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The Frontlog
How America Uses Paperwork as an Intentional Immigration Trap
Apr 20
•
Natalie Fleming
5
2
The Paper Shield
Documentation and the Illusion of Safety in the Holocaust
Apr 19
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Natalie Fleming
8
3
6
YOUR MEDICAL RECORDS ARE NO LONGER PRIVATE
What the Federal Government Is Building, What It Means for Every American, and Why It Must Be Stopped, Regardless of Your Politics
Apr 17
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Natalie Fleming
47
4
34
Trump’s Banking Citizenship Proposal Threatens Women's Bank Accounts
A factual briefing for women’s advocacy groups, April 2026
Apr 15
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Natalie Fleming
641
84
444
Lessons on Immigration from Mormon Saint Refugees
Safety, Security, and Organized Migration to the American West
Apr 3
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Natalie Fleming
1
March 2026
STEWARDS OF AMERICAN ZION
The Remarkable Latter Day Saint Cooperative Economy That Built Five Hundred Cities, and the Broken Shadow That Calls Itself Communism
Mar 31
•
Natalie Fleming
LAND FOR PEOPLE, NOT FOR PROFIT
From the Salt Lake Valley to the 21st Century Housing Crisis: A Framework for Land That Serves her People
Mar 27
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Natalie Fleming
1
America Has Solved the Immigrant Refugee Crisis Before. We Just Forgot the Mormons.
This Is How You Convert Refugees into a Community Powerhouse. The Proof in History.
Mar 25
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Natalie Fleming
3
1
September 2024
Coming soon
This is Natalie’s Substack.
Sep 29, 2024
•
Natalie Fleming
1
© 2026 Natalie Fleming
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