipients know their repayment has a name and a face

• Community service requirements structured around reception tasks — interpreting, orientation, skills-matching — that convert immigrants into the intake infrastructure itself

• Formal transition from “new arrival” to “community welcomer” status at a defined milestone — celebrated, not assumed — marking the shift from receiving to contributing

The Saints understood something that escapes most modern policy design: the most powerful resource in any reception system is the person who just went through it. Put them to work. The chain takes care of itself.

The Honest Limits of the Mormon Analogy

Intellectual honesty requires acknowledging what cannot be replicated in secular contexts. The theological mandate made tithing and cooperation effectively mandatory, enforced by ecclesiastical consequences. The self-selecting population of committed converts bore no resemblance to a general citizenry. Geographic isolation protected the cooperative system during its developmental years. Charismatic prophetic leadership gave Brigham Young authority over labor and capital allocation that no elected official possesses.

The United Order communal experiments largely collapsed within three years. Labor tithing collection was uneven. The PEF’s one-third default rate shows not everyone shared equally in cooperative obligations. And the Edmunds-Tucker Act ultimately dismantled the cooperative economic infrastructure as the price of statehood.

But these limits clarify rather than undermine the transferable lessons. The ward-bishop coordination model, skills-first immediate employment, the revolving loan fund structure, geographic intentionality, the integration of welfare and work, the distributed leadership team — none of these require theological coercion. They require institutional design, adequate funding, and the political will to treat newcomers as the assets they demonstrably are.

Conclusion: What History Already Answered

In 1847, a group of persecuted refugees — many of them immigrants from 14 different language groups, most of them impoverished, all of them having lost everything at least once and many of them twice or three times — entered a desert basin that nobody else wanted and built a civilization. A Swedish family with a cast iron pot and a Bible. A Danish family with debts they intended to repay and a child who had survived the crossing. A Welsh miner with his hands and his children. That was all. And with that, they built a civilization. They did it without federal assistance, without legal title to the land they farmed, without a common language, and against the active opposition of the United States government, which ultimately seized their property and dissolved their institutions by act of Congress.

They succeeded because they had organizational infrastructure that converted human desperation into human capital. But the infrastructure did not create the will — it channeled will that had already been forged in shared suffering. The mother who buried a child on the trail and kept walking knew exactly what she was capable of. The institution gave form to what the families already had. A coordinating team with personal knowledge, real authority, and genuine accountability. A financial mechanism that turned charity into investment. Deployment based on what people could do rather than what they lacked. Community built through collective labor rather than distributed to passive recipients. Fourteen languages treated as a community asset rather than a problem to suppress. Every arriving immigrant placed as someone’s neighbor within 24 hours of stepping off the wagon.

The refugee camps of Kakuma, Za’atari, and Cox’s Bazar contain the successors to those people. So do the underfunded resettlement offices of American cities, the construction sites where surgeons pour concrete, and the farms where engineers pick fruit. They are being wasted. Not because of anything wrong with the people themselves. Because of everything wrong with the institutions built to receive them.

The Mormon pioneer experience is not an argument for any particular religion or political ideology. It is an argument for institutional design. It is proof that the outcome is not determined by the human material — which in every era and every crisis is fundamentally the same: frightened, capable, determined, communal, and ready to work. The outcome is determined by the quality of the system that receives them.

The Greatest Squandered Resource on Earth

There is a resource more valuable than oil, more durable than gold, more generative than any financial instrument — and the United States and the rest of the world are squandering it at a scale that has no historical precedent. That resource is people. Families. Communities of human beings who have already demonstrated, through the act of survival itself, that they possess precisely the qualities every civilization most needs: resilience, adaptability, fierce motivation, deep communal bonds, and the willingness to sacrifice present comfort for future possibility.

123 million people are currently displaced from their homes worldwide. They are engineers, farmers, teachers, doctors, mothers, fathers, grandparents, and children. They are the Rohingya mother in Cox’s Bazar who kept her family alive across 700 miles of flight and now cannot legally sell vegetables outside the camp fence. They are the Syrian engineer in Za’atari who built a water distribution network for 80,000 people out of salvaged pipe and is not permitted to work in Jordan’s formal economy. They are the Congolese doctor in Kakuma who has been waiting 17 years for a resettlement interview. They are the Afghan interpreter who helped U.S. forces for a decade and now drives a rideshare in a city where no one will recognize his credentials.

These are not abstractions. These are people. And behind each person is a family — the irreducible unit of every civilization ever built. The family is where language is transmitted and lost, where trauma is absorbed or passed forward, where children are raised to be builders or broken into victims. Every policy that warehouses a family in a camp, deskills a parent in a mismatched job, or isolates a household from community does not merely harm that family. It severs the transmission of accumulated human capability across generations. It destroys something that took decades to build and cannot be reconstructed on demand.

The Mormon pioneers understood this with a clarity that modern policymakers have entirely lost. When a family arrived at the Salt Lake Valley Tithing Yard in 1860, having walked 1,300 miles pulling a handcart through mountain passes, the ward bishop did not ask how much this family would cost the community. He asked what this family could build for it. The carpenter was building within the week. The farmer had land within the month. The midwife was delivering babies before the end of the season. The children were in school. The mother was in the Relief Society. The father was in the Elders quorum. Within one year, a destitute refugee family had become load-bearing members of a civilization.

Compare that to what the world offers today’s equivalent families. A tent. A ration card. A caseworker they see twice a year. A legal prohibition on working. A camp that has existed longer than most of the children in it have been alive. Or, in the United States, a 90-day resettlement window, an apartment in a city where they know no one, a job that has nothing to do with their training, and a social services system so fragmented that the agency handling their food assistance has never spoken to the agency handling their housing, which has never spoken to the employer who might actually need their skills.

The economic cost of this squandering is incalculable but real. Every year a refugee spends in a camp rather than in productive work represents lost output, lost tax revenue, lost entrepreneurship, and lost community building that compounds across decades. Every year an immigrant spends driving a cab rather than practicing medicine represents not just personal injustice but genuine resource waste — a trained physician delivering food instead of delivering healthcare in a country that is desperately short of both. Every generation of children raised in displacement rather than community is a generation whose accumulated potential — the languages they would have learned, the businesses they would have started, the discoveries they would have made — simply does not happen. It is not deferred. It is destroyed.

The political framing of immigration and refugee policy as a question of generosity — how much compassion can we afford? — gets the economics exactly backwards. The question is not whether we can afford to integrate refugees and immigrants well. The question is whether we can afford to keep failing to do so. Every system that converts motivated people into dependent people, builders into recipients, contributors into burdens — does not just fail morally. It destroys economic value on a massive scale, then asks taxpayers to fund the resulting dependency indefinitely.

The Saints never made this error. They could not afford to. Every arriving family was a resource the community needed. The Scandinavian farmer brought knowledge of cold-climate agriculture to a high-altitude desert that desperately needed it. The Welsh miner brought skills that built the territory’s infrastructure. The English stonecutter’s hands built temples that still stand. The Danish mother’s knowledge of dairy farming fed children who would build the next generation of settlements. None of this happened by accident. It happened because the institutional infrastructure was explicitly designed to convert human arrival into human deployment — as fast as possible, with as little waste as possible, through relationships rather than bureaucracy.

What the world is squandering is not just labor or economic output. It is civilization itself — the slow accumulation of knowledge, skill, relationship, and community that takes generations to build and can be destroyed in a single displacement. The family is the vessel in which civilization travels through time. When we warehouse families in camps, scatter them in cities where they know no one, strip their credentials, separate their children from their culture, and give them nothing to build toward — we are not being ungenerous. We are being catastrophically wasteful of the only resource that actually matters: the human capacity to build something worth having.

The family is the vessel in which civilization travels through time. Every policy that damages a family in transit damages what that family was carrying.

The question is not whether today’s refugees and immigrants can do what the Saints did. History already answered that. The question is whether we are willing to build the institutional infrastructure to let them.

There are 123 million people on earth right now who do not have a home. They are frightened, and they are capable, and they are waiting. Not for charity. Not for pity. For the same thing the Saints needed when they arrived in a desert basin in 1847: a neighbor who believed they had something to contribute, a community that g ave them something to build toward, and an institution designed to convert their arrival into investment rather than burden.

When that happens — when goodwill meets structure, when fear gives way to welcome, when arriving people are treated not as problems to be managed but as gifts not yet opened — the historical record is unambiguous. They build. They contribute. They become the load-bearing members of a civilization that was waiting, without knowing it, for exactly what they carried.

The crisis is real. The fear is real. And the opportunity — if we are willing to see it — is larger than either.

Sources and Further Reading

The historical research in this document draws on the following primary and secondary sources:

• Leonard J. Arrington, Great Basin Kingdom: An Economic History of the Latter-day Saints (1958) — the foundational scholarly work on Mormon pioneer economics

• Utah History Encyclopedia (Utah Education Network) — entries on immigration, irrigation, Danish immigration, Swedish immigrants, British immigrants, and the United Order Movement

• BYU Religious Studies Center — The Saints’ Forced Exodus from Missouri; Economic Sacrifice and the Nauvoo Exodus; Zion’s Co-operative Mercantile Institution

• Encyclopedia of Mormonism (BYU) — Economic History of the Church, Pioneer Economy, Agriculture, Immigration and Emigration, Perpetual Emigrating Fund, United Orders

• History to Go (Utah Division of State History) — Mormon settlement, the Perpetual Emigrating Fund, the United Order Movement, Iosepa, and the Scandinavian Saga

• BYU Studies — Ward Bishops and the Localizing of LDS Tithing 1847–1856; Origin of the Welfare Plan; Golden Memories: Remembering Life in a Mormon Village

• Utah Historical Quarterly — Establishing and Maintaining Land Ownership in Utah Prior to 1869; The German-speaking Immigrant Experience in Utah; Building Community by Respecting Linguistic Diversity

• William Mulder, Homeward to Zion: The Mormon Migration from Scandinavia (1957)

• Marc Reisner, Cadillac Desert: The American West and Its Disappearing Water (1986)

• Late Corporation of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints v. United States, 136 U.S. 1 (1890)

• UNHCR Global Trends Report (2024) — current global displacement statistics