Natalie’s Substack

Natalie’s Substack

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Heidi K
Mar 30

I noticed your argument for implementing communism only uses homogenous groups who all have the same goals, religious beliefs, and values. How do you account for these differences in various groups of people in modern america? How do we successfully implement communist practices in a capitalistic society? When Brigham Young died, so did the communist ideals he instituted for Utah. How do you keep such policies in place with the turnover of government leadership?

Finally, I would argue indigenous peoples already living in Utah had more sustainable practices for communal living and regenerative agricultural techniques than Mormon pioneers did. Have you explored how native Americans lived and what we can learn from them?

I appreciate your efforts to look at how to improve systemic issues for refugees and hope you continue to refine your policy work.

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